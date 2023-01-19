Closing bell: Saudi bourse edges up 0.17% to end at 10,682  

You are here

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index inched up 2.14 points to close at 1,481.90, the parallel market Nomu surged 159.71 points to 19,213.17.  (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 17.97 points — or 0.17 percent — on Thursday to close at 10,682.01.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index inched up 2.14 points to close at 1,481.90, the parallel market Nomu surged 159.71 points to 19,213.17.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday to SR3.5 billion ($930 million), with 110 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 93 advancing.  

BinDawood Holding Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.9 percent to SR60. The other gainers were Al Kathiri Holding Co., Development Works Food Co., Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.  

The worst performer on Thursday was Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., which fell 3.37 percent to SR13.18. Other top decliners were Alamar Foods Co., Tourism Enterprise Co., Alinma Tokio Marine Co. and Qassim Cement Co.  

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Food & Staples Retailing Index was the top performer as it hiked 2.03 percent to 9,056.96. Five out of six constituent stocks ended positively, while Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. slid 0.38 percent at SR104.06.  

The Diversified Financial Index fared the lowest as it shut shop at 6,153.29 points, down 1.17 percent. Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., the index’s essential constituent, slipped 2 percent to SR167.  

On the announcements front, ACWA Power informed Tadawul that it started the operation of the first phase of the concentrated solar power project Noor Energy Co. 1, with a capacity of 200 megawatts.  

Noor Energy 1 project is the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, UAE.   

The statement said that the project’s total operational capacity reached 417 MW out of a total of 950 MW generated by CSP and photovoltaic panels.   

The expected financial impact of operating the project’s final phase with a capacity of 950 MW will appear on the company’s financials in the first quarter of 2024.  

Ataa Educational Co. informed Tadawul that its shareholders approved the board recommendation to distribute a cash dividend at SR1 a share, or 10 percent of capital, for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, allocating a total of SR42.09 million.  

Saudi Cable Co., meanwhile, announced that the company’s strategic plan, debt capitalization, unwillingness to invest outside the Kingdom and the cost of lending, mentioned by Managing Director Nael Fayez in a TV interview, are proposals intended to work through partnerships between the top management and several consulting entities.  

The proposals will be submitted to the financial restructuring trustee upon appointment, the statement said. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudi desalination firms increases daily production to 6.3 mcm

Saudi desalination firms increases daily production to 6.3 mcm
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. has achieved a new milestone by increasing its daily production from 5.9 million cubic meters to 6.3 mcm of desalinated water, according to a press release issued at the conclusion of a conference in Riyadh.

During the event, the SWCC also signed 14 agreements and memorandums of understanding with a group of academics, research institutions and leading Saudi and international companies to boost collaboration in research to further improve the quality of its operations and products and contribute to the national economy.

The summit Evolve 2023 took place between Jan. 16 and 18 under the theme “Developing, Enabling, Localizing Next-General Desalination in the Kingdom.”

It focussed on new technologies, groundbreaking ideas, research and sustainable approaches. The forum included panel discussions aimed at identifying the drivers of water desalination and the facilitators of the desalination industry, accelerating the adoption of new technologies to develop the next generation of desalination, defining the investment returns and opportunities, as well as determining leadership in the value-added chain in the industry. 

Workshops and presentations were also held during the event hosting over 60 local and international experts.

As part of its role as a global player in the desalination industry, the SWCC aims to promote localization of water desalination, contribute to reducing costs in desalination operations, and empower innovation and diversification through the event in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: SWCC desalintation Evolve 2023 Saudi Arabia tech

ACWA Power plans first green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Uzbekistan 

ACWA Power plans first green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Uzbekistan 
CAIRO: Saudi-based power generation and water desalination company ACWA Power has signed an agreement to develop Uzbekistan’s first green hydrogen and ammonia facilities. 

The agreement was signed with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Uzkimyosanoat, a state-owned chemicals company, with a targeted commissioning date of December 2024. 

The project is set to be connected to an existing ammonia plant in Chirchiq, 45 kilometers from the country’s capital Tashkent, and is expected to generate 3,000 tons of green hydrogen a year. 

“Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most exciting growth countries for ACWA Power in recent years and is our biggest investment geography outside of the Kingdom. We are proud that our giga scale development experience in green hydrogen is making us the preferred choice of partners across the world,” Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman at ACWA Power, said. 

ACWA Power will oversee the full value chain of integration to this existing infrastructure project to green hydrogen, which is expected to improve the service factor of the facility and reduce its dependence on natural gas. 

The green ammonia project will involve the development of a 500,000-ton green ammonia feasibility study that is set to reduce Uzbekistan’s dependence on natural gas by 600 million cubic meters per year as well as cut carbon dioxide emissions by 1.5 million tons a year. 

“As the world continues to grapple with the increasing and devastating impact of climate change, the right solutions are the need of the hour. Green hydrogen is considered to be the fuel of the future and we are confident of applying our global expertise in accelerating the development of this vital source of clean energy for Uzbekistan,” Abunayyan added. 

ACWA Power already has five existing projects in Uzbekistan including four wind projects and a combined gas cycle turbine facility. Uzbekistan stands as the second largest market for ACWA Power in terms of value after Saudi Arabia. 

“We value our collaboration with our long-standing partners, ACWA Power and Uzkimyonosat, and fully support the integration of green hydrogen and its derivatives, which will serve the energy vision of our country,” said Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan. 

Verbund will use the hydrogen produced by the region’s projects as a renewable energy source for Central Europe, primarily Austria, as per the MoU.

Topics: ACWA Power Green hydrogen Green ammonia

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has joined the World Economic Forum’s Jobs Consortium at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, as part of its efforts to develop the Kingdom’s labor force under Vision 2030. 

