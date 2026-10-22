ABU DHABI: The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will celebrate its milestone fifth edition from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, the organizers have announced.

In 2026, the WTA 500 tournament welcomed more than 60,000 people, and will now run under the campaign theme “5 Years Strong – Strong on court. Strong in community. Stronger than ever.”

The tournament’s growing popularity has helped establish it as a major fixture on the international tennis calendar, with many of the world’s best players participating at the start of the WTA season.

The 2027 tournament will once again feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing across eight days, with a $1.2-million prize fund and valuable WTA ranking points on offer.

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said it was a “milestone” event.

“The tournament has grown significantly in just a few years, while its impact reaches beyond the court through its engagement with young players, schools and the wider community.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to support the development of tennis, strengthen sporting culture and encourage people to make sport a way of life.

“We look forward to welcoming another world-class field to Abu Dhabi and continuing to use major sporting events to inspire participation, connect communities and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global sporting destination.”

Homaid Al-Shimmari, deputy group CEO, Mubadala Investment Co., said the tournament reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to tennis.

“Beyond bringing the world’s best players to Abu Dhabi, the tournament serves as a platform to inspire young people, encourage greater participation in sport, and bring families and communities together.”

He added: “Reaching a fifth edition, we are proud to build on this momentum alongside our partners, creating opportunities for the next generation and delivering a lasting legacy that extends well beyond the court.”

Nigel Gupta, tournament director at MARI, the event’s organizer, said that “what is most exciting is how much the tournament has grown in such a short space of time.

“Seeing over 60,000 in attendance in 2026 was remarkable and a real testament to the appetite for world-class tennis in Abu Dhabi and the kind of fan experience we have tried to build.

“The tournament village has become a destination in itself, where a growing community of fans, young players and families come together to enjoy everything surrounding the tennis.

“We have built something that goes far beyond the court and are determined to make the fifth edition our strongest yet.”

For the 2027 edition, the tournament will introduce a new Village Pass, giving fans of all ages and families access to the 15,000 sq. meter Mubadala Village.

The event has also made its mark on the wider sporting landscape, becoming the first WTA-only event to stage a wheelchair tennis tournament and reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and growing opportunities to engage with the sport.