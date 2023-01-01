You are here

MENA entrepreneurship gets a flying start in 2022

The Middle East alone observed the most international and cross-market merger and acquisition activity, with 21 exits announced between January and June 2022. Shutterstock
The Middle East alone observed the most international and cross-market merger and acquisition activity, with 21 exits announced between January and June 2022. Shutterstock
Updated 01 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

  • Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt emerged as top-performing countries in venture capital space
CAIRO: The Middle East and North Africa region is on its way to becoming the next Silicon Valley, with venture capital and startup activity rising annually.

Last year, the funding ecosystem saw massive growth compared to previous years, thanks to the region’s inspiring entrepreneurial talent.

It witnessed Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt emerging as the top-performing countries in the venture capital space, amounting to 35 deals.

The MENA region raised $247 million across 46 deals in January last year, marking an epic 474 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to venture research firm Wamda.

January 2022 also chanced upon Bahrain’s crypto fintech startup Rain raising $110 million in a series B funding round, totaling a record-breaking $15 million.

On the acquisition front, Saudi fintech Foodics bought foodtech startup POSRocket in January, 2022. Other notable deals included UAE’s property tech startup Huspy buying mortgage consultancy Home Matters and Kuwait’s online coffee marketplace COFE App purchasing e-commerce Sippy Beans.

In February 2022, Saudi startups amounted to 58 percent of the overall funding value, raising $219 million in 23 deals mainly thanks to trucking provider TruKKer’s $96 million series B and online grocery store Nana’s $50 million growth round.

The UAE amassed a total of $77.6 million through 20 deals, followed by Egypt, raising $70 million in 18 deals.

TechStars Riyadh was the most active accelerator, investing in over 12 startups across the region, followed by Abu Dhabi-based Flat6Labs, which saw eight of its Tunisia cohort graduate. 

In March 2022, however, the region took a 22 percent dip compared to the earlier month, garnering $229 million.

However, it clocked a 71 percent increase over the same month in 2021.

Saudi investors were the most active during the month, clinching 31 out of 79 deals in the region, followed by Egypt’s 20.

The age of fintech

Fintech companies were the most funded entities in the first quarter of 2022, raising $368.8 million across 43 deals, with Bahrain’s Rain, UAE’s Tabby, and Egypt’s Khazna and Lucky leading the charts.

MENA startups aggregated $297 million in April 2022, $2 million lesser than a month ago. Saudi startups dominated the funding space during the month, raising $195 million thanks to Foodics’s $170 million series C round. The UAE came in second with $61.5 million.

The region experienced a downfall in May, witnessing one of the lowest amounts raised in 2022, with $176 million across 42 deals.

The decline represents a 40 percent decrease compared to April 2022, but yearly growth increased by 62.7 percent.

Although investment value decreased, international investors such as US-based PayPal Ventures and global digital payment company Mastercard ventured into the scene in May 2022, raising the deal count to 21 deals.

The MENA region raised $247 million across 46 deals in January last year, marking an epic 474 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In February 2022, Saudi startups amounted to 58 percent of the overall funding value, raising $219 million in 23 deals mainly thanks to trucking provider TruKKer’s $96 million series B and online grocery store Nana’s $50 million growth round.

Egypt had the most funded startups raising $80 million across 11 deals, with fintech Paymob’s $50 million series B accruing a substantial portion of the monthly value.

While the Kingdom amassed $46 million through nine deals in May 2022, fueled by fintech Hyperpay’s $36.7 million round, the UAE came in third with $45 million via eight deals.

In June 2022, MENA startups raised $323.7 million in 66 deals, an 84 percent increase in value compared to the month before. The UAE was the top performer in June 2022, accumulating $278.8 million through 16 deals.

The first half of 2022 also saw the fintech sector as the leading industry in terms of investment, and a large number of foreign venture capital firms also entered the region, according to regional research firm MAGNiTT.

Regional venture capitalists Flat6Labs and Shorooq Partners were the most active during the first half, participating in 19 and 15 deals, respectively. On the other hand, US-based Y Combinator was the most active international investor, bagging eight deals.

Commenting on the region’s venture capital market, Mohammad Al-Zubi, founder of venture capital firm Nama Ventures, told Arab News that the market is still warming up and will witness even more growth.

“The growth rate in the venture capital asset class on all metrics — the number of deals, the amount invested, the number of funds, incubators, and accelerators — has shown tremendous growth. At Nama, we say the region still has not started; it’s only going to get bigger and better with time,” Al-Zubi told Arab News exclusively.

