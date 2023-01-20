You are here

Thousands march on Peru's capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze

Protesters seeking the release from prison of ousted President Pedro Castillo clash with police in Lima on Jan. 19, 2023. (AP)
A protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle during clashes in Lima on Jan. 19, 2023. (AP)
Riot police officers take cover behind their shields during the 'Take over Lima' march against Peru's President Dina Boluarte on January 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
A house fire is seen during a protest against the government of President Dina Boluarte in Lima on January 19, 2023. (AFP)
  • At least 45 have died in violence sparked by the December 7 ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo after he tried to illegally shutter Congress and consolidate power
LIMA: Thousands of protesters in Peru, many from the country’s heavily indigenous south, descended on Lima, the capital, on Thursday, angered by a mounting death toll since unrest erupted last month and calling for sweeping change.
Police estimated the march at around 3,500, but others speculated it attracted more than double that.
Rows of police in riot gear faced off against rock-hurling protesters on some streets, and one historic building in the city’s historic center caught on fire late on Thursday.
The building, on San Martin Plaza, was empty when the massive blaze ignited from unknown causes, a firefighter commander told local radio.
Over the past month, raucous and sometimes deadly protests have led to the worst violence Peru has seen in over two decades as many in poorer, rural regions vent anger at the Lima establishment over inequality and rising prices, testing the copper-rich Andean nation’s democratic institutions.
Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, snap elections and a new constitution to replace the market-friendly one dating back to right-wing strongman Alberto Fujimori in the 1990s.
“We want the usurper Dina Boluarte to step down and call for new elections,” said protester Jose De la Rosa, predicting the street protests will only continue.
The protests have been sparked by the dramatic Dec. 7 ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo after he tried to illegally shutter Congress and consolidate power.
In buses and on foot, thousands journeyed to Lima on Thursday, carrying flags and banners blasting the government and police for deadly clashes in the southern cities of Ayacucho and Juliaca.
The unrest spread far beyond the capital.
In southern Arequipa, police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who tried to take over the airport, local television showed, leading officials to announce the suspension of operations at the Arequipa and Cusco airports.
The mounting death toll stands at 45, according to the government ombudsman, with the latest victim on Thursday coming from southern Puno region, a woman who succumbed to injuries from a day earlier. Another nine deaths are attributed to accidents related to protest blockades.
Across the nation, roadway blockades were seen in 18 of the country’s 25 regions, according to transport officials, underscoring the reach of the protests.
Police had increased surveillance of roads entering Lima and political leaders called for calm.
Last week, the embattled Boluarte government extended a state of emergency in Lima and the southern regions of Puno and Cusco, curtailing some civil rights.
“We do not want more deaths, we do not want more injuries, enough blood, enough mourning for the families of Peru,” Interior Minister Vicente Romero told reporters.
Boluarte has asked for “forgiveness” for the protest deaths, even as protester banners label her a “murderer” and call the killings by security forces “massacres.” She has dismissed calls to resign.
Human rights groups have accused the police and army of using deadly firearms in the protests. The police say the protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives.
“We won’t forget the pain the police have caused in the town of Juliaca,” said one protester traveling to Lima, who did not give her name. She referred to the city where an especially deadly protest took place earlier this month. “We women, men, children have to fight.”
Other protesters pointed to strategic reasons for targeting the coastal capital.
“We want to centralize our movement here in Lima, which is the heart of Peru, to see if they are moved,” said protester Domingo Cueva, who had traveled from Cusco.
“We have observed an increase in repressions everywhere,” he added. 

