UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national's execution

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
Iran said Saturday it had executed former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national Alireza Akbari. (File/AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain is reassessing its backing of the Iran nuclear deal after Tehran executed a British Iranian dual national, drawing strong condemnation from Western governments.

Alireza Akbari, 61, was hanged after being convicted of “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence.” When or where the execution took place is unknown.

The execution has led to a huge escalation in tensions between the West and Iran, which were already running high over Tehran’s crackdown on protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini and the regime’s military support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has been a key player in talks on reviving the nuclear deal, which placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Senior government sources said that the “landscape” has changed significantly since the negotiation process began and as such Britain is now reviewing its options regarding future involvement in reviving the deal, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

They said the relationship with Tehran has been under pressure in recent months because of the regime’s harsh repression of anti-government protests.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he was “appalled” by the execution.

“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” Sunak said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that the execution would not go unchallenged, before announcing sanctions on Iran’s prosecutor general to underline Britain’s “disgust.”

Britain said it would summon Tehran’s envoy and in response, Iran summoned the British ambassador to protest against what it described as “unconventional interventions.”

France’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the execution “in the strongest terms” and said that the killing “cannot go unanswered.” President Emmanuel Macron denounced Akbari’s execution as a “heinous and barbaric act.”

Tehran has been accused of using the talks as cover to ramp up work on its nuclear program with a view to obtaining a bomb — a charge that it denies.

Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country

Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country
Updated 11 sec ago

Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country

Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country
Updated 11 sec ago
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani defended the presence of US troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.
Referring to the US and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in countering Daesh but largely stay out of combat, Sudani said that the foreign forces are still needed. “Elimination of Daesh needs some more time,” he said in the interview.
Sudani, who took office last October, told the Wall Street Journal that he planned to send a high-level delegation to Washington for talks with US officials next month.
“I don’t see this as an impossible matter, to see Iraq have a good relationship with Iran and the US,” Sudani told the newspaper.

South Korea's president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  
  • President of South Korea is on multi-day visit to the UAE
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official multi-day visit that started on Sunday.

Emirati fighter jets accompanied the plane carrying the South Korean president as it entered the UAE’s airspace to greet the country’s guest, state news agency WAM stated.

Yeol received an honor guard welcome upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi on Saturday accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee. He was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied him.

The ceremony included a performance of the Korean national anthem, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest, WAM reported.  

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed received Yeol at Qasr Al Watan, WAM stated. The South Korean leader will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation. 

He will also attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which runs from January 14 to 19, and visit key development projects during his trip.

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
  • The circumstances behind the death were not immediately clear
  • Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest death in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
The circumstances behind the death were not immediately clear. Israeli media reported the man was carrying a knife and attempted to stab the soldiers who were standing guard near a Jewish settlement.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Ahmad Kahla, 45. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Tensions have been surging for months in the occupied territory, where the Israeli military has been staging nightly arrest raids since last spring. The raids were prompted by a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people, while another 10 Israelis were killed in a second string of attacks later last year.
Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004. Since the start of this year, 13 Palestinians have been killed, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israel says most of the dead were militants. But Palestinian stone-throwers, youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations also have been killed.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation of lands they seek for their future independent state.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their hoped-for state. Israel has since settled 500,000 people in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as an obstacle to peace.

Turkish offensive in Syria 'possible any time,' says Erdogan aide

Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide

Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide
  • Russian peace push doesn’t mean Ankara will drop plan to launch a new campaign: Ibrahim Kalin
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: A new Turkish ground offensive in Syria is “possible any time,” a top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, despite a Moscow-brokered rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara.

The Kremlin is trying to end more than a decade of hostility between the neighbors that began when Turkiye backed rebel efforts to topple President Bashar Assad at the start of the Syrian civil war.

Turkiye has since also launched a series of incursions into northern Syria, most of them targeting Kurdish forces it views as “terrorists.”

Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said the Russian push for peace did not mean Turkiye was abandoning the option of launching a new campaign that Ankara has been warning might happen for months.

