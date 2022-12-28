You are here

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia
The planned sustainable developments align with Saudi Arabia’s aims for economic diversification. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Adrian Smith, the chief designer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper located in Dubai, will collaborate with Saudi-based Magnom Properties and Chicago-based Carbon Lab to develop sustainable development projects across the Kingdom.

A memorandum of understanding for these projects was signed by Abdulaziz Al-Turki, group chairman of Rawabi Holding and Nesma & Partners and chairman of Magnom Properties, and Adrian Smith during a special ceremony held at Rawabi Holding office in Al Khobar.

The developments will be led by Smith and Gordon Gill under the representation of their design company AS+GG Architecture. More details regarding these new development projects are expected to be unveiled soon.  

The implementation of the projects in the Kingdom comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s aims for economic diversification and ambitions to achieve net-zero by 2060.

Adrian Smith is also the designer of Jeddah Tower, the 3,281 feet tower in Jeddah Economic City, which upon completion will overtake the Burj Khalifa as the world’s tallest building.

“Architecture has the unique power to positively influence society, and our work in the region is a telling example of how economic and environmental sustainability can co-exist in urban development,” said Smith.

He added: “It gives us great pleasure to develop projects across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region in partnership with Magnom Properties. We look forward to seeing how our pioneering design concepts enrich the sustainable journey of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Turki said that Magnom Properties will adopt advanced technologies to ensure sustainability during the construction of these projects.

“We work under the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 whereby Saudi Arabia is driving collective commitment to creatively and responsibly meet future energy and climate challenges through a reliance on clean energy, offsetting carbon emissions and reshaping its cities through principles of sustainable architecture,” said Al-Turki.

Othman A Ibrahim, CEO of Rawabi Holdings and vice chairman of Magnom Properties said that these development projects will make use of advanced technologies and innovative methods to set new sustainability standards.

“Apart from using renewable materials, sustainable energy sources and making efficient use of space and resources, among others, technology will play a key role in embedding sustainable practices to align with the decarbonization roadmap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” added Ibrahim.

Topics: sustainability

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global's annual sustainability report unveils new standards in transparency, accountability
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global's annual sustainability report unveils new standards in transparency, accountability
Special How Madinah's sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city's unique identity 
Saudi Arabia
How Madinah's sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city's unique identity 

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI, Dec 28 : Oman’s state energy company OQ has signed an agreement to develop a petrochemicals complex in the Duqm economic zone with Kuwait Petroleum International and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), state news agency ONA reported on Wednesday. 

- More to follow

Topics: SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) OQ Kuwait Petroleum International

SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
Business & Economy
SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex

Oil Updates — Optimism over China demand pushes crude up; Putin responds to crude oil price cap

Oil Updates — Optimism over China demand pushes crude up; Putin responds to crude oil price cap
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Oil Updates — Optimism over China demand pushes crude up; Putin responds to crude oil price cap

Oil Updates — Optimism over China demand pushes crude up; Putin responds to crude oil price cap
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Crude prices edged higher on Wednesday on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand as China continues to ease its COVID-related restrictions, though gains were capped by recession concerns and restarts at some US energy plants shut by winter storms.  

Brent futures for February delivery rose 9 cents, or 0.11 percent, to $84.42 a barrel, by 8.10 a.m. Saudi time. US crude advanced 15 cents, or 0.19 percent, to $79.68 per barrel. Amid the optimistic market mood, both benchmarks hit their highest level in three weeks on Tuesday. 

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap.
The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year, which helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.
Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, and a major disruption to its sales would have far-reaching consequences for global energy supplies.
The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the US and foreign states and international organizations joining them.”
“Deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign entities and individuals are banned, on the condition that in the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged,” the decree stated, referring specifically to the US and other foreign states that have imposed the price cap.
“The established ban applies to all stages of supply up to the end buyer.”  

Egypt launches new bid round for oil and gas exploration

Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean Sea, state news agency reported on Tuesday.
The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the bid round was set for April 30, 2023, the tender announcement showed.  

(With input from Reuters)   

Topics: oil update

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Business & Economy
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
  • G7, EU, and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap.
The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year and that helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.
Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, and a major disruption to its sales would have far reaching consequences for global energy supplies.
The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organizations joining them.”
“Deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign entities and individuals are banned, on the condition that in the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged,” the decree stated, referring specifically to the United States and other foreign states that have imposed the price cap.
“The established ban applies to all stages of supply up to the end buyer.”
The decree, which includes a clause that allows for Putin to overrule the ban in special cases, stated: “This...comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023.”
Crude oil exports will be banned from Feb. 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1.
Wider deficit
The price cap, unseen even in the times of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, is aimed at crippling Russian state coffers and Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine.
Some analysts have said that the cap will have little immediate impact on the oil revenues that Moscow is currently earning.
However, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2 percent of GDP in 2023, with the oil price cap squeezing export income, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
Russia has been promising to respond officially for weeks, and the eventual decree largely established what officials had already said publicly.
The G7 price cap allows non-EU countries to continue importing seaborne Russian crude oil, but it will prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is being sold for less than the price cap.
EU countries have separately implemented an embargo that prohibits them from purchasing seaborne Russian oil.
Russian Urals oil traded above $56 per barrel on Tuesday, below the price cap level.
Brent crude oil moved a little higher on the news and was up 1.4 percent at $85.1 by 1743 GMT.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin Price cap crude oil

Russia's Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia
World
Russia's Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia
Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies
World
Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Stock Index gained 130.62 points — or 1.28 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,359.26 as China announced its plan to scrap quarantine requirements for inbound travelers from Jan. 8.

