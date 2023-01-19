You are here

  • Home
  • Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meet at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bfzm6

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows
  • Mevlut Cavusoglu: ‘As we said together before, this is not only for Turkiye but also important for NATO and for the United States as well’
  • Blinken called Turkiye a close ally and praised its role in negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to allow grain shipments from the key global breadbasket
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Turkiye on Wednesday appealed to the United States to expedite the sale of F-16 jets, a sale some US officials hope could coax Ankara to lift objections to NATO expansion but is bitterly opposed by a key senator.
Meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he intended to discuss his country’s request for modernized versions of the mainstay F-16 fighter jets.
“As we said together before, this is not only for Turkiye but also important for NATO and for the United States as well,” Cavusoglu said.
“So we expect the approval in line with our joint strategic interests.”
The United States is finalizing a $20 billion package for Turkiye that is expected to include around 40 new F-16 fighter jets.
The sale would be simultaneous with a deal for top-of-the-line F-35 jets for Greece, Turkiye’s historic rival with which tensions have risen sharply over a series of sea disputes.
The United States has been looking for ways to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lift objections to allowing Sweden and Finland into NATO.
The two Nordic nations shed their earlier hesitation at formally entering the Western alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But all NATO members must agree, and Erdogan has pushed Sweden and Finland to crack down on Kurdish militants who have moved to the two countries.
President Joe Biden has indicated support for selling F-16s to Turkiye. Blinken in his meeting called Turkiye a close ally and praised its role in negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to allow grain shipments from the key global breadbasket.
But Senator Bob Menendez, a member of Biden’s Democratic Party who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has vowed to block any sale.
In a speech late last month, Menendez said that Erdogan’s remarks threatening missiles on Athens were “totally unacceptable” and condemned a ban from politics of Istanbul’s popular mayor, earlier seen as a top threat to Erdogan in May elections.
“He might be doing it out of spite. Or he might be doing it because he is a thug,” Menendez said of Erdogan.
“But one thing is clear — the United States must take the Turkish president’s actions seriously,” he said, vowing to hold up the F-16s until Erdogan “halts his campaign of aggression across the entire region.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price, asked about Menendez’s stance, acknowledged opposition from lawmakers when the administration shared its support for F-16 sales.
But Price noted that Congress also was united on wanting to see a path forward on NATO.
“There is strong support within the US Congress for Finland, Sweden, to become NATO’s newest members,” Price said.
Still, Price acknowledged concerns with Turkiye including on a potential offensive against Syrian Kurds, reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar Assad and on domestic political freedoms.
“We remain deeply concerned by the continued judicial harassment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkiye,” Price said.
Turkiye in 2019 was kicked out of the F-35 program after Erdogan went ahead with a major arms purchase from Russia, the key adversary of NATO.

Topics: Turkiye United States of America (USA) Antony Blinken Mevlut Cavusoglu

Related

Ankara expects US ‘green light’ for F-16 sale
Middle-East
Ankara expects US ‘green light’ for F-16 sale
Issues over purchase of US F-16 jets resolved soon: Turkiye’s Erdogan
Middle-East
Issues over purchase of US F-16 jets resolved soon: Turkiye’s Erdogan

Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics

Updated 28 sec ago

Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics

Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics
Updated 28 sec ago
ALGIERS: An Algerian businessman and activist imprisoned for urging a boycott of the country’s 2019 presidential election was released Wednesday, a rights group said, after he announced this month he would quit politics.
Rachid Nekkaz was released on “humanitarian grounds,” the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees said on Facebook.
Algerian daily Le Soir d’Algerie reported the 51-year-old had been granted a presidential pardon.
Nekkaz had unsuccessfully tried to stand as a candidate in the 2019 poll.
In a letter from prison published on his Facebook page on January 2, Nekkaz said he had written to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune the previous month to “officially” inform him of his decision to “give up politics in Algeria.”
Nekkaz said in the letter he would dedicate himself “exclusively” to writing, his family and addressing health issues.
He had previously been jailed between December 2019 and February 2021 for “incitement to violence on social media,” where he has a large following.
The French-born Nekkaz was arrested again in May 2021 and last year sentenced to five years in prison.
Despite having renounced his French citizenship, he had been ruled ineligible to run in 2019 because of a law banning candidates who had ever possessed a nationality other than Algerian.
Instead, he put forward his cousin, a mechanic by trade, who has the same name.
Tebboune, a former premier under long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika, won the 2019 elections after mass protests forced his predecessor to resign.
His government has banned demonstrations by the Hirak pro-democracy movement and stepped up legal proceedings against opponents, activists, journalists and academics.