Realization of venture capital returns in the first half of the year was also at an all-time high, earning almost 75 percent of the total number of exits in the whole year before.

 

The world’s a stage

The Middle East alone observed the most international and cross-market merger and acquisition activity, with 21 exits announced between January and June 2022.

Notable among them were Pakistan’s marketing platform Walee Technologies acquiring UAE’s artificial intelligence-driven branding solutions company Mirrorr.com for an estimated value of $50 million and Saudi-based Retail Technologies buying UAE’s online marketplace DXBUY.

Al-Zubi also stated that mergers and acquisitions are key factors that indicate a growing ecosystem. He added that “Silicon Valley has figured out the fastest and cheapest path to report return on investment is via M&A. Large conglomerates in MENA need to start viewing M&A as one their key pillars to stay competitive.”

Moreover, food and beverage was the sector of choice during this period for the Saudi ecosystem raising $187 million, followed by fintech with $95 million.

The UAE experienced a 2 percent decline in funding in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021, at $699 million.

The MENA region’s funding fell dramatically in July 2022, raising $105 million across 44 deals, an annual decrease of 84 percent and 68 percent compared to the previous month.

In August 2022, the funding ecosystem rose, with MENA startups raising $378 million across 33 deals.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia raised $232.8 million and $102.8 million across 12 and six deals, respectively.

August 2022 also witnessed Huspy acquire two UAE-based mortgage brokers, Just Mortgages and Finance Labs. In addition, Emirati logistics platform Cartlow purchased the UAE-based trusted classified platform for secondhand items, Melltoo.

Other deals included UAE’s technology and investment group Astratech acquiring Emirati fintech PayBy and Saudi Arabia-based human resources consultancy firm KABI’s acquisition of the UAE’s HR tech startup BLOOVO.

September 2022 funding lessened by 54 percent compared to August as MENA startups raised $173 million across 51 deals. Saudi Arabia’s TruKKer secured one of the biggest rounds this year, raising $100 million in a pre-initial public offering led by Bahrain’s Investcorp.

Coming to the end of 2022, October witnessed the most significant amount this year, with $646 million across 69 deals. Total funding of 2022 till October hit $3 billion across 551 deals. The month saw a 331 percent year-on-year growth.

Emirati startups secured $460 million during the month, with Egypt coming in second with $113 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with $70 million.

In November, the total funding value hit $439 million, up 55 percent compared to the same month last year, with 39 deals. The UAE secured its top position in terms of deal count and value as Emirati startups raised $237 million across 13 deals followed by Algeria thanks to its super app Yassir raising $150 million in a series B funding round.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia-based investors were the most active, investing in 10 deals followed by their counterparts from the UAE with eight deals.

November also witnessed a couple of acquisitions, with Kuwait's Floward acquiring perfumery brand Mubkhar, also a Kuwait-based company, and Saudi Arabia-based foodtech company Jahez acquiring The Chefz, a Saudi Arabian dessert delivery startup, for $173 million.

Topics: MENA Saudi Arabia UAE fintech startups VC

Oman ratifies its 2023 budget

Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Topics: business economy Oman

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence
Updated 01 January 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence
  • Saudi Arabia has become an attractive market riding on the back of its oil-led economic growth
Updated 01 January 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become an attractive and growing market riding on the back of its remarkable oil-led economic growth and its exemplary focus on the targets of its Vision 2030, positioning itself as one of the world’s leading investment destinations.

“Our nation holds strong investment capabilities, which we will harness to stimulate our economy and diversify our revenues,” said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the third quarter report of the Economic and Investment Monitor.   

The Kingdom largely intends to achieve this through the National Investment Strategy to make Saudi Arabia a sustainable and world-class investment destination.   

The NIS aims to triple its investment volume, measured by gross fixed capital formation, to reach SR2 trillion ($530 billion) or 30 percent of its gross domestic product. It also plans to increase the overall domestic investment component of GFCF to SR1.65 trillion, meaning an average annual growth rate of around 9 percent.

The crown prince said at the launch of the Vision 2030 blueprint in 2016: “We intend to provide better opportunities for partnerships with the private sector through our position as the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds, our leading investment capabilities, and our strategic geographical location.”

As the private sector’s role in the Kingdom’s economic development strengthened, the nominal GFCF increased 36.2 percent year on year to reach SR248 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Investment.   

