Dubai Culture teams up with Tashkeel to boost creative sector

DUBAI: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, also known as Dubai Culture, has signed an agreement with Tashkeel to facilitate collaboration between the creative sector and manufacturers, fabricators and suppliers in the UAE, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.
Under the five-year agreement, Dubai Culture will collaborate with Dubai-based art organization Tashkeel to expand the Make Works UAE e-platform, specifically the directory’s content profiling, manufacturing and production services, to ensure its long-term viability and growing value as an open-access information provider, as well as to increase the number of profiles on local manufacturers, fabricators and suppliers.
The platform will highlight the role of the industrial sector in supporting the cultural and creative industries, reflecting Dubai Culture’s desire to foster an innovative environment for talents, entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises. It will also host an annual series of workshops and talks on manufacturing.
“The cooperation between Dubai Culture and Tashkeel represents an advanced step on the road to developing the cultural and creative industries in Dubai and the UAE. Make Works UAE is an innovative interactive platform that shall foster greater collaboration with the manufacturing industries, enabling local production capabilities to grow and further strengthening its contribution to the local economy,” Dubai Culture Projects and Events Department Director Khulood Khoory said.
“Expanding Make Works UAE reflects Dubai Culture’s keenness to activate dialogue between the design and arts sectors and the local manufacturing community, as well as (strengthen) the system of cultural and creative industries based on an integrated chain consisting of four elements: innovation, production, distribution and access channels for products and services resulting from this sector, which ensures its sustainability and highlights its positive effects.”
Tashkeel Deputy Director Lisa Ball-Lechgar said: “Tashkeel welcomes the support of Dubai Culture in developing Make Works UAE as a major production resource for the cultural and creative industries, offering insight into the range of industries, materials, processes, machines and products available within the Emirate of Dubai and beyond.
“At the heart of any sector’s growth is collaboration. Make Works UAE seeks to advocate this by sharing information on manufacturing knowledge, skills and services so that more artists, designers and creatives living and working here can produce locally and to the highest standard.”