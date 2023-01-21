Saudi delegates at World Economic Forum discuss Kingdom’s development and growth

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM smart city project will provide the Kingdom, and the world, with a new model for environmentally friendly and sustainable urban design, according to Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs and climate affairs envoy.
Speaking on Friday during a panel discussion titled “The Evolution of Urban Life” at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, he told delegates that NEOM represents a major step toward building environmentally friendly and sustainable cities with a high quality of life and almost no traffic congestion. The Line, a futuristic linear city without streets, cars or emissions, which is part of the wider NEOM project, will add a whole new dimension to the concept of smart cities and urban planning, he added.
Meanwhile, during a session on “Reorganizing Value Chains,” Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of investment, talked about what the Kingdom hopes to achieve with its recently launched National Initiative for Global Supply Chains. He said it aims to enhance the flexibility of local and global supply chains “and to enable the Kingdom to become a global hub by taking advantage of our strengths.”
During a panel discussion about “Industry and the World of Metaverse,” Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said: “The current two-dimensional world we live in today does not keep pace with the goals of the 21st century.
“I am a strong supporter of the metaverse, which will drive the next wave of amazing experiences for customers, businesses and industry and will bring together academics, innovators and policymakers in an experimental environment to ensure they work in a safe environment for innovation.”
Meanwhile, Faisal Alibrahim, the minister of economy and planning, said during the gathering in Davos that Saudi Arabia is in a good position to surpass predicted growth levels for this year.
“The Kingdom today is an example of global growth, as we achieved the fastest growth among the G20 countries last year, and if we look closely at the (gross domestic product), which grew by 8.5 percent, we will see that our non-oil activities and our private-sector economy have reached very high growth rates,” he said.
Alibrahim also contributed to a panel discussion on global tax reform, during which he said: “Since the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030, we have focused on diversifying our sources of income away from traditional sources, to create sustainable revenues in the long term and diversify our sources of economic growth as well.”
The Ministry of Economy and Planning previously announced an agreement with UpLink, the WEF’s open innovation platform, to launch an innovation challenge designed to enhance food security in arid regions.
On the sidelines of the WEF, Al-Jubeir met on Friday with Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister for climate change. They reportedly discussed bilateral relations, international efforts to tackle climate change and major topics on the WEF agenda.
RIYADH: A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development participated in the 2nd Africa High-Level Forum of South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, from Jan. 17 to 19, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The forum was held in the presence of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and under the auspices of the Ugandan government, the Islamic Development Bank, the UN Development Program, the African Peer Review Mechanism, the African Union Development Agency, and the UN Office for South-South Cooperation.
The SFD’s participation in this forum comes within the framework of its interest in participating internationally, publicizing its efforts, projects and programs, and to highlight its development contributions, which include all sectors in developing countries, with the aim of achieving the goals of sustainable development.
The fund was represented by the Director of East and Southern Africa Operations Azzam Al-Barrak, who participated in the first session of the forum, which discussed the global framework for South-South and triangular cooperation to implement the 2063 agenda and achieve the sustainable development goals.
He reviewed SFD’s achievements in the African continent, and said: “Since its establishment in 1975, the Saudi Fund for Development has provided support to 46 African countries by financing more than 408 projects in Africa, at a value of $10.47 billion, representing about 60 percent of the total projects funded by the fund, and they include various sectors, such as education, health, transportation, communications, agriculture, energy, and others.”
During the session, in which representatives of international organizations and government agencies participated, Al-Barrak highlighted the experience of the SFD in supporting development projects in cooperation with international organizations.
He also reviewed its experience in implementing the second-phase project of the first national program for water and sanitation in Ethiopia, which aims to increase and sustain service coverage sanitation, and the provision of clean water in rural and urban areas, in line with the sustainable development goals. The project is expected to serve more than four million beneficiaries.
Al-Barrak reviewed the impact of the Saudi Program for Drilling Wells and Rural Development in Africa, funded by a $330 million grant from the government, and administered by the SFD. More than 4.5 million people in 13 countries benefited from this program, which included drilling and equipping 6,300 water facilities.
