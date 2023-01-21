You are here

  • Home
  • Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
1 / 2
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks via video link during a January 20 meeting of NATO defense officials to discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression. (AFP)
Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
2 / 2
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R) gives a statement during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3fec

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
  • Germany hesitant about allowing use of Leopard vehicles sought by Ukraine to push back Russian aggressors
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday there was “no alternative” but for the West to give Ukraine heavy tanks, as Germany failed to commit its sought-after Leopard vehicles to a possible spring offensive by Kyiv.

A US-led meeting of some 50 Ukraine allies came through with billions of dollars’ worth of military hardware, including ample armored vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.
But Zelensky stressed he needed battle tanks on top of that, as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine was expected to mount an attack against dug-in Russian troops in the coming weeks.
“We have a window of opportunity here between now and the spring... whenever they commence their operation, their counteroffensive,” Austin said at the meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Zelensky urged the group in a video address to “speed up” arms deliveries and stressed Germany’s Leopard tank was a primary need.
“Every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative, that a decision about tanks must be made,” he said.

Expectations had grown ahead of the Ukraine Contact Group meeting, a grouping of arms providers led by Austin, that Germany would at least agree that other countries operating Leopards would be permitted to transfer them to Kyiv’s army.
The reasons for Germany’s reticence remained unclear, as Britain has agreed to send 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters: “We still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank.”
Austin defended Germany against criticism that it was not doing enough to help Kyiv.
“We could all do more,” Austin said, emphasising that Berlin was a “reliable ally.”

US officials said Ukraine still faces an uphill battle against Russian forces, who still occupy one-fifth of the country, 11 months after invading.
But they spoke of a possible coming campaign by Ukraine to retake parts of that.
US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley pointed to the substantial amount of equipment — much of it armored vehicles and artillery — that Ukraine was being pledged at Ramstein, as well as the large-scale training of its forces by allies.
“I do think it’s very possible for the Ukrainians to run a significant tactical or even operational-level offensive operation to liberate as much Ukrainian territory as possible,” Milley said.
A senior White House official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said Kyiv should not fixate on defending the eastern city of Bakhmut at all costs and instead use a window of opportunity to prepare a major counter-offensive against Russian forces.
The official said the months-long defense of Bakhmut has had little value for Ukraine and a Russian victory there would not result in any significant shift in the war.
Instead, Ukraine should focus on building a more sophisticated and heavily armed force capable of launching an offensive in the south, the official said.
The Kremlin meanwhile warned Friday that Western tanks will make little difference.
“One should not exaggerate the importance of such supplies in terms of the ability to change something,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We see an adherence to the dramatic delusion about the possibility of Ukraine having success on the battlefield,” said Peskov.
“This will add problems for Ukraine, but this will change nothing in terms of the Russian side advancing on the path to achieving its goals.”

The siege of Bakhmut hardly slowed, as on Friday a couple stood across the street from their apartment building in the city, watching helplessly as their home burned, set ablaze after a shell hit nearby.
“Look, look, it’s my flat, it’s the only flat I have,” said Olga Tomakh, 70, on the verge of tears.
About 15 kilometers from Bakhmut, in Soledar, the United Nation’s first humanitarian convoy arrived in the town that has been largely reduced to rubble.
Russia claims to have seized Soledar, but Ukraine insists the fighting, in which both sides have suffered heavy losses, is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the United States said it was officially designating the Wagner private military group, which has taken the lead in the Bakhmut-Soledar campaign, as a “transnational criminal organization.”
The White House showed US intelligence photographs of North Korea supplying arms to Wagner for its Ukraine operations, and said the private army had become a rival to the formal Russian military. 
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Lloyd Austin Ukraine Contact Group Mark Milley

Related

Fighting on Ukraine southern front ‘sharply’ increases
World
Fighting on Ukraine southern front ‘sharply’ increases
Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine
World
Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
Updated 21 January 2023
AP

