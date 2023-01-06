You are here

  • Home
  • How e-books and audiobooks are expanding options for consuming Arabic literature

How e-books and audiobooks are expanding options for consuming Arabic literature

Special How e-books and audiobooks are expanding options for consuming Arabic literature
Regional book-related events such as the Kuwait International Book Fair and the Riyadh International Book Fair continue to attract large crowds. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vs5zg

Updated 7 sec ago
Jumana Al-Tamimi

How e-books and audiobooks are expanding options for consuming Arabic literature

How e-books and audiobooks are expanding options for consuming Arabic literature
  • While many Arab readers prefer the printed book, others say ebooks and audiobooks save time, space and money
  • Growth of digital-literature market evident in production of 8,000 Arabic-language audiobooks in 2022 alone
Updated 7 sec ago
Jumana Al-Tamimi

DUBAI: As technology advances, bookworms are finding more options to consume literature than just through the printed word. Though e-books in Arabic are far fewer in number than those in English, publishers and translators are working to bridge the gap.

In 2018, Amazon announced Arabic-language support for the Kindle e-reader, opening the door of literature to a much larger audience.

From novels to self-help books, biographies to poetry and more, an increasing number of Arabs are finding affordable means to gain knowledge in e-books and audiobooks. Yet, reading a printed book is still the most favored option for the vast majority.

“Honestly, I don’t think there is a problem of reading books in the Arab region as some might think, as much as there is a problem in selling books,” Salah Chebaro, CEO of Beirut-based Neelwafurat, told Arab News.

Neelwafurat, one of the biggest online bookstores in the Arab world, is a word merging the two Arabic names of the Nile and Euphrates rivers.

The bookstore sells printed books from Arab publishers to different cities around the world. It boasts a stock of 15,000 e-books for sale that can be read through the iKitab application, as well as 800,000 printed books.




While printed Arabic-language books continue to be far more popular than e-book equivalents, sales of the latter are slowly growing, in part as a result of the rising prices of printed volumes. (SPA)

“When you look at the number of the pirated books that were downloaded, they are in the millions,” Chebaro said in an online interview from the Lebanese capital. “People like to read, but they don’t like to pay to read.”  

However, “the predicament for publishers, distributors and bookshops in the Arab world … is in shipping (books) and other logistics related to the geography of the Arab region.”

For instance, the cost of shipping a consignment of printed books weighing a total of 2 kilograms from New York to Los Angeles in the US is roughly the same as, say, sending it from Cairo to Amman.

This is because of the geographical distribution of the Arab region, which makes transportation, shipping, exporting and importing more complicated and expensive, Chebaro said.

Saving on shipping costs is among the main factors behind the increasing popularity of e-books in the Arab region. Other factors include saving the space needed to store and carry around print books, as well as the speed of buying a book online, which can be finalized in the blink of an eye.

While some continue to maintain their preference for the printed word, reading on gadgets has many advantages. Yemeni-British Dhuha Awad, a creativity facilitator based in Dubai, says she likes the dictionary function in digital English books.

“I can type the word I am looking for, and the gadget will display all the lines that have that word (in the digital book). Also, I don’t need to carry the book I am reading with me all the time,” Awad told Arab News.

Her library consists of roughly equal numbers of digital and printed books, and she uses the e-book format to further save time and physical space. “If I like a certain book and want others to read it, I make sure I have it in paper. But if I am not sure, I will buy the digital format first,” she said.

FASTFACTS

• Global e-book revenues surpassed $16.1bn in 2021 and could reach $18.7bn by 2026. 

• The number of e-book readers worldwide is expected to breach 1.1bn by 2027.

• Sales of e-books constitute around 10% of overall book sales, according to publishers.

• In 2018, Amazon announced Arabic-language support for the Kindle e-reader.

The growth in the e-books market in the Arab region is led by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, Ali Abdel Moneim Ahmed, digital publishing consultant with Liberty Education in the UK, Egypt, and UAE, said during a panel discussion at the Sharjah Publishers Conference on the sidelines of the 2022 edition of the UAE’s Sharjah International Book Fair, held every November.