The private sector accounted for 86 percent of the GFCF in the country, and it increased by 31.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year before. On the other hand, the government sector’s share rose by 75.6 percent.

As a percentage of nominal GDP, however, the GFCF slightly dropped to 23.6 percent in the second quarter compared to 24.7 percent in the same quarter of 2021.   

Sustained growth

The Kingdom has also taken remarkable steps toward attracting foreign investment into the country, like introducing governance, labor market reforms, and new initiatives for foreign investors.   

Its NIS targets include increasing FDI around 20 times to 5.7 percent of GDP by 2030.   

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the FDI inflows into the Kingdom in the second quarter increased by 6.6 percent, revealed the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

FDI saw a year-on-year increase of 46.5 percent in the second quarter when excluding Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s $12.4 billion deal with EIG and Mubadala to sell 49 percent in its subsidiary, Aramco Oil Pipelines Co.

Data released by MISA also revealed a substantial 178.9 percent surge year on year in the number of closed deals, reaching 53 in the third quarter of 2022.   

Between January to September, the Kingdom closed 203 deals, showing a 133.3 percent surge compared to the same period in 2021.   

When assessing the sector distribution, it was clear that the entrepreneurship and innovation sector was the most appealing to investors, with 47 deals closed in the third quarter.   

The biotech, education, and training sectors saw two new deals closed in the third quarter of 2022, while healthcare and advanced manufacturing bagged a transaction each.

The UAE inked 10 deals, followed by the Cayman Islands and the Virgin Islands, signing four and three contracts, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.   

The country with the largest number of closed deals was the UAE, reaching 10 agreements. The Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and the US followed with four and three contracts, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

More bang for the buck

Furthermore, the MISA report noted that up until the third quarter of this year, the number of investment licenses increased by 15,000 licenses, meaning a staggering 527.4 percent rise year on year.   

New investment licenses grew 8.8 percent in the third quarter to 928 compared to 853 in the same quarter a year before. This does not include licenses issued as part of anti-concealment law enforcement.   

Specifically, the real estate industry grew five times year on year in the third quarter to 30 new licenses, showing the most significant increase among all registered activities.   

The leading activity with new licenses was construction, with 234 licenses issued in the third quarter.   

A close second was wholesale and retail trade, with new license issuance equal to 233, while manufacturing came in third with 186 new ones between July and September.

The Kingdom continues to attract local and international investor participation, with the deals recorded in the $1 million to $5 million bracket reaching a record high first half of the year, according to the Saudi Arabia Venture Investment Report of the first half of this year.   

“The highs recorded by KSA in H1 2022 have been reflective of the keen interest shown by global and regional investors in the VC (venture capital) ecosystem,” added the venture investment report.

The Kingdom’s VC ecosystem aggregated over $550 million in funding in the first two quarters, surpassing the total proceeds of 2021.   

“Saudi Arabia has set itself a goal for growing international and private domestic investment in the Kingdom, a goal that is unprecedented in purpose and scale,” reported the NIS catalog.   

“The Kingdom has done so knowing that this is nothing short of critical — increasing investment is a lynchpin to achieving the wider and more diverse economic and social goals of Vision 2030,” it added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 VC Investment

AlUla sets the stage for the next big tourism boom

AlUla sets the stage for the next big tourism boom
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

AlUla sets the stage for the next big tourism boom

AlUla sets the stage for the next big tourism boom
  • The city is preparing the groundwork to receive 250,000 tourists in 2023, says RCU CEO
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With more than 200,000 years of history, AlUla is a rich destination of human and natural heritage. It is home to historic treasures, including the Nabataean city of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, and the tombs of Dadan, the stone-built capital of the Dadanite and Lihyanite Kingdoms.

It is also the abode of the city’s most prominent landmark, the Tantora or the sundial used by the locals of the old town to mark the start of the 40-day winter growing season. It lends its name to a festival called the Winter at Tantora.

Following the success of Winter at Tantora, which ended in February 2022, the CEO of the Royal Commission of AlUla, Amr AlMadani, announced that the destination would be open for tourists the whole year and help boost their numbers.

The city is preparing the groundwork to receive 250,000 tourists and visitors in 2023, according to the CEO.

During an exclusive interview with Arab News, AlMadani said the commission has already tested the potential of AlUla with the launch of Winter at Tantora.