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
  • 'What is happening in Afghanistan is a grave women’s right crisis and a wakeup call for the international community,' she said
Updated 21 January 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. Some Taliban officials were more open to restoring women’s rights but others were clearly opposed, a UN spokesman said.
The UN team met with the Taliban in the capital of Kabul and the southern city of Kandahar. It did not release the names of any of the Taliban officials. The meetings focused on the restrictive measures the Taliban have imposed on women and girls since they took power in August 2021, during the final weeks of the US and NATO forces’ pullout after 20 years of war.
The team, headed by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, found that some Taliban officials “have been cooperative and they’ve received some signs of progress,” said UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq. “The key thing is to reconcile the (Taliban) officials that they’ve met who’ve been more helpful with those who have not.”
Haq stressed that “there are many different points of authority” among the Taliban and that the UN team will try to get them to “work together to advance the goals that we want, which include most crucially, bringing women and girls back to the full enjoyment of their rights.”
Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined on the trip by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, which promotes gender equality and women’s rights, and Assistant Secretary General for political affairs Khaled Khiari.
As the Taliban did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they gradually re-imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Girls have been barred from school beyond the sixth grade and women are banned from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
In late December, the Taliban barred aid groups from employing women, paralyzing deliveries that help keep millions of Afghans alive, and threatening humanitarian services countrywide. In addition, thousands of women who work for aid organizations across the war-battered country are facing the loss of income they desperately need to feed their own families.
Limited work by women has been allowed in some sectors, including the health field.
“What we’ve seen in terms of basic rights for women and girls is a huge step backwards,” Haq said. “We are trying to do more and we’ll continue on that front.”
In a statement, Mohammed said her message to the Taliban was very clear — “these restrictions present Afghan women and girls with a future that confines them in their own homes, violating their rights and depriving the communities of their services.”
She stressed that delivery of humanitarian aid is based on the principle requiring unhindered and safe access for all aid workers, including women.
“Our collective ambition is for a prosperous Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors, and on a path to sustainable development. But right now, Afghanistan is isolating itself, in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis and one of the most vulnerable nations on earth to climate change,” she said.
During the trip that also included a visit to western Herat, Mohammed’s team also met humanitarian workers, civil society representatives and women in the three cities.
“Afghan women left us no doubt of their courage and refusal to be erased from public life,” Bahous, of UN Women, said in a statement. “They will continue to advocate and fight for their rights, and we are duty bound to support them in doing so.”
“What is happening in Afghanistan is a grave women’s right crisis and a wakeup call for the international community,” she said, stressing that the Taliban restrictions and edicts show “how quickly decades of progress on women´s rights can be reversed in a matter of days.”
Before arriving in Kabul, members of the delegation visited Muslim countries in the Middle East as well as Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkiye. They met leaders of the 57-nation Organization of the Islamic Conference, the Islamic Development Bank and groups of Afghan women in Ankara, Turkiye, and Islamabad, as well as a group of ambassadors and special envoys to Afghanistan based in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
“The need for a revitalized and realistic political pathway was consistently highlighted and all remained firm on the fundamental principles, including women’s and girls’ rights to education, work and public life in Afghanistan,” the UN said.
Haq apologized for a photo on social media of seven men from the UN delegation’s security team posing in front of a Taliban flag, calling it “a mistake” and “a significant lapse of judgment.”
No country has recognized the Taliban, and Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations is still held by the previous government headed by Ashraf Ghani. The UN refers to the Taliban as the country’s “de facto authorities.”

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban United Nations

Related

More than half of Britons believe Prince Harry put the UK in danger by saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
World
63% of Britons say Prince Harry’s Taliban kill claim put UK in danger: poll

US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht

Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Updated 21 January 2023
Reuters

US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht

Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
  • The indictment alleges that Masters ran a yacht management company in Spain, which took over the management of Tango after Vekselberg was sanctioned in April 2018, and conspired with others to evade the US sanctions
Updated 21 January 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US government said on Friday it charged two businessmen, one Russian and one British, with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a UK national, were charged in indictments unsealed in a US court on Friday with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, the US Justice Department said in a statement.
The United States requested Spain to arrest Masters for extradition, the Justice Department said, adding his arrest was executed on Friday and an arrest warrant against Osipov was outstanding. Reuters could not reach representatives of Osipov and Masters for comment.
Washington imposed sanctions
on Vekselberg in 2018 over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and in 2022 over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin denies interfering in the election and calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
Spanish police last year impounded a superyacht belonging to Vekselberg on behalf of US authorities. Valued at around $90 million, the 78-meter (255 ft) long “Tango” was seized in a shipyard on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.
The indictment alleges that Masters ran a yacht management company in Spain, which took over the management of Tango after Vekselberg was sanctioned in April 2018, and conspired with others to evade the US sanctions.
Osipov, an employee of Vekselberg, designed a complicated ownership structure of shell companies to hide Vekselberg’s ownership of the yacht, the Justice Department alleged.
Vekselberg owned the Renova group of companies, which operate in Russia’s energy sector, according to the US Treasury Department, which enforces sanctions.
 

