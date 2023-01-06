You are here

World food prices hit record high in 2022
Food prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year (Shutterstock)
PARIS: A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the UN food agency’s average price index to the highest level on record, according to Reuters.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3 percent from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990, the agency said on Friday.

The index had already gained 28 percent in 2021 from the previous year as the world economy recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

Food prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year on fears of disruptions to Black Sea trade. They have pared some of their gains since, in part because of a UN-backed grain export channel from Ukraine and the prospect of improved supplies in producing countries.

In December the benchmark index fell for the ninth consecutive month to 132.4 points, compared with a revised 135.00 points for November. The November figure was previously given as 135.7 points.

“Calmer food commodity prices are welcome after two very volatile years,” FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said.

The decline in the index in December was driven by a drop in the international price of vegetable oils, together with some declines in cereal and meat prices, but mitigated by slight increases in those of sugar and dairy, the FAO said.

Still over the whole of 2022, four of the FAO’s five food sub-indexes — cereals, meat, dairy and vegetable oils — had reached record highs, while the fifth one, sugar, was at a 10-year high.

The FAO Cereal Price Index index rose 17.9 percent in 2022 due to factors including significant market disruptions, higher energy and input costs, adverse weather and continued strong global food demand, the FAO said. 

Topics: Food Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

RIYADH: New mining contracts could be snapped up by international firms attending a key industry conference in Riyadh next week, according to Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister.

Khalid Al-Mudaifer has talked up the possibility of even more global companies seeking to operate in the Kingdom, with the Future Minerals Forum acting as a shop window for Saudi Arabia’s mining sector

Speaking to Saudi Almadina daily, the deputy minister revealed that between 20 to 30 percent of the mining permits granted in 2022 were handed out to firms that attended last year’s FMF event.

This year’s gathering is set to have an even wider global reach, with delegates attending from more than 60 countries, compared to the 38 represented in 2022.

“The Kingdom is planning to intensify a drive to attract more investment in the mining sector to boost its contribution to GDP to over $64 billion in 2030,” Al-Mudaifer said.

A roundtable of ministers is set to kick off the forum, which has been described as the “largest-ever gathering of its kind” by event organizers.

The Ministerial Roundtable will analyze the ways in which global collaboration can be enhanced to unleash the mining potential of the region, and also focus on measures that can be taken to turn the Middle East and North Africa region into a future hub of “green metals”.

The summit is set to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation, and integrated value chains.

The second edition of the FMF comes as Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is witnessing a rapid transformation and is attracting investors from around the globe.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

LONDON: Hedge fund fees have dropped to their lowest level since the global financial crisis in 2008, research firm Hedge Fund Research said on Friday, as high inflation and recession fears hit investors, according to Reuters.

HFR said hedge fund base fees fell from the second to the third quarter of 2022 by one basis point to an estimated 1.35 percent and that average incentive fees tumbled 4 bps to 16.01 percent.

Both estimated fees represent their lowest levels since HFR began publishing the estimates in 2008, a note from the firm added.

It was a challenging year for some classes of hedge funds, particularly long-only stock investing firms broadsided by declines across all of Wall Street’s three main indexes, which booked their first yearly drop since 2018 as surging inflation and the risk of recession dented investment in equities.

The HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index, which tracks many of the biggest global hedge fund performances, posted a year to date decline of 2.78 percent through November 2022, whereas a larger index tracking the total industry fell by 3.87 percent to the end of November 2022.

Hedge fund managers are traditionally known for their two-and-20 fees, which means a lower constant percentage is applied to the amount of assets managed in the hedge fund and then a higher incentive fee applied as a part of profit sharing when performance numbers rise.

“Fees are still too high, especially in relation to the meagre result, which unfortunately has been going on for too long,” said Bruno Schneller, a managing director at INVICO Asset Management.

Fee structures can vary significantly depending on the fund, he said.

HFR said that larger hedge funds did better in the third quarter of 2022. The top hedge funds in their weighted composite index had a positive 10.9 percent return while the bottom decile averaged a negative 14.3 percent.

“The hedge funds that attract the most capital and charge the highest fees are usually the managers with a long, successful track record,” said David Bizer, managing director of investment firm Global Customised Wealth, adding: “Many of the best funds are closed to new capital in order preserve their ability to generate attractive returns.”

The hedge funds that are easy to get into might not be the best ones to invest in, he added.

According to HFR, the number of new hedge funds launched fell to 71 in the third quarter of last year, nine fewer than in the previous quarter and the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2008. 

RIYADH: Saudi firms are set to receive a boost in sustainable business practices thanks to an agreement between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Economy and Planning and technology platform Clarity AI.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two entities to help push ahead with the Ministry’s objective, under the National Transformation Program, to encourage data companies to operate in a sustainable manner.