This culturally significant festive season has always been filled with celebrations. The community has always been proud of its time-old traditions, and they continue to revive them every year.

HIGHLIGHTS

The heritage sites staged cultural and archaeological workshops while the old town and the oasis presented the historical shows.

On Feb. 13, the city inaugurated the first AlUla Arts Festival that offered visitors a captivating ensemble of carefully curated exhibitions and gigantic outdoor installations by a host of local and international artists.

The arts festival lit the excitement of the winter and led the festivity until the end of March.

The RCU announced a partnership agreement with the French operator Accor as part of its strategy to develop AlUla as a tourism destination for nature, culture and heritage. 

One of the attractions of AlUla is its weather, which is slightly more relaxed than many other parts of the Kingdom during the scorching Saudi summer.

The festival kicked off again Dec. 22, 2022, and will run till Jan. 21, 2023. It features a host of equestrian activities, including a new haute couture event for horses called Ikmah Fashion Cavalry, the competitive Fursan Endurance Race Cup and AlUla Desert Polo.

Where beauty meets art

The ancient oasis city also made a fortune out of its scenic beauty when it hosted a four-day event last February, celebrating the region’s homegrown citrus delights and stunning panorama of AlUla from the top of the Harrat Uwayrid.

While the heritage sites staged the cultural and archaeological workshops, the old town and the oasis presented the historical shows.

Naturally, where there is beauty, there must be art. So, on Feb. 13, the city inaugurated the first AlUla Arts Festival that offered visitors a captivating ensemble of carefully curated exhibitions and gigantic outdoor installations by a host of local and international artists.

The arts festival lit the excitement of the winter and led the festivity until the end of March.

Many international and Arab artists, including British singer Seal, Canadian comedian Russell Peters, international singer-songwriter and viral internet sensation Naika, and Iraqi singer Rahma Riad performed at the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla.

One exhibition, “What Lies Within,” staged in AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall, featured works from the private collection of Saudi collector Basma Al-Sulaiman.

“This is a celebratory moment for us,” Saudi artist Lulwa Al-Homoud, who curated the exhibition, told Arab News.

“Basma Al-Sulaiman has been working all these years to collect and preserve Saudi contemporary art.”

Free and open to all, Desert X AlUla 2022 also presented an international open-air art exhibition in the canyon of the AlUla desert.

Held between Feb. 11 and March 30, the exhibition showcased 15 extraordinary works by 15 artists created especially for AlUla.

Under the theme of “Sarab,” the exhibition explored ideas of mirages and oases, both intrinsic to desert history and culture.

There was also a spiritual tinge to the festivity when during the holy month of Ramadan in April 2022, AlUla treated families to special accommodation offers, including iftar and sahoor settings and a myriad outdoor evening adventures.

Tourism destination

Far from city lights, remote desert lands create some of the world’s most enviable dark skies, making AlUla’s idyllic locale and dramatic rock formations spectacular for star and moon gazing.

During the same month, the RCU announced a partnership agreement with the French operator Accor as part of its strategy to develop AlUla as a tourism destination for nature, culture and heritage. 

The agreement will see Accor operating an expanded Ashar Resort under the Banyan Tree brand.

The deal opened 82 high-end villas, a luxury spa, and gourmet restaurants for discerning tourists. The offering

captured a sensitive design that allows each villa to blend discreetly into the striking natural scenery of the Ashar valley, located 15km from Hegra. 

In July, AlUla announced three direct flights a week from Riyadh and later increased it to five. It is also connected to Jeddah, with flights operating six days a week. The city also offers air connectivity to Dammam over weekdays.

One of the attractions of AlUla is its weather, which is slightly more relaxed than many other parts of the Kingdom during the scorching Saudi summer.

As a result, it is a popular location for visitors keen to enjoy outdoor activities such as cycling, camel riding, swimming or hiking during the day and stargazing at night.

Meanwhile, culture and heritage fans could sign up for guided tours of historic locations such as Hegra, AlUla Old Town, and about half a dozen other options around Dadan, Jabal Ikmah and other areas.

More adventurous or active visitors could also opt for ziplining, rock climbing, hiking on the hidden valley trail, or taking in the views from the air on a helicopter tour.

Stargazing is a favorite activity for those who prefer to relax and enjoy a slower-paced vacation. There were also live concerts and other performances in the Old Market Town.