Mikati convenes Cabinet session and urges unity to elect new president

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, center right, heads the cabinet meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, center right, heads the cabinet meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Updated 18 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Mikati convenes Cabinet session and urges unity to elect new president

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, center right, heads the cabinet meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 18.
  • The session was attended by 17 ministers, including seven of 12 Christian ministers
  • The ministers of the Free Patriotic Movement boycotted the session
Updated 18 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese caretaker government held its second session amid the presidential vacuum on Wednesday.

The ministers of the Free Patriotic Movement boycotted the session, arguing that a caretaker government has no right to hold sessions to manage the country’s affairs.

The session was attended by 17 ministers, including seven of 12 Christian ministers. Hezbollah’s ministers also attended after being given permission by their leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In total, six were absent — the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, energy, emigrants, social affairs and justice.

The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, persuaded Economy Minister Amin Salam and Tourism Minister Walid Nassar to attend. Both are affiliated with the FPM but are not official members.

He also persuaded Kamal Hayek, chairman of the board of directors of Electricité du Liban, to attend despite FPM’s influence over the Energy Ministry.

Mikati, who has been fiercely criticized by the FPM for holding Cabinet sessions, said their only purpose was to serve citizens during a national crisis.

The Cabinet approved two treasury advances. The first for $62 million will pay for fuel from ships already waiting at sea. The treasury has had to pay fines on the shipments already.

The second, for $54 million, is intended to pay for the maintenance of Lebanon’s power stations.

Mikati said afterwards that the government needed to take steps to protect food security by getting cash for essentials such as wheat. Such needs cannot be postponed for sectarian and political ends, he said.

“Any government action in the future will be consistent with the logic of the constitution and safeguarding partnership. It does not seek to challenge or provoke any party,” he said.

He said all in parliament must come together to solve the nation’s problems, not least choosing a new president.

“The essence of partnership and respect for the constitution would be for everyone to assume national responsibility; hence our call to quickly move forward toward consensus in order to elect a president capable of bringing together the Lebanese before it is too late.”

Political squabbling however continued as parliament prepared on Thursday for an 11th attempt to elect a new president. 

The head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, accused Hezbollah and its allies of obstructing the process.

He also said parliament speaker Nabih Berri was helping the bloc disrupt the voting sessions in an attempt to wear down MPs and force through their preferred candidate.

“We will not accept this, and we will consult all parties to agree on a sovereign president,” Geagea said.

The Council of Maronite Bishops urged MPs to assume their responsibilities to prevent the country’s collapse.

Under the Lebanese constitution, a Maronite usually assumes the presidency, while others are given key roles including the leadership of the army, the governorship of the Banque du Liban and senior judicial positions.

The council said it was concerned there was an attempt to create a vacuum in the Maronite positions in particular, and the Christian positions in general, to change the nation’s identity.

Public school teachers meanwhile held sit-ins in protest at going unpaid, saying the situation was so perilous that many of them could not cover the cost of traveling to work. 

Donor countries have so far refused Ministry of Education appeals for help.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon

Related

French inquiry into Beirut port blast begins as Lebanon grapples with economic, political crises
Middle-East
French inquiry into Beirut port blast begins as Lebanon grapples with economic, political crises
Lebanon blast victim’s brother freed after outcry
Middle-East
Lebanon blast victim’s brother freed after outcry

Far-right Turkish party raising funds to buy bus tickets to send Syrian refugees home

Far-right Turkish party raising funds to buy bus tickets to send Syrian refugees home
Updated 18 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Far-right Turkish party raising funds to buy bus tickets to send Syrian refugees home