The fund also participated in an accompanying exhibition, where it reviewed, through its introductory pavilion, its development activity spanning more than 48 years, and the Kingdom’s developmental role in supporting the countries of the South.
The pavilion also highlighted the importance of the projects the fund finances in achieving the global sustainable development goals. SFD has funded 697 development projects and programs in 84 developing countries since its inception, in order to support various vital sectors.
The exhibition is a global platform for presenting sustainable solutions to the challenges facing development projects in developing countries, with the participation of many international and development organizations, and institutions from the public and private sectors, as well as experts in the economic and development fields.
DAVOS: Pent-up consumer, logistics and industrial demand in Saudi Arabia have caught the eye of some of the world’s biggest businesses, including the Bahrain-based equity firm Investcorp as it considers a $1 billion investment.
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem told Arab News that the firm’s experience in the West had given it the know-how to venture into the Gulf, an area it has called home for 40 years.
Ben-Gacem said that his company’s expansion in the GCC would be the first step to reaching $1 billion of investments in the real estate market over the next few years.
He said the focus was on Saudi Arabia as the company looks to capitalize on the country’s booming logistics sector.
Investcorp has bought a temperature-controlled warehouse in Dammam. It is the first of $100 million-worth of real estate investments that it is already assessing in the Kingdom.
Ben-Gacem said the company was aiming to become one of the largest owners of refrigerated warehouses in the Gulf.
“Just like the sector, the macro-momentum in the Gulf, and that is very much driving a lot of the need for the logistics trade,” said Ben-Gacem.
“We see a couple of pent-up demands, particularly in the trading routes, from Oman to Bahrain, Qatar, and the Kingdom.
He said Investcorp’s targets would “not be your classic commercial properties or residential. It will very much be in a more infrastructure-esque type of property. So anything from warehouse, logistics, transport hubs, individual locations for customs, and what have you.
“So momentum will continue for a while. We’ve already identified another $80 million of opportunities between Bahrain and Oman in the logistics space, which we’ll be announcing in the next few months.”
When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan in 2016, skeptics were doubtful about how a nation dependent on oil for several decades could diversify its economy successfully.
Ben-Gacem said that he saw that as an opportunity, adding that historically the Gulf has been an exporter of capital, but today a lot of that is being reinvested locally and making an impact on the economy.
The firm has also been expanding in Southeast Asia with initiatives in countries including Indonesia, India, China and Singapore. “Glimpses of positive momentum” were clear, he said, “in Asia, Southeast Asia, India, (and) more and more (in) China.”
“We feel we steered the ship in a way which will offer investors attractive areas in attractive economies in the next decade or so.”
Davos is an annual meeting where world leaders, economists and billionaires gather to discuss topics such as global politics, economics and social issues.
DAVOS: Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Egypt’s former minister of trade and industry, has warned against the risks of moving away from the global economy, saying that “a lot of what we have enjoyed as consumer societies in the last 10 to 20 years has been due to globalization.”
Speaking to Arab News, the founder of Alsara Investment Group — one of the leading companies operating in the area of consumer goods, luxury, and fashion — said that governments worldwide should rethink their approach to trade to avoid “pulling back” what has been built over the last few decades.
Rachid said: “Globalization, unfortunately, even before the pandemic, has been facing very serious challenges.
“We never imagined that we would see an American administration coming and imposing sanctions, and tariffs and restrictions on trade, without any institutional logic.”
Administrations have promoted policies over the last few years that have drawn governments away from economic integration in favor of more centralized commercial interests, under pressure from increased geopolitical instability and events that have hastened the process.
Rachid highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular the Russian conflict in Ukraine, have accelerated this trend, prompting some of the biggest economies in the world to impose sanctions, “backtracking from globalization” rather than “leading it.”
He said that this approach by global economies could tarnish the reputation of the World Trade Organization.
“Trade sanctions are being used as a weapon in politics,” he said.
