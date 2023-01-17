Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 45.55 points — or 0.42 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,682.90. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 8.12 points to fnish at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.27 percent to close at 19,267.65. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index came in at SR4.03 billion ($1.07 billion), with 146 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 64 advancing. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.07 percent to SR87. The other gainers were Wataniya Insurance Co., Advanced Petrochemical Co., Americana Restaurants International and BinDawood Holding Co. 

The worst performer of the day was Arab National Bank, which slid 4.03 percent to SR28.60. The other losers were Saudi Investment Bank, Knowledge Economic City, Jabal Omar Development Co. and Saudi British Bank. 

Among industrial sectors, the Energy Index increased 0.14 percent to 5,430.97 led by the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri. Its share price increased by 1.27 percent to SR27.95. Moreover, Arabian Drilling Co. and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. increased by 0.79 percent and 0.16 percent to close at SR128 and SR32.10, respectively.  

The Materials Index rose 0.24 percent to 6,665 points. The large-cap sector ascent was led by Advanced Petrochemical Co., which gained 3.49 percent to end at SR44.50. Similarly, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. increased by 2.54 percent and 1.50 percent to close at SR26.25 and SR74.40, respectively.  

However, the Capital Goods Index fell 1.51 percent to 5,670.34. The fall was led by Riyadh Cables, which grew 0.48 percent to SR42.20, emerging as the only stock to close positively.  

On the announcements front, Nomu-listed National Environmental Recycling Co. informed the exchange that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Saline Water Conversion Corp. to strengthen strategic cooperation to consolidate economic ties between both parties, according to a statement to Tadawul. 

The MoU focuses on cooperation in waste conversion and recycling, areas of contribution to the goals of sustainable development, and means to enhance contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative through waste recycling and the exchange of expertise. 

The MoU duration is one year, renewable. 

Dallah Healthcare Co. also announced that negotiations with the selling shareholders of Dr. Mohammad bin Rashed Al Faqih & Partners Co. to purchase all their shares terminated without an agreement.  

DHC said that the proposed deal would not be completed this time, adding that there is no financial impact from the termination of negotiations. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

DAVOS: Fostering collaboration and a human-centric approach in the digital economy is key to the sector’s future transformation, Deemah Al-Yahya, Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization secretary-general, has told a Davos panel.

With so much of the global population still lacking internet access, Al-Yahya told the World Economic Forum panel on Tuesday that the world cannot afford to have a “digital divide between nations” and inequality between haves and have-nots.

“Looking at the speed of the digital transformation and the rapid increase of the digital economy, which is expected to be 70 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, if we don’t work together and cooperate now, we will miss out on a great opportunity,” she said.

Al-Yahya warned that too often, even in places where connectivity is available, issues of affordability prevent people from becoming involved in the digital economy — an issue which she said cannot be solved by one nation, one government or the private sector alone.

“We have to create the right methods of cooperation within the digital ecosystem to create a global inclusive digital economy, and the DCO is creating that space,” she said.

“Why should we believe we can prosper without a digital economy? It is a necessity — it is increasing the quality of life of humans, improving the way we do business and helping us become more efficient.

“We should focus on how to utilize technology better to create more jobs and to increase GDP, rather than imagining a life without (a digital economy),” she added.

Putting the humanity of development at the forefront of new technologies and the investment that funds them is also vital, Al-Yahya said, adding: “It is so important to put the human in the center of everything we’re doing. It’s not about using technology for the sake of technology.”

Through visits to DCO member countries, Al-Yahya has learned the priorities of each individual state. She said that one member state only had 20 percent of its population connected to an acceptable Internet standard, but was in the process of creating a cryptocurrency policy.

This, she warned, is the wrong approach.

“Where should we be putting our bets? The more we look at these technologies and follow hype, we’re missing out on actual infrastructure that will enable the youth in these countries to create innovations that will serve their countries.”

Al-Yahya added that the DCO and other organizations are helping to make sure government regulation on new technologies within the digital economy is encouraging, rather than stifling, innovation.

“The narrative and the mindset should change,” she said. “The more technologies are created, and because governments don’t understand them, the more they are regulated in a way that doesn’t help them to thrive, so we strive to make sure the private sector is involved in the co-creation and design of policy, and regulations,” she said.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Arabia Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

LONDON: OPEC said on Tuesday Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth, and sounded an optimistic note on the prospects for the world economy in 2023.

World demand in 2023 will rise by 2.22 million barrels per day, or 2.2 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report, unchanged from last month's forecast, which had ended a series of downgrades.

OPEC sounded upbeat on the world economy's prospects this year, even though it still expects a relative slowdown, saying growth last year in the US and the euro zone had surpassed previous forecasts.

"The global momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 appears stronger than previously expected, potentially providing a sound base for the year 2023," OPEC said in the report.

"Chinese oil demand is on course to rebound due to the recent relaxation of the country's zero-COVID-19 measures," it said in a separate section, adding that plans to expand fiscal spending were also likely to support demand.

OPEC expects Chinese demand to grow by 510,000 bpd in 2023. Last year, the country's oil use posted its first contraction for years due to the COVID containment measures.

