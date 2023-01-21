You are here

Bangladeshi police deny allegations of abuse of Rohingya refugees

date 2023-01-21
Bangladeshi police have denied allegations of abusing Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar. (File/AFP)
Bangladeshi police deny allegations of abuse of Rohingya refugees

Bangladeshi police deny allegations of abuse of Rohingya refugees
  • HRW says safety in refugee camps has deteriorated under oversight of Armed Police Battalion
  • 1,000 Rohingya were arrested last year in cases related to murder, drugs, and illegal weapons, police say
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi police have denied allegations of abusing Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, after Human Rights Watch called on authorities to investigate reports of wrongful detention and harassment by security forces at camps there.
In a report published earlier this week, the global rights watchdog said that safety standards in Cox’s Bazar refugee settlements had deteriorated under the oversight of the Armed Police Battalion, which took over security for the camps in July 2020.
HRW said it had interviewed dozens of Rohingya in October and November 2022 and reviewed police reports documenting cases of “serious abuse by APBn officers,” including violence, detention on “apparently fabricated grounds,” and demanding bribes in exchange for release.
APBn said on Saturday that the accusations were “one-sided” and “baseless.”
“First of all, they didn’t ask us anything about the alleged incidents. They only talked to some Rohingyas who were arrested by the police,” Syed Harunor Rashid, the force’s additional deputy inspector general in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News. “An impartial report cannot be produced based only on the comments of a few people who have been arrested. It’s a completely one-sided report, which was produced without talking to us, and it is untrue and baseless.”
Concerns over security in Rohingya settlements were raised in August after two refugee community leaders were shot dead, reportedly by an insurgent group which has been accused of killing scores of opponents and local community leaders since 2021. Reports of criminal organizations using refugees as drug traffickers have also been on the rise.
In October, APBn launched “Operation Root Out” in response to the spike in criminal activity, and, according to police data, around 1,000 Rohingya were arrested last year in cases related to murder, drugs, and illegal weapons.
“(We are continuing our drives) against this sort of activity. The situation is under control so far,” Rashid said.
“We are recovering the drugs and weapons, and arresting the people involved in this sort of activity. More than 2,000 members of APBn have been deployed here in Cox’s Bazar to maintain law and order.”
Bangladesh currently hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017. Most of them live in squalid conditions in camps in Cox’s Bazar, a coastal region in eastern Bangladesh, which has become the world’s largest refugee settlement.
The 2022 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis received less than half of the $881 million needed for the year, and HRW urged donors, including the US, UK, EU and Australia, to increase funding but also to “press the Bangladeshi authorities to investigate alleged abuses against Rohingya living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, (and) ensure that victims have effective remedies, and develop measures to better protect refugees.”
Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal responded to the call by saying that it was the HRW that “should investigate properly.”
But the watchdog’s allegations warrant a probe, according to Bangladeshi lawyer and rights activist Jyotirmoy Barua.
“According to the spirit of our law, if any allegations come to the surface that someone’s life has been threatened by the persons who are given the responsibility to protect that life — whatever the form of the threat or harassment is — it should be investigated impartially,” he told Arab News.
“I am not saying these allegations are true or false, as I have no personal knowledge of the matter. But since allegations have been raised, I think there should be an impartial investigation into the matter.”

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
AP

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
  • He fled Afghanistan fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021 American withdrawal
  • After crossing the US-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, in September, Wasi Safi was arrested on a federal immigration charge
AP