On July 2, the RCU signed a tram design agreement with the leading French transportation company SYSTRA to advance the AlUla tram project, connecting the governorate to several stations, tracks, routes, landmarks and historical heritage sites.

The tram project aims to enhance the sustainability of AlUla transportation by reducing road congestion and noise levels. It also aims to effectively use sustainable electric energy and a link between centers, neighborhoods, heritage sites and tourist sites.

In August, the city announced the lineup of its key events and festivals in 2022, including the music festival Azimuth, AlUla Wellness Festival and Winter at Tantora. 

In October, the French hospitality company Accor opened its first Banyan Tree branded property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla city. 

RCU Hotels and Resorts head and executive director John Northen said: “The Banyan Tree AlUla opening marks the completion of the final development phase of Ashar Valley, which also houses the world-famous Maraya Hall.

AlUla’s newest gathering place started to receive people at its AlManshiyah Plaza, a lively community with restaurants and cafes, playgrounds and communal areas, and live music on Fridays.

The RCU is also developing AlUla’s old town, where they will inaugurate the 30-room boutique hotel. “It’s going to be completely different; you will feel like you traveled back in time and experienced something very unusual,” Northern told Arab News.

The city has also regenerated its 2,000 sq. km vast Sharaan Nature Reserve, a sanctuary for the Arabian leopards. “Here, we are developing two exciting hotels, one designed by the French architect Jean Nouvel, which will be crafted inside the mountain,” Northen said.

Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 22, AlUla Dates Festival saw an array of cultural activities; the event showcased the Al-Shannah date preservation method unique to AlUla.

In November, a new event called the Ancient Kingdoms Festival took place to bring the past into the present with experiences inspired by the significance of 7,000 years of successive civilizations on the Arabian Peninsula.

The festival offered a series of arts and outdoor events at the key heritage sites of AlUla.

The RCU also made its foray into the metaverse with an immersive 3D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza, recreating a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the metaverse for the first time.

The landmark will be available to online visitors on Decentraland, a virtual world platform that allows users to buy and visit virtual plots of land. Visitors will also be able to take a 360-degree tour of the 72-feet tall tomb, set among a realistic recreation of AlUla’s desert landscape.

But that is not all. In November, Catmosphere Foundation launched its second Catwalk, building on the success of the 2021 event, which attracted more than 27,000 participants from 102 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla tourism SaudiVision2030

Saudi Arabia's stock market begins 2023 on a positive note

Saudi Arabia’s stock market begins 2023 on a positive note
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s stock market begins 2023 on a positive note

Saudi Arabia’s stock market begins 2023 on a positive note
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose on Sunday, starting 2023 on a positive note in line with the country’s economic forecast, while region’s other major markets were closed and many investors absent because of year-end holidays.

Earlier last month Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia expects to post a second consecutive budget surplus in 2023.

The Kingdom approved a SR1.114 trillion riyal ($296.39 billion) budget for 2023, forecasting a surplus at 0.4 percent of gross domestic product.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.7 percent, with oil behemoth and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco increasing 0.9 percent and Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services advancing 1 percent.

In Oman, the stock index gained 0.8 percent as Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) jumped 3.8 percent while Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) was up 3.2 percent.

Separately, Oman’s Sultan ratified a 2023 budget with a deficit of 1.3 billion Omani rials ($3.38 billion) or 3 percent of GDP, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

Topics: TASI stocks Saudi Arabia

SMEs are Saudi Arabia's driving force for economic growth

SMEs are Saudi Arabia’s driving force for economic growth
Updated 01 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

SMEs are Saudi Arabia’s driving force for economic growth

SMEs are Saudi Arabia’s driving force for economic growth
Updated 01 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Small and medium-sized enterprises are a force to reckon with in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, continues to diversify its economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades.

Even when COVID-19 disrupted global economies, SMEs in Saudi Arabia remained steadfast in their growth under the visionary leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2022, when the world started rebounding from the fallout of the pandemic, the support offered by the government to SMEs in Saudi Arabia was instrumental in helping them get back on their feet.

With new regulations, reforms and financial support aimed to create an accommodative environment, the government is transforming the SME sector into an engine for economic growth in the Kingdom.

The role of Monsha’at

Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, is fueling the growth of the SME sector in the Kingdom.

The state-run authority offers entrepreneurial platforms such as business incubators, business accelerators, and co-working spaces for SMEs to evolve and thrive in the market. The authority also facilitates government-fee refund, direct and indirect lending programs for SMEs and fast-growing unicorns.

