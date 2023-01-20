You are here

  • Home
  • How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life

Sri Lankan Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed speaks during the Future Minerals Forum held in Riyadh on Jan. 10-12, 2023. (Saudi Ministry of Media)
Sri Lankan Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed speaks during the Future Minerals Forum held in Riyadh on Jan. 10-12, 2023. (Saudi Ministry of Media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88sqb

Updated 20 January 2023

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life
  • Naseer Ahamed visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah and left with a career
  • King Fahd University graduate is now environment minister
Updated 20 January 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: When Sri Lankan Naseer Ahamed arrived in Saudi Arabia in 1983 to perform Umrah he had no idea that an article in Arab News was about to change the course of his life.

Now a government minister, Ahamed was just 22 at the time and still considering his career options. His brother, who was working in Jeddah, encouraged him to stay on in the Kingdom as the Hajj season was about to start and he would be able to perform the full pilgrimage.

Around the same time, Ahamed read an article in Arab News about King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals — one of the best educational institutions in Saudi Arabia — and how it was offering scholarships to foreigners.

He applied immediately.

“Since I was good at science subjects, I applied for an electrical engineering degree,” Ahamed said. “I applied from Jeddah and by the time I returned to Colombo, I saw a letter waiting for me from KFUPM. It was the notice of my selection to the electrical engineering course.

“I was asked to prepare my travel documents right away. They even sent my air ticket, and board and lodging were provided.”

Before long he was in Dharan and mixing with some of the best students from across the Kingdom and around the world.

“Those were the golden days of my life,” Ahamed said. “We had fun as youths and worked hard under well-known professors.”

One of the things that really brought the students together was that they were required to live on campus in dormitories, regardless of their background or status, he said.

“No student was allowed to stay out, even if they came from a royal family.”

After graduating, many of his contemporaries went on to successful careers in business and politics.

Ahamed returned home and in the 1990s entered politics as a member of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress. He served as an adviser to President Mahinda Rajapaksa from 2005-09 and as chief minister of Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province from 2015-17.

In April last year, Ahamed was appointed Minister of Environment and head of Middle Eastern affairs.

Forty years on from that fateful visit, he said we was still grateful to KFUPM and Arab News for opening the door to his professional life.

“I am thankful to KFUPM for what I am today,” he said. “Even at the time Arab News was my favorite newspaper … (it) gave me an opportunity to apply for the course, and I gratefully remember this experience.”

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Arabia Naseer Ahamed

Related

Saudi-Sri Lankan ties on upswing
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Sri Lankan ties on upswing
The agreement was signed by Rabiah Al-Barrak and Othman Mohammed Al-Asmari. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s PNU joins King Fahd National Library catalog

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
AFP

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
  • The designation will allow the wider application of sanctions on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday designated Russia’s Wagner group as a “transnational criminal organization,” piling pressure on the private Russian army fighting in Ukraine.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wagner, controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, has about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80 percent of them drawn from prisons.
Kirby showed US intelligence photographs of North Korea supplying arms to Wagner for its Ukraine operations, and said the private army has become a rival to the formal Russian military.
The photographs, from November 18-19, show Russian rail cars entering North Korea, picking up a load of infantry rockets and missiles, and returning to Russia, he said.
He said the US Treasury was formally designating Wagner as a transnational criminal organization, putting it in league with Italian mafia groups and Japanese and Russian organized crime.
The designation will allow the wider application of sanctions on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere.
Wagner “is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses,” Kirby said.
“We will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose and target those who are assisting Wagner,” he said.
Kirby also said the United States had presented its intelligence on Wagner’s North Korean purchase to the UN Security Council’s unit on North Korea sanctions.
The arms transfers from North Korea are in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kirby said.
Kirby said there is evidence that Prigozhin’s confidence in Wagner fighters’ relative success in Ukraine has generated tensions in the Kremlin.
“Wagner is becoming a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries,” Kirby said.
“Prigozhin is trying to advance his own interest in Ukraine and Wagner is making military decisions based largely on what they will generate for Prigozhin, in terms of positive publicity.”
Prigozhin has claimed credit for Russian advances over several months toward the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, including the capture last week of neighboring Soledar.
On Thursday, Prigozhin said in a press statement Russia has “a lot to learn” from Ukraine’s army.
But he insisted “the settlement of Artemovsk will be captured,” using the Russian name for Bakhmut.
Wagner was founded in 2014 and has been involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
Wagner fighters are tough and disciplined, Prigozhin says, but are brutally punished if they flee the battle.
But his infighting with other officials in the Kremlin could be hurting him.
According to the US Institute for the Study of War, Putin “is increasingly siding with” Prigozhin’s rivals in high-level power circles.
Putin has also not directly credited Wagner with the Bakhmut area successes, it noted.
“Putin is likely attempting to reduce Prigozhin’s prominence in favor of the re-emerging professional Russian military and Russian government officials,” the group said Thursday.
Known as “Putin’s chef” for having catered events for the Russian strongman since both were in St. Petersburg in the 1990s, Prigozhin, 61, has been in US sights for years.
He was indicted by the US Justice Department in February 2018 for massive interference in the US presidential election two years earlier by the Internet Research Agency and Concord Management and Consulting, two businesses he owns.
He and his companies are also under US and European sanctions for various activities.

