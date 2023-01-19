You are here

Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023
B Investments plans to finance these two new deals through part of the proceeds of its exit from petroleum firm Total Energy Egypt (Shutterstock)
Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023
RIYADH: Egyptian private equity firm B Investments plans to invest 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($67.3 million) in the health and food sectors in 2023, revealed the company’s top executive.  

The company’s chairman of the board of directors Hazem Barakat disclosed to Asharq that the new investments will be financed by making exits from some of its existing assets. He revealed that the company intends to complete the acquisition deal in the healthcare sector before the end of the first quarter of 2023.  

As for the second deal regarding the food sector, it is projected to be implemented during the second quarter of the year, the chairman of the board of directors added. 

He revealed that B Investments plans to finance these two new deals through part of the proceeds of its exit from petroleum firm Total Energy Egypt and telecommunications systems provider Giza Systems. 

As for the remaining proceeds, Barakat revealed that they will be distributed to the company's shareholders in cash. The Egyptian firm has agreed to sell its 6.38 percent stake for as much as $27.6 million. 

In October 2022, B Investments sold its entire stake in Giza Systems, amounting to 44.7 percent, as an indirect stake through Energy Technologies, a subsidiary, to the Arab Internet and Communications Services Co., Solutions. Saudi Telecom Co., known as STC, at a value of $119 million. 

During the same month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strengthening cooperation with the World Health Organization to improve the country’s healthcare sector.  

The president met with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Cairo on the sidelines of the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean. 

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, improving medical services to citizens has been a national priority under Egypt Vision 2030.  

“Ending the waiting lists for critical surgeries and providing comprehensive health insurance for all citizens across Egypt are among the top priorities,” said the Egyptian presidency spokesperson. 

Earlier, in July 2022, the Egyptian and Jordanian ministers of industry, trade, and supply met to discuss their agreement regarding food security issues in both countries, reported Egypt Today. 

Both countries aim to collaborate to develop their logistics services to ensure food security for both Egypt and Jordan, the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement. 

 

US crude stockpiles post surprise large build: EIA

US crude stockpiles post surprise large build: EIA
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

US crude stockpiles post surprise large build: EIA

US crude stockpiles post surprise large build: EIA
  • Crude inventories rose by 8.4 million in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: US crude oil stockpiles last week posted a large build that took analysts by surprise, as inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub gained while the market continued to recover from a winter storm last month, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Winter Storm Elliott last month brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the US, forcing oil and gas well freeze-ins at the time.

Crude inventories rose by 8.4 million in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million, their highest since June 2021, EIA data showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 593,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 3.6 million barrels to 31.4 million, the highest since January 2022, the data showed.

“It’s all a function of the freeze-in still,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York, said of the build at Cushing. “Nobody is in a hurry to bring back refineries.”

“Until that happens, you’re not going to get a draw,” he added.

Crude production held steady last week at 12.2 million barrels per day and net US crude imports fell by 1.2 million bpd.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.2 percent to 85.3 percent of total capacity. Utilization rates, however, were above 90 percent before the storm. Refinery crude runs rose by about 202,000 bpd.

Gasoline stocks rose by about 3.5 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 122,000-barrel build, the data showed.

Oil prices were mixed on the data and pared gains before recovering. Brent crude futures rose 88 cents to trade at $85.86 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. EST (1640 GMT). US crude futures rose 56 cents to $80.04 a barrel.

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
Updated 38 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
  • The Food Ecosystems and Arid Climates Challenge calls on entrepreneurs to help solve food issues in regions with arid climates
  • The winners will receive $109,000 to help scale up and implement their ventures, and benefit from a profile boost and increased networking opportunities
Updated 38 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has launched an innovation challenge focusing on global food security issues.

The Food Ecosystems and Arid Climates Challenge has been organized in partnership with UpLink, the World Economic Forum’s innovation platform, which aims to connect entrepreneurs with investors and other collaborators.

