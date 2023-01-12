You are here

Who's Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Haifa Al-Jedea.
Haifa Al-Jedea was recently named ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, following a royal decree.
Al-Jedea was among 11 Saudi ambassadors who took their oaths of office at Al-Yamamah Palace, in the presence of King Salman, on Jan. 3.
Prior to her latest appointment, Al-Jedea worked as managing director at SRMG Think, a newly established studies department by the Saudi Research and Media Group which is a source for in-depth perspectives, analysis and insights from and about the Middle East and North Africa region. 
Al-Jedea was instrumental in the establishment, diversification, and growth of SRMG Think. Under her leadership, SRMG's Raff Publishing company launched its first set of publications, including Arabic adaptations of top international authors; revealed agreements with some of the world's largest publishers; and embraced advanced digital products and publishing technologies.
Al-Jedea, born in Riyadh and raised in New York, is an international relations professional. Throughout her career, her work has revolved around creating strategic and effective international cooperation, by leveraging the strengths and capabilities of global stakeholders.
She also worked at the UN Counter-Terrorism Center in New York, which focuses on international capacity building with the aim of addressing and preventing violent extremism and terrorism. She worked on political and security issues at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN, where she represented Saudi Arabia in the Security Council and at the General Assembly.
After 17 years in New York, she returned to Riyadh where she contributed to initiatives under the Vision 2030 national development and diversification program.
She has a master’s degree in conflict resolution and negotiation from Columbia University, a master’s in international relations from Syracuse University, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University.
 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi minister meets French envoy for Syria

Saudi minister meets French envoy for Syria

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir met French Ambassador for Syria, Brigitte Curmi in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the Syrian scene and the region and the international action taken regarding them were discussed and views on topics of common interest were exchanged.

The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille and other officials.

Topics: France Syria Saudi Arabia

Hospitality in the spotlight at Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah

Hospitality in the spotlight at Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah
Hospitality in the spotlight at Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah

  • The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah works to provide accommodation and hospitality services for the increasing number of pilgrims and performers
JEDDAH: Crowd management and hospitality were the subjects of discussion on the third day of Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah.

The first panel, Transportation Services and Crowd Management: Effectiveness and Safety, shed light on the importance of the well-being of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

It also touched upon the effectiveness and quality of services provided by the various means of transportation.

Speakers included Fawaz Al-Matihi, the commander of Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security; Rayan Al-Harbi, the vice president of Saudi Arabia Railways; and Ghassan Iraqi, general manager at the Saudi Public Transport Co.

Al-Matihi said: “The Grand Mosque in Makkah is visited by huge crowds from around the world, and safety comes first.

“How do we achieve that? Through crowd management, to ensure that these crowds reach their destinations safely during Hajj rituals.” 

This was one of King Abdulaziz’s American cars, which he used during his Hajj inspection trips in 1934. (AN photo: Adnan Mahdaly)

Al-Matihi added that every zone at the Grand Mosque had a limited capacity, and that had to be taken into account by the presence of gates, escalators, entrances, and bridges.

“The existing services and arrival times for dropping pilgrims from different methods of transport will be taken into account, as failure to observe these matters may lead to risks that we do not want to take,” Al-Matihi said.

Al-Harbi said that the Hajj metro would be fully operational and up to full capacity during the season.

He added that it would include “17 express trains and an operational capacity to transport 72,000 passengers per hour. Also, there will be 35 SAR trains that connect Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah with its two stations.”

He said: “The train carries 417 passengers, and double trips are also possible to accommodate around 800 passengers.

“Hajj metro transports 3,000 pilgrims every 90 seconds. All this is to provide an enriching Hajj experience for pilgrims from around the globe.”

Iraqi highlighted the role of SAPTCO and the Hajj and Umrah companies in providing efficient transportation services for pilgrims. 

(AN photo: Adnan Mahdaly)

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah works to provide accommodation and hospitality services for the increasing number of pilgrims and performers, and it aims to raise the capacity of holy sites to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

The second panel discussion, Housing and Hospitality Services: Ensuring Services’ Quality and Raising Capacity, highlighted efforts to improve pilgrims’ experiences while ensuring prices remained competitive.

