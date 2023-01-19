Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. has achieved a new milestone by increasing its daily production from 5.9 million cubic meters to 6.3 mcm of desalinated water, according to a press release issued at the conclusion of a conference in Riyadh.
During the event, the SWCC also signed 14 agreements and memorandums of understanding with a group of academics, research institutions and leading Saudi and international companies to boost collaboration in research to further improve the quality of its operations and products and contribute to the national economy.
The summit Evolve 2023 took place between Jan. 16 and 18 under the theme “Developing, Enabling, Localizing Next-General Desalination in the Kingdom.”
It focussed on new technologies, groundbreaking ideas, research and sustainable approaches. The forum included panel discussions aimed at identifying the drivers of water desalination and the facilitators of the desalination industry, accelerating the adoption of new technologies to develop the next generation of desalination, defining the investment returns and opportunities, as well as determining leadership in the value-added chain in the industry.
Workshops and presentations were also held during the event hosting over 60 local and international experts.
As part of its role as a global player in the desalination industry, the SWCC aims to promote localization of water desalination, contribute to reducing costs in desalination operations, and empower innovation and diversification through the event in line with Saudi Vision 2030.