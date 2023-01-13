You are here

Turkiye lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet

Turkiye lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet
Swedish FM Tobias Billstrom (L) and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu shake hands after a joint press conference in Ankara on December 22, 2022. (AFP file photo)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Turkiye lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet

Turkiye lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet
  • The tweet came as Turkiye piles pressure on Sweden and fellow NATO hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists”
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Thursday summoned Sweden’s ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.
The diplomatic spat threatened to set back Sweden’s efforts to break down NATO member Turkiye’s resistance to its bid to join the Western defense alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ambassador was summoned a day after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdogan to Italy’s late dictator Benito Mussolini in a tweet.
The Fascist ruler was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.
“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote above a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdogan swinging on a rope.
“It is time for Erdogan to resign. Take this chance and quit so that you don’t end up hanging upside down on (Istanbul’s) Taksim Square.”
The tweet came as Turkiye piles pressure on Sweden and fellow NATO hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists.”
Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora and a bigger dispute with Turkiye.
Ankara has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet Turkiye’s demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.
It lashed out furiously Thursday at both the Rojava Committee and what it deemed as Stockholm’s soft response to the tweet.

Erdogan’s chief spokesman said Turkiye condemned the Kurdish group “in the strongest possible terms.”
“We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay,” spokesman Fahrettin Altun tweeted.
His message came in direct response to a tweeted statement from Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemning the video.
Stockholm supports “an open debate about politics” but “distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives,” Billstrom wrote.
“Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside city hall is abhorrent,” the Swedish diplomat wrote.
Billstrom’s message did little to appease Ankara.
The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador for a dressing down that included accusations of Stockholm going back on its past promises to Ankara.
“Our expectation is that the perpetrators of this action are found,” a diplomatic source said.
The Anadolu state news agency then announced that Turkiye’s parliament speaker had revoked an invitation for his Swedish counterpart to visit Ankara next Tuesday.
The angry exchange over a tweet came less than a month after Billstrom paid a cordial visit to Turkiye in an effort to get the NATO membership bid over the line.
The Swedish government has since signalled that it has reached the limit of what it can do to meet Erdogan’s demands before Turkiye’s next election — now expected some time before June.
Turkiye has been battling a decades-long insurgency against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
But it has also used its fight against the PKK to justify prosecuting Kurdish politicians and support groups.
Turkiye’s top court is now weighing whether to ban the country’s main Kurdish-backed party before the polls.
 

Belgian MEP resigns as EU Parliament human rights chief amid corruption scandal

Belgian MEP resigns as EU Parliament human rights chief amid corruption scandal
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Belgian MEP resigns as EU Parliament human rights chief amid corruption scandal

Belgian MEP resigns as EU Parliament human rights chief amid corruption scandal
  • Maria Arena resigned after failing to declare free flights and a luxury hotel stay as a guest of the Qatari government
  • Only eight MEPs out of 705 have made declarations in the past two years
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Maria Arena, chairwoman of a European parliament human rights committee, has resigned after failing to declare trips to Qatar amid a corruption scandal that has hit the EU assembly.

The Belgian Socialist MEP quit after it was revealed that she failed to properly declare free flights and her stay in a luxury hotel as a guest of the Qatari government

Her resignation follows the arrest and imprisonment of Eva Kaili, a vice president of the parliament, after police raids found €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in cash that is alleged to be a bribery fund to buy influence for Qatar.

“I proclaim loud and clear that I am not implicated in any way in this affair,” said Arena, pledging to stand down “until all is clear.” 

“The Belgian authorities have not asked for my parliamentary immunity to be lifted; neither my office nor my home has been searched, and I have not been questioned in any way by the courts,” she said.

The Belgian MEP admitted to violating administrative rules and blamed her office assistant. The maximum penalties she faces are a financial penalty of up to €10,140 or a one-year ban from holding office in the EU assembly. 

Only eight MEPs, out of a total of 705, have made declarations in the past two years. 

On Thursday, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the tightening of rules for MEPs. They will require declarations of all meetings with interest groups, a transition period during which former MEPs will be prohibited from working for lobbyists, and stricter rules on gifts and trips.

Meanwhile, Greek socialist Kaili, along with her husband, a parliamentary aide, a former Italian MEP, and figures connected to a human rights NGO, has been charged with corruption. 