Omar Mandoura, general manager at the Housing Department of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said: “The ministry is working on developing systems and procedures to ensure the quality of services provided in the housing and hospitality sector.”

“The Housing Department pays great attention to pilgrims, and is keen to cooperate with the competent authorities to solve challenges and meet aspirations.”

Khalid Al-Amoudi, CEO of the Jabal Omar Development Company, told the panel that the slums of Makkah had been transformed.

He said: “The project began by adding more hotel rooms within the first work phase, and in the second phase, the company aims to build markets and more hotels to enrich the experience of pilgrims.”

The event was concluded by an announcement from Ahmad Bin Madhi, chief investment officer at Rua Al Madinah Holding Co., who spoke of the company’s hopes to provide more than 46,000 hotel rooms and many commercial and entertainment sites around the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, by 2030.

The company is a Public Investment Fund project that was launched in August 2022. It focuses on enriching the religious journey of pilgrims by building commercial, residential, and hospitality facilities, and bids to enhance the cultural experience for visitors.

Topics: Hajj Expo 2023 hospitality Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

World’s great science minds inspire Saudi students at Mawhiba event

World's great science minds inspire Saudi students at Mawhiba event
World’s great science minds inspire Saudi students at Mawhiba event

  • Eminent scientists and other experts shared details of their experiences and offered advice as part of the ‘Eyes on the Future’ initiative
  • They included members of the jury that will select the recipients of the inaugural UNESCO Al-Fozan International Prize for the Promotion of Young Scientists
RIYADH: Eminent scientists from around the world met Saudi scientists of the future on Wednesday and shared with the students details of their journeys and experiences within the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, as part of Mawhiba’s “Eyes on the Future” initiative.

The experts included Swiss astronomer and Nobel Prize winner Didier Queloz, Colombian structural biologist Edna Matta-Camacho, and Fadji Zaouna Maina from Nigeria, an earth scientist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. They are the members of the jury that will select the recipients of the inaugural UNESCO Al-Fozan International Prize for the Promotion of Young Scientists, along with Adah Almutairi, a Saudi-American professor at the University of California who was unable to attend the event.

“At Mawhiba we continuously aspire to enable talent and innovation, as they are the pillars to flourishing young minds,” said Nazeeh Alothmany, the organization’s deputy secretary general of corporate relations and business development, in his opening remarks.

“Through these initiatives, we work with our partners in all local and international sectors to provide an environment that promotes a passion for science and knowledge to the Kingdom’s youth.

“Our meeting today is a golden opportunity to platform global and international experiences from scientists, some of whom have received Nobel prizes and other internationally recognized awards, including the renowned Saudi scientist Adah Almutairi.”

As the STEM fields continue to evolve in an ever-changing world, Saudi authorities say they are investing billions in technology as a key element in the transformation of the country under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint for development and diversification. Events such as the one on Wednesday are therefore seen as an important part of this as they encourage the international exchange of knowledge and experiences.

The event was moderated by leading and emerging Saudi scientists, including: Abdulrahman Alfozan, a former senior systems engineer at Facebook and founding engineer of delivery service Nash; Moath Abu Aisha, a researcher and expert in the use of 3D printing in healthcare; and Fatimah Al-Ali, a petroleum engineer at Saudi Aramco with experience in data analytics, reservoir engineering and operations management.

Ghanima Abuhaimed, a doctoral student and researcher, said in a speech on behalf of the Saudi scientists of the future at the event: “The future is full of uncertainty … But being here today in a room full of leaders, future-shapers, minds who are constantly asking questions, I am hopeful.

“We can do it because we are not only aware of the complexities of the problems around us but we are lucky to have the opportunities to come up with creative and practical solutions to these problems.”

During the day’s sessions, the expert guests and industry leaders discussed common challenges they face, ways to overcome them, how to maintain a balanced approach, and their thoughts on the future.