“But we know that sanctions are also inventing something called secondary sanctions, which means that countries that have interests with Russia are either forced to cut their relationship or face trade penalties because of it. All these things have really put the WTO in question.”
The businessman also discussed the role of Gulf countries and the direction being pursued by governments in the region.
He said: “I think the direction that is taken today in the Gulf by all the states is a very positive one.
“Everybody is talking about diversification of the economy; everybody is talking about a bigger role for the private sector, less role for the government, opening up for foreign investment, and making countries more hospitable.
“All this in totality is creating a positive vibe.”
Rachid stresses the importance of creating an environment that goes beyond attracting tourists, and is able to lure the human capital from abroad that the region needs to continue as a major player in the world economy, while still offering opportunities to local people.
He said: “The Gulf needs more people… and the number one priority is how to create more opportunities for the local people.
“The question is, how and what could make these places more attractive to foreigners?
“I mean, the government has to really decide first how much it wants in terms of quantities, and what it wants to offer.”
DAVOS: The Global South — Latin America, Africa and parts of Asia — is suffering disproportionately from the energy crisis because of the “green” investment policies of wealthier nations, according to the boss of the International Energy Forum, a Riyadh-based think-tank.
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Joe McMonigle, IEF secretary general, told Arab News that government policies in the West — specifically on environmental, social and governance issues — could lead to “stranded lives” in the poorer parts of the world.
“I just think, globally, there are policies in place either on the finance sector or investors, or sometimes specifically on the energy industry, to get out of the oil and gas business. You cannot finance the Global South, you can’t finance an oil and gas project in Africa or any other place. It’s even harder to finance a renewable project, because the cost is more in a place like Africa,” he said.
“At conferences like this, and energy conferences I attend, there’s so much emphasis on stranded assets. But in Africa, they’re concerned about stranded lives today,” he added.
However, McMonigle hopes that Western hostility to fossil-fuel investment might decrease as a result of what he called a new “two-way conversation” about the energy transition and climate change, especially after the Sharm El-Sheik UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, last year and the upcoming COP28 in the UAE.
“Up until Sharm El-Sheikh, the conversation had been very much one-way, with climate groups and NGOs on the environmental and climate side doing all the talking and not really listening to other viewpoints. But now, it’s very much a two-way conversation.
“Two years in a row of (the UN conference) being held outside of a Western capital is very important, because it brings a different perspective,” he added.
“Now you’re seeing a lot more participation by oil and gas companies. And I think there’s just an overall general acceptance now of the reality of the energy crisis and the imperatives of energy security. I think people are starting to realize that the energy transition is not easy,” he said.
The OPEC+ decision to cut 2 million barrels of oil per day last October had been proven correct, he said. “I think they’re feeling a little bit vindicated after the last cut. You know, there was a lot of hyperbole about what that would do to prices — none of that has really panned out.”
McMonigle said the outlook for oil demand was positive. “I think we’re going to see a spike in demand because of China reopening, unless something totally unforeseen happens there. In terms of the recession, though, I think that’s still very much an open question.”
CAIRO: The UAE’s leading fintech startup Tabby raised $58 million in a series C funding round from international investors valuing the company at $660 million.
Established in 2019, Tabby provides users with buy now, pay later options to facilitate a financially friendly shopping experience online and offline.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Hosam Arab, CEO and founder of Tabby, said that the company will utilize its funding to grow its product offering and expand current products into new markets.
“We’re looking to expand our Tabby Card offering to other operating markets outside of the UAE. We’re also building toward consumer financial products to help people do more with their money,” he said.
The Tabby virtual card is a Visa card that allows shoppers to split their purchases into four payments at select in-store locations.
Tabby managed to issue over 150,000 cards in six months with in-stores currently contributing 10 percent of total sales.
The company’s virtual card will apparently be launched soon in Saudi Arabia as 85 percent of its sales volume is happening in the Kingdom.
In September 2022, Abdulaziz Saja, general manager of Tabby Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that the company was planning to launch the virtual card in the Kingdom after witnessing the product’s success in the UAE.