Far-right Turkish party raising funds to buy bus tickets to send Syrian refugees home
  • The Victory Party called for donations and said the money will pay for tickets to Syria not only for refugees but also those who support refugee rights
  • Human rights experts said the party’s campaign is ‘against international law and it also aims to target individuals and normalize any violent act against them’
Updated 18 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkiye’s far-right, anti-refugee Victory (Zafer) Party has launched a fundraising campaign with the pledge that the money raised will be used to pay for one-way bus tickets to send all Syrian refugees home.
In a campaign video, the party asked supporters for the names of people they want to be sent back to Syria. It said it will buy tickets not only for the refugees but for those who support refugee rights in Turkiye.
“Ticket sales for Zafer Tourism’s one-way trips to Damascus have just begun,” the party’s founder, Umit Ozdag, said in a message posted on Twitter as he asked supporters to respond with the names of Syrians they wanted to make “early reservations” for.
The Victory Party has previously pledged to deport all Syrian refugees within a year if it gains power. But with its latest campaign, Ozdag is also targeting Turkish citizens who have adopted a pro-refugee stance, including journalist Nagehan Alci, by adding their names to a “persona non grata” list.
Syrian-Turkish journalist Ahmet Hamo was also targeted by the campaign, which featured a bus ticket with his name on it. Ozdag previously vowed to strip Hamo of his citizenship if Zafer takes power.
According to the UN, Turkiye hosts about 3.6 million Syrians displaced by the long-running civil war in their home country. The Victory Party was founded primarily on an anti-refugee platform and Ozdag often visits Syrian-run businesses telling them to leave the country as soon as possible. It recently published a video on YouTube, called Silent Invasion, to warn people about a supposed dystopian future for Turkiye in which Arabs outnumber Turks.
Ruhat Sena Aksener, the acting director of Amnesty International Turkiye, said many of the refugees and asylum seekers in Turkish camps live in constant fear of being sent back to the war-torn country they fled.
“Such discriminatory statements raised in public add to the fear of them being sent back, being discriminated against, and being exposed to racist threats and acts,” she told Arab News.
“The increase in physical attacks against refugees and immigrants with the rise of anti-refugee rhetoric is the clearest indicator of this.”
With presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May in Turkiye, all political parties are taking positions on the refugee issue. According to the latest Turkiye Trends 2022 survey, conducted by Global Akademi, it is the third most important issue among Turkish citizens, behind the economy and terrorism.
Turkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, also known as the CHP, has also committed to sending refugees back to Syria if it assumes power. CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said this would be done in a voluntary and dignified way, as required by the principles of international law, and that security guarantees about the safety of returnees be sought from the Syrian regime.
The ruling Justice and Development Party also supports the return of Syrian refugees to Turkish-controlled areas in northern Syria, as part of a process of political normalization with the regime of President Bashar Assad, and Turkish authorities have already deported thousands. The Defense Ministry recently said the return of refugees will be in accordance with UN principles of safe repatriation.
According to Begum Basdas, a human rights and migration researcher at the Center for Fundamental Rights at Hertie School in Berlin, the forcible return of refugees to Syria violates the non-refoulement principle of international law codified in the 1951 Refugee Convention, which means Turkiye cannot send anyone to a place they might face violations of their human rights.
“Furthermore, the Turkish legal framework on temporary protection of Syrians also includes articles that prohibit refoulement,” she told Arab News.
“That said, in recent years most political leaders have chosen to ignore the rule of law to get the upper hand in upcoming elections.”
Aksener agrees with this assessment and said: “According to international law, under the non-refoulement principle, it is forbidden for asylum seekers to be sent to countries where they face the possible danger of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, belonging to a particular social group or political opinion.”
Therefore any political campaign that promises or promotes such a plan breaches international law, she added.
“Such actions should be perceived as attempts to discriminate against refugees by increasing racism and xenophobia, and are considered acts against human rights. That’s unacceptable,” Aksener said.
Victory Party founder Ozdag recently said there are 13 million refugees in Türkiye without providing any data or proof to support of his claim, compared with the UN figure of about 3.6 million. Basdas said Ozdag’s figure is deliberately unrealistic, designed only to fuel xenophobia and fear among the Turkish public.
“This latest campaign of the Victory Party is against international law, and it also aims to target individuals and normalize any violent act against them,” she said.
“Racism and discrimination perpetrated by the Victory Party, branded as ‘love of the country,’ is actually a recipe for a future shaped by hatred, distrust and violence, not only toward migrants but to all citizens that stand by human rights and the rule of law in a country that has been in a steady democratic decay.”
In recent years, Basdas said, putting people’s lives at risk has become a political tool used to win elections by distracting voters from the real problems that lie elsewhere. The few people who take a stand against such tactics are targeted in an attempt to silence them. She also criticized European nations for failing to meet their obligations on the issue.
“Europe fails to address the lack of effective access to asylum, violations of the principle of non-refoulement, and the discriminatory attacks against refugees, as well as the pushbacks at the borders by designating Turkiye as a safe third country. This must change now,” she said.
Western countries have often praised Turkiye’s remarkable efforts in hosting Syrian refugees. However, experts have said that the West should assume more responsibility relating to this issue.
“States must fulfill their obligations to protect people in need of international protection, to respect their human rights, and to ensure that they remain in their territory in favorable conditions until a permanent solution is found. Policies should advocate ending (border) pushbacks,” Aksener said.
Basdas agrees and said: “The international community should increase resettlement commitments for Syrians from Turkiye and offer sustainable solutions to provide assistance to host this large population in safety.”
About 223,881 Syrians have Turkish citizenship and 126,786 of them are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