The Belgian authorities have requested that immunity be lifted for two serving MEPs: Marc Tarabella, a Belgian, and Andrea Cozzolino, an Italian. 

At least 6 killed in Alabama as storms slam southern US

At least 6 killed in Alabama as storms slam southern US
Updated 13 January 2023
AP

At least 6 killed in Alabama as storms slam southern US

At least 6 killed in Alabama as storms slam southern US
  • Officials estimate that 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms that cut a strip across the county
  • At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders
Updated 13 January 2023
AP

SELMA, Alabama: A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the southern UN killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six fatalities were scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. Baggett said mobile homes and conventional homes were both damaged.
“It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home,” Baggett said.
He said at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders. Baggett said he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.
Autauga County, Alabama, is 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma.
Officials estimate that 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms that cut a strip across the county, Baggett said. He said crews were focused Thursday evening on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may be injured.
“Search and rescue is really more what’s going on right now,” Baggett said.
In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, brick buildings collapsed, cars were on their side and traffic poles were strewn about in the downtown area. Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over the city from a fire burning. It was not immediately known whether the storm caused the blaze.
A few blocks past the city’s famed Edmund Pettus Bridge, an enduring symbol of the voting rights movement, buildings were crumpled by the storm and trees blocked roadways.

 

Selma Mayor James Perkins said that no fatalities have been reported at this time, but first responders are continuing to assess the damage.
“People have been injured, but no fatalities,” Perkins said. “We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger on the streets.”
A city curfew is being put into place, the mayor added.
The “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through the historic city, the National Weather Service said. There were confirmed reports of tree and structural damage in Selma and reports of damage in other counties, the agency said.
Nationwide, there were 33 separate tornado reports Thursday from the National Weather Service as of Thursday evening, with a handful of tornado warnings still in effect in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. However, the reports were not yet confirmed and some of them could later be classified as wind damage after assessments are done in coming days.
In Alabama, there is damage “all over Selma,” former state Sen. Hank Sanders said he has been told.
“A tornado has definitely damaged Selma. In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen,” Sanders said.

 

Selma, a city of about 18,000 residents, is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of the Alabama capital city of Montgomery.
Selma was a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. Alabama state troopers viciously attacked Black people advocating for voting rights as they marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965. Among those beaten by law enforcement officers was John Lewis, whose skull was fractured. He went on to a long and distinguished career as a US congressman.
After the tornado passed, Krishun Moore emerged from her home to the sound of children crying and screaming. She and her mother encouraged the kids to keep screaming until they found the two of them on top of the roof of a damaged apartment. She estimated the kids were about one and four years old. Both of them are OK, she said through Facebook messenger.
Malesha McVay drove parallel to the tornado with her family. She said it got less than a mile from her home before suddenly turning.
“We stopped and we prayed. We followed it and prayed,” she said. “It was a 100 percent God thing that it turned right before it hit my house.”
She took video of the giant twister, which would turn black as it swept away home after home.
“It would hit a house, and black smoke would swirl up,” she said. “It was very terrifying.”
The weather service had issued a tornado emergency for several counties just north of the capital city of Montgomery as the same storm system moved eastward. “This is a life-threatening situation. Take shelter immediately,” the weather service said of the reported tornado.
There were multiple tornado warnings issued Thursday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as the storm system moved through the region.
More than 50,000 customers were without power in Alabama, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.
In Georgia, more than 100,000 customers were without electricity just before sunset Thursday as the storm system carved a path across a tier of counties just south of Atlanta, according to PowerOutage.us.
The storm hit in Griffin, south of Atlanta, with winds damaging a shopping area, local news outlets reported. A Hobby Lobby store partially lost its roof, and at least one car was flipped in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart.
Damage was also reported west of downtown Atlanta in Douglas County and Cobb County, with Cobb County government posting a damage report showing a crumbled cinder block wall at a warehouse in suburban Austell.
In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties. There were reports of downed trees, power outages and other scattered damage from storms that moved through the state.
 

