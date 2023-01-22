Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

You are here

Tourists wait outside the Machu Picchu train station on January 21, 2023 after the railway service was suspended due to damages allegedly caused by protesters. (AFP)
Tourists wait outside the Machu Picchu train station on January 21, 2023 after the railway service was suspended due to damages allegedly caused by protesters. (AFP)
Updated 22 January 2023
AP

  More than 55 people have died in the unrest that ensued after Peru's politicians ousted leftist president Pedro Castillo for trying to rule by decree
AP

LIMA: Peru indefinitely shut the famed ancient ruins of Machu Picchu on Saturday in the latest sign that anti-government protests that began last month are increasingly engulfing the South American country.
The Culture Ministry said it had closed the country’s most famous tourist attraction as well as the Inca Trail leading up to the site “to protect the safety of tourists and the population in general.”
There were 417 visitors stuck at Machu Picchu and unable to get out, more than 300 of them foreigners, Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said at a news conference.
The closure of the Incan citadel that dates to the 15th century and is often referred to as one of the new seven wonders of the world comes as protesters have descended on Lima, many of them traveling to the capital from remote Andean regions, to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.
Also Saturday, police raided Peru’s most important public university in Lima to evict protesters who were being housed at the campus while participating in big demonstrations. More than 100 people were detained, Interior Minister Vicente Romero said.
Until recently, the protests had been concentrated in the country’s south. They began last month after then-President Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader with a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned for trying to dissolve Congress.
Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the former vice president sworn into office Dec. 7 to replace Castillo. They also want Congress dissolved and new elections held. Castillo is currently detained on charges of rebellion.
More than 55 people have died in the ensuing unrest, most recently on Friday night when a protester was killed and at least nine others injured in clashes with police in Puno. A total of 21 protesters and one police officer have died in the southern region.
On Saturday morning, police used a small tank to burst into the National University of San Marcos in the morning.
Javier Cutipa, 39, who traveled by bus from Puno, had been sleeping on the floor there since Thursday but left for breakfast right before the police arrived. He described the police action as “practically an assault,” with helicopters, tear gas and small tanks.
“This outrages us. The only thing the government is doing with these detentions is worsen tensions,” Cutipa said. He added that “when the population finds out about this they’re going to react in a more radical fashion.”
Hundreds of protesters congregated outside the law enforcement offices where the detainees were being held Saturday evening chanting “Freedom” and “We’re students, not terrorists.” More congregated at other points of downtown Lima.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed “concern over the police incursion, eviction and massive detentions” at the university and urged the state to “guarantee the integrity and due process of all people.”
The university issued a news release saying the police raid took place after protesters “assaulted” security personnel.
Cusco, where Machu Picchu is located, has been the site of some of the most intense clashes, leading to significant loss of tourism revenue. The Cusco airport was briefly shut down this week after protesters tired to storm it.
Train service to Machu Picchu has been closed since Thursday due to damage to the tracks.
Some stranded tourists have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho, the nearest village, Helguero said, “but that involves a walk of six, seven hours or more and only a few people are able to do it.”
Tourists who had already bought tickets for Machu Picchu from Saturday until one month after whenever the protests end will be able to obtain a full refund, the Culture Ministry said.

Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure

Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure
AP

AP

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso’s junta government late Saturday ordered hundreds of French troops to depart the West African country within a month, following in the path of neighboring Mali, whose nation is also headed by a coup leader.
National broadcaster RTB made the announcement, citing the official Agence d’Information du Burkina. The news agency said the decision had been made Wednesday to end the presence of France’s military on Burkinabe soil.
Protesters took to the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, last week to call for the ouster of the French ambassador and the closure of a French military base north of the capital. About 400 French special forces soliders are currently based there, France 24 reported.
The move by Burkina Faso’s regime comes five months after France completed its withdrawal from Mali after nine years fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Many of those are now based in Niger and Chad instead.