More and more publishers are offering online platforms with their books having digital versions, Ahmed said. Publishers are also collaborating with audio-ready platforms, such as Storytel and Audible.

E-book sales of classic books in the markets of the three aforementioned Arab countries have “increased by 14 percent (in 2021),” Ahmed said. “This is apart from the online publications, which have increased by 50 percent.”

Despite the increasing sales of e-books, there is still room for even more growth. Sales of e-books constitute around 10 percent of overall book sales, according to publishers. 

“It is a promising (field) … and it is increasing every year. But we haven’t yet reached the percentages of Europe and the US, where nearly 30 percent of books sales are e-books,” Chebaro told Arab News.

Global e-books sales are massive, despite figures varying among different sources and websites.

According to WordsRated, a US-based non-commercial research organization, global e-book revenues in 2021 reached over $16.1 billion, and is expected to cross the $18.7 billion mark by 2026.

Statista, another US-based market and consumer data provider, expects the e-books segment to reach $13.6 billion in 2022, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 3.38 percent, reaching over $16 billion by 2027.




Saudi Arabia tops the list of buyers and readers for both digital and printed books in the Arab world. (SPA)

The number of e-book readers is expected to reach over 1.1 billion by 2027, with most of the revenues expected to be generated by the US. The country is the largest book market in the world, with its revenues estimated in billions of dollars.

Nearly one million books are being published yearly in the US, in addition to four million self-published books annually.

By comparison, the Arab book market’s revenue ranges between $100 and $150 million. Only a million books have been published in the Arab region in the past five decades, according to data shared by Chebaro with Arab News.

Figures on publishing in the Arab world are related to many socio-economic factors, chief among them individual income. 

“Today, (the rate of) pirated books in the Gulf region is less than other countries such as Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Iraq. Pirated books are a big problem and (are) connected to an individual’s income,” Chebaro told Arab News. 

“We have a long way to go … (but) overall, sales of paper books are increasing, as well as the sales of e-books. None of them is taking the place of another. Each has a market and each has its customers and readers.”

Saudi Arabia tops the list of buyers and readers for both digital and printed books in the Arab world. It is followed by Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Algeria, according to Chebaro.

Fiction, self-esteem and mental health, and biographies top the list of subjects of interest to Arab readers, Doha Al-Refai, publishing manager at the Rufoof digital bookstore, told Arab News from Amman in Jordan.

The store, which offers 25,000 Arabic titles for a monthly subscription fee, acts like a sort of online library — not selling digital or print copies of books, but rather allowing readers to read books on their website.

“We don’t distribute or sell books for readers. We distribute for the publisher,” Al-Refai told Arab News.

Rufoof has “solved a problem for a wide spectrum of readers, where people don’t have to buy books, whether paper or digital, but can read as much as they want throughout the whole month.”

Saudis, Emiratis and Egyptians are among Rufoof’s top clients. While Egyptians are among the most voracious readers, the number of subscribers in the Gulf states are also high, Al-Refai said, adding that the website has plans to expand into audiobooks. 

Audiobooks are a promising field with big potential, according to many publishers. Chebaro and Al-Refai said that the Arab region produced nearly 8,000 audiobooks in 2021, with Al-Refai adding that Rufoof accounted for 5,000 so far.

Egyptian author Amer Hussein says the digital format has helped increase access to literature for those who are unable to afford the increasing prices of books.

“Arabs living in different places, such as Australia, Europe, and other cities far from the Arab region, find it difficult to get Arabic books,” Hussein, who lives in Dubai, told Arab News.

“Distributing books through digital formats provides people anywhere in the world the chance to read books as they are published in the Arab region.”

He said, personally, he prefers audiobooks as he can listen to them while stuck in traffic or in a plane.

Many readers and writers will likely agree with Purva Grover, a Dubai-based writer from India with three e-books under her belt, who told Arab News via email: “The more books we have (in any format) in the world, be it e-books or print, the brighter the future.

“Reading is more about sharing now — I read a good paragraph and I want to instantly screenshot it and send it to my friends, put it up on my social accounts or tag friends — so e-books help us do it all, and hence encourage and spread the word of reading in this tech-friendly era.”

