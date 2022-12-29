You are here

  • Home
  • Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands

Update Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
During the outage, some users were unable to log in to their Twitter account via desktops or laptops. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gknkv

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
  • Affects more than 10,000 users from the US, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption
  • Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was still able to use the service
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.
The incident is the social media site's first apparent widespread service disruption since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO in late October.
Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption.
Most of the reports came from users stating they faced technical issues accessing the social network via web browser.
Reports of Twitter outages fell sharply by Wednesday evening, according to the website, with some users later commenting service had returned to normal.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the social network's status page showed that all systems were operational.
Musk tweeted later on Wednesday that "Significant backend server architecture changes" had been rolled out and that "Twitter should feel faster", but his post did not make any reference to the downtime reported by users.
During the outage, some users said they were unable to log in to their Twitter account via desktops or laptops. A smaller number of users said the issue also affected the mobile app and features including notifications.
Others took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #TwitterDown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.
Some attempts to log in to Twitter from desktops prompted an error message saying: "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."
Musk tweeted he was still able to use the service.
"Works for me," Musk posted, responding to a user who asked if Twitter was broken.
The outage comes two months after Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which has been marked by chaos and controversy.
Hundreds of Twitter employees quit the social media company in November, by some estimates, including engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.
Thousands of Twitter users were also hit by a global outages in February and July, before Musk's takeover.
Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages this year. In July, a near 19-hour service outage at Canada's biggest telecom operator Rogers Telecommunications shut banking, transport and government access for millions.

Topics: Twitter

Related

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Media
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Update
Media
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi
  • New cineplex in Taif includes 11 screens
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Havelock One, a turnkey contractor in the Middle East, has completed the interior work at Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Taif, Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.

The full fit-out of the space includes 11 screens with a seating capacity ranging from 40 to 299, the main entrance facade, and two grand lobby areas.

The new space at Park Mall in Taif marks Grand Cinemas’ second location in the Kingdom.

“Havelock One is pleased to showcase once again our ability to deliver superior interior solutions in the entertainment sector,” said Syed Kashif Akhter, managing director of Havelock One.

“Our capacity and multi-skilled workforce ensure we are able to rise to any challenge and can meet and exceed the expectations of our client in both quality and timescale,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the film and entertainment industries has contributed significantly to the growth of cinemas in the Kingdom.

In fact, Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world where the box office has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ScreenDaily. In 2021, Saudi was one of the top six markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to analysts at Gower Street.

By 2030, the Kingdom is likely to have box office revenues upwards of $1 billion, putting it in the top 20 of global cinema markets, according to a report by Entertainment Solution Services.

Grand Cinemas is keen to be part of this growth and has recently expressed plans to further expand its network in the country, Akther said.

Topics: Havelock One Grand Cinemas

Related

Cinema industry thrives with collaboration, says Neom's Entertainment and Culture MD
Lifestyle
Cinema industry thrives with collaboration, says Neom's Entertainment and Culture MD

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
  • House’s Chief Administrative Officer cites security concern
  • Announcement comes as US lawmakers put forward a proposal to implement a nationwide ban on the app
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices, according to the House’s administration arm, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from US government devices.
The app is considered “high risk due to a number of security issues,” the House’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) said in a message sent to all lawmakers and staff on Tuesday, and must be deleted from all devices managed by the House.
The new rule follows a series of moves by US state governments to ban TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, from government devices. As of last week, 19 states have at least partially blocked the app from state-managed devices over concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to track Americans and censor content.
The $1.66 trillion omnibus spending bill, passed last week to fund the US government through to Sept. 30, 2023, includes a provision to ban the app on federally managed devices, and will take effect once President Joe Biden signs the legislation into law.
“With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House,” a spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.
The message to staff said anyone with TikTok on their device would be contacted about removing it, and future downloads of the app were prohibited.
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new rule.
US lawmakers have put forward a proposal to implement a nationwide ban on the app.

Topics: TikTok US government Ban Bytedance China

Related

China’s ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists
Media
China’s ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists
US weighs TikTok ban on government devices
Media
US weighs TikTok ban on government devices

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
  • Nearly half the winners of the award are from Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia, a Majarra platform, has announced the winners of the fifth Innovators Under 35 MENA Award, which honors leading innovators with “superb technical expertise, whose inventions or research promise to change the way people live for the better, and make a quantum leap around the world,” the company said.

This year there was an unprecedented number of nominees, with innovations in fields including technology, biotechnology, computer science, medicine and materials science.

The jury panel comprised 22 distinguished and independent judges, including technical experts, entrepreneurs, and academics affiliated with research centers, leading technology companies, and prestigious universities around the world.

They include Ashraf Khalil, a professor of computer science in the College of Technological Innovation at Zayed University in the UAE; Malak Abed Al-Thagafi, a professor at Emory School of Medicine and the founder and chief strategy officer of prenatal genetic testing company Shomool; Maha Albalushi, managing director of Oman Tech Fund; Fares Ghandour, a partner at Wamda Capital and CEO of mental-wellness company Tuhoon; Nidhal Guessoum, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California at San Diego; and Bashar Kilani, managing director of IT company Accenture.