HOUSTON: Abdul Wasi Safi kept documents detailing his time as an Afghan soldier who worked with the US military close to him as he made the monthslong, treacherous journey from Brazil to the US-Mexico border.
He fled Afghanistan fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021 American withdrawal, and hoped the paperwork would secure his asylum in the US Despite thick jungles, raging rivers and beatings, he kept those documents safe.
But after crossing the US-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, in September, Wasi Safi was arrested on a federal immigration charge. He remains jailed at a detention center in Eden, Texas, and fears his asylum claim may be denied.
Wasi Safi’s brother, attorneys, military organizations and a bipartisan group of lawmakers working to free him say his case highlights how America’s chaotic military withdrawal continues to harm Afghan citizens who helped the US but were left behind.
“He tried every way possible to save these certificates in the hopes that once he ... presents his appropriate documents at the southern border ... he would receive a warm welcome and his service would be appreciated and recognized,” said Sami-ullah Safi, his brother.
If sent back to Afghanistan, he could be killed by the Taliban, which since its takeover has killed more than 100 Afghan officials and security force members, according to a United Nations report.
“It’s honestly just shameful that we’ve treated people that helped protect our country this way,” said Jennifer Cervantes, one of Wasi Safi’s immigration attorneys.
Wasi Safi, 27, had been an intelligence officer with the Afghan National Security Forces, providing US forces with information on terrorists, said Sami-ullah Safi, 29, who goes by Sami.
Sami Safi had been employed by the US military as a translator since 2010, making him eligible for a special immigrant visa for interpreters and others paid by the US government. The visa allowed him to move to Houston in 2015.
But Wasi Safi was not eligible for that visa because he was not employed directly by the US
When American forces withdrew from Afghanistan, Wasi Safi went into hiding and learned that friends in the Afghan military had been killed by the Taliban.
He was able to get a visa for Brazil and traveled there in 2022. But he realized he wasn’t much safer as he and other migrants were beaten and robbed by gangs.
In the summer of 2022, Wasi Safi began his journey to the US
When he crossed a huge river in the Darien Gap, the imposing and dangerous stretch of thick jungle between Colombia and Panama, Wasi Safi kept a backpack with his documents above his head, so they wouldn’t get wet.
When police officers in Guatemala tried to extort him and took his backpack, Wasi Safi endured their beatings until he got the documents back, according to his brother.
On his journey, Wasi Safi suffered serious injuries from beatings, including damaged front teeth and hearing loss in his right ear. Zachary Fertitta, one of his criminal defense attorneys, said Wasi Safi has not received proper medical care while in detention. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical care if he’s released.
Sami Safi said his brother has become disillusioned since his detention, believing the documents he thought would save him are worthless.
But Fertitta said those documents show “he’s clearly an ally, was trained by our troops, worked with our troops.”
US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat, last week sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to pardon Wasi Safi for his immigration related charges. She said Thursday that his documents show he’s “an individual who obviously loved this country ... and was willing to die for this country.”
Republican Congressmen Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Michael Waltz of Florida, as well as more than 20 veterans groups have also called for Wasi Safi’s freedom while his asylum claim is reviewed.
The White House declined to comment on Friday, referring questions to the Justice Department and US Customs and Border Protection. The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, which is prosecuting his case for the Justice Department, and Customs and Border Protection didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.
During a news conference Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman US Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said he couldn’t comment on Wasi Safi’s case but that the Defense Department is “supportive of any efforts that we can make to ensure that we’re taking appropriate care of” the country’s Afghan allies.
Fertitta said Wasi Safi’s criminal case has to first be resolved before his asylum claim can be considered, and he’s hoping that resolution doesn’t include a conviction, which could imperil the asylum request.
Nearly 76,000 Afghans who worked with American soldiers since 2001 as translators, interpreters and partners arrived in the US on military planes after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. But their immigration status remains unclear after Congress failed to pass a proposed law, the Afghan Adjustment Act, that would have solidified their legal residency status.
Fertitta said Wasi Safi’s case highlights the country’s “broken immigration system” and its failure to help Afghan allies.
“You have all of those things colliding at our border and it’s a very difficult problem to sort out,” Fertitta said.
Sami Safi said he remains hopeful.
“I am hoping that President Biden and those who have authority over this case step up and save his life. He has given enough sacrifice for this country. My whole family has sacrificed for this country,” he said.

Turkiye cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest

Turkiye cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest
AFP

Turkiye cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest

Turkiye cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest
  • Turkiye has been angered by permission obtained by a right-wing extremist to demonstrate later on Saturday in front of the Turkish embassy
  • Turkiye argues that Sweden has not done enough to crack down on Kurdish groups
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye said on Saturday that it had called off a visit by Sweden’s defense minister over a planned anti-Turkiye protest in Stockholm.
“At this point, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s visit to Turkiye on January 27 has lost its significance and meaning, so we canceled the visit,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
The Swedish minister visit was aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance.
Turkiye has been angered by permission obtained by a right-wing extremist to demonstrate later on Saturday in front of the Turkish embassy in the Swedish capital.
The Danish-Swedish politician, Rasmus Paludan, whose anti-Islamist actions sparked riots across Sweden last year, has expressed his intention to “burn the Qur'an,” Islam’s holy book, during his protest on Saturday.
Turkiye had on Friday summoned Sweden’s ambassador to “condemn this provocative action which is clearly a hate crime — in strongest terms,” a diplomatic source said.
This is the second time in more than a week that Sweden’s ambassador to Turkiye was summoned.
Last week, he was called to answer for a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.
Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, needs Turkiye’s consent to join NATO.
Both countries dropped decades of military non-alignment last year when they applied to join the Western defense alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ankara says any progress depends on Swedish steps to extradite people it accuses of terrorism or of having played a part in the 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan.
Turkiye argues that Sweden has not done enough to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as “terrorist.”