The report also showed that OPEC's production rose in December, even after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market, led by a rebound in Nigeria which is exempt from voluntary supply cuts.

OPEC said its crude oil output in December rose by 91,000 bpd to 28.97 million bpd.

Topics: China Oil OPEC

DUBAI: Montfort has emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy's oil refinery in the UAE that produces low-sulphur fuel oil for the shipping industry, multiple sources familiar with the matter said this week.

The deal could make Montfort one of the top two suppliers of ship fuel, also known as bunker fuel, in the world's third-largest bunkering hub located in the UAE's city of Fujairah, rivaling energy trader Vitol.

Montfort's purchase is valued at around $80 million, the sources said, and comes as embattled German utility Uniper is divesting assets to fulfill conditions set out by the European Commission in a 34.5 billion euro ($37.36 billion) plan to recapitalize the company.

Under the deal, Montfort would take over Uniper Energy DMCC's facility, which consists of two crude processing units specifically focused on providing low-sulphur, environmentally compliant bunker fuel that started commercial production in 2017.

That would give Montfort control of Uniper's estimated market share of more than 40 percent in Fujairah, where nearly 8 million tons, 139,000 barrels per day, of marine fuel are sold annually, the sources said.

The companies are finalizing the deal, some of the sources said, although one source said the deal has been closed. Other companies that were also in the running were Vitol and BB Energy, the sources said.

Uniper and Montfort declined to comment.

The Fujairah plant processes mainly African sweet, or low-sulphur, crude oil, producing about 5 million tons per year of very low-sulphur fuel oil, according to Uniper and Refinitiv data.

Montfort has a bunker supplier license in Fujairah under the entity of Montfort Trading FZE. The company trades liquid and bulk commodities and also invests in assets and infrastructure, according to its website.

Montfort has acquired oil marketing company Kencor Petroleum Ltd in Kenya, bought stakes in Matola Terminal de Armazenamento de Petróleos SA, an oil storage terminal operator in Mozambique, and South African trader New Age Energy, according to its website.

Topics: UAE Investment

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021, according to the latest report released by S&P Global. 

S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Mohamed Damak expects “lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers in some core Islamic finance countries to deter the market.” 

He added: “However, we see some supportive factors in other areas.” 

According to the report, a high inflation rate has prompted major central banks to accelerate interest rate increases, which in turn has reduced global liquidity, along with increasing investors’ risk aversion. 

This has also resulted in significantly lower activity among major segments in capital markets in 2022 compared with 2021. 

“The sukuk market, as a component of the global capital market, is not immune to these trends. We may see some upside in activity if inflation trends down sustainably and central banks slow the pace of their interest rate increases,” S&P Global said in the report. 

According to the analysis, a decline in total sukuk issuances happened in most core Islamic finance countries, with only a few exceptions such as Malaysia and Turkiye which saw marginally higher numbers. 

The report also added that issuance in foreign currency also plummeted in 2022.

“We expect this trend to continue in 2023 and forecast sukuk issuance will reduce again to $150 billion, with further risks building,” the report noted. 

The report added that corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Sauri Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily. 

“We also see continued momentum via the energy transition and increased awareness of environmental, social, and governance considerations among issuers in key Islamic finance countries,” said Damak. 

He added: “However, the sukuk market seems to be lagging the conventional one when it comes to automation and issuance of digital instruments, which could accelerate growth and make the process more appealing.”

Topics: Sukuk S&P Global

DAVOS: Human skills will remain crucial in managing the new digital revolution, experts told the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

In a panel discussion on technology’s role as an accelerator of progress, experts agreed that the advantage of emerging trends is based on their ability to serve human needs.

Julie Sweet, chairperson and CEO of Accenture, said that to properly manage the emergence of megatrends, such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, 5G and quantum computing, companies and governments must focus on improving people’s skills.

With different demographics among countries, the common solution is to “focus on skills instead of jobs and roles,” she said.

Sweet urged governments and companies to utilize employees’ interest in digital literacy and consumer daily use of technologies as a “positive momentum for solutions.”

While platforms such as the AI-driven ChatGPT can be beneficial for education, it will need “efficient human skills” to feed it with “clean data,” Sweet said.

Even the rapid growth of the metaverse lies in “tapping into human need and creating something new, which doesn’t exist,” said Sweet, who estimated that $1 trillion revenue will be influenced by the metaverse by 2025.

Cristiano Amon, president and and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said the acceleration in technology adoption in businesses is increasing connectivity, performance and productivity.

Merging the physical and digital spaces will form the next-generation computing platforms, he said.

Discussing whether AI will replace humans in the workplace, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said jobs lost amid the shifting labor market will be replaced by new areas of work created by technologies.

“Instead, we must start to think of a life where AI is going to play a fundamental role in our daily lives in areas such as material science, chemicals, biochemicals and human life issues,” said Mittal.

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM, said that concern should be focused on clerical white-collar jobs, which are more likely to be replaced by AI than those requiring physical labor.

“What will you create to replace those? That’s where we have to focus,” he said.

Topics: WEF 2023

