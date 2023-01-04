You are here

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 
The benchmark index touched 10,697.71 at 11:33 a.m. but erased its gains later in the day (Shutterstock)
Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index snapped its three-day rally by falling 129.04 points — or 1.21 percent —  on Wednesday to close at 10,516.90, burdened by the concerns of a sharp fall in crude oil prices and lingering demand concerns.  

Brent LCOc1 futures fell 2.3 percent or $1.88 to $80.22 a barrel by 1:32 p.m. Riyadh time, even as US crude CLc1 slipped 2.2 percent or $1.68 to $75.25 per barrel.  

The benchmark index touched 10,697.71 at 11:33 a.m. but erased its gains later in the day.  

“Oil prices came under some selling pressure due to demand concerns and the rising cases of COVID-19 in China. It is expected that the wave of fluctuations in the markets will continue in the coming period with continued caution until awaiting economic data from major countries indicate the overall economic picture,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News.  

The advance-decline ratio reflected the pulse of the market as 177 stocks of the listed 223 slipped while 36 gained. 

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index declined 1.2 percent and 1.26 percent to close at 19,323.88 and 1,465.70, respectively.  

However, the total trading turnover of TASI on Wednesday rose to SR4.51 billion ($1.2 billion) from Tuesday’s SR3.88 billion.  

“The Saudi market declined in today’s trading after several sessions of bullishness, awaiting new incentives. Eyes now have shifted toward the financial results of the listed companies for the year 2022,” said Diab.   

He added that the sense of uncertainty persists about the prospects for the global economy in light of the high inflation rates, monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, continued interest rate hikes, and fears of entering a recessionary phase in several major global capitals.  

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Jan. 4 also mirrored a lackluster mood as all indices except Dubai and Bahrain fell. However, the gains registered by the duo were minor.   

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. informed the stock exchange that it won a contract worth SR36 million from the Saudi Data and AI Authority to develop solutions for the Boroog visual communication platform.  

The project aims to raise the level of compliance with cybersecurity controls, expand Boroog’s infrastructure, and build and develop the platform’s applications, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. Its share price inched up 0.43 percent to SR94.40.  

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. announced it was awarded a contract to provide cooperative health insurance services for the employees and family members of Al-Othaim Holding Co. and its subsidiaries for one year. The insurer’s share price rose 1.74 percent to SR11.70. 

RIYADH: A roundtable of ministers set to kick off the Future Minerals Forum has been described as the “largest-ever gathering of its kind” by event organizers as more details of the event’s agenda were revealed.

According to a press release, the Ministerial Roundtable will analyze the ways in which global collaboration can be enhanced to unleash the mining potential of the region, and also focus on measures that can be taken to turn the Middle East and North Africa region into a future hub of “green metals”.

Representatives from more than 60 high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector will take part in the gathering on Jan.10, before the Forum proper gets underway the next day at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

In a statement setting out details of the event, the organizers said: “This makes it the largest-ever gathering of its kind.”

This year’s FMF – the second edition of the event – is expected to attract over 13,000 in-person and virtual delegates coming from 130 countries to hear from over 200 speakers.

In a press conference, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi vice minister for mining affairs, said: “FMF 2023 will be even bigger and better than last year, which set a high bar for success. Reaction to last year’s event has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to welcoming even more minerals and metals industry leaders this year.”

He added: “We are keeping the high level of dialogue and opportunities to do business, while adding new features in 2023 that make FMF one of the premier events in the world.”

On Jan.11 and 12, FMF will feature dozens of speeches and panel discussions related to various issues and challenges in the mining sector which include decarbonization, resilience, and the adoption of technology in the industry.

FMF 2023 also will feature numerous informal engagement and networking sessions to ensure that delegates can achieve their business goals.

This year’s FMF will also include an Industry and Technology Exhibition, anchored by the Saudi Pavilion, which will showcase the latest trends, technologies and tools available to the minerals and metals industry.

“We are thrilled with the industry response to the exhibition and expect that it will be a very busy area within the event. We also are grateful to all of the key catalysts in Saudi Arabia’s government, who have partnered to create this pavilion,” added Al-Mudaifer.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s delivery app ToYou has partnered with fintech firm Tabby to provide a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ facility to its customers.  

This is part of ToYou’s strategy to further expand its customer base by offering an enhanced experience with a new and convenient way to pay, according to a press release.  

The deal will pave the way for Tabby to allow its customers to buy as many times as they want from ToYou. This will provide them with a single bill at the end of the month without charging any interest.  

The debut of ToYou in the BNPL market comes at a time when the sector witnessed an 81.2 percent growth, reaching $636.7 million in 2022, according to a report published by Research and Markets.  

The report added that BNPL payment adoption will record a compound annual growth rate of 42.4 percent between 2022 and 2028, with BNPL gross merchandise value in the Kingdom reaching almost $5.3 billion by the end of the forecast period, up from $351.3 million in 2021. 

Apart from ToYou, Tabby is also offering BNPL facility for top brands including noon, Bloomingdale’s, Adidas, and SHEIN among others.  

“ToYou has earned a leading position in the delivery space through constant innovation and a deep understanding of customer needs and market dynamics. In the BNPL arena, the same can be said for Tabby,” said Ziyad Al-Ajlan, the chief commercial officer of ToYou.  

Tabby’s CEO and Co-founder, Hosam Arab, said: “ToYou provides an important service to households in the Kingdom and we’re proud to empower their customers further with payment options that provide flexibility with no interest or fees.” 