The jury members awarded 15 innovators from the Middle East and North Africa.

Nearly half the winners this year were from Saudi Arabia, including Ahmad Alabdulkareem, CEO of Technology, Intelmatics Corporation; Alaa Alahmadi, assistant professor of Computer Science at Taibah University; Wedyan Babatain, postdoctoral fellow at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Fahd Al-Qureshah, assistant research professor at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and a postdoctoral fellow at Rockefeller University.

Introduced to the region in 2018, the contest is the regional version of a global awards scheme launched by MIT Technology Review in 1999. 

The full list of winners can be found here

Topics: MIT Technology Review Arabia

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022
  • The total number of viewers across the 24 MENA countries increased by 135 percent from 2018 when beIN broadcasted the FIFA World Cup in Russia
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: BeIN Media Group has recorded more than 5.4 billion cumulative views throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on its flagship channel beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as 1.1 billion views on its official social media channels.

The final match, which ended with Argentina winning, was watched by 242.8 million viewers — or 68 percent of MENA’s adult population — on beIN Sports’ free-to-air channel.

Viewership was particularly strong in Qatar where 93 percent of the adult population tuned in followed by Morocco (91 percent), Lebanon (89 percent), Algeria (79 percent), and Egypt (72 percent).

On beIN’s official YouTube channel, the final match drew in a cumulative viewership of 25 million with viewership peaking at 4.44 million during the penalty shootouts.

Throughout the tournament, the overall viewership for beIN’s 24-country coverage across the MENA saw a 135 percent increase compared with the network’s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

The final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 attracted 88 million more viewers on beIN Sports than the final of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Average TV viewership per match throughout the tournament saw a significant rise in 2022 reaching 80.6 million, compared with 36.2 million during the 2018 World Cup.

“It’s incredibly special for us that the first World Cup in the Middle East has broken regional viewership records with more than 5.4 billion cumulative views across the month-long tournament,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA.

The semifinal game, which saw Morocco lose out on a spot in the final to France, saw a record viewership of 186.1 million on beIN Sports. A massive 99 percent of adults in Morocco watched the historic match live on beIN Sports while 82 percent in Qatar watched the match on beIN Sports, followed by 78 percent in Algeria, 75 percent in Tunisia, 67 percent in Lebanon and 63 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The semifinal decider between Argentina and Croatia drew in 166.3 million viewers across the region.

The network’s social media channels also posted record numbers with online video views reaching 1.1 billion compared to 121 million in 2018, and 5.5 billion impressions resulting in 400 million interactions (excluding Snapchat), compared with 235 million impressions in 2018 that resulted in 40 million interactions.

“This is evidence of the appetite for football and similar tournaments across the Arab World and we are honored to have been the exclusive rights holder,” Al-Subaie said.

Topics: beIN Media Group World Cup 2022

Related

beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
Sport
beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
BeIN Sports racks up record number of viewers for World Cup broadcasts
Media
BeIN Sports racks up record number of viewers for World Cup broadcasts

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns
  • Authorities, public institutions told to activate cyberdefense systems, raise public awareness
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned of the increased possibility of cyberattacks, especially during the New Year celebrations and the holiday season, and has told the public to “stay alert.”

Authorities and public institutions were told Monday to activate their cyberdefense systems and urged organizations to raise awareness of cyberattacks.

The council also invited anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a cyberattack to inform the authorities and collaborate with them.

According to cybersecurity company Group-IB, the number of cyberattacks in the Gulf region grew by 85 percent in 2021, compared to the previous year. 

Experts say that the rise in digitalization of services and online activities in the Middle East is one of the major reasons behind this spike and have warned of the potential risk of cyberattacks in several key sectors, including water, gas and electricity.

As hacking tools have become easier to use, making it possible for hackers to profit from the holiday season, the council stressed the importance of adopting cybersecurity policies and protection mechanisms.

Over the last few years, policymakers have emphasized the need to improve public knowledge about online safety, as well as enhance the awareness of public and private organizations and individuals, which will play a critical role in defending the community from hostile cyberattacks.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council was established in November 2020. Earlier this year, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Cisco to strengthen cybersecurity strategies and efforts in the country.

Topics: Cybersecurity cyberattacks UAE Cybersecurity Council

Related

Saudi Arabia has transformed its cyber defenses, but businesses need to do more: Kaspersky CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia has transformed its cyber defenses, but businesses need to do more: Kaspersky CEO
Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO
Business & Economy
Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO

Latest updates

Saudi authorities arrest 361 in drug busts in last few weeks
Saudi authorities arrest 361 in drug busts in last few weeks
Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave
Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave
US approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million
US approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu back with extreme-right government
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu back with extreme-right government
Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.