Ukraine says forces holding out against Russia in battle for Soledar

Ukraine says forces holding out against Russia in battle for Soledar
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

Ukraine says forces holding out against Russia in battle for Soledar

Ukraine says forces holding out against Russia in battle for Soledar
  • 15 children among those trapped in Soledar’s ruins
  • Russian mercenaries claim to have captured mining town, Moscow has not claimed victory
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine: Ukraine said its troops were holding out against pro-Moscow forces in the eastern salt mining town of Soledar as more than 500 civilians including children were trapped there.
In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday thanked two units in Soledar that he said “are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.” He did not give more details.
Zelensky said he and senior Ukrainian commanders analyzed the need for reinforcements in Soledar and nearby towns in the eastern industrial area known as the Donbas and next steps for the coming days.
Russia’s ultra-nationalist contract militia Wagner Group, run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, claimed to have taken Soledar after intense fighting that it said left the town strewn with Ukrainian dead.
Moscow however, has held off officially proclaiming a victory, which would be its first significant gain in six months.
“At the moment, there are still some small pockets of resistance in Soledar,” Andrei Bayevsky, a Russian-installed local politician, said in an online broadcast.

A Ukrainian serviceman man his position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation.
Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian state TV that 559 civilians remained in Soledar, including 15 children, and could not be evacuated from the community that had a pre-war population of about 10,000.
Deserted streets
Drone footage obtained by Reuters of a medical evacuation from Soledar by Ukrainian soldiers showed deserted streets where just a few ruined buildings remained standing, amid blasted trees and smoldering rubble.
A 24-year-old Ukrainian soldier, positioned outside Soledar, said: “The situation is difficult but stable. We’re holding back the enemy ... we’re fighting back.”

 

US officials questioned the importance of a Russian victory in Soledar even if that were true.
Soledar lies less than 10 km (6 miles) northeast of the city of Bakhmut where fighting has raged for months in one of the war’s bloodiest battles — dubbed the “meat grinder.”
“Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians, it’s not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House, “and it certainly isn’t going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down.”
If Russia captured Soledar, it would likely use that position to intensify its assault on Bakhmut. Soledar is also home to cavernous salt mines, which could be a commercially lucrative asset.
 

Leadership change 
Kremlin-watchers were examining Russia’s latest switch of battlefield leadership, a day after Valery Gerasimov, chief of the military’s general staff, was unexpectedly given direct command of the invasion.
The previous commander of three months’ standing, Army General Sergei Surovikin, was effectively demoted to become one of Gerasimov’s three deputies.
Moscow explained the decision — at least the third abrupt change of top commander in the 11-month conflict — as a response to the campaign’s growing importance.
Across Ukraine, the front lines have barely budged since Russia’s last big retreat in the south two months ago. Kyiv hopes heavy armor from Western allies will allow it to resume advances.
Western countries have started to offer Kyiv advanced weaponry like the sophisticated US Patriot missile system. The United States, Germany and France last week pledged armored fighting vehicles and Ukraine’s latest requests have focused on battle tanks.
Polish President Andrzej Duda promised Ukraine 14 German-made Leopard battle tanks. Zelensky told Polish state-run broadcaster TVP Info that this could pave the way for other countries to do the same. Britain is considering sending tanks.
Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24, saying Kyiv’s ties with the West threatened Russia’s security. Ukraine and its allies call it an unprovoked war to seize territory.

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
Updated 13 January 2023

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
  • 500 spots in India’s annual Hajj quota are reserved for VIPs
  • Hajj committee preparing new policy for pilgrimage
Updated 13 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities responsible for organizing Islamic pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia are seeking to abolish the VIP quota for Hajj pilgrims.

With more than 200 million Indians professing Islam, the Hindu-majority South Asian nation has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population.

Every year, at least 150,000 Indian Muslims embark on Hajj, a spiritual journey and one of the five pillars of Islam.

While some of them need to wait years for their turn, there are 500 reserve spots annually set aside for top government officials — a practice that is now under review by the Haj Committee of India.

Discussions are still underway.

“We have just taken a decision to abolish the VIP quota, but that decision has not been implemented ... There is no consensus on this issue so far,” S. Muawari Begum, vice chairperson of the committee, told Arab News.

Both Begum and the committee’s chairman, A. P. Abdullakutty, said that ending the preferential treatment for VIP pilgrims would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s general approach not to accord special privileges due to higher social status.

