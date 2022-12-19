You are here

ME could lead agricultural revolution through energy-to-food initiatives: Report  

ME could lead agricultural revolution through energy-to-food initiatives: Report  
The GCC could play a crucial role in formulating agricultural methods by ensuring sustainability. (Shutterstock)  
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

ME could lead agricultural revolution through energy-to-food initiatives: Report  

ME could lead agricultural revolution through energy-to-food initiatives: Report  
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East region could lead an agricultural revolution by pioneering a type of precision fermentation which could convert energy into food, according to the latest research carried out by Strategy& Middle East.  

In its report, the global management consulting firm noted that the world population is projected to hit 9.7 billion by 2050 – all of who require sustainable food sources, and the Middle East, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries could play a crucial role in formulating agricultural methods by ensuring sustainability.  

“The Middle East, especially the GCC, can answer this challenge, and produce healthy, low emissions foods,” said Yahya Anouti, partner at Strategy& Middle East.

“The GCC is uniquely positioned for success in pursuing energy-to-food because it possesses the world’s lowest levelized cost of renewables," he said, adding that energy makes up 40 to 60 percent of the expense of producing energy-to-food proteins. 

Assuming GCC producers incur non-energy-related costs similar to the global average, the ESG leader pointed out that their energy-to-food proteins will be significantly cheaper than those created anywhere else in the world. 

The report further noted that the energy-to-food process will have a minimal impact on the environment, requiring very little land or water compared with traditional agriculture, such as animal- and plant-based proteins.  

“If GCC countries are successful in pioneering energy-to-food, using renewable energy to feed the world could become a prestige project that highlights the region’s technological prowess and its ability to take the lead in sustainability. It would also promote regional economic diversification,” said Shihab Elborai, partner with Strategy& and the co-leader of the firm’s sustainability platform.  

Citing statistics from Credit Suisse, the report noted that the market for alternative proteins is attracting considerable investment and could be worth $1.4 trillion globally by 2050.  

Strategy& Middle East emphasized that GCC countries should act in six areas; research and development, investment in infrastructure, value chain development, talent, regulation and policy, and consumer awareness to capitalize this potential agricultural revolution.  

“Food is emotive and highly regulated, which makes consumer acceptance vital. Building scale quickly is critical to meeting demand and reducing the cost per kilogram of proteins produced by precision fermentation,” said Samer Al Chikhani, principal with Strategy& Middle East. 

Topics: Agriculture

Saudi construction sector's performance to improve as Giga projects pick up pace: Al Rajhi Capital   

Saudi construction sector’s performance to improve as Giga projects pick up pace: Al Rajhi Capital   
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi construction sector’s performance to improve as Giga projects pick up pace: Al Rajhi Capital   

Saudi construction sector’s performance to improve as Giga projects pick up pace: Al Rajhi Capital   
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2022 as became evident following the rise in local cement sales volumes, an analysis report by Riyadh-based financial services firm Al Rajhi Capital showed.    

The Kingdom’s sales of local cement increased by 5.4 percent year-on-year between July-November 2022 period while the consistent offtake of new residential loans, along with the softening of construction material prices, aided the recovery of the construction sector, the report added.  

It noted that Saudi Arabia continued to record strong growth in residential mortgages with the new deals averaging SR10.7 billion ($2.84 billion) per month for the period Jan-Oct 2022.  

“Going forward, we expect the strong offtake in mortgages to continue, as we expect the new mortgage to average SR7 billion per month in 2023, with the overall residential mortgage growing at a CAGR of 12 percent between 2022 and 2024,” the analysts said in the report.   

As Saudi Arabia is expected to accelerate execution of its mega and giga projects, the Al Rajhi Capital analysts said this in turn is likely to aid in the recovery of the construction segment.  

The positive outlook comes as the Kingdom earlier this month announced a bumper budget, with a promise to continue with strong government spending for various sectors.     

Al Rajhi's report which analyzed the performance of Saudi firm Bawan said the recovery in the construction segment will aid the performance of the building material manufacturing company as 70 percent of its revenue comes from this segment.   

“We expect steel prices to soften in 2023, though we do not expect the same to have a major impact on the financials of the company, since the company maintains less than a month of steel inventory, and any changes in the prices are transferred to the end-user,” the report noted.   

However, it added that the scenario of increasing global interest rates is likely to impact the company’s cost of borrowing and the resultant cost of capital.   

The recovery in the construction segment is also likely to aid Saudi Ceramics positively, the report noted, as adverse commodity prices, which were having a negative impact on the company’s heater segment, are expected to ease.   

“The company’s strong market position will also aid its performance, though the recent trend of increasing competition is likely to limit the upside. Also, the scenario of increasing interest rate is likely to keep the interest cost of the company high,” the report added.   

Topics: construction

UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023

UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023
Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023

UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023
Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE's central bank expects real gross domestic product growth of 7.6 percent this year, an upward revision of more than a percentage point, while lowering expectations for growth next year, state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Real GDP was expected to grow 3.9 percent in 2023, revised down from a previous estimate. The UAE's economy minister said earlier this month that GDP is expected to grow 6.5 percent this year, and more than 7 percent next year.