Topics: Peru Dina Boluarte Pedro Castillo Peru unrest

Hundreds flee after fire spreads through Seoul neighborhood

Hundreds flee after fire spreads through Seoul neighborhood
Hundreds flee after fire spreads through Seoul neighborhood

  • Firefighters were bringing the fire under control at Guryong village
SEOUL, South Korea: About 500 South Koreans were forced to flee their homes after a fire spread through a low-income neighborhood in southern Seoul on Friday morning and destroyed at least 60 homes.
Officials said firefighters were bringing the fire under control at Guryong village and there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.
Shin Yong-ho, an official at the fire department of Seoul’s Gangnam district, said rescue workers were continuing to search areas affected by the fire but that it was believed that all residents there have safely evacuated.
More than 800 fire fighters, police officers and public workers were deployed to fight the flame and handle evacuations after the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m.
Photos from the scene showed firefighters fighting the flame under thick white smoke covering the village known for its dense rows of makeshift houses as helicopters sprayed water from above.
Shin said it was presumed that the fire began at one of the village’s homes made with plastic sheets and plywood. He said the cause of the fire was being investigated.
Kim Ah-reum, an official at the Gangnam district office, said around 500 residents have evacuated to nearby facilities including a school gym. Officials were planning to later move the residents to nearby hotels.

Topics: South Korea

'Conservative' US Republican congressman was drag queen in Brazil pageants, associates say

  • The Brazilian migrant is the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat in Congress as a non-incumbent
  • He has been tagged by his alleged victims in Brazil as a scammer, crook and a liar
SAO PAULO, Bazil: US Representative George Santos competed as a drag queen in Brazilian beauty pageants 15 years ago, two acquaintances told Reuters on Wednesday, adding to contrasts that have drawn criticism of the openly gay Republican congressman’s staunchly conservative views.
The embattled freshman congressman has also faced calls from fellow New York Republicans to step down over fabrications about his career and history.
A 58-year-old Brazilian performer, who uses the drag name Eula Rochard, said she befriended the now-congressman when he was cross-dressing in 2005 at the first gay pride parade in Niteroi, a Rio de Janeiro suburb. Three years later, Santos competed in a drag beauty pageant in Rio, Rochard said.
Another person from Niteroi who knew the 34-year-old congressman but asked not to be named said he participated in drag queen beauty pageants and aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.
The congressman said on Twitter on Thursday that claims “that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen” are “categorically false,” adding: “I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”
Santos is the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat in Congress as a non-incumbent, but has positioned himself as a staunch conservative on many social issues.
He has backed Florida’s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” law, which prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, leading critics to call it the “don’t say gay” law.
Republicans are increasingly denouncing drag shows and performers, claiming they are harmful to children.
Santos, responding in October to criticism of his support for the Florida law, told USA Today: “I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my sexual identity in the past decade, and I can tell you and assure you, I will always be an advocate for LGBTQ folks.”
Rochard said the congressman was a “poor” drag queen in 2005, with a simple black dress, but in 2008 “he came back to Niteroi with a lot of money,” and a flamboyant pink dress to show for it. Santos competed in a drag beauty pageant that year using the drag name Kitara Ravache but lost, Rochard said.
“He’s changed a lot, but he was always a liar. He was always such a dreamer,” Rochard said. 

Topics: George Santos Republican Party US politics

Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in 737 Max jet crashes

Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in 737 Max jet crashes

  • Ruling came after relatives of some of the victims said the US government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families
DALLAS, Texas: A federal judge has ordered Boeing Co. to be arraigned on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets, a ruling that threatens to unravel an agreement Boeing negotiated to avoid prosecution.
The ruling by a judge in Texas came after relatives of some of the victims said the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families.
US District Court Judge Reed O’Connor ordered Boeing to send a representative to his courtroom in Fort Worth Jan. 26 for arraignment.
Paul Cassell, a lawyer for relatives of some of the 346 people killed in the crashes, said, “The families look forward to addressing the company responsible for their loved ones’ deaths at the hearing next week.”
A Boeing spokesman said the company had no comment. The Justice Department, which fought against re-opening the settlement, did not immediately comment.
O’Connor ruled last year that relatives of those killed in the crashes are crime victims under federal law and should have been consulted before the Justice Department agreed to a deal under which Boeing paid $2.5 billion to avoid prosecution on a criminal count of defrauding federal regulators who approved the 737 Max.
Most of the money from the settlement went to airlines that couldn’t use their Max jets for nearly two years after the planes were grounded worldwide. Boeing agreed to pay a $243.6 million fine and create a $500 million fund to compensate victims’ families.
The first passenger flight of a Max took place in May 2017. The crashes occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia and less than five months later in Ethiopia.
On both planes, an automated flight-control system that Boeing did not initially disclose to airlines and pilots pushed the nose down based on a faulty reading from a single sensor on the fuselage. The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Max jets to resume flying in late 2020 after Boeing redesigned the flight system.
The crashes led to congressional investigations that harshly criticized both Boeing and the FAA. Congress made changes in how the FAA will certify planes in the future.