While the number of French troops in Burkina Faso is far smaller than it was in Mali — 400 special forces, compared to more than 2,400 soldiers — Saturday’s announcement adds to the growing concerns that Islamic extremists are capitalizing on the political disarray and using it to expand their reach. Analysts have questioned whether the national militaries of Burkina Faso and Mali are capable of filling in the void.
More than 60 years after Burkina Faso’s independence, French remains an official language and France has maintained strong economic and humanitarian aid ties with its former colony. As the Islamic extremist insurgency has deepened, however, anti-French sentiment has spiked due in part to the unabating violence.
After the second coup there last year, which was led by junior military officer Ibrahim Traore, anti-French protesters began urging the junta to instead strengthen ties with Russia. Mali already has hired Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, who have been accused of widespread human rights abuses there and elsewhere.
Saturday’s announcement was welcomed by those who had lost patience with France.
“Despite their presence on Burkinabe soil with huge equipment and their power at the intelligence level, they couldn’t help us defeat terrorism,” said Passamde Sawadogo, a prominent civil society activist and reggae singer. “It therefore was time for us to get rid of them, and that’s what the transition government is doing with a lot of boldness.”

US Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
Reuters

The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
  The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a Friday search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.
Some of the classified documents and “surrounding materials” dated from Biden’s tenure in the US Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.
The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.
The president offered access “to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice presidential records and potential classified material,” Bauer said.
Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.
The documents join a group of other classified government records previously discovered this month at Biden’s Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office that he maintained at a Washington, D.C., think tank after ending his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration in 2017.

 

In Malaysia’s Sabah, young scientists fight plastic pollution with seaweed

Workers clearing mounds of floating plastic waste of the Klang river, in Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
Workers clearing mounds of floating plastic waste of the Klang river, in Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
Nor Arlene Tan

Workers clearing mounds of floating plastic waste of the Klang river, in Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
  Seaweed-based bioplastic is sustainable and takes only a few weeks to biodegrade
  Students from Semporna plan to finish their bioplastic prototype this academic year
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Semporna, a remote town on the northern tip of Borneo, is famous for some of Malaysia’s most stunning dive sites and marine life, but for the past few years the fame has been fading with plastic litter smothering the shoreline.

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues. Production of disposable plastic products has rapidly increased in the past two decades, overwhelming the world’s ability to deal with them.

Over 380 million tons of plastic are produced globally every year, with nearly half of it being single-use plastic, or plastic disposed of after use, like bags or food packages. While less than 10 percent of plastic gets recycled, according to Plastic Oceans, some 10 million tons of it enters the oceans and may remain for 400 years before it decomposes.

In Semporna and other parts of the scenic state of Sabah, residents have watched their beaches and coral reefs gradually disappear wrapped in discarded plastic, and animals dependent on the ocean for sustenance poisoned and disfigured as they swallow the indigestible litter.

Aware of the conveniences plastics offer and the impossibility of phasing them out from our lives, students from the MARA Junior Science College in Semporna have come up with a way to counter the pollution problem: They decided to fight plastic with plastic — a different one, though, made from seaweed, that does not harm marine species.

“The students are the sons of Semporna, thus they have a sense of duty to protect and conserve the beautiful islands and marine lives there,” their biology teacher and project mentor, Shahrul Hafiz Abdul Ghani, told Arab News.

“They decided to use seaweed, which is an abundant natural resource in Semporna, and produce seaweed-based bioplastics such as straws and plastic bags ... It is biodegradable and would reduce our dependency on plastics.”

Ghani’s team, comprising Fahim Nazhan, Muhammad Fauzan Lakarani and Muhammad Fauzi Lakarani, is using Kappaphycus, a genus of red algae that is common in Malaysian waters.

One of the fastest-growing organisms on Earth, seaweed is a sustainable material to use as a replacement for plastic packaging. It is biodegradable in about four to six weeks.