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
AFP

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine

Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
  • Germany hesitant about allowing use of Leopard vehicles sought by Ukraine to push back Russian aggressors
AFP

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday there was “no alternative” but for the West to give Ukraine heavy tanks, as Germany failed to commit its sought-after Leopard vehicles to a possible spring offensive by Kyiv.

A US-led meeting of some 50 Ukraine allies came through with billions of dollars’ worth of military hardware, including ample armored vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.
But Zelensky stressed he needed battle tanks on top of that, as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine was expected to mount an attack against dug-in Russian troops in the coming weeks.
“We have a window of opportunity here between now and the spring... whenever they commence their operation, their counteroffensive,” Austin said at the meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Zelensky urged the group in a video address to “speed up” arms deliveries and stressed Germany’s Leopard tank was a primary need.
“Every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative, that a decision about tanks must be made,” he said.

Expectations had grown ahead of the Ukraine Contact Group meeting, a grouping of arms providers led by Austin, that Germany would at least agree that other countries operating Leopards would be permitted to transfer them to Kyiv’s army.
The reasons for Germany’s reticence remained unclear, as Britain has agreed to send 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters: “We still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank.”
Austin defended Germany against criticism that it was not doing enough to help Kyiv.
“We could all do more,” Austin said, emphasising that Berlin was a “reliable ally.”

US officials said Ukraine still faces an uphill battle against Russian forces, who still occupy one-fifth of the country, 11 months after invading.
But they spoke of a possible coming campaign by Ukraine to retake parts of that.
US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley pointed to the substantial amount of equipment — much of it armored vehicles and artillery — that Ukraine was being pledged at Ramstein, as well as the large-scale training of its forces by allies.
“I do think it’s very possible for the Ukrainians to run a significant tactical or even operational-level offensive operation to liberate as much Ukrainian territory as possible,” Milley said.
A senior White House official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said Kyiv should not fixate on defending the eastern city of Bakhmut at all costs and instead use a window of opportunity to prepare a major counter-offensive against Russian forces.
The official said the months-long defense of Bakhmut has had little value for Ukraine and a Russian victory there would not result in any significant shift in the war.
Instead, Ukraine should focus on building a more sophisticated and heavily armed force capable of launching an offensive in the south, the official said.
The Kremlin meanwhile warned Friday that Western tanks will make little difference.
“One should not exaggerate the importance of such supplies in terms of the ability to change something,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We see an adherence to the dramatic delusion about the possibility of Ukraine having success on the battlefield,” said Peskov.
“This will add problems for Ukraine, but this will change nothing in terms of the Russian side advancing on the path to achieving its goals.”

The siege of Bakhmut hardly slowed, as on Friday a couple stood across the street from their apartment building in the city, watching helplessly as their home burned, set ablaze after a shell hit nearby.
“Look, look, it’s my flat, it’s the only flat I have,” said Olga Tomakh, 70, on the verge of tears.
About 15 kilometers from Bakhmut, in Soledar, the United Nation’s first humanitarian convoy arrived in the town that has been largely reduced to rubble.
Russia claims to have seized Soledar, but Ukraine insists the fighting, in which both sides have suffered heavy losses, is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the United States said it was officially designating the Wagner private military group, which has taken the lead in the Bakhmut-Soledar campaign, as a “transnational criminal organization.”
The White House showed US intelligence photographs of North Korea supplying arms to Wagner for its Ukraine operations, and said the private army had become a rival to the formal Russian military. 
 

