Saudi Finance Ministry launches second edition of Revenue Ambassadors Program 

CAIRO: In an effort to develop and empower the financial sector in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's Ministry of Finance launched the second edition of the Revenue Ambassadors program that will host 180 male and female employees from 50 government agencies.

The program will form a network of empowered individuals in the field of government revenue and finance by providing them with intensive training courses in forecasting, risk management, and data analysis.

In a course of two months, the program will raise work efficiency and financial literacy skills that will unify the knowledge used between the Saudi Revenue Agency and governmental entities.

Revenue ambassadors will also enrich the government agencies as a source of knowledge while linking them with the National Center for Government Resource Systems.

The second edition will see a total of 230 employees from 50 government agencies taking part as opposed to 25 employees from 10 government agencies in the first edition held last year.

The program has also increased the number of training hours to 128 to further empower employees by using the appropriate financial resources.

This edition will also add a training track entitled ‘Effective Use of Data’ to the previous tracks Financial Analysis, Financial Projections, Forecasting Revenue, and Financial Risk Management.

The launch of this program is part of developing financial skills amongst employees in the government sector as Saudi Arabia is keen to empower its financial sector.

The ministry has put out several other programs to develop the sector including its Financial Leaders program which aims to improve leadership skills and the Budget Ambassadors program which aims to enhance the level of financial planning.

This comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Plan which is committed to educating the Saudi population about financial literacy.

The development plan stated that the Ministry of Education will also play a role in educating employees with training programs related to Islamic Financing.

Although the Ministry of Education has not yet launched any official programs, the plan stated that the entity is responsible for providing minimum hours of training for auditing, compliance, and direct interaction with services related to Islamic finance.