“Tabby will continue to lead the generational shift towards fair and transparent financial products in the Middle East and North Africa region with every new product matching customer needs,” Arab stated.
The company works with over 10,000 brands including nine out of the 10 largest retail groups in the MENA region. It recently launched its services with noon, one of the region’s largest e-commerce marketplaces.
The funding round saw participation from Sequoia Capital India, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, and PayPal Ventures as its first investment in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
“We’re excited to grow with an incredible set of investors who believe in the opportunity to create a healthier relationship with money for consumers in a region that’s ripe for change,” Arab stated.
The company operates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and recently expanded to Egypt with plans to expand further and cover the rest of the GCC region.
Last year, Tabby managed to attract more than 3 million active shoppers on its platform and grew its revenue by five times over the previous year.
One Moto secures $150m to fuel UK expansion
The UAE’s electric mobility startup and last-mile delivery service provider One Moto secured $150 million from an undisclosed investor in the UK to scale operations into the country.
Founded in 2019, the company aims to become a one-stop platform for electric vehicles aimed at last-mile deliveries with presence in China, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia and Nepal.
“With the support of the finance deal, we expect to deploy up to 30,000 vehicles across the UK in H1 2023. This harnesses our conversations with UK Trade & Investment to open the first European assembly plant,” Adam Ridgawy, CEO of One Moto, said in a statement.
The company will utilize its funding round to expand to the UK to help tackle the decarbonization challenges from last-mile delivery.
Alaan raises $4.5m for regional expansion
The UAE-based B2B fintech startup Alaan secured $4.5 million in a pre-series A funding round by Presight Capital and Y Combinator to fuel regional expansion.
Founded in 2020, the company offers a platform for businesses to issue physical and virtual cards to manage business expenses, transactions, subscriptions, vendor payments, government services and in-store purchases.
The company plans to utilize its funding to grow its presence in the UAE and expand into new GCC markets in addition to enhancing its product offering.
“With the new funds, we are excited to further enhance our offering and expand our reach in new markets as we continue to help businesses improve their efficiency, productivity and employee experience through Alaan,” said Parthi Duraisamy, CEO and co-founder of Alaan.
The company, which currently has over 100 businesses in the UAE benefiting more than 5,000 employees, averaged a monthly growth of 500 percent in 2022.
Metaverse startup Numi secures $20m in funding
The UAE metaverse startup Numi raised $20 million in funding from Venom Ventures Fund, a $1 billion venture capital fund targeting blockchain and Web3 projects.
Founded in 2021, Numi aims to build a global entertainment ecosystem of virtual reality users, influencers and creators.
The company plans to release a minigame experience with a variety of special rewards named Visual Novel in 2023. Venom became the first blockchain to fall under the jurisdiction of a regulatory body after it obtained a formal license to issue utility tokens from the Abu Dhabi Global Market.
Flyby closes a $1m seed round
Emirati last-mile startup Flyby raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Silicon Valley’s FHS Capital and London’s VN2 Capital.
Founded in 2022, the company provides clients with smart delivery boxes infused with tracking and road safety technology in addition to digital ad spaces.
The company will utilize its funding to deploy a fleet of Flyby smart boxes in Dubai along with scaling and developing its technological aspect.
Flyby’s smart delivery box contains a series of embedded sensors, with live telemetry data including GPS position, speed, acceleration and tilt allowing the measuring and monitoring of driver behavior.
EV charging companies partner to fuel industry
The UAE-based electric vehicle charging company Regeny partnered with its California counterpart EvGateway to deliver EV charging solutions for a rising industry.
The partnership is set to deploy 10,000 EV charging stations throughout the UAE by 2030 ranging from alternate current and direct current fast-charging hardware to charging management technology.
The UAE is expected to have around 42,000 EVs on the road by 2030 and is among the top 10 countries that are geared towards electric mobility with 44 percent of the residents willing to shift to EVs, according to the press release.