LONDON: Jordanian counter-drug authorities arrested 33 individuals implicated in trafficking and promoting narcotics, while apprehending another 100 drug users on suspicion during a week of ongoing operations.

The Anti-Narcotics Department announced on Tuesday that it has handled 84 cases, some of which involved seized quantities of crystal meth during the 14th week of its intensified nationwide campaign against drugs, according to the Jordan News Agency.

A spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate announced that authorities are investigating 22 cases of trafficking and promotion of crystal meth, in addition to 62 related to drug use.

Authorities said that narcotics pose a potentially fatal threat to users and may be linked to serious crimes that endanger society and public safety. It encouraged the public to report any information regarding individuals engaged in drug-related activities.

Jordan typically announces several monthly arrests in relation to drugs, interceptions of narcotic smuggling, or infiltration attempts through its borders, mainly with Syria and Iraq. Criminal networks have long attempted to exploit Jordan’s geographic location in the heart of the Middle East as a transit point for smuggling drugs that are mainly bound for Gulf countries.