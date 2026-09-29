RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's support for Sudan's stability during a phone call from Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Saudi state media reported.

During the call, Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Sudan’s stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed support for efforts to restore stability in the country.

He said such efforts should pave the way for comprehensive development in Sudan and enable displaced people and refugees to return home.