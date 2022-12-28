Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Adrian Smith, the chief designer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper located in Dubai, will collaborate with Saudi-based Magnom Properties and Chicago-based Carbon Lab to develop sustainable development projects across the Kingdom.

A memorandum of understanding for these projects was signed by Abdulaziz Al-Turki, group chairman of Rawabi Holding and Nesma & Partners and chairman of Magnom Properties, and Adrian Smith during a special ceremony held at Rawabi Holding office in Al Khobar.

The developments will be led by Smith and Gordon Gill under the representation of their design company AS+GG Architecture. More details regarding these new development projects are expected to be unveiled soon.

The implementation of the projects in the Kingdom comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s aims for economic diversification and ambitions to achieve net-zero by 2060.

Adrian Smith is also the designer of Jeddah Tower, the 3,281 feet tower in Jeddah Economic City, which upon completion will overtake the Burj Khalifa as the world’s tallest building.

“Architecture has the unique power to positively influence society, and our work in the region is a telling example of how economic and environmental sustainability can co-exist in urban development,” said Smith.

He added: “It gives us great pleasure to develop projects across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region in partnership with Magnom Properties. We look forward to seeing how our pioneering design concepts enrich the sustainable journey of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Turki said that Magnom Properties will adopt advanced technologies to ensure sustainability during the construction of these projects.

“We work under the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 whereby Saudi Arabia is driving collective commitment to creatively and responsibly meet future energy and climate challenges through a reliance on clean energy, offsetting carbon emissions and reshaping its cities through principles of sustainable architecture,” said Al-Turki.

Othman A Ibrahim, CEO of Rawabi Holdings and vice chairman of Magnom Properties said that these development projects will make use of advanced technologies and innovative methods to set new sustainability standards.

“Apart from using renewable materials, sustainable energy sources and making efficient use of space and resources, among others, technology will play a key role in embedding sustainable practices to align with the decarbonization roadmap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” added Ibrahim.