UN top official pledges Vision 2030 support in visit to Saudi Arabia 

RIYADH: A top UN official has used a visit to Saudi Arabia to pledge that the organization will work even closer with the Kingdom as it seeks to diversify its economy.

Gerd Müller, director general of the UN’s Industrial Development Organization, met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and discussed opportunities for further cooperation between UNIDO and the Kingdom.

Müller lauded Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which aims to increase the number of industrial facilities in the Kingdom from 10,640 at present to around 36,000 by 2035, according to a press release.

The UN official also met with Prince Sultan Al Saud, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, which was set up to promote industrial investment opportunities, strengthen local industry, and enhance its performance.

“UNIDO will enhance its cooperation with Saudi Arabia to support the country’s efforts and vision in areas such as agro-industry, responsible mining, energy, decarbonization, digitalization and quality standards,” said Müller.

During this visit, he is also expected to meet with Sultan Bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, and Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to discuss cooperation beyond Saudi Arabia.

The UN official was due to speak at the Ministerial Roundtable of the Future Minerals Forum which began in Riyadh on Jan. 10 and will run through Jan. 12.

He is also set to visit the Riyadh Second Industrial City and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.