“Now we are at the stage of producing a better prototype to ensure it has the perfect durability and plasticity ... There is a commercial potential for seaweed, and we are on the lookout for more funding for our bioplastic,” Ghani said, adding that his students are going to present their prototype seaweed plastic bags, utensils and straws this year.

The only major drawback to producing seaweed-based bioplastic is currently its cost, as processing technologies have only been developed across the world in recent years.

Chung Ngin Zhun, who founded Malaysian seaweed startup Rhodomaxx four years ago, told Arab News that support for developing such initiatives was still too little for them to bloom.

“Many Malaysians are not aware of the potential usage of seaweed other than being used as nori for sushi. There have been initiatives by the government since 2018 to get rid of single-use plastics ... There is a move towards that direction, but this kind of trend is usually set by the more affluent class of society. It is not really a holistic approach, maybe because of the lack of education,” he said.

Chung’s company is a pioneer in the Malaysian market, producing seaweed-based vegan leather, bioplastics, and mineral supplements. A Sabah native himself, he sources the raw material from the region and from neighboring Indonesia.

“It grows naturally without the use of land without the use of agricultural inputs and also without the use of freshwater, which makes it an ideal resource for a more sustainable future,” Chung said, but added that despite the abundance of seaweed, the industry will find it hard to grow locally.

“Unfortunately, there is a lack of narrative on this side of the world, the global south produces only raw materials ... We don’t have the infrastructure to fund projects like ours, we also don’t have legislations and lawmakers that are aware of this sort of circular economy model and how to drive governmental programs to support initiatives such as ours.”

Another hindrance to the seaweed industry’s growth in Malaysia may be the consistency of supplies, according to Siti Nahdatul Isnaini Said Hussin, a scientist from National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia.

“The current rate of production at Sabah coastal areas is not promising enough to ensure sustainable sources of seaweed supplies for commercial bioplastic production,” she said, adding that cultivation cycles have been disturbed by plant diseases and grazers such as turtles or milkfish that feed on seaweed.

On the other hand, the seaweed that is farmed in the region has regular foreign buyers, mainly from China, who offer higher prices to growers than the local market.

The development of seaweed bioplastics in Malaysia could, in Hussin’s opinion, be more successful if it were linked to the material’s other properties, especially its edibility and appeal as a halal product to consumers in the Muslim-majority country.

“The future of seaweed-based bioplastics could be more promising by focusing on the strength of the seaweed itself — its high nutrition content, edible and water-soluble anti-inflammatory properties,” she said.

“Halal encapsulation, edible food sachets, and other applications of bioplastics related to food would be more attractive and marketable.”

 

Fugitive head of people-smuggling gang nabbed on return to UK

Fugitive head of people-smuggling gang nabbed on return to UK
AFP

Fugitive head of people-smuggling gang nabbed on return to UK
  Tarik Namik, 45, of Oldham near Manchester, northwest England, was detained on Friday after landing at Manchester Airport
  Police had issued a warrant for his arrest following his no-show at Manchester Crown Court last month
AFP

LONDON: The convicted ringleader of a “prolific” Kurdish people-smuggling gang, on the run when he was sentenced in absentia last month to eight years in prison, has been arrested, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said Saturday.
Tarik Namik, 45, of Oldham near Manchester, northwest England, was detained on Friday after landing at Manchester Airport on a flight from Istanbul.
Police had issued a warrant for his arrest following his no-show at Manchester Crown Court last month, when he was convicted of heading a “sophisticated, lucrative criminal enterprise” smuggling Kurdish migrants.
Working with traffickers abroad, the group is suspected of smuggling at least 1,900 migrants who were picked up in the Balkans and brought to France or Germany during a 50-day period.
The gang then offered different means for trying to enter Britain, where the migrants would claim asylum.
Kurdish criminal groups control the increasingly lucrative cross-Channel illegal migration routes, using both lorries and, more recently, small boats to cross the busy shipping lane, according to the NCA.
A surge in the small vessel crossings since 2017 has led to tens of thousands of migrants now arriving annually on England’s southeastern coast, rather than stowed away in trucks.
Alongside Namik, four other men — based in Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent and Nottingham — received sentences ranging from 16 months to nearly five years for their role in the criminal scheme.
All five had admitted the charges against them at previous hearings.
Namik was to appear Saturday before Manchester magistrates before being formally sentenced at the city’s crown court on Monday.
“Namik was a prolific people smuggler whose crime group put vulnerable migrants at great risk while he reaped the profits,” said NCA Branch Commander Richard Harrison.
“Fugitives never come off our radar, and I’d like to thank our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police for their assistance in ensuring he was detained quickly the moment he set foot back in the UK.”

