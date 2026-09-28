DUBAI: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of FIA, has met Ilham Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan, in Baku to celebrate a decade of Formula One races in the country and discuss shared priorities across motorsport and mobility.

The meeting took place during the weekend’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Baku celebrated a decade of racing on its iconic streets, providing an opportunity to discuss Azerbaijan’s established position within global motorsport, and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the country and the FIA.

Ben Sulayem said: “It was a pleasure to meet with His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev and discuss our shared ambitions for the continued development of motorsport and mobility in Azerbaijan.

“The success of Formula One in Baku demonstrates what can be achieved through long-term commitment, strong organization and a clear vision for the role that major sporting events can play in bringing people together and showcasing a country to the world. My congratulations on a fantastic 10 years of racing and I look forward to many more.”

Azerbaijan has become an important destination on the international sporting calendar, with Baku providing one of F1’s most distinctive city-center settings and attracting fans and visitors from around the world.

The presidents also discussed the wider role of mobility in supporting economic growth and connectivity, as well as the importance of road safety and sustainable transport as Azerbaijan continues to invest in its infrastructure and international connectivity.

Ben Sulayem said: “Our discussions also extended beyond motorsport. As the global federation for mobility organizations, the FIA is committed to working with governments and our member clubs such as the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation to make mobility safer, more accessible and more sustainable. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners in Azerbaijan across these important areas.”

The FIA has placed significant emphasis on growing motorsport participation and strengthening the pathway from grassroots competition to the highest levels of the sport, while using its global mobility network to advance road safety, sustainable mobility and accessibility.

Azerbaijan’s position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, alongside continued investment in transport and infrastructure, provides opportunities for further collaboration across both pillars of the FIA’s work.