 

Topics: Russian oligarchs

Related

Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
World
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions
World
British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
  • The designation will allow the wider application of sanctions on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday designated Russia’s Wagner group as a “transnational criminal organization,” piling pressure on the private Russian army fighting in Ukraine.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wagner, controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, has about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80 percent of them drawn from prisons.
Kirby showed US intelligence photographs of North Korea supplying arms to Wagner for its Ukraine operations, and said the private army has become a rival to the formal Russian military.
The photographs, from November 18-19, show Russian rail cars entering North Korea, picking up a load of infantry rockets and missiles, and returning to Russia, he said.
He said the US Treasury was formally designating Wagner as a transnational criminal organization, putting it in league with Italian mafia groups and Japanese and Russian organized crime.
The designation will allow the wider application of sanctions on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere.
Wagner “is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses,” Kirby said.
“We will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose and target those who are assisting Wagner,” he said.
Kirby also said the United States had presented its intelligence on Wagner’s North Korean purchase to the UN Security Council’s unit on North Korea sanctions.
The arms transfers from North Korea are in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kirby said.
Kirby said there is evidence that Prigozhin’s confidence in Wagner fighters’ relative success in Ukraine has generated tensions in the Kremlin.
“Wagner is becoming a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries,” Kirby said.
“Prigozhin is trying to advance his own interest in Ukraine and Wagner is making military decisions based largely on what they will generate for Prigozhin, in terms of positive publicity.”
Prigozhin has claimed credit for Russian advances over several months toward the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, including the capture last week of neighboring Soledar.
On Thursday, Prigozhin said in a press statement Russia has “a lot to learn” from Ukraine’s army.
But he insisted “the settlement of Artemovsk will be captured,” using the Russian name for Bakhmut.
Wagner was founded in 2014 and has been involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
Wagner fighters are tough and disciplined, Prigozhin says, but are brutally punished if they flee the battle.
But his infighting with other officials in the Kremlin could be hurting him.
According to the US Institute for the Study of War, Putin “is increasingly siding with” Prigozhin’s rivals in high-level power circles.
Putin has also not directly credited Wagner with the Bakhmut area successes, it noted.
“Putin is likely attempting to reduce Prigozhin’s prominence in favor of the re-emerging professional Russian military and Russian government officials,” the group said Thursday.
Known as “Putin’s chef” for having catered events for the Russian strongman since both were in St. Petersburg in the 1990s, Prigozhin, 61, has been in US sights for years.
He was indicted by the US Justice Department in February 2018 for massive interference in the US presidential election two years earlier by the Internet Research Agency and Concord Management and Consulting, two businesses he owns.
He and his companies are also under US and European sanctions for various activities.

 

Topics: Wagner group Russia

Related

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
World
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
World
Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
Updated 21 January 2023
Reuters

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
  • A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26 percent of those surveyed
Updated 21 January 2023
Reuters

WELLINGTON: Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday.
Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.
In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country and would step down and not seek re-election.
First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for COVID-19 in November 2020.
Hipkins is currently minister for police, education and public service, as well as leader of the House.
A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26 percent of those surveyed.
Hipkins’ confirmation by Labour lawmakers at a meeting on Sunday afternoon is expected to be a formality. Ardern will then tender her resignation to the Governor General before Hipkins is appointed. He is set to hold his first press conference Saturday afternoon.
If confirmed, Hipkins will be prime minister until the party’s term ends.
A general election will be held on Oct. 14, with some polls showing Labour will struggle to hold on to power.
A Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released Friday based on data from before Ardern’s announcement she would resign showed Labour’s popularity falling to 31.7 percent, while the opposition New Zealand National Party was backed by 37.2 percent of respondents.
New Zealand Green Party, Labour’s traditional coalition partner, said in a statement that they were looking forward to working with Hipkins.
“Chris will make an excellent Prime Minister and we look forward to continuing our work together, for the rest of this term and the next,” said Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

 

Related

New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election
World
New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
  • Sunak apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement"
  • It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for traveling in the backseat of a car without wearing his seat belt while filming a social media clip.
This comes as a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party’s fortunes.
Sunak, who apologized on Thursday for what he called a “brief error of judgment,” filmed a video in the back seat of his car while traveling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.
It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson.
The fine represents a new challenge for Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails far behind the opposition Labour Party in the opinion polls, ahead of an election due by January 2025 at the latest.
“The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty,” a spokesman from Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement.
Police in the northern English county of Lancashire confirmed that they had issued a 42-year-old man from London with a penalty notice.
Sunak becomes the second prime minister after Johnson to have been fined in such a manner.

Topics: UK British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seat belt Fine police

Related

UK’s Sunak criticized for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
World
UK’s Sunak criticized for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes
World
UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes

Latest updates

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
‘Incredible’ Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid
‘Incredible’ Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht
Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria
Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.