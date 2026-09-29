DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Elie Saab celebrated his collaboration with Swedish fashion retailer H&M at an event in Paris this week, ahead of the collection’s launch on Oct. 22.

The event, held at the historic Palais Brongniart, drew international stars including British models Iris Law and Lila Moss, US model Amelia Gray Hamlin and Spanish actor Manu Rios. Arab guests included Egyptian actresses Salma Abu Deif, Yasmina El-Abd and Mayan El-Sayed and Lebanese actresses Stephanie Atala and Razane Jammal.

Lila Moss attended the event. (Getty Images)

The collection encompasses womenswear, menswear and accessories, including footwear. Key pieces include embellished gowns, shimmering separates and tailored cuts, with details such as fine lace, gradient sequins and signature monograms.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M creative advisor and head of design womenswear, said it was a “landmark” collaboration.

“Mr. Saab is a designer we have always respected. The journey from master of bridalwear in Beirut to the center of Paris fashion is an amazing, rich story and we are so excited to be exploring his world.”

Saab praised the collaborative process: “This collection is created for all who admire the world of Elie Saab, and I hope it will be embraced with the same enthusiasm it was created with.

“I am very happy with this collaboration and with the way we worked together with the H&M team to bring the collection to life. It has been a truly collaborative and inspiring process.”

Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam fronts the campaign, showcasing both evening and daytime looks.

H&M, or Hennes & Mauritz, has long been known for bringing high-fashion names to a wider audience through its celebrated designer collaborations.

Razane Jammal at the event. (Instagram)

Over the years, the Swedish high-street giant has partnered with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Versace, Balmain, Alexander Wang, Moschino, Simone Rocha and Rabanne.

The annual collaborations have become major fashion moments, often generating interest well beyond the traditional luxury-fashion audience by making distinctive designer pieces available at more accessible price points.

Born and raised in Beirut’s coastal suburb of Damour, Saab launched his own label in 1982, after a stint at design school in Paris.

He has gone on to become an internationally recognized name in the world of luxury fashion and is a regular on the Paris Haute Couture Week and Paris Fashion Week schedule.