One discussion focused on ethnic disparities and disadvantages based on race within STEM sectors, along with the problems that can arise as a result of language barriers as the field becomes more global in nature.

Matta-Camacho and Maina talked about some of the difficulties they have faced as women of color in science, navigating industries traditionally dominated by white males.

“A challenge is that you might not look like other people but that’s who you are,” said Maina. “That’s your power today … Scientists are curious; we want to understand the universe and the world today, and you have your own structure and background, so just bring that to the table.”

Matta-Camacho, who is from Colombian but moved to Canada to pursue the greater opportunities available to her there, is the co-founder of Immigrant and International Women in Science, an organization dedicated to building a community of women working in science fields in Canada, in which they can share their experiences and help each other overcome language barriers, navigate the system, find work opportunities, and much more.

“When I was growing up (in Colombia), we didn’t have so much recognition regarding what career to study … I think it’s really important to focus on education from an early age and I think that what you’re doing here is fantastic, to nurture people’s education and potential in different STEM fields,” said Matta-Camacho.

The work of a scientist never ends, Queloz said. Even after winning his Nobel Prize for Physics in 2019, he said he felt no great sense of accomplishment but rather an aching need to continue to discover.

“I feel like I’m not completely done,” he said. “I know I have the greatest award you can imagine but I still feel like a student.

“Science is our emotional connection to the world. This is what pushes us to do what we do and it’s not the easiest path in life trying to find out the mystery of the world … but if you have a little bit of success in what you’re trying to explore, it gives you some joy.”

Mawhiba, more formally known as the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, is a non-profit endowment organization that aims to identify and nurture talented and gifted students in scientific fields in the Kingdom.

Topics: Mawhiba Saudi students

Saudi development fund chief meets Senegalese, Malian officials

Saudi development fund chief meets Senegalese, Malian officials
Saudi development fund chief meets Senegalese, Malian officials

RIYADH: The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed on Wednesday received Senegal’s Minister of Planning, Economy, and Cooperation Oulimata Sarr and her accompanying delegation at the fund’s headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed current and future development projects in Senegal, and Sarr thanked the Saudi government for its contribution and support through the SFD toward improving livelihoods, advancing economic development, and achieving sustainable development goals in the west African country.

Since 1978, the SFD has implemented 26 projects and development programs worth around $447 million and administrated four grants provided by the Saudi government through the fund, totalling more than $19 million.

The funding has been used in the sectors of transportation, communications, infrastructure, health, housing, urban development, energy, education, water, and sanitation.

Separately, Al-Murshed met Mali’s Minister of Mines, Energy, and Water Lamine Seydou Traore, and his accompanying delegation, for talks on existing SFD-funded development projects and those under implementation in Mali, and opportunities to enhance development cooperation.

The fund has offered 16 development loans to Mali to finance 15 projects in the agriculture, water, transportation, and infrastructure sectors, in addition to administrating four grants provided by the Saudi government to Mali.

Al-Murshed also met with the CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit Osama bin Abdulrahman Al-Qaisi, and his delegation.

Following a briefing on SFD activities, they discussed ongoing development projects and ways to strengthen partnership and cooperation.

Al-Qaisi praised the SFD’s help in providing support for developing countries around the world.

Topics: Saudi Development Fund

Saudi Fund for Development official reviews cooperation with UN delegation

Saudi Fund for Development official reviews cooperation with UN delegation
Saudi Fund for Development official reviews cooperation with UN delegation

  • Two sides reviewed SFD's work in developing countries over last five decades
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Sakran, the executive director of the Strategy Sector at the Saudi Fund for Development, met with a delegation from the UN Industrial Development Organization in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. 

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the SFD’s work in developing countries over the previous 48 years. They discussed the SFD’s close collaboration with UN programs, funds and offices, as well as the prospects for development cooperation with UNIDO. 

The SFD contributes to the financing of development projects in developing countries by providing loans, technical assistance for financing studies and institutional support. Since its inception in 1974, it has worked closely with UNIDO and its affiliates to achieve the goals of sustainable development. 

 

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development