Topics: e-books audiobooks reading Arabic literature Editor’s Choice

Related

‘Floating book fair’ opens new chapter in Egyptian tourism
Middle-East
‘Floating book fair’ opens new chapter in Egyptian tourism
HIGHLIGHTS from a 1970 ‘Pictorial Guide to Saudi Arabia’ on show at Sharjah International Book Fair  
Lifestyle
HIGHLIGHTS from a 1970 ‘Pictorial Guide to Saudi Arabia’ on show at Sharjah International Book Fair  

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart
Updated 50 min 27 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart
  • UAE envoy condemns Ben-G’vir’s visit and warns against actions that could inflame the situation
  • Israel’s ambassador said the visit was in line with the status quo and “whoever claims otherwise is only inflaming the situation”
  • US ambassador said his country opposed any and all unilateral actions that departed from the historic status quo
Updated 50 min 27 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: “Listen carefully to me,” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador said to his Israeli counterpart sitting across from him in the UN Security Council chamber.

“This council should stop you,” Mansour continued. “It is their responsibility. It is the responsibility of all states to uphold international law and the historic status quo (of Haram Al-Sharif.) They should stop you. But make no mistake: If they don’t, our Palestinian people will.”

Mansour’s remarks came at an emergency Security Council meeting convened by the UAE and China to discuss the surprise visit of newly appointed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The Palestinian envoy asked the security council to take concrete action against what he called Israel’s “absolute contempt for us, for you, and the entire international community.” Mansour described Ben-Gvir’s visit as displaying “utter disregard for the sanctity of Palestinian life, the sanctity of international law and the sanctity of Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

“And yet, the council remains on the sidelines. You say nice things, but you are still on the sidelines.”

Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has enraged Palestinians and caused worldwide condemnation amid warnings about Israeli plans to change the status quo of the holy sites.

“Our people are running out of patience,” Mansour said, adding that “the moderation and sense of responsibility we display should never be construed as weakness. The record show shows that Israel’s persistence on this path does not lead to surrender, but to uprising.”

He called on nations who were committed to international law and peace to act now and “not lament once the fire spreads beyond control.”

Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician convicted of anti-Arab incitement in 2007, was appointed national security minister in Benyamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government, with expanded powers over Israel’s police. He has long called for Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa, which has been the site of several conflagrations in the past between Israelis and Palestinians.

Mansour said that Ben-Gvir was known “for his racist views” and that he did not come to Al-Haram Sharif to visit but was “pursuing the same extremist agenda he has pursued all his life: Ending the historic and legal status quo. That is his objective regardless of the consequences,” Mansour said.

“Al-Haram Al-Sharif will not fall. (It) will never fall. It will stand for generations to come. It has outlasted Begin, Shamir and Sharon and will outlast Netanyahu, G’vir and Erdan. Those who pursue the temporal and spatial division of Al-Haram or plan to overtake it do not comprehend what it represents for all Palestinians, for Arabs and Muslims around the world.

“They do not comprehend the sensitivity of this holy site for billions of people in all corners of the globe.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, called the emergency meeting a “non-event” at a time when the Security Council should be convening over other “countless security situations,” including “the murderous Ayatollah regime in Tehran.”

He called Ben-Gvir’s visit brief, peaceful and legitimate and “not an incursion into Al-Aqsa or any other fabrication that the Palestinians branded his visit.”

Erdan said that the visit was in line with the status quo and “whoever claims otherwise is only inflaming the situation.”

“Israel has not harmed the status quo and has no plans to do so,” Erdan said, accusing the Palestinian Authority of changing the status quo “by turning the site into a battleground, storing weapons, spreading incitement and promoting violence through false claims that the Al-Aqsa was in danger.

“The Palestinian Authority is making it clear that not only is Jewish prayer intolerable on the Temple Mount, but so is any Jewish presence. This is what changing the status quo looks like. And this is pure anti-Semitism.

“This institution, and the Security Council in particular, must stop legitimizing Palestinian lies and promoting their false and dangerous narrative.”