According to a statement announcing the MoU, Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers.

Rebeca Minguela, founder and CEO of Clarity AI, said: “Making strides forward in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and sustainability is an important part of Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program, and there is a clear commitment to building a business ecosystem which rewards companies and investors with the aim to create value beyond just financial returns. 

“Bolstering transparency, accountability and reporting rigor is critical to the Kingdom achieving its sustainability goals.”

The MoU will see the Saudi government and Clarity AI cooperate in providing environmental and social visions for companies and institutions.

The two will also exchange experiences in the use of big data techniques and in activities related to Clarity AI’s competence, tools, and customization capabilities.

They will examine ways of cooperation in the field of training Saudi personnel to understand and analyze sustainability data, and participate in events and activities of common interest.

The two will also facilitate discussions between companies and government agencies related to sustainability issues.

The statement added that as of January 2023, Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 50,000 companies, 320,000 funds, 198 countries and 188 local governments, and delivers data and analytics for investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer ecommerce and reporting.

The focus on data business comes in the wake of the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh in October.

The conference, organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, hosted up to 30,000 hybrids and in-person attendees and had representatives from more than 90 countries.

Speaking to Arab News at the event, Mishari Al-Mishari, the deputy director of SDAIA, said the data industry and AI will contribute billions to the national gross domestic product. 

“Data is the new oil, and that’s our perception and belief of how much we could make out of data,” Al-Mishari said.

  • Egyptian pound has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of 2022
CAIRO: The Egyptian pound tumbled this week in its largest single-day slide since the cash-strapped government agreed to a $3 billion International Monetary Fund deal in mid-December, authorities said.
The pound fell from around 24.7 for $1 to just over 26.3 against the dollar, some three weeks after Egypt and the IMF formally ratified the support package, approved in exchange for a number of economic reforms implemented by the country’s Central Bank, including a shift to a flexible exchange rate.
The package allows for a further $14 billion in possible financing for Egypt.
The Egyptian economy has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic, and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe.
Since the start of 2022, the Egyptian pound has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar, with the country currently facing a foreign currency shortage.
In recent months, Egypt has also been beset by rising inflation, with the annual rate reaching above 18 percent in November. The Central Bank has sought to curb the rise by raising interest rates.
The National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr — two of Egypt’s state-run banks — announced they were offering yield saving certificates with 25 percent interest rates, a move experts believe is another attempt to rein in inflation.
Most Egyptians rely on the government subsidies to afford basic goods such as bread, policies that have been in place for decades. Almost a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures

LONDON, TOKYO: Global equities were set to end the first week of 2023 on a tepid note and the dollar stood tall as fears of higher US interest rates hit market sentiment, according to Reuters.

The MSCI World equity index traded steadily on Friday, on course for its fifth consecutive weekly drop despite a brief rally earlier in the week.

The dollar also touched a one-month high against major currencies on Friday as investors braced for the crucial US non-farm payrolls report later in the day.

The official jobs report comes after private payrolls data on Thursday showed a bigger than expected rise in employment and a drop in jobless claims, underscoring the Fed’s determination to prevent a doom loop of rising wages and prices that would embed high inflation in the world’s dominant economy for longer.

Investors have started “to price in a more aggressive path of rate hikes from the Fed,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the non-farm payrolls report is expected to show on Friday that 200,000 jobs were created in December, easing from November’s 263,000 pace but still about double the level the Fed considers sustainable.

Traders will also zero in on any gains in hourly wages, Reid cautioned, “given the Fed’s focus on wage inflation” while there was “little doubting the still strong labor market.”

US two-year Treasury yields, which track interest rate expectations, spiked to a more than two-month high of 4.497 percent overnight before easing to 4.4561 percent in early European trading. The 10-year yield, which rose as high as 3.784 percent in New York overnight, dropped to 3.7088 percent.

“There is concern that the labor market isn’t showing any signs of cooling,” putting financial markets “very much on edge,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts including the yen and euro, stood at 105.24, having earlier touched 105.31 for the first time in a month.

The dollar index is up about 1.7 percent this week, putting it on course to snap a streak of three losing weeks. It is shaping up for the best performance since late September.

In Europe, the broad Stoxx 600 equity index opened 0.4 percent higher on Friday as falling gas prices combined with mild winter weather boosted hopes for that the region may overcome the worst of its inflation crisis. Germany’s Xetra Dax traded flat.

US E-mini stock futures were steady, after a 1.16 percent overnight slide for the S&P 500.

The euro was little changed at $1.05255, after earlier easing to $1.0511, a level last seen on Dec. 12.
 

