DUBAI: Rory McIlroy’s season takes him around the world, but his training and recovery environment will not have to change with it.

In a new multi-year global partnership announced on Tuesday, DP World will transport McIlroy’s personalized fitness and recovery environment to every tournament, using its smart end-to-end global logistics network to give him and his team greater consistency.

At the heart of the partnership are two personalized fitness and recovery trailers that will travel with McIlroy across his PGA Tour and DP World Tour schedules.

DP World is set to manage every stage of their journeys, from collection and customs clearance to storage and delivery, so everything McIlroy needs to train and recover is ready when he arrives at each tournament.

McIlroy said recently: “When you’re competing around the world, consistency really matters.

“Having the same environment to train and recover in every week gives me and my team one less thing to think about and lets us focus on preparing and performing.

“DP World knows how to make that happen wherever I am playing. I am really excited to have DP World on the team as we continue to push the boundaries of performance together.”

Under the multi-year agreement, Mcllroy becomes a Global Ambassador for DP World, while the firm becomes his exclusive partner in logistics and supply chain globally.

Each trailer is equipped with strength and cardio equipment, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a Hyperice recovery station, giving McIlroy and his team the facilities they need to train and recover on site.

Yuvraj Narayan, group CEO, DP World, said: “Moving goods reliably across borders is what we do for customers in every corner of the world.

“Applying our global scale, network and logistics expertise to help Rory perform at his best is a natural fit, and a powerful way to show what a smart, end-to-end supply chain makes possible.

“It’s a groundbreaking partnership that sets a new standard for how a business can support an athlete’s performance. We’re proud to have him on our team.”