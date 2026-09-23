Tigrayan rebel forces in northern Ethiopia have seized control of the airport in the regional capital, security and local sources told AFP on Wednesday, at a time of rising tensions with the federal government.

“While we were on our way to the airport for work, our supervisor called the driver and told him that the airport had been taken over by Tigray forces. Since there were no flights, he told us to return home,” an employee at Alula Aba Nega Airport in the Tigrayan capital Mekelle told AFP. The information was confirmed by a security source at a Western embassy.