The Jobs Consortium is a union of world-class leaders with the unilateral vision of developing job creation and job transitions to reach a more promising and inclusive future in terms of employment, according to a press release. 

"People are the key driver of any successful transformation and the sustainability of its outcome. Everything we do is focused on empowering our people by equipping them with the evolving set of tools and skills, and creating the opportunities for them to capture, grow, and flourish," said the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim at the WEF.  

The new membership supports Saudi Vision 2030 “and its commitment to building a thriving, vibrant economy that creates new sectors, hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and cross-cutting innovation,” stated the press release.   

Al-Ibrahim further mentioned a central aspect of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in the WEF is to limit the Kingdom’s oil dependence and produce new industries thus luring talent into the country.  

“Moving forward, we expect the new sectors that did not exist in the past — we have sports, entertainment, culture and tourism — to play a big role,” Al-Ibrahim said to Reuters on the sidelines of the WEF, noting that the Kingdom planned to generate high-quality jobs faster than the rate at which people enter the labor market.   

He noted that the Saudi female participation in the labor force reached 37 percent exceeding the initial target of 30 percent by 2030, while the male unemployment rate hit a record low of 4.8 percent.   

“We reached 2.2 million private sector jobs this year, which is a record high.”  

Saudi Arabia’s execution in the esports industry illustrated the reaping of what has been sown by the Kingdom’s intended diversification efforts in that industry.   

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the National Gaming and Esports Strategy last September, revealing its aims to produce more than 30 competitive games in the Kingdom’s studios and become one of the top three countries containing the highest number of professional esports players.   

The strategy marked the start of a new era towards leading the sector and making the country a global hub for the gaming industry by 2030, according to the state news agency SPA.  

Raising the quality of life by improving players’ experience, providing new entertainment opportunities, and achieving an economic impact by contributing to the GDP by about 50 billion riyals are the strategy’s three main objectives. 

SPA’s report also suggests that this will lead to the creation of 39,000 new job opportunities by 2030. 

Topics: WEF Saudi jobs

Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023

Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023
RIYADH: Egyptian private equity firm B Investments plans to invest 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($67.3 million) in the health and food sectors in 2023, revealed the company’s top executive.  

The company’s chairman of the board of directors Hazem Barakat disclosed to Asharq that the new investments will be financed by making exits from some of its existing assets. He revealed that the company intends to complete the acquisition deal in the healthcare sector before the end of the first quarter of 2023.  

As for the second deal regarding the food sector, it is projected to be implemented during the second quarter of the year, the chairman of the board of directors added. 

He revealed that B Investments plans to finance these two new deals through part of the proceeds of its exit from petroleum firm Total Energy Egypt and telecommunications systems provider Giza Systems. 

As for the remaining proceeds, Barakat revealed that they will be distributed to the company's shareholders in cash. The Egyptian firm has agreed to sell its 6.38 percent stake for as much as $27.6 million. 

In October 2022, B Investments sold its entire stake in Giza Systems, amounting to 44.7 percent, as an indirect stake through Energy Technologies, a subsidiary, to the Arab Internet and Communications Services Co., Solutions. Saudi Telecom Co., known as STC, at a value of $119 million. 

During the same month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strengthening cooperation with the World Health Organization to improve the country’s healthcare sector.  

The president met with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Cairo on the sidelines of the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean. 

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, improving medical services to citizens has been a national priority under Egypt Vision 2030.  

“Ending the waiting lists for critical surgeries and providing comprehensive health insurance for all citizens across Egypt are among the top priorities,” said the Egyptian presidency spokesperson. 

Earlier, in July 2022, the Egyptian and Jordanian ministers of industry, trade, and supply met to discuss their agreement regarding food security issues in both countries, reported Egypt Today. 

Both countries aim to collaborate to develop their logistics services to ensure food security for both Egypt and Jordan, the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement. 

 

Topics: B Investments Egypt Health Food

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports at 5-month low in November: JODI data 

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports at 5-month low in November: JODI data 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit a five-month low in November 2022, as it declined to 7.28 million barrels per day from 7.7 million bpd in October, the International Energy Forum said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative. 

According to the report, the Kingdom’s crude production went down by 489,000 bpd in November to 10.47 million bpd, which also resulted in a decline in global crude production by 599,000 bpd. 

JODI data indicated that global oil demand climbed seasonally by 1.7 million barrels per day in November to its highest level since February 2022, primarily driven by gains in China, Japan, and India.  

Oil demand in China rebounded by nearly one million bpd month-on-month, and the Asian giant’s crude imports soared 1.22 1.2 million bpd to a 20-month high. 

Global demand was at 100 percent of pre-pandemic levels in November, while crude production was at 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the report noted. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s crude inventories increased by 3 million barrels in November, but product inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels. 

Earlier in December, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to maintain the status quo on output. 

In October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

The JODI data suggested that US crude production in November decreased by 261,000 bpd to 12.12 million bpd, while total product demand declined by 203,000 bpd. 

Meanwhile, the combined natural gas inventories of the UK and EU declined by 2.2 billion cubic meters in November, less than the seasonal average draw of 7 bcm. Inventories stood at 93 percent full at the end of the month, the report further stated. 

JODI updated the oil and gas database on Jan. 19 with 50 countries reporting data for the latest month of November 2022. Interestingly, this month’s data did not include updates from Russia, one of the world’s largest energy producers. 

On Jan. 17, OPEC, in its monthly report said that global oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.22 million bpd, or 2.2 percent. 

“The global momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 appears stronger than previously expected, potentially providing a sound base for the year 2023,” OPEC said in the report. 

OPEC also noted that its crude oil output in December rose by 91,000 bpd to 28.97 million bpd.

Topics: jodi Oil