“A ground operation is possible any time, depending on the level of threats we receive,” Kalin told reporters. “Turkiye never targets the Syrian state or Syrian civilians.”

His comments came two days after Assad said future talks with Ankara should aim for “the end of occupation” by Turkiye of parts of Syria. Turkiye has military bases in northern Syria and also backs some local militias fighting against the regime.

Erdogan, who called Assad a “terrorist” in 2017, has opened up to the idea of meeting the Syrian leader ahead of Turkiye’s general election, now expected in May.

Kalin said the two sides will hold a “series of meetings” in preparation for a possible presidential summit.

Meanwhile, the administration of US President Joe Biden has told Congress it is preparing the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye, sparking an imme- diate objection from a senior US lawmaker who has long opposed the deal.

“As I have repeatedly made clear, I strongly oppose the Biden admin- istration’s proposed sale of new F-16 aircraft to Turkiye,” Sen. Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said. 

Turkiye 'not in a position' to ratify Swedish NATO bid

Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. (AFP file photo)
Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 January 2023
AP
AFP

Turkiye ‘not in a position’ to ratify Swedish NATO bid

Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. (AFP file photo)
  • What they are telling us is the new laws will be fully effective and completed by June, but maybe there are some things they can do before
Updated 15 January 2023
AP AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye said on Saturday it was “not in a position” to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, despite a series of steps taken by Stockholm to meet Ankara’s demands.
“We are not in a position to send a (ratification) law to the parliament,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin.
Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, said the senior Turkish official.
The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states.
Only Turkiye and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.
“It really depends on how fast they move and how wide and deep they move on these issues,” said Kalin.
“What they’re telling us is the new laws will be fully effective and completed by June, but maybe there are some things they can do before,” Kalin said.
Turkiye has demanded that Sweden and Finland tighten laws to rein in the activities of supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
“In principle we would like to see them (Sweden and Finland) in NATO,” Kalin said in Istanbul.
“What they say is that they need a little bit more time. We told them ‘You have to meet these conditions,’ meaning that they have to send a serious message to the PKK.”
Ankara recognizes the Swedish and Finnish commitment to changing anti-terror laws in accordance with an agreement signed between the three countries at last June’s NATO summit, he added.
“Stockholm is fully committed to implementing the agreement that was signed last year in Madrid, but the country needs six more months to write new laws that would allow the judicial system to implement the new definitions of terrorism.”
The timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye could also play a role, Kalin said.
The polls are currently scheduled for June 18, but the timing of a religious holiday could see them brought forward a month. Any NATO deal must be ratified by parliament, which is likely to go into recess before the elections.
Officials from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland will meet in Brussels in February, but Kalin warned that incidents such as the hanging of an effigy of Erdogan in Stockholm on Wednesday could have a negative impact on negotiations.
“We believe in this process and we want to make progress, but if these incidents continue, it’s not going to look good on them and it will certainly affect the process — it will slow down progress,” he said.
Kalin also spoke about the war in Ukraine, and Turkiye’s rapprochement with Syria.
He defended Ankara’s decision not to join Western sanctions on Russia, pointing to the grain deal and prisoner exchanges as successes for its role as an intermediary.
Such “localized moments of de-escalation” would help bring an end to the war.
“If the goal (of sanctions) was to change Russian behavior and end the war, I don’t think that’s been achieved,” he said.
Referring to talks to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, Kalin said the initial meeting between the neighbors’ defense ministers at the end of December could be extended, with foreign ministers possibly meeting in February.
“We will see how these meetings go, what kind of outcomes they produce and then, depending on that, we will talk about a possible meeting at the level of the president,” he said.
Erdogan has been a bitter critic of Syrian President Bashar Assad since the outbreak of the civil war 11 years ago and has thrown his support behind opposition groups fighting for Assad’s overthrow.
The Turkish president, however, is under intense pressure at home to return Syrian refugees amid an economic crisis.

 

