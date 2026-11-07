RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate telephone conversations on Saturday with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts to discuss regional developments and efforts to promote security and stability.

During a call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the ministers discussed latest developments in the region and efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal also received a call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, during which they discussed similar developments and efforts.