Topics: Turkiye Syrian refugees

Related

Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkiye without end to occupation
Middle-East
Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkiye without end to occupation
Assad says Turkiye talks must be based on ending ‘occupation’
Middle-East
Assad says Turkiye talks must be based on ending ‘occupation’

Saudi FM ‘positive’ about Middle East, but calls for return of Yemen truce, solution to Palestine crisis

Saudi FM ‘positive’ about Middle East, but calls for return of Yemen truce, solution to Palestine crisis
Updated 43 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM ‘positive’ about Middle East, but calls for return of Yemen truce, solution to Palestine crisis

Saudi FM ‘positive’ about Middle East, but calls for return of Yemen truce, solution to Palestine crisis
  • Prince Faisal was speaking on WEF panel discussing changing face of Middle East from ‘battleground to meeting place’
  • Expressed hope Israel will work toward resolving conflict in interests of Palestinians and wider region
Updated 43 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that progress is being made on Yemen, but much work still needs to be done.

Prince Faisal called for a truce brought in last year in the country to be reinstated and said work must begin toward making the ceasefire permanent.

The conflict will end only “through a political settlement” and “negotiated solutions,” he said.

Speaking on the same panel, Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy for Yemen, said that ending the war will “not be easy” and that mistrust remains.

However, he said that serious steps have been taken recently, and thanked Saudi Arabia and other regional parties for their role in brokering last year’s truce.

Speaking on the panel that discussed the changing face of the Middle East from “battleground to meeting place,” the Saudi foreign minister also said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program is allowing the economies of the region as a whole to build and grow.

Prince Faisal (R) on the panel alongside Fuad Hussein (L), deputy prime minister and foreing minister of Iraq. (Screenshot/WEF)

Prince Faisal highlighted the fact that the Kingdom’s economy will be the fastest growing this year, and that it wants to focus on dialogue and investment to boost neighboring regional economies.

“We seek solid and strong economies in the region, and we cooperate with all neighboring countries,” he said.

The Kingdom is excited about building sustainable economic growth not only for itself but also for the entire region, with “fewer slogans, more projects,” the minister said.

Prince Faisal said that he is optimistic about situation in the region, adding: “The Middle East has proven to be very much the meeting space of the world, in the intersection between the East and West.”

He added: “There’s a true spirit of cooperation building in the region, and it can be infectious, and also help to resolve the still existing conflicts in the region and beyond.”

However, referring to the Palestinian crisis, which he called the “biggest drag” on the region, Prince Faisal said he hoped the new government in Israel sees that it is in their interest to engage seriously with the Palestinians in order to resolve the issue.

He said that Israel’s government is sending “some signals that maybe are not conducive to that,” but expressed hope it will work toward resolving the conflict in the interests of the Palestinian people and the wider region.

Israel normalized ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020, but Prince Faisal reiterated the position of Saudi Arabia on any such move by the Kingdom being linked to a resolution of Palestine’s statehood goals.

 

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Yemen Palestine Israel Middle East Editor’s Choice

Related

Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF  video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF 
Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy

Israeli Supreme Court says minister barred over tax offenses

Israeli Supreme Court says minister barred over tax offenses
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

Israeli Supreme Court says minister barred over tax offenses

Israeli Supreme Court says minister barred over tax offenses
  • The high court ruled that Aryeh Deri is disqualified from serving as a minister after he was convicted last year for tax offenses
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a key member of the country’s new government cannot serve as a Cabinet minister.
The move deepens a rift over the power of the courts in Israel and presents Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with what could be his first coalition crisis.
The high court ruled that Aryeh Deri, the influential head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party who has served repeatedly in Netanyahu’s previous governments, is disqualified from serving as a minister after he was convicted last year for tax offenses and placed on probation as part of a plea deal.
The much-anticipated ruling comes as Israel is being roiled by a dispute over sweeping changes to the country’s legal system, which critics say will place too much power in the hands of the government and weaken the Supreme Court. Proponents say it will correct a power imbalance between the executive and judicial branches.

Topics: Israel Israel Supreme court Arye Deri tax

Related

Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid
Middle-East
Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid
Rights groups slam rise in Palestinian shooting deaths, protection for Israeli soldiers
Middle-East
Rights groups slam rise in Palestinian shooting deaths, protection for Israeli soldiers

Latest updates

Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows
Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows
Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics
Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics
Inter beat city rivals Milan to claim Italian Super Cup in Riyadh
Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan.
A better understanding of region’s place in the world 
A better understanding of region’s place in the world 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.