Organizers said the challenge invites industry players to tackle problems through collaboration and cooperation, with the aim of crowdsourcing transformative solutions designed to enhance food security in countries affected by low rainfall, drought and desertification.

“Our world faces a wide range of major socioeconomic challenges and food security is at the top of the list,” said Faisal F. Alibrahim, the Saudi minister of economy and planning.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is fully committed to being a major innovation accelerator, and dedicating resources to empower and support entrepreneurs who are determined to tackle the challenge of food security, in this case in regions with arid climates.”

The initiative was unveiled on Thursday during the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with a call for food industry entrepreneurs, start-ups, social ventures, and small and medium-sized enterprises to submit their proposals.

The winners of the challenge will receive 100,000 Swiss francs ($109,000) to invest in scaling up and implementing their ventures in arid regions, and also benefit from increased visibility and access to networking opportunities.

According to UN’s World Food Program, 828 million people worldwide face hunger, 2.3 billion are considered food insecure, and 3.1 billion cannot afford a healthy diet. It is estimated that by 2030, water scarcity and droughts will have displaced 700 million people.

The collaboration between the Saudi ministry and UpLink aims to enhance food security and improve the supply of healthy and nutritious foods in regions that need them most, organizers said, to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger by 2030.

It is the first of two challenges related to food systems, the second of which, focusing on climate-smart agriculture, will be launched later this year.

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Nearly 20 percent of infrastructure works at NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion megacity, have been completed, according to a top official.  

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM’s CEO, said that works are progressing in the futuristic city as per schedule in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

The project is set to run on 100 percent renewable energy when completed, and will encompass several megaprojects.

To showcase the works, NEOM released a video earlier this week which shows the rapid progress being made on the project.  

The video includes real-world footage of the large-scale constructions across NEOM regions which includes The Line, Trojena, OXAGON, and the luxury island development project Sindalah.  

 

 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Sindalah Island project, which will extend over an area of approximately 840,000 sq. m and the island will act as a main gateway to the Red Sea for guests from early 2024. 

The video sets out the key achievements made in 2022, including the launch of Tonomus, the first company to be established as a full-fledged subsidiary of NEOM that will integrate artificial intelligence technology in the buildings of the mega project.  

The three-minute clip also shows construction workers being deployed to lay the foundations for the megaproject.

“A project unique in scale, already being built in a place with 95 percent of the land protected for nature where rewilding is in motion, bringing animals back to their natural habitat,” the clip said.  

The video also portrayed the works which are currently underway in Trojena, the mountain destination which will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games.  

In December, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Peter Fitzhardinge, head of Tourism Marketing at NEOM, said that the 2029 Asian winter games at Trojena will showcase how NEOM will use innovation to carry out the event in a meticulous manner.  

“NEOM is all about innovation. I think now, not only we have to launch Trojena to show the vision, but we have to also showcase how we can bring Asian winter games into reality for people to come and participate in winter sports in NEOM,” said Fitzhardinge. 

The clip also shows the works that are going on in OXAGON, a futuristic industrial city touted to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world upon completion.  

While speaking to Arab News at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 30 Al-Nasr had noted that OXAGON also has all the potential to become a world-class tourist destination, where visitors can come and see how the future will be. 

“It is in OXAGON where all industries will be, and it is the port of NEOM. Yet, we would like to see tourists spending a day or two in OXAGON. They will see the future of industries in OXAGON. Everything in NEOM is built for the future era. We want them to come and see how future sea ports will operate,” said Al-Nasr. 

Another subsidiary that was launched in 2022 was Enowa, responsible for managing NEOM’S sustainable energy and water systems. Enowa will also have the world’s largest green hydrogen plant which will catalyze NEOM’s sustainability journey.  

“At NEOM, we are addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity by bringing together a community of the brightest minds committed to reimagining what a sustainable future will look like in 20 to 30 years, and building it today. We are redefining the future now. NEOM is open for business,” Al-Nasr said in a separate statement. 

It also highlighted NEOM’s $175 million investment in “Volocopter, the next generation of transport.”

