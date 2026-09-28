LONDON: British Defense Minister Wes Streeting said on Monday that it was “absolutely unwise” to speculate on the motives of individuals arrested near a British airbase on Sunday. This came in response to a question about whether Iran was involved in the incident. British police arrested five men near an airbase used by US forces on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in explosives and terrorism-related offenses, following a report that three vans were heading towards the military airport, which was used to launch strikes on Iran.