Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi

Havelock One, a turnkey contractor in the Middle East, has completed the interior work at Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Taif, Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.

The full fit-out of the space includes 11 screens with a seating capacity ranging from 40 to 299, the main entrance facade, and two grand lobby areas.

The new space at Park Mall in Taif marks Grand Cinemas’ second location in the Kingdom.

“Havelock One is pleased to showcase once again our ability to deliver superior interior solutions in the entertainment sector,” said Syed Kashif Akhter, managing director of Havelock One.

“Our capacity and multi-skilled workforce ensure we are able to rise to any challenge and can meet and exceed the expectations of our client in both quality and timescale,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the film and entertainment industries has contributed significantly to the growth of cinemas in the Kingdom.

In fact, Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world where the box office has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ScreenDaily. In 2021, Saudi was one of the top six markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to analysts at Gower Street.

By 2030, the Kingdom is likely to have box office revenues upwards of $1 billion, putting it in the top 20 of global cinema markets, according to a report by Entertainment Solution Services.

Grand Cinemas is keen to be part of this growth and has recently expressed plans to further expand its network in the country, Akther said.