UAE deputy permanent representative, Mohamed Abushahab, strongly condemned “the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard” by Ben-Gvir under the protection of Israeli forces.

“Such provocative actions reflect a lack of commitment to the existing historical and legal status of the holy sites in Jerusalem, and they further destabilize the fragile situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Abushahab said, adding that these actions threatened to further stoke extremism and hatred in the region.

The Emirati official also condemned the recent vandalization of a Christian cemetery on Mount Zion and called for those responsible for trampling and desecrating the graves of the historic and religious landmark to be held accountable.

Abushahab reiterated the importance of protecting the Al-Aqsa mosque and halting all violations taking place there.

“We emphasize the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical status quo, and not to compromise the authority of the Administration of Jerusalem’s Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs and its mandate to manage all the affairs of Haram Al-Sharif, including its entry procedures.”

Abushahab called on the Security Council to adopt a unified position against “any actions that could inflame tensions or escalate the situation in the region.” He also reiterated the importance of reviving the Middle East peace process with a view to achieving a two-state solution, and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, “living side by side with Israel in peace and security.”

China, who with the UAE had requested the emergency meeting, said that Ben-G’vir’s visit had resulted in “a grave situation on the ground” and called for the preservation of peace and tranquillity at the holy sites.

Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, called on Israel to “stop all incitements and provocations and refrain from any unilateral action that may lead to the deterioration of the situation.”

Robert Wood, the Alternate Representative of the US for Special Political Affairs in the UN, said that his country opposed “any and all unilateral actions that depart from the historic status quo, which are unacceptable.”

He underscored Washington’s support for the preservation of the status quo and expressed appreciation for “the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as custodian of Jerusalem’s holy sites.”

Wood reiterated the Biden’s administration call “for all sides to exercise restraint, refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, at the Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount and other holy sites in Jerusalem, both in word and in practice.”

Topics: Palestine Israel UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
Middle-East
Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
Middle-East
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Gaza says Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care

Gaza says Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

Gaza says Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care

Gaza says Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care
  • Israel says it is worried about militant groups commandeering such machines for military purposes
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Gaza's Health Ministry has accused Israel of delaying the entry of several X-ray machines needed to treat patients in the blockaded Palestinian territory.
The ministry, run by the Gaza Strip's Hamas, said requests in the past 14 months for eight different types of X-ray machines and spare parts to repair existing equipment had been rejected or delayed.
Dozens of other X-ray machines were allowed into the impoverished coastal enclave during the same period.
Israel, which together with Egypt maintains a blockade around Gaza citing security concerns, says it is worried about militant groups commandeering such machines for military purposes.
Health Ministry Director Medhat Abbas said the equipment was funded by international relief and medical institutions on behalf of hospitals in Gaza. 
"Holding back the entry of that equipment caused a delay in providing medical services to thousands of patients," said Abbas.
Responding to his remarks, Israel's military-run COGAT liaison agency accused Hamas and other groups of "systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods for terrorist purposes."
Requests for such equipment, COGAT said, are examined on a case-by-case basis.
Abbas said Israeli assertions about the medical equipment having dual uses were a lie.
At Gaza City's Shifa hospital, Nalat Zeino, 51, said she had been waiting 45 days o have an X-ray done for her kidneys. Doctors blamed the delay on the withholding of equipment.
"As if the pain I am feeling wasn't enough — waiting has been another form of torture," the mother of four told Reuters outside the X-ray unit.
Hamas took control of Gaza in 2006, a year after Israel withdrew soldiers and settlers.
The ensuing blockade limiting the amount of goods crossing in and out has crippled Gaza's economy and health care system, which suffers from a chronic shortage of hospital beds and medical equipment.

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel

Related

Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins
Middle-East
Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown
Updated 05 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown
  • Emergency Beirut trade union meeting calls for rescue program without delay
Updated 05 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s only functioning power plant has been shut down as a result of a worsening political dispute between caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the rival Free Patriotic Movement, which controls the country’s energy ministry.

The closure threatens to plunge Lebanon into almost complete darkness.

Electricite du Liban, known as EDL, urged the authorities to solve the issue by opening the necessary credits to unload fuel ships after a row over advanced payments led to a delay in gas oil shipments.