Bangladeshi police deny allegations of abuse of Rohingya refugees

Bangladeshi police deny allegations of abuse of Rohingya refugees
Bangladeshi police deny allegations of abuse of Rohingya refugees

  HRW says safety in refugee camps has deteriorated under oversight of Armed Police Battalion
  1,000 Rohingya were arrested last year in cases related to murder, drugs, and illegal weapons, police say
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi police have denied allegations of abusing Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, after Human Rights Watch called on authorities to investigate reports of wrongful detention and harassment by security forces at camps there.
In a report published earlier this week, the global rights watchdog said that safety standards in Cox’s Bazar refugee settlements had deteriorated under the oversight of the Armed Police Battalion, which took over security for the camps in July 2020.
HRW said it had interviewed dozens of Rohingya in October and November 2022 and reviewed police reports documenting cases of “serious abuse by APBn officers,” including violence, detention on “apparently fabricated grounds,” and demanding bribes in exchange for release.
APBn said on Saturday that the accusations were “one-sided” and “baseless.”
“First of all, they didn’t ask us anything about the alleged incidents. They only talked to some Rohingyas who were arrested by the police,” Syed Harunor Rashid, the force’s additional deputy inspector general in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News. “An impartial report cannot be produced based only on the comments of a few people who have been arrested. It’s a completely one-sided report, which was produced without talking to us, and it is untrue and baseless.”
Concerns over security in Rohingya settlements were raised in August after two refugee community leaders were shot dead, reportedly by an insurgent group which has been accused of killing scores of opponents and local community leaders since 2021. Reports of criminal organizations using refugees as drug traffickers have also been on the rise.
In October, APBn launched “Operation Root Out” in response to the spike in criminal activity, and, according to police data, around 1,000 Rohingya were arrested last year in cases related to murder, drugs, and illegal weapons.
“(We are continuing our drives) against this sort of activity. The situation is under control so far,” Rashid said.
“We are recovering the drugs and weapons, and arresting the people involved in this sort of activity. More than 2,000 members of APBn have been deployed here in Cox’s Bazar to maintain law and order.”
Bangladesh currently hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017. Most of them live in squalid conditions in camps in Cox’s Bazar, a coastal region in eastern Bangladesh, which has become the world’s largest refugee settlement.
The 2022 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis received less than half of the $881 million needed for the year, and HRW urged donors, including the US, UK, EU and Australia, to increase funding but also to “press the Bangladeshi authorities to investigate alleged abuses against Rohingya living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, (and) ensure that victims have effective remedies, and develop measures to better protect refugees.”
Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal responded to the call by saying that it was the HRW that “should investigate properly.”
But the watchdog’s allegations warrant a probe, according to Bangladeshi lawyer and rights activist Jyotirmoy Barua.
“According to the spirit of our law, if any allegations come to the surface that someone’s life has been threatened by the persons who are given the responsibility to protect that life — whatever the form of the threat or harassment is — it should be investigated impartially,” he told Arab News.
“I am not saying these allegations are true or false, as I have no personal knowledge of the matter. But since allegations have been raised, I think there should be an impartial investigation into the matter.”

