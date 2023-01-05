You are here

Riyadh Imagination Park turns fantasy into reality

Riyadh Imagination Park turns fantasy into reality
When the zone opens on Jan. 8, entertainment lovers will be able to make their dreams a reality through interactive experiences with their favorite shows. (Supplied)
Nada Alturki

  • New Imagination Park zone offers four experiences based on popular Netflix series, as well as models and exhibitions of popular films
RIYADH: Festival-goers enjoying Riyadh Season’s thousands of attractions across 15 different zones now have another option — one that will turn cinema fantasy into reality.

The new Imagination Park zone offers four experiences based on popular Netflix series, as well as models and exhibitions of popular films.

When the zone opens on Jan. 8, entertainment lovers will be able to make their dreams a reality through interactive experiences with their favorite shows.

The zone was officially highlighted by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who shared a video on Twitter.

Immersive series adventures will include Squid Game, Stranger Things, Army of the Dead, and La Casa de Papel, alongside a program of exhibitions and figurine models inspired by popular films.

The park will also become a hub for car enthusiasts, with specialized sections showcasing rare luxury and modified vehicles, and a gift shop offering movie and series souvenirs and trinkets.

Riyadh Season is an annual winter entertainment and sports festival backed by the GEA, which takes place across various zones in the Saudi capital.

With the Kingdom widening its embrace of tourism, arts and culture, citizens and residents are finding themselves spoilt for choice when it comes to leisure activities.

Riyadh’s new Boulevard World, the sister zone to Riyadh Boulevard City, has earned itself a string of Guinness World Record titles, including largest artificial lake, largest LED sphere and biggest model of a fictional character.

After the season ends, 15 entertainment zones, including the all-inclusive activity hub Riyadh Boulevard City and luxury zone Via Riyadh, will continue for the rest of the year.

The GEA will promote festivals, entertainment ventures, local and international exhibitions, and live music shows and plays throughout the year.

Since its third annual launch this year on Oct. 21 under the theme “Beyond Imagination,” the season’s festivities have attracted more than 10 million regional and international visitors.

With the goal of positioning the Kingdom as a global tourism destination, Riyadh Season caters to people of all ages and interests.

Other seasonal sites include Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

Hajj 2023 applications now open to pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2023 applications now open to pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

  • People can apply for Hajj via the ministry’s website or Nusuk application
RIYADH: Muslims living in Saudi Arabia wanting to perform Hajj this year can now apply for the pilgrimage, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Thursday.

In a tweet, the ministry said applications for Hajj 2023 season had opened for pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia.

 

 

People can apply for Hajj via the ministry’s website localhaj.haj.gov.sa or Nusuk application, the ministry said.
Domestic pilgrims are selected at random through an online lottery system after being approved to perform Hajj.

Saudi forum advises families on health, security, human rights

Saudi forum advises families on health, security, human rights
Updated 05 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Empowering people with disabilities discussed
  • Smoking, online dangers to children under spotlight
RIYADH: Experts from over 60 government and civil society organizations gathered here this week to advise Saudi families on how to protect themselves from dangers to their health and security, including online hazards.

The three-day Derayah Forum entitled “What if … how do you act?” concluded on Thursday, and included interactive programs, workshops and competitions.

There was a panel discussion, with counselors Munira Al-Ghamdi and Khaled Al-Ghubaish, focusing on how to empower people with disabilities.

Another panel discussion focused on the health and social effects of smoking, with doctors Fahad Al-Khudairi and Ruwaa Talal participating; while a workshop was held to help people become paramedics.

The Social Development Bank hosted a workshop looking at promoting self-employment, with Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabran highlighting examples of successful entrepreneurs.

Fahd Al-Maghlouth, secretary-general of the Princess Seetah award, presented a workshop focusing on developing effective communication skills.

Members of the Information Security Association also held a workshop entitled “Our Children and Cyber Spaces,” to highlight online hazards.

The Consumer Protection Association’s workshop, with the participation of Al-Anoud Al-Sabeel, provided information on consumer rights and spending.

Ghada Al-Rayyes from Umm Al-Qura University presented a workshop on first-aid, and psychological support.

The Ministry of Justice held discussions on the laws that protect families.

The Derayah Forum is one of several initiatives launched by the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Awards for improving the social environment and citizens’ quality of life.

'Saudi Treasures' initiative launches to document rich culture, intellectual contribution

‘Saudi Treasures’ initiative launches to document rich culture, intellectual contribution
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

  • ‘Saudi Treasures’ initiative launches to document rich culture, intellectual contribution
  • Several new films, documentaries in the pipeline
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media has launched a human capacity development program that will document and promote the nation’s rich culture.

The “Saudi Treasures” — or “Konoz” — project was launched at a ceremony on Wednesday under the auspices of Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Riyadh Boulevard City, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The project aims to “highlight the success stories of Saudi citizens at all levels, by collaborating with local companies to produce the best artistic work,” the ministry stated.

Abdullah Al-Ahmari, the executive director of the initiative, said the project forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, and would see the development of local visual content for a global audience.

Al-Ahmari said several documentaries have been completed, with a number in the planning phase including “What Do Saudis Eat.” Also in the pipeline is a project to document the nation’s wildlife and endangered animals.

The Treasures initiative has produced six films including “A Difficult Stage,” “Nawras Al-Arab,” “Both,” and “The Prophet’s Argument.”

Saudi program signs $7.3 million deal to boost Yemen's sustainable development

Saudi program signs $7.3 million deal to boost Yemen’s sustainable development
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

  • The program aims to fund and implement projects in key economic sectors that create jobs
  • KARelief continues work to improve lives in Yemen
RIYADH: The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SPDRY) signed a $7.3 million agreement with the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and the Yemeni government to support sustainable development in Yemen.

The deal represented the first phase of the executive program for development cooperation between SPDRY and IsDB, which was signed last year, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The program aims to fund and implement projects in key economic sectors that create jobs for Yemeni youth and alleviate poverty.

“The agreement aims to establish a general framework for activating development cooperation in Yemen, addressing challenges related to agricultural production chains, and improving access to markets by addressing current gaps in the trade and production sectors,” read the SPA statement.

SPDRY was part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support the economic development of Yemen. Since its launch in 2018, it has carried out 224 development projects and initiatives across the country to assist the Yemeni people in various sectors, according to SPA.

Meanwhile, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has continued its work to improve lives in Yemen.

The center’s water and environmental sanitation project pumped 777,000 liters of water in the camps of Hodeidah Governorate, benefiting 9,800 individuals during the second week of December.

Saudi authorities seize multimillion-dollar drugs haul – millions of amphetamine tablets stashed in lorry compartments

Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

  • Over 3 million amphetamine tablets were seized and 3 people were arrested
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted a multimillion-dollar drugs smuggling operation, the General Directorate for Drug Control said on Wednesday.

Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, the spokesman for the Kingdom’s anti-drug authority, said  3,049,451 tablets were found hidden inside compartments of a truck, that traffickers were trying to bring into the Kingdom.

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately $30.494m to $76.236m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill

Al-Nujaidi said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, adding that three Saudi nationals have been arrested in the capital, Riyadh, and in the Eastern Province.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East – but the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is not only used to further supply of the illegal drugs trade, but to fund other organized crime and terrorism.

Preliminary legal measures have been taken against the three men captured and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution, Al-Nujaidi said.