Earlier in November, ToYou partnered with Saudi payments giant Geidea, in a move to offer enhanced solutions and infrastructure while making payments across the digital ecosystem. 

In November, ToYou also signed a memorandum of understanding with M2P Fintech to provide end-to-end payment solutions to customers and businesses in Saudi Arabia.  

On the other hand, Tabby is also expanding its scope in Saudi Arabia as it is planning to soon roll out its virtual card in the Kingdom, after its successful launch in the UAE.  

The Tabby virtual card is a Visa card that allows shoppers to split their purchases into four payments at select in-store locations. 

“Saudi Arabia has a penetration rate of around 0.3 credit cards per person, so there is a real need for easy consumer credit, especially for day-to-day payments,” Abdulaziz Saja, general manager of Tabby Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.  

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a contract to Lamar Holding to develop a seawater desalination plant valued at SR2.6 billion ($693 million).

The seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant includes a water distribution network, and is a part of the Jafurah gas development scheme. 

The project has a design capacity of 80,000 cubic meters a day, and includes power and utility facilities, according to a MEED report. 

It also contains an extensive water distribution network component, identified to extend 200 km.  

By 2023, the plant is expected to have a power capacity of 270-320 megawatts.  

In addition to Lamar Holding, the local utility developer Mowah Co. is also investing in the seawater desalination plant.  

SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corp., a Chinese company, will be the assigned engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the project.  

Jafurah sits in the southeast of the world’s biggest conventional oil field, Ghawar. Its gas development scheme is part of Aramco’s $3.2 billion unconventional resources program that plans to endorse shale gas in 3 regions.  

Kamco, the South Korean utility developer and investor, officiated the contract to create an independent steam and power plant to provide for the gas development project in July.  

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has been appointed by Aramco to be the financial adviser for the independent utility schemes providing for the project. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Methanol Chemicals Co. anticipates that work on its $80 million methanol plant expansion project in Jubail will be completed by the end of the first quarter of this year after facing delays.

In a filing with the Saudi Stock Exchange, the company – known as Chemanol – revealed front-end engineering and design work on the facility was 95 percent complete.

The work was initially due to be finished by the end of 2022, but it faced delays due to the “late submission” of required information from manufacturers, according to the firm.

Once complete, Chemanol intends to expand the output capacity to 331,000 tons a year.

“Any material development in this regard will be announced in due course in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations,” the company explained. 

In January 2022, Chemanol signed an agreement for preliminary engineering design for the expansion project, with an expected feed completion date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The scope of work on the project includes installation of a feed/effluent heat exchange system; installation of cooling and compression equipment for the product stream; installation of a dryer; and construction of associated facilities. 

On March 1, 2020, Chemanol obtained the Ministry of Energy’s approval for allocating the required feedstock to expand the methanol plant and increase its annual output by 100,000 tons. 

Chemanol is one of the world’s most integrated and reliable global producers of methanol and derivatives. It is also one of the world’s largest formaldehyde producers situated in a single location, and the biggest producer in the Gulf Cooperation Council. The company’s ambition, as part of its growth strategy, is to become one of the most competitive producers of methanol and its derivatives in the region. 

Chemanol was originally established in 1989 as the Saudi Formaldehyde Chemicals Co., the first private sector petrochemicals company in the Gulf Cooperation Council. 

The company changed its name following a successful initial public offering in 2008. It is a public Saudi joint-stock company located in the Kingdom’s Jubail Industrial City. 

Chemanol has previously stated that it has a total production capacity of nearly 1 million tons a year, and exports 26 product grades to over 50 countries in more than 21 different industries. 

RIYADH: Open banking services in Saudi Arabia are set for a boost after the Kingdom’s central bank announced the launch of a new lab to allow businesses to test out their products against an established framework.

The service is a new concept that enables the consumers of financial institutions to securely share their data with a third-party provider, facilitating new and innovative services and products for consumers.  

The announcement by the bank, also known as SAMA, comes in the wake of its Open Banking Framework issued in November 2022,  and is aimed at aiding innovation and accelerating development in the sector.

“The lab will provide banks and fintechs with a technical testing environment to enable them to develop, test and certify their open banking services to ensure compatibility with the Open Banking Framework,” the central bank said in the statement, adding: “It will create a positive impact in the industry by strengthening the partnership between banks and fintechs, improving the financial infrastructure to guarantee better use of consumers’ financial data.”

Launched in November, the Open Banking Framework includes a comprehensive set of legislation, regulatory guidelines and technical standards based on international best practices to support banks and fintechs in the Kingdom.  

The first version focused on account information services, and the second will concentrate on the payment initiation service. 

The implementation of open banking services is one of the initiatives of the Fintech Strategy, one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030.  

The Fintech Strategy was approved by the Council of Ministers in May 2022 and aimed to make the Kingdom a global fintech hub where technology-based innovation in financial services is the foundation to enhance individuals’ economic empowerment and society. 

Saudi Central Bank is tracking the development of banks and fintechs to ensure their readiness to launch open banking services within the first quarter of 2023. 

According to the recent Fintech Saudi Annual Report, the year 2022 saw a 79 percent increase in the number of active fintech companies to 147 from 82 in 2021. The industry also grew 14.5 times in the last four years. 

The report revealed that 79 percent of these companies were based in Riyadh, while the rest were headquartered overseas.