“It’s why athletes from 25 countries participated in the NEOM Beach Games and it’s why the planet’s fastest growing lifestyle brand, Ennismore, has become the first hotel partner for Trojena,” said the narrator in the video.

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia now also offers direct flights to NEOM from London and Dubai.

The video also highlighted NEOM’s growing media sector, which has supported 25 productions in 18 months, working with names such as the BBC, Apple TV and NBC.

NEOM also partnered with McLaren to drive innovation and talent development in electrical motorsport. The megacity, in cooperation with the Asian Football Confederation, also launched the Shuhub Community Program to “develop the next generation of Saudi footballers.”

The video also highlighted NEOM’s efforts to “protect the secrets hidden at the bottom of the Red Sea”  with OceanX.

Closing bell: Saudi bourse edges up 0.17% to end at 10,682  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse edges up 0.17% to end at 10,682  
Updated 19 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 17.97 points — or 0.17 percent — on Thursday to close at 10,682.01.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index inched up 2.14 points to close at 1,481.90, the parallel market Nomu surged 159.71 points to 19,213.17.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday to SR3.5 billion ($930 million), with 110 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 93 advancing.  

BinDawood Holding Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.9 percent to SR60. The other gainers were Al Kathiri Holding Co., Development Works Food Co., Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.  

The worst performer on Thursday was Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., which fell 3.37 percent to SR13.18. Other top decliners were Alamar Foods Co., Tourism Enterprise Co., Alinma Tokio Marine Co. and Qassim Cement Co.  

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Food & Staples Retailing Index was the top performer as it hiked 2.03 percent to 9,056.96. Five out of six constituent stocks ended positively, while Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. slid 0.38 percent at SR104.06.  

The Diversified Financial Index fared the lowest as it shut shop at 6,153.29 points, down 1.17 percent. Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., the index’s essential constituent, slipped 2 percent to SR167.  

On the announcements front, ACWA Power informed Tadawul that it started the operation of the first phase of the concentrated solar power project Noor Energy Co. 1, with a capacity of 200 megawatts.  

Noor Energy 1 project is the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, UAE.   

The statement said that the project’s total operational capacity reached 417 MW out of a total of 950 MW generated by CSP and photovoltaic panels.   

The expected financial impact of operating the project’s final phase with a capacity of 950 MW will appear on the company’s financials in the first quarter of 2024.  

Ataa Educational Co. informed Tadawul that its shareholders approved the board recommendation to distribute a cash dividend at SR1 a share, or 10 percent of capital, for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, allocating a total of SR42.09 million.  

Saudi Cable Co., meanwhile, announced that the company’s strategic plan, debt capitalization, unwillingness to invest outside the Kingdom and the cost of lending, mentioned by Managing Director Nael Fayez in a TV interview, are proposals intended to work through partnerships between the top management and several consulting entities.  

The proposals will be submitted to the financial restructuring trustee upon appointment, the statement said. 

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. has achieved a new milestone by increasing its daily production from 5.9 million cubic meters to 6.3 mcm of desalinated water, according to a press release issued at the conclusion of a conference in Riyadh.

During the event, the SWCC also signed 14 agreements and memorandums of understanding with a group of academics, research institutions and leading Saudi and international companies to boost collaboration in research to further improve the quality of its operations and products and contribute to the national economy.

The summit Evolve 2023 took place between Jan. 16 and 18 under the theme “Developing, Enabling, Localizing Next-General Desalination in the Kingdom.”

It focussed on new technologies, groundbreaking ideas, research and sustainable approaches. The forum included panel discussions aimed at identifying the drivers of water desalination and the facilitators of the desalination industry, accelerating the adoption of new technologies to develop the next generation of desalination, defining the investment returns and opportunities, as well as determining leadership in the value-added chain in the industry. 

Workshops and presentations were also held during the event hosting over 60 local and international experts.

As part of its role as a global player in the desalination industry, the SWCC aims to promote localization of water desalination, contribute to reducing costs in desalination operations, and empower innovation and diversification through the event in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