The company’s plea came as a shortage of gas oil, the fuel used to power the plants, forced it to shut down the Al-Zahrani site.

EDL also said that about 6,000 tons of fuel left in the Deir Ammar power plant could only be used for general maintenance work for the installation’s steam turbine.

A political source said that a settlement is unlikely amid the deepening political dispute, with further government paralysis and threats to other essential services a growing possibility.

FPM ministers have overseen the Ministry of Energy since 2009.

The ministry has supplied gas oil ships to meet the needs of EDL’s production plants, which provide one hour of electricity daily for various Lebanese regions, and additional hours for Rafic Hariri International Airport and essential state facilities.

However, the ministry is seeking a $62 million advance to buy 66,000 metric tons of gas oil because of its inability to secure funds.

According to the ministry’s tenders, a shipment of gas oil was due to be unloaded last December, but the failure to issue a treasury advance payment decree delayed the process.

Mikati has refused to approve an emergency decree to pay the advance.

His adviser, Faris Al-Jameel, told Arab News that any advance required Cabinet approval.

He added that EDL had to explain how the advance would be paid back, so it would not be added to already outstanding advances that so far have cost the Lebanese state $40 billion.

Before granting a treasury advance, Lebanon’s central bank had requested a written undertaking on EDL’s readiness to repay the funds.

However, EDL failed to provide an undertaking in its advance request.

Procedures for requesting the advance have been hampered by the deepening government dispute, with the FPM refusing to hold Cabinet meetings in view of the presidential vacuum.

A political source said that the energy ministry team is pressuring Mikati to make decisions outside the Cabinet, while the caretaker prime minister wanted to establish his role by taking decisions during Cabinet meetings.

Meanwhile, three gas oil ships remain anchored offshore, resulting in delay penalties, with daily losses estimated at $20,000.

Energy Minister Walid Fayyad claimed that docking fines have exceeded $300,000 to date.

Ghassan Baydoun, former director-general of the ministry, said the ministry is accountable for losses incurred by the state as a result of fines.

He said that FPM ministers who took over the ministry were accustomed to outsourcing and concluding agreements while funding was not available, leading to considerable fines incurred by the state.

Jean Ellieh, head of the Public Procurement Authority supervising tenders, said that energy ministry deals were taking place without legal foundation, and energy ministers had broken laws to cover their violations.

An emergency trade union meeting on Thursday in Beirut called on officials to elect a president without delay and launch an immediate rescue program for the country.

Representatives from the Free Professions Unions, General Labor Union, education associations and the Teachers Syndicate called for action to be taken against officials who “fail to promptly carry out their constitutional and national duties.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

7 charged over UNIFIL convoy attack in Lebanon
Middle-East
7 charged over UNIFIL convoy attack in Lebanon
A Middle East Airlines jet lands at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2010. (AP)
Middle-East
Stray bullets hit jets at Beirut airport as Lebanese welcome new year

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition
Updated 05 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition
  • Al-Alimi calls for increased pressure on Houthis to end attacks on oil facilities
Updated 05 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has flatly denied a statement by international oil company Zenith Netherlands regarding the acquisition of oil fields managed by OMV in Yemen’s southern province of Shabwa, saying that the company is ineligible to acquire oil assets in the country.

Yemen’s Oil Ministry said that it had not authorized the sale of OMV oil facilities in Yemen to the Dutch company, accusing both companies of releasing “misleading” information.

The Yemeni ministry said that for any purchase deal to be approved, the purchasing business must be multinational, well known, as well as financially and technically competent.

Zenith Netherlands does not meet the ministry’s financial and technical conditions for relinquishing OMV’s shares, it added.

“The Ministry of Oil and Minerals holds OMV and Zenith companies legally liable for disseminating such misleading information.”

Zenith Netherlands, part of Zenith Energy Ltd., announced on Tuesday that it would purchase energy infrastructure and oil fields in Yemen controlled by Austria’s OMV in a transaction valued at $21 million.