 

Topics: Wagner group Russia

Related

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
World
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
World
Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
Updated 18 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
  • A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26 percent of those surveyed
Updated 18 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday.
Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.
In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country and would step down and not seek re-election.
First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for COVID-19 in November 2020.
Hipkins is currently minister for police, education and public service, as well as leader of the House.
A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26 percent of those surveyed.
Hipkins’ confirmation by Labour lawmakers at a meeting on Sunday afternoon is expected to be a formality. Ardern will then tender her resignation to the Governor General before Hipkins is appointed. He is set to hold his first press conference Saturday afternoon.
If confirmed, Hipkins will be prime minister until the party’s term ends.
A general election will be held on Oct. 14, with some polls showing Labour will struggle to hold on to power.
A Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released Friday based on data from before Ardern’s announcement she would resign showed Labour’s popularity falling to 31.7 percent, while the opposition New Zealand National Party was backed by 37.2 percent of respondents.
New Zealand Green Party, Labour’s traditional coalition partner, said in a statement that they were looking forward to working with Hipkins.
“Chris will make an excellent Prime Minister and we look forward to continuing our work together, for the rest of this term and the next,” said Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

 

Related

New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election
World
New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
  • Sunak apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement"
  • It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for traveling in the backseat of a car without wearing his seat belt while filming a social media clip.
This comes as a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party’s fortunes.
Sunak, who apologized on Thursday for what he called a “brief error of judgment,” filmed a video in the back seat of his car while traveling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.
It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson.
The fine represents a new challenge for Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails far behind the opposition Labour Party in the opinion polls, ahead of an election due by January 2025 at the latest.
“The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty,” a spokesman from Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement.
Police in the northern English county of Lancashire confirmed that they had issued a 42-year-old man from London with a penalty notice.
Sunak becomes the second prime minister after Johnson to have been fined in such a manner.

Topics: UK British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seat belt Fine police

Related

UK’s Sunak criticized for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
World
UK’s Sunak criticized for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes
World
UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation
  • The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona
  • The public prosecutor had requested he be jailed without bail pending trial
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

BARCELONA: A Spanish judge on Friday ordered that Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, the regional court system said.
The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
Earlier on Friday, Alves appeared before a Barcelona judge after local police detained and questioned him. The public prosecutor had requested he be jailed without bail pending trial.
Alves’ representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
Mexico’s top-flight soccer division, Liga MX, said it was following the case and Alves’ legal situation alongside club Pumas UNAM, where he currently plays, to determine “what is appropriate regarding his participation in the League.”
Pumas UNAM said it would “take the appropriate actions” and apply sanctions as “stipulated in the employment contract signed with the athlete.”
“The Club will inform as soon as possible what it determines in this case,” it added.
The alleged victim had filed a complaint earlier this month and the case remains open over a crime of sexual assault, Catalonia’s court system said in a statement.
Alves told Antena 3 TV earlier this month that he was at the club with other people but denied any such behavior.
“I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space,” he said. “I don’t know who this lady is... How could I do that to a woman? No.”
Alves played for Barcelona from 2008-2016 and briefly returned to the LaLiga team for the 2021-22 season.
He has played for the Brazil national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals.

