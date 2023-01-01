COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia continue to drop

RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia continues to decline as the Ministry of Health, on Sunday, reported 28 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic now stands at 827,032.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,520.

Of the new infections, nine were recorded in Riyadh and seven in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than five new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 31 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 814,629.

It said 2,883 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 2,860 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 45 million.

The ministry said of the current cases, 26 patients were in critical condition.

More than 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or who believe that they have come into contact with an infected individual.

Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.