The news spread a ripple of excitement across the markets worldwide as it marked the easing of the three-year border control that had choked international trade and the global supply chain.

“The announcement that China will remove the last remaining COVID-19 restrictions created hopes of reducing pressure on the global supply chain and hence hopes of lowering inflation and boosting demand recovery in oil,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday scaled 78 percent to SR3.45 billion ($920 million) from Monday’s SR1.92 billion, which was the lowest value traded on the exchange in three years. The market breadth clearly reflected the spectacle as 107 stocks of the listed 222 gained while 83 trailed.

“The gain in Saudi Arabia was broad-based, with 17 out of the 21 sectors seeing gains while decliners were marginal. The trading activity also recovered from yesterday’s multi-year low levels indicating investor optimism,” said Ansari.

The Energy Index led the sectoral rally, finishing 99.55 points higher at 5,411.15.

Parallel market Nomu also rode the wave of optimism as it closed 294.29 points up at 19,182.04.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, except Qatar, were northbound, ending a gloomy streak that had engulfed the area in the recent past.

The day’s top performer was Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. which wound up 8.42 percent higher at SR15.20.

In contrast, the worst performer was AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co., also known as AlSaif Gallery, which debuted on Tuesday on Tadawul at SR115. The share price slipped 14.78 percent to close at SR98 despite the company announcing cash dividends immediately after its launch.

The electric appliance retailer informed Tadawul it would distribute a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for the third quarter of 2022 on Jan. 12.

Academy of Learning Co. on Dec. 27 also recommended a cash dividend of 20 percent of capital, or SR2 a share, for the second half of 2022, totaling SR12 million.

Glass manufacturing company Raoom Trading Co also declared the distribution of cash dividends at SR1 per share for the second half of 2022, according to a statement to Tadawul.

At the end of the day, Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, communicated that it signed a contract with Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. to provide health insurance services to the latter’s employees and their families.

In a statement to Tadawul, the insurer said the contract is effective for one year, adding that the contract revenues are expected to be 5 percent higher than 2021 annual gross written premiums.

The contract will likely reflect positively on 2023 financial results, the company said in the statement.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market falls flat as traded value touches lowest in 3 years 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi stock market falls flat as traded value touches lowest in 3 years 

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Insurance companies in Saudi Arabia continued their topline growth momentum in 2022 with aggregate Gross Written Premiums up 26.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to KPMG. 

The global accounting firm puts the Kingdom’s GWP figure at SR39.28 billion ($10.45 billion) for the three months to the end of September, with motor and medical segments topping the growth list with 78 percent and 66 percent respectively. 

KPMG forecast a similar trend for the entire year of 2022, as the volatility in the insurance market comparative results, which were visible until the first half of the year, have settled now in terms of the loss ratios and the net profit after zakat and tax.  

The industry-wide loss ratios and net profit after zakat and tax stand at 81.79 percent and SR566.12 million as of the end of the third quarter of the year, compared to 81.36 percent and SR 533.84 million over the same period of 2021. 

The total assets of the insurance industry stood at SR79.02 billion, up 20 percent compared to the end of 2021. 

Equity came in at 4.8 percent higher, at SR19.08 billion. 

This represented an annualized return on equity of 3.96 percent in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.91 percent as of Dec. 31, 2021. 

The annualized return on assets was 0.96 percent, compared to 1.08 percent as of the end of 2021. 

Financial reporting in Saudi Arabia is set to change from Jan. 1 2023, as International Financial Reporting Standard 17 is rolled out – a measure that will see insurance contract liabilities calculated as the expected present value of future insurance cash flows with a provision for non-financial risk. 

Insurance companies are currently in the implementation and audit phase of the dry runs for the Saudi Central Bank submission, and, according to KPMG, a common challenge for insurance firms is the extraction of data from the current systems for input into IFRS 17 models.

Salman Chaudhry, senior director and insurance lead at KPMG in Saudi Arabia, said: “The results of these dry-runs, related audit observations and learnings will lay the foundation of the quantitative disclosures relating to the impacts of adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 in the annual financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, as required under IAS 8, and the successful implementation of IFRS 17 in the Kingdom from January 1, 2023.” 

The boost in the digital transformation in the last two-and-a-half years in the insurance sector has been most visible in the way companies now interact with their customers through digital channels, he added.

“Digitalization has become the norm, with its benefits now widely recognized by the industry. Companies will have to increase their focus on enhancing their cybersecurity and data privacy infrastructure to protect sensitive customer data,” Chaudhry said. 

Topics: KPMG Insurance Insurance Sector

Update Saudi insurance sector's total premium in Q3 rises over 31% to $3.46bn: SAMA  
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector's total premium in Q3 rises over 31% to $3.46bn: SAMA  

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia
Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia
Oman's OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA
Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA
Meet Faisal Suleiman, creator of Jason Derulo-loved Saudi label SULÉ
Meet Faisal Suleiman, creator of Jason Derulo-loved Saudi label SULÉ
Oil Updates — Optimism over China demand pushes crude up; Putin responds to crude oil price cap
Oil Updates — Optimism over China demand pushes crude up; Putin responds to crude oil price cap
Chinese hospitals, funeral homes 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked
Chinese hospitals, funeral homes ‘extremely busy’ as COVID spreads unchecked