Topics: Barcelona judge Dani Alves sexual assault court

Related

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad
Sport
Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad
Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
Sport
Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

On Lunar New Year, Indonesia’s minority Chinese Muslims embrace ancient heritage

Indonesians shop at stalls selling items for Lunar New Year in Jakarta on Feb. 11, 2021. (AFP/File)
Indonesians shop at stalls selling items for Lunar New Year in Jakarta on Feb. 11, 2021. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 January 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

On Lunar New Year, Indonesia’s minority Chinese Muslims embrace ancient heritage

Indonesians shop at stalls selling items for Lunar New Year in Jakarta on Feb. 11, 2021. (AFP/File)
  • Chinese Indonesians make up about 3 percent of the country’s population
  • Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22 and will be celebrated for another two weeks
Updated 21 January 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Ahead of Lunar New Year, Lili Sumiati is constantly busy cleaning her family home to sweep away ill fortune and open space for good luck.
The routine she follows is the same as that of the rest of her family: chores, shopping, cooking. Only, unlike them, she is Muslim.
It is estimated that Chinese-descended citizens make up about 3 percent of Indonesia’s Muslim-majority population of over 270 million. Most are either Buddhists or Christians, while a small minority professes Islam.
Every year, Sumiati’s family gathers at her mother’s home in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, to celebrate the new year together — to give children pocket money in red envelopes, light firecrackers, and feast.

HIGHLIGHT

Chinese Indonesians make up about 3 percent of the country’s population.

Widely observed across Asia, the Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year festival is believed to date back to the 14th century B.C., to the times of the Shang Dynasty, China’s earliest ruling dynasty, when people celebrated good harvests.
“I feel happy during Lunar New Year celebrations. It’s a form of gratitude, so as an ethnic Chinese, I am equally excited about the festivities,” Sumiati, a 48-year-old mother of four, told Arab News.
“Lunar New Year is cultural, and Muslims are respectful of non-Muslim traditions.”
Sumiati became Muslim right after high school. Initially, dining at home posed a problem as some dishes on the table would not be halal. Eventually, her mother began cooking only halal food for everyone to enjoy.
But for others, such as Qisha K., navigating between two identities can be a more complex affair.
“Being Chinese Muslim is a bit awkward,” she told Arab News. “It’s like we’re a minority within a minority.”
Most Indonesians have the idea that Chinese culture is one where pork is a staple food and so clashes with Islam, Qisha said.
“They forget that each of those things is just a sliver of the culture and religion. And, honestly, it’s very easy to eat halal Chinese food in Indonesia.”
On the other hand, her unfamiliarity with the Chinese language is also a source of insecurity.
Many Indonesian Chinese are unfamiliar with the speech of their great-grandfathers, which was banned for decades under former President Suharto, who put in place restrictive policies of forced assimilation, some of which were only lifted years after his regime fell in the late 1990s.
Those, such as 29-year-old Qisha, or her parents, had no chance to learn Chinese at school.
Growing up in Jakarta as both Muslim and Chinese, she often felt that she did not belong. But during the Lunar New Year festival that feeling disappears.
“It’s like the time I can embrace and go all out to show my appreciation of my heritage,” she said.
“Lunar New Year makes me feel like I actually do belong.”
In 2023, Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 22 and will be celebrated for another two weeks.
For Jodi Baskoro, 37, from Jakarta, the festival is a way to reconnect with his ancestry.
Baskoro realized only recently how little he knows about the Chinese side of his mixed family. “As I’m getting older, I’m starting to embrace my Chinese heritage,” he told Arab News.
His curiosity was piqued as he learned more about Indonesia’s discriminatory treatment of ethnic Chinese, whose role in society has always been complex.
“I feel like we, as Chinese Indonesians, never had a chance to just live. We are forced to adapt and yet get shunned at the same time,” he said.
“Celebrated Chinese Indonesians are often athletes, businessmen, or some kind of clerics — we need to be worth something just to be accepted.”
In his personal celebration of Lunar New Year, Baskoro looks for traditional food items, such as mooncakes and mandarin oranges. This year, he also bought some traditional knick-knacks for good luck.
“I don’t know much about my heritage,” he said. “This cultural event is the least I can do for now.”

Topics: Lunar new year China Indonesia

Related

Chinese cities on high COVID-19 alert as Lunar New Year travel season starts; omicron spreads
World
Chinese cities on high COVID-19 alert as Lunar New Year travel season starts; omicron spreads
Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president’s job decree
World
Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president’s job decree

Latest updates

US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht
Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria
Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria
US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
Global energy crisis is a ‘management’ issue, says Crescent Enterprises CEO Badr Jafar
Global energy crisis is a ‘management’ issue, says Crescent Enterprises CEO Badr Jafar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.