Topics: Boeing Co. Boeing 737 Max jets

Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’

Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

  • The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four occasions in recent months
APTOS, California: A frustrated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is “no there there” when he was persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.
“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters who questioned him during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”
Biden said he was “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”
“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”
The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four occasions in recent months — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, and then in follow up searches on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and on Jan. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.
The discovery complicates a federal probe into former President Donald Trump, who the Justice Department says took hundreds of records marked classified with him upon leaving the White House in early 2021 and resisted months of requests to return them to the government.
The two cases are different — Biden for example, willingly turned over the documents once found. But the issue is wearing on the president and his aides, who have repeatedly said they acted swiftly and appropriately when the documents were discovered, and are working to be as transparent as possible though key questions remain unanswered.
Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland US attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents. Garland said the extraordinary circumstances warranted a special counsel, and he also made the decision in part to show the Justice Department’s “commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”
Hur is taking over for federal prosecutor John Lausch, who was initially asked to review the documents and whose team has already been interviewing former Biden aides responsible for packing up boxes during his time as vice president. Those interviews include Kathy Chung, who served as an administrative assistant during that time, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Biden expressed frustration that the documents matter was coming up as he surveyed coastal storm damage, telling reporters that it “bugs me” that he was being asked about the handling of the classified material even as “we have a serious problem here” in California.
“Why you don’t ask me questions about that?” he pressed.
Biden’s team has faced criticism for its fragmented disclosures — the public wasn’t notified of the documents until early January and after that the additional findings dripped out slowly. It has occasionally led to heated exchanges between reporters and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the White House briefing room. She ran into trouble when she suggested last Friday that all documents had been recovered, only to have an additional discovery disclosed over the weekend.
Biden said Thursday he has “no regrets” over how and when the public learned about the documents.
“I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do,” he said.

Topics: Joe Biden

US says it’s time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO

US says it's time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO

  • Call came just a day after Blinken met with the foreign minister of Turkiye, whose country is the most ardent NATO holdout against Finland and Sweden joining the alliance
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said Thursday it’s time for Turkiye to ratify Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO, bluntly saying that holdout members of the alliance should quickly approve their memberships.
The State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had affirmed resolute support for Finland and Sweden in phone calls with their foreign ministers and said the US places great importance on “remaining allies quickly ratifying their accession.”
In nearly identical statements about the two calls released just 13 minutes apart, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken had “reiterated US support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession.”
“He conveyed again our firm belief that Finland and Sweden are ready to join the alliance,” Price said of the calls with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. “The United States urges remaining allies to quickly ratify their accession.”
The statements did not mention Turkiye by name, but the calls came just a day after Blinken met with the foreign minister of Turkiye, whose country is the most ardent NATO holdout against Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
The two countries applied for NATO membership last year after becoming alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Only two of the alliance’s 30 members — Hungary and Turkiye — have yet to ratify their membership, although Hungary’s ratification is seen as a formality and expected soon.
Turkiye, meanwhile, has raised significant objections to the Nordic countries joining the alliance, citing their support for Kurdish groups that Ankara sees as terrorist threats. Turkiye has demanded that Sweden in particular do more to rein in these Kurdish groups before agreeing to its accession to NATO.

 

 

Topics: NATO Turkiye Sweden Finland