Through these initiatives, Monsha’at aims to successfully achieve the targets outlined in Vision 2030 which include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of gross domestic product by the end of this decade.

Monumental growth of SMEs

The growth of SMEs in 2022 was monumental, as the number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the end of June, registering a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

In its report titled SME Monitor, Monsha’at said that Riyadh and Makkah were the most attractive regions for startups, accounting for 35.4 percent and 21 percent of the Kingdom’s SMEs respectively in the first half of 2022.

The report also revealed that Saudi Arabia has successfully narrowed the gender gap in the Kingdom, as 45 percent of SMEs are now headed by women.

According to the report, regulatory reforms over the first half of 2022 have played a crucial role in increasing the number of female entrepreneurs in the country, with most of them leading firms in the food, wholesale and retail, health and professional sectors and supporting service industries.

Regulatory changes

It was on June 28 that the Saudi Cabinet approved the new company law in the Kingdom aimed at boosting entrepreneurship.

Ghassan Al-Sulaiman, chairman of the National Center for Family Enterprises, said that the new company law in the Kingdom will play a pivotal role in providing an incubating and stimulating environment for investment, especially in family businesses and small and medium enterprises.

Under the new law, many restrictions in the incorporation, practice and exit phases and restrictions on company names have been removed.

In November, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank System, aimed at providing all its products and services in digital form without the need to establish branches.

After the approval, ministers also signed off the transfer of the Kafalah SME Loan Guarantee Program from Monsha’at to SME Bank.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority offers entrepreneurial platforms such as business incubators, business accelerators, and co-working spaces for SMEs to evolve and thrive in the market.

• The authority also facilitates government-fee refund, direct and indirect lending programs for SMEs and fast-growing unicorns.

• The growth of SMEs in 2022 was monumental, as the number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the end of June, registering a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earlier in October, oil giant Saudi Aramco launched the Taleed program to support the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector with funding of over SR3 billion ($798 million).

According to a statement from Aramco, Taleed will feature 20 initiatives which are categorized into three diverse groups: job-matching upskilled local talent, creating business opportunities for SMEs, and supporting SMEs and enabling the ecosystem.

In April, the Saudi Export-Import Bank signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with Monsha’at and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. to launch a program to support SME exports.

The agreement aims to accelerate digital transformation among SMEs to boost their export capabilities and provide indirect funding by offering insurance, products and financial guarantees.

“We have a business app that offers to coach SMEs to run their businesses. We have 10 different products for SMEs that offer startup loans, working capital, asset financing, and many other products to support them,” said Wahdan Al-Kadi, Chief business officer at TDF.

“The MoU will also encourage Shariah-compliant SMEs in Saudi Arabia to access new markets,” Hani Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., told Arab News.

As Saudi Arabia leapfrogs in the travel and tourism sector, the Tourism Development Fund launched a $133 million fund to support and develop small businesses in the Kingdom in August.

Aligned with the country’s National Tourism Strategy, the “Aoun Tourism” program is expected to fund over 2,000 enterprises in the Kingdom.

The three-year program will ensure funding, education and training for tour guides, operators, facilities, travel agents and event organizers who work within the Kingdom. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Wahdan Al-Kadi, the chief business officer at TDF, said that it is providing both financial and non-financial support to SMEs in the Kingdom. “We have financial support and non-financial support. We have a business app that offers to coach SMEs to run their businesses. We have 10 different products for SMEs that offer startup loans, working capital, asset financing, and many other products to support them,” said Al-Kadi.

Technological revolution

Despite growing at a massive pace, SMEs in Saudi Arabia will have to transform and become more technologically savvy in their operations to go global and compete internationally, multinational professional services network KPMG said in a report.

The KMPG report outlined that SMEs in the Kingdom should make use of third parties to accelerate digitization, enabling them access to the technical skills and experience required to build new digital solutions.

Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, had said that SMEs in the Kingdom should develop innovative technological ideas to fill gaps in logistics.

“This area (technology) in logistics, specifically, is very attractive to small and medium businesses, and innovation in that area is extremely open. So with more SMEs coming in to fill gaps in logistics, you will need less time and cost to produce. And whenever there’s competition, innovation comes to play,” Al-Mazroua told Arab News.

As Saudi Arabia continues its journey to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030, SMEs in the nation are expected to emerge as the driving factor which will change the face of the Kingdom in the coming years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SMEs