“Zenith is pleased to announce that Zenith Netherlands has entered into a SPA with OMV Exploration and Production to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding share capital of OMV Yemen Block S 2, OMV Jardan Block-3 and OMV Block 70 (collectively OMV Yemen),” the company said on Twitter.

Every two months, the Yemeni government sells about 2 million barrels of crude oil from oil fields in the southeastern province of Hadramout through the Al-Dhabbah terminal, and an additional 600,000 barrels from Shabwa’s oil fields shipped via terminals in the province.

In October, the Houthis began launching drone assaults against oil facilities in the two provinces in an effort to coerce the Yemeni government into sharing oil profits and paying public workers under the militia’s authority.

In Riyadh, meanwhile, the president of Yemen’s Leadership Council, Rashad Al- Alimi, voiced the council’s support for efforts, led by the UN and US envoys, to end the war in Yemen.

Al-Alimi called for increased international pressure on the Houthis to cease the militia’s attacks on oil facilities in southern Yemen.

He told US Yemen Envoy Tim Lenderking and US Ambassador to Yemen Steven Fagin that the council is dedicated to constructively participating with peace proposals to stop the war so long as they are founded on agreed-upon terms.

During a second meeting with UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg on Thursday in Riyadh, the Yemeni leader reiterated the same promises to support peace plans and called for an international approach to pressure the Houthis into de-escalation.

The meetings took place less than a day after the US Department of State announced the return of its envoy to Jordan and Saudi Arabia to press for peace efforts in Yemen and prolong the UN-brokered ceasefire, urging the Houthis to engage constructively with UN mediators.

“A durable ceasefire and an inclusive Yemeni-led political settlement are the only path forward to end the conflict and reverse Yemen’s dire humanitarian crisis,” the Department of State said in a statement.

“We urge the Houthis to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni calls for justice, accountability and peace.”

Topics: Yemen

Related

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Media
Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death
Middle-East
Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam
Updated 05 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam
  • Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb calls for Islamic, Christian unity in promoting global security, stability during Christmas, new year greetings to Coptic pope
Updated 05 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A deterioration in religious values was one of the main drivers of war and violence around the world, a prominent Egyptian faith leader has claimed.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, made his comments during a recent meeting with Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Al-Tayyeb said: “The wars we are witnessing today are mainly caused by the deviation from the morals of religion, the spread of atheism, and disbelief in God.”

Accompanied by a delegation of senior scholars from the Islamic scientific body and the largest religious institution in Egypt, he was visiting Tawadros to pass on Christmas and new year greetings.

He pointed out the need for Muslims and Christians in Egypt and around the globe to draw closer to God in times of crisis in order to bring about international security and stability.

Many of the world’s problems, he noted, stemmed from the “spread of selfishness, arrogance, and tyranny of power and money, as well as the distance from values and morals, and alienation from identity.”

Tawadros said Al-Tayyeb’s visit carried with it “cordiality, love, and good feelings,” and that such meetings delivered “a message of reassurance to all, as they reflect the strength of the relationship that binds Christians and Muslims in our country, praying to God to preserve Egypt and perpetuate the blessings of security and safety for us.”

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has been encouraging the sending of Christmas messages of good will to Christian communities worldwide, evidenced by Al-Tayyeb’s greetings to Pope Francis, Tawadros, the British Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Archbishop Bartholomew I of Constantinople, and other international church leaders.

In a statement, Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism said: “These greetings carried an explicit call to raise the voice of brotherhood and peace in order for security and stability to prevail everywhere.”

Tawadros also received Mahmoud Tawfik, Egypt’s minister of the interior, Mohamed Maait, the country’s minister of finance, and their accompanying delegations, at the papal headquarters in Cairo.

He presides over the Christmas mass prayer on Friday evening at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital in Cairo, in the presence of dignitaries.

Topics: Egypt war morality violence

Latest updates

US Capitol police officer’s family sues Trump over death
US Capitol police officer’s family sues Trump over death
If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart
If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart
Mexico captures son of ‘El Chapo,’ sparking wave of violence
Mexico captures son of ‘El Chapo,’ sparking wave of violence
NFL’s Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement’ after cardiac arrest
NFL’s Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement’ after cardiac arrest
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.