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
AP

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women's rights

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
  • 'What is happening in Afghanistan is a grave women’s right crisis and a wakeup call for the international community,' she said
AP

UNITED NATIONS: A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. Some Taliban officials were more open to restoring women’s rights but others were clearly opposed, a UN spokesman said.
The UN team met with the Taliban in the capital of Kabul and the southern city of Kandahar. It did not release the names of any of the Taliban officials. The meetings focused on the restrictive measures the Taliban have imposed on women and girls since they took power in August 2021, during the final weeks of the US and NATO forces’ pullout after 20 years of war.
The team, headed by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, found that some Taliban officials “have been cooperative and they’ve received some signs of progress,” said UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq. “The key thing is to reconcile the (Taliban) officials that they’ve met who’ve been more helpful with those who have not.”
Haq stressed that “there are many different points of authority” among the Taliban and that the UN team will try to get them to “work together to advance the goals that we want, which include most crucially, bringing women and girls back to the full enjoyment of their rights.”
Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined on the trip by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, which promotes gender equality and women’s rights, and Assistant Secretary General for political affairs Khaled Khiari.
As the Taliban did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they gradually re-imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Girls have been barred from school beyond the sixth grade and women are banned from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
In late December, the Taliban barred aid groups from employing women, paralyzing deliveries that help keep millions of Afghans alive, and threatening humanitarian services countrywide. In addition, thousands of women who work for aid organizations across the war-battered country are facing the loss of income they desperately need to feed their own families.
Limited work by women has been allowed in some sectors, including the health field.
“What we’ve seen in terms of basic rights for women and girls is a huge step backwards,” Haq said. “We are trying to do more and we’ll continue on that front.”
In a statement, Mohammed said her message to the Taliban was very clear — “these restrictions present Afghan women and girls with a future that confines them in their own homes, violating their rights and depriving the communities of their services.”
She stressed that delivery of humanitarian aid is based on the principle requiring unhindered and safe access for all aid workers, including women.
“Our collective ambition is for a prosperous Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors, and on a path to sustainable development. But right now, Afghanistan is isolating itself, in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis and one of the most vulnerable nations on earth to climate change,” she said.
During the trip that also included a visit to western Herat, Mohammed’s team also met humanitarian workers, civil society representatives and women in the three cities.
“Afghan women left us no doubt of their courage and refusal to be erased from public life,” Bahous, of UN Women, said in a statement. “They will continue to advocate and fight for their rights, and we are duty bound to support them in doing so.”
“What is happening in Afghanistan is a grave women’s right crisis and a wakeup call for the international community,” she said, stressing that the Taliban restrictions and edicts show “how quickly decades of progress on women´s rights can be reversed in a matter of days.”
Before arriving in Kabul, members of the delegation visited Muslim countries in the Middle East as well as Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkiye. They met leaders of the 57-nation Organization of the Islamic Conference, the Islamic Development Bank and groups of Afghan women in Ankara, Turkiye, and Islamabad, as well as a group of ambassadors and special envoys to Afghanistan based in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
“The need for a revitalized and realistic political pathway was consistently highlighted and all remained firm on the fundamental principles, including women’s and girls’ rights to education, work and public life in Afghanistan,” the UN said.
Haq apologized for a photo on social media of seven men from the UN delegation’s security team posing in front of a Taliban flag, calling it “a mistake” and “a significant lapse of judgment.”
No country has recognized the Taliban, and Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations is still held by the previous government headed by Ashraf Ghani. The UN refers to the Taliban as the country’s “de facto authorities.”

 

US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht

Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Reuters

US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch's yacht

Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
  • The indictment alleges that Masters ran a yacht management company in Spain, which took over the management of Tango after Vekselberg was sanctioned in April 2018, and conspired with others to evade the US sanctions
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US government said on Friday it charged two businessmen, one Russian and one British, with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a UK national, were charged in indictments unsealed in a US court on Friday with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, the US Justice Department said in a statement.
The United States requested Spain to arrest Masters for extradition, the Justice Department said, adding his arrest was executed on Friday and an arrest warrant against Osipov was outstanding. Reuters could not reach representatives of Osipov and Masters for comment.
Washington imposed sanctions
on Vekselberg in 2018 over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and in 2022 over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin denies interfering in the election and calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
Spanish police last year impounded a superyacht belonging to Vekselberg on behalf of US authorities. Valued at around $90 million, the 78-meter (255 ft) long “Tango” was seized in a shipyard on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.
The indictment alleges that Masters ran a yacht management company in Spain, which took over the management of Tango after Vekselberg was sanctioned in April 2018, and conspired with others to evade the US sanctions.
Osipov, an employee of Vekselberg, designed a complicated ownership structure of shell companies to hide Vekselberg’s ownership of the yacht, the Justice Department alleged.
Vekselberg owned the Renova group of companies, which operate in Russia’s energy sector, according to the US Treasury Department, which enforces sanctions.
 

 

