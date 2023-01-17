Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 45.55 points — or 0.42 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,682.90.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 8.12 points to fnish at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.27 percent to close at 19,267.65.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index came in at SR4.03 billion ($1.07 billion), with 146 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 64 advancing.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.07 percent to SR87. The other gainers were Wataniya Insurance Co., Advanced Petrochemical Co., Americana Restaurants International and BinDawood Holding Co.

The worst performer of the day was Arab National Bank, which slid 4.03 percent to SR28.60. The other losers were Saudi Investment Bank, Knowledge Economic City, Jabal Omar Development Co. and Saudi British Bank.

Among industrial sectors, the Energy Index increased 0.14 percent to 5,430.97 led by the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri. Its share price increased by 1.27 percent to SR27.95. Moreover, Arabian Drilling Co. and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. increased by 0.79 percent and 0.16 percent to close at SR128 and SR32.10, respectively.

The Materials Index rose 0.24 percent to 6,665 points. The large-cap sector ascent was led by Advanced Petrochemical Co., which gained 3.49 percent to end at SR44.50. Similarly, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. increased by 2.54 percent and 1.50 percent to close at SR26.25 and SR74.40, respectively.

However, the Capital Goods Index fell 1.51 percent to 5,670.34. The fall was led by Riyadh Cables, which grew 0.48 percent to SR42.20, emerging as the only stock to close positively.

On the announcements front, Nomu-listed National Environmental Recycling Co. informed the exchange that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Saline Water Conversion Corp. to strengthen strategic cooperation to consolidate economic ties between both parties, according to a statement to Tadawul.

The MoU focuses on cooperation in waste conversion and recycling, areas of contribution to the goals of sustainable development, and means to enhance contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative through waste recycling and the exchange of expertise.

The MoU duration is one year, renewable.

Dallah Healthcare Co. also announced that negotiations with the selling shareholders of Dr. Mohammad bin Rashed Al Faqih & Partners Co. to purchase all their shares terminated without an agreement.

DHC said that the proposed deal would not be completed this time, adding that there is no financial impact from the termination of negotiations.