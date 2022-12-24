UN Security Council trying to ‘destabilize’ Myanmar, junta says

You are here

The UN Security Council demanded an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urged its military rulers to release all ‘arbitrarily detained’ prisoners. (AP)
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

  • Security Council adopts its first ever resolution on the situation in the Southeast Asian nation
  • Calls for an end to violence and release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Friday slammed a United National Security Council resolution calling for an end to violence and release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing the body of attempting to “destabilize” the country.
The Security Council adopted its first ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday, after junta allies China and Russia abstained rather than veto the document.
The 15-member Council has been split on Myanmar for decades and was previously only able to agree on formal statements about the country.
The resolution contained “several intrusive elements on Myanmar’s internal affairs that contravene the principles and purposes of the United Nations,” the junta’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
“Exerting pressure to destabilize Myanmar rather than supporting the government’s efforts does not help the country and Myanmar will not accept such acts.”
The text was adopted with 12 votes in favor. Permanent members China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording. India also abstained.
In its Friday statement the junta repeated its claim of alleged widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 election, won resoundingly by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.
International observers said the poll was largely free and fair.
Suu Kyi, 77, has been a prisoner since the army toppled her government almost two years ago.
The military’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters has killed more than 2,500 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
AFP

  • Shooter, named as William M. in the French media, is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses
Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday.
The shots at the center and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population.
Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being “racist,” the source said.
He was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and “two or three loaded magazines,” the source added.
The weapon was a “much-used” US Army Colt 1911 pistol.
French President Emmanuel Macron said “the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris” and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday.
The gunman, who has a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural center before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested.
Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries.
According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead included one woman and two men.
Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France, the organization’s spokesman Agit Polat said. Her claim for political asylum in France had been rejected.
The other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist, according to the CDK-F.
A police source confirmed that Kara and Kizil were among the victims.
The Kurdish community center, called Center Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that organizes concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region.
The Kurdish community is due to hold a demonstration in Paris on Saturday afternoon.
Within hours of the attack, Kurdish protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas in an attempt to disperse them as they tried to break through a police cordon deployed to protect Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had arrived at the scene.
Demonstrators threw objects at police while voicing fury over an attack they saw as deliberate, and which they said French security services had done too little to prevent.
Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks.
The shooter — named as William M. in the French media — is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses who had been released on bail earlier this month.
The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, but appealed.
A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.
Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.
“He is crazy, he’s an idiot,” his father was quoted as saying by the M6 television channel.
Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkiye, Iraq and Iran.

Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks as an act of “terror”
Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the center of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.
Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”
“These are not military facilities,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, adding that the attacks were “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

Updated 24 December 2022
AP

  • Russia’s emergencies said Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home
  • The cause was not immediately determined
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

MOSCOW: Russia’s emergencies ministry said Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.
It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.

Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the “liquidation” of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.
Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran “blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions,” before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories in response.

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official
  • Shanghai asks residents to stay in on Christmas as China COVID-19 surges
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with COVID-19 every day, a senior health official has said, in a rare and quickly censored acknowledgement that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.
China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-COVID-19 strategy, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs in a jarring reversal of its hallmark containment strategy.
Cities across the country have struggled to cope as surging infections have emptied pharmacy shelves, filled hospital wards and appeared to cause backlogs at crematoriums and funeral homes.
But the end of strict testing mandates has made caseloads virtually impossible to track, while authorities have narrowed the medical definition of a COVID-19 death in a move experts have said will suppress the number of fatalities attributable to the virus.
A news outlet operated by the ruling Communist Party in Qingdao on Friday reported the municipal health chief as saying that the eastern city was seeing “between 490,000 and 530,000” new COVID-19 cases a day.
The coastal city of around 10 million people was “in a period of rapid transmission ahead of an approaching peak,” Bo Tao reportedly said, adding that the infection rate would accelerate by another 10 percent over the weekend.
The report was shared by several other news outlets but appeared to have been edited by Saturday morning to remove the case figures.
China’s National Health Commission said Saturday that 4,103 new domestic infections were recorded nationwide the previous day, with no new deaths.
In Shandong, the province where Qingdao is located, authorities officially logged just 31 new domestic cases.
China’s government keeps a tight leash on the country’s media, with legions of online censors on hand to scrub out content deemed politically sensitive.
Most government-run publications have downplayed the severity of the country’s exit wave, instead depicting the policy reversal as logical and controlled.
But some outlets have hinted at shortages of medicine and hospitals under strain, though estimates of actual case numbers remain rare.
The government of eastern Jiangxi province said in a Friday social media post that 80 percent of its population — equivalent to around 36 million people — would be infected by March.
More than 18,000 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to major medical institutions in the province in the two weeks up to Thursday, including nearly 500 severe cases but no deaths, the statement said.