“This VIP culture is not good with lakhs (hundreds of thousands) of people waiting for Hajj pilgrimage. This is bad. PM Modi is in favor of ending the VIP culture,” Abdullakutty said, adding that more clarity on the issue was expected soon.

“After extensive discussion with all stakeholders our new policy is prepared ... in a few days’ time a new policy of Hajj would be announced.”

Although the quota of 500 appears to be little compared with the country’s annual Hajj quota, for Muslims the very idea of privileged treatment during Hajj was bizarre.

“When you go for Hajj, everyone is the same there. Everyone is equal there. There is uniformity there. People wear the same clothes, go through the same process of pilgrimage,” Asad Rizvi, an intellectual based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, told Arab News.

“There is no concept of VIP in front of Allah.”

For some, even a few hundred spots would contribute to making the pilgrimage more accessible to all.

“Many people aspire to go for Hajj, but the limited number of spots come in their way,” Zaid Khan, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, said.

“I am sure more people will get the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Hajj.”

Asad Shah, an 81-year-old resident of Delhi, was surprised that there even was such a quota.

“If the government abolishes it, I should welcome it,” he said, but hoped that more would be done to help facilitate Muslim pilgrimage.

“Until a few years ago there was a government program where they used to facilitate the Hajj for poor Muslims, chosen through a lottery system. If the government thinks about the welfare of Muslims, then it should restore it.”

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings 'fresh air' to Pakistan's troubled economy

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
Updated 13 January 2023

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
  • Crown prince directed authorities this week to see if Saudi investment could be raised to $10 billion
  • Saudi Fund for Development will review increasing deposits in Pakistan’s central bank to $5 billion
Updated 13 January 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The possibility of expanding Saudi investment will be a welcome relief to Pakistan, experts and business leaders told Arab News, as Riyadh plans to consider a major funding boost in the South Asian nation’s troubled economy.
As Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remain under pressure due to upcoming debt repayments, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week directed authorities and the Saudi Fund for Development to see if the Kingdom’s investment could be lifted to $10 billion and deposits in the Pakistani central bank raised to $5 billion.
It is not the first time in the recent past that Pakistan has looked to Saudi Arabia to deal with the challenges posed by low reserves and maturing debts. In 2021, the SFD deposited $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan, and while other countries demanded their deposits back after maturity, the Saudi funds remained in the system in 2022 when Islamabad requested a repayment extension.
Immediately after the crown prince’s decision was announced, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Pakistan was “immensely grateful,” echoing the sentiment of the country’s business community.
“The entire Pakistani nation is extremely grateful for the directives. In the current time of political and economic uncertainty, this news comes as a breath of fresh air for all of us,” Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former chairman of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.
“There is a lot of potential, and Saudi Arabia’s expertise in this segment with regard to their public investment fund and holding the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world gives them a huge advantage.”
Pakistan was cash-strapped after a deadlock with the International Monetary Fund over tax targets delayed the disbursal of another tranche of its bailout program. The situation worsened when the worst floods in decades hit the country in July-October and cut its economic growth by half.
Khaqan Najeeb, former adviser at the Ministry of Finance, said that Pakistan is going through a severe dollar liquidity crunch, and an injection of funds into the central bank’s reserves could help ease the problem.
Foreign investment also was desperately needed.
“Discussions must commence with the Saudis, as they have said that they could study up to $10 billion of investment in Pakistan,” Najeeb said.
“Pakistan is a country starved for the FDI (foreign direct investment). Our FDI over the last couple of years has come down to under a $2 billion mark, which for a country like Pakistan is not enough. In the last couple of months of this financial year of 2023, our FDI has halved compared with the same period last year.”
But the Pakistani government needs to do its homework to make investments from the Kingdom sustainable and also attract private sector stakeholders.
With the Kingdom showing interest in Pakistan’s refining and industry, economist Ali Salman highlighted the need for policy incentives to mobilize projects with Saudi businesses.
“We hope that the government of Pakistan will come up with a favorable oil refinery policy which will then attract investment from Saudis,” he said.
Businesses are hopeful that with Saudi support the country’s financial situation will soon get back on track.
“I am expecting that in near future, within three to four months, the situation will start to normalize,” Khurshid Burlas, chairman of the regional coordination committee at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.
“We are expecting (that) due to all this support, Pakistan will come out of this economic crisis.”

