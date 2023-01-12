Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom

Haifa Al-Jedea was recently named ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, following a royal decree.
Al-Jedea was among 11 Saudi ambassadors who took their oaths of office at Al-Yamamah Palace, in the presence of King Salman, on Jan. 3.
Prior to her latest appointment, Al-Jedea worked as managing director at SRMG Think, a newly established studies department by the Saudi Research and Media Group which is a source for in-depth perspectives, analysis and insights from and about the Middle East and North Africa region.
Al-Jedea was instrumental in the establishment, diversification, and growth of SRMG Think. Under her leadership, SRMG's Raff Publishing company launched its first set of publications, including Arabic adaptations of top international authors; revealed agreements with some of the world's largest publishers; and embraced advanced digital products and publishing technologies.
Al-Jedea, born in Riyadh and raised in New York, is an international relations professional. Throughout her career, her work has revolved around creating strategic and effective international cooperation, by leveraging the strengths and capabilities of global stakeholders.
She also worked at the UN Counter-Terrorism Center in New York, which focuses on international capacity building with the aim of addressing and preventing violent extremism and terrorism. She worked on political and security issues at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN, where she represented Saudi Arabia in the Security Council and at the General Assembly.
After 17 years in New York, she returned to Riyadh where she contributed to initiatives under the Vision 2030 national development and diversification program.
She has a master’s degree in conflict resolution and negotiation from Columbia University, a master’s in international relations from Syracuse University, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University.
