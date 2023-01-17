The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept

ABU DHABI: The UAE has unveiled its official logo and branding for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, more commonly known as COP28.
The Emirates holds the presidency of this year’s event, which will take place at Expo City Dubai from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12.
Inspired by the idea that we are all inhabitants of “One World,” the spherical logo, in shades of light and dark green, is made up of various icons representing people, renewable-energy technologies, wildlife and nature, all encapsulated in one globe, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
It is designed to represent the wealth of natural and technological resources available to humanity and emphasize the need for innovation in all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development worldwide, it added.
In addition, the logo serves as a reminder to global communities of the need to rally behind the call for climate action and embark on inclusive path toward achieving this, the report said, with iconography that underscores the message that 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will be a “COP for all” that bridges the gap between the Global North and South, leaves no one behind, and includes the participation of the public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth.
It also promotes the message that COP28 will be a COP of action, raising ambitions and moving from setting goals to achieving environmental results across mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.
“We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and cooperate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, the president-designate of COP28.
“COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done.”
The logo and branding will be applied across all COP28 activity, including a newly launched website and on-site at Expo City Dubai. A dynamic, animated version of the logo has also been created that brings its message to life on digital media.