Topics: UAE GDP economy

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement
Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement
Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's Suez Canal expects revenue to reach $8 billion in its current fiscal year, the chairman of the authority managing the canal, Osama Rabie, said on Monday.

Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Topics: Egypt suez canal

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.77 mln bpd in October, IEF citing JODI

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.77 mln bpd in October, IEF citing JODI
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.77 mln bpd in October, IEF citing JODI

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.77 mln bpd in October, IEF citing JODI
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in October rose to 7.77 million barrels per day from 7.72 million bpd in September, hitting a 30-month high as global demand climbed counter-seasonally in the month, according to the latest data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

The report, however, noted that the Kingdom’s crude production decreased by 84,000 bpd in October to 10.96 million bpd.  

JODI, in its report, noted that demand growth was primarily driven by gains in China, US and India. 

The report further pointed out that Saudi refinery intake in October was reduced by 14,000 bpd to 2.68 million bpd, while total product exports for the month rose by 137,000 bpd to 1.58 million bpd. 

Earlier in December, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to maintain status quo on output.  

In October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

According to the report, global demand was at 99 percent of pre-COVID levels in October, while crude production was at 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels.  

The data suggested that Russian oil production fell by 107,000 bpd to 9.88 million bpd in October, primarily due to the conflict in Ukraine which made many European nations stay away from Russian energy imports.  

Russian gas production, however, increased slightly for the third consecutive month, but was still 22 percent below March levels and at a five-year seasonal low. 

The report added that China’s oil demand increased in October by 518,000 bpd, as Asia’s biggest economy started easing COVID-related restrictions.  

Crude imports to China also rose by 368,000 bpd in October to 10.19 million bpd, the highest in five months.  

In the US, crude production fell by 297,000 bpd to 11.97 million bpd in October. 

US total product demand increased in October by 621,000 bpd, while diesel demand in the country rose by 129,000 bpd. 

US crude oil closing stocks fell by 8.38 mb in October and are now at their lowest level recorded in JODI, since its data collection which began on January 2002. 

Global natural gas demand rose by 5.8 billion cubic meters in October, less than the seasonal average gain of 14.5 bcm, while gas production rebounded in October, increasing 10.6 bcm month-on-month.

Meanwhile, OPEC, in its monthly report noted that oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.25 million bpd, or about 2.3 percent, after growth of 2.55 million bpd in 2022. 

“Although global economic uncertainties are high and growth risks in key economies remain tilted to the downside, upside factors that may counterbalance current and upcoming challenges have emerged as well,” OPEC said in the report.

Topics: jodi Oil output

Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 

Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 
Updated 19 December 2022
ARAB NEWS  

Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 

Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 
Updated 19 December 2022
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: With the Middle East showing the highest level of green activity globally, the region’s mergers and acquisitions activities have returned to pre-pandemic levels, a new report has stated.  

According to the Boston Consulting Group report, the Middle East recorded 283 M&A deals in the first three quarters of 2022 — an increase of 16 percent from the same period last year — with a total value of $23.8 billion.  

The BCG report titled ‘The 2022 M&A Report’ showed a clear upward trend in ‘green’ deals over the past decade, with the strongest acceleration occurring in 2021 when Middle East deal volumes nearly doubled to 10.3 percent following two softer years for broader M&A activity and green transactions.  

Over the past ten years, the report said, the energy and utilities industry had the highest share of green M&A and the largest increase, showing a 98 percent increase in deals from 2020-2021, contributing to 10 percent of M&A deals in the Middle East in 2021.  

Asia-Pacific was the second-most active region, with a green deal share of approximately 8 percent in 2021.  

The report also forecasts that environmental considerations will motivate an increasing number of deals moving forward, as ‘green’ M&A deals increased from 5 percent in 2020 to 10.3 percent in 2021. It suggests that more dealmakers are recognizing the value-creating potential of these transactions. 

“Green deals are very hot in the region. Soaring sustainability transactions in the Middle East are a clear outcome of established national transformation programs seeking out diverse economic outputs for countries on their path to net zero,” said Ihab Khalil, managing director and senior partner, BCG.   

“As the region continues grounding itself as a hub where collaboration and diversification can bear fruit, so will green mergers and acquisitions.”  

With Saudi Arabia’s plans to rely on renewables for 50 percent of its electricity generation by 2030 and aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Kingdom is fertile ground for green M&A deals.   

Last year saw the government’s non-oil revenues cover 40 percent of its spending by the end of 2021, after covering only 10 percent previously.   

To help with the region’s move to diversify from dependence on hydrocarbons, the Middle East Green Initiative was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021. It was aimed at reducing carbon emissions from regional hydrocarbon production by more than 60 percent.  

The crown prince announced last month at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt that Saudi Arabia will contribute $2.5 billion to the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years and host its headquarters in the Kingdom. 

Topics: M&A deals Middle East Investment

