You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  
The ATM 2023 will host the Saudi Summit which will take place on the global stage and focus on the impact of the Kingdom’s tourism in reshaping regional travel and landscape. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gaabf

Updated 34 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  
Updated 34 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia ranked first among Arab nations for inbound visitors as more than 18 million travelers visited the Kingdom in the first nine months of 2022, according to the UN's World Tourism Organization data.  

The UAE was the second-highest Arab nation with inbound visits reaching 14.8 million, followed by Morocco with 11 million tourists in the first three quarters of 2022. 

In line with Saudi Arabia’s vision to reach 100 million visitors per year by 2030, the Kingdom’s tourism spending skyrocketed to reach $7.2 billion in the first half of last year, according to data released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment. 

These unprecedented numbers have drawn the attention of travel experts from around the world who are set to place these figures under a microscope during the upcoming Arabian Travel Market 2023 event in May in Dubai.  

The event will host the Saudi Summit which will take place on the global stage and focus on the impact of the Kingdom’s tourism in reshaping regional travel and landscape, the organizer of ATM said in a press release. 

“The ATM 2023 Saudi Summit will offer an ideal forum in which travel professionals and policymakers from across the Middle East and beyond can explore opportunities and challenges within the Kingdom’s ever-growing tourism sector,” ATM Director Danielle Curtis said in a statement.  

The annual event is expected to host some of the leading Saudi companies including Saudi Arabian Airlines, flynas, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Asma Hospitality Co., Eye of Riyadh, Itrip, Dur Hospitality, Sadana Real Estate Co, and Saudi Amad for Airport Services & Transport Support.  

“From upcoming giga-developments such as NEOM and the Red Sea Project to how the Kingdom’s latest visa reforms are bolstering its travel sector, we expect Saudi Arabia to represent a major drawcard during the upcoming edition of ATM,” Curtis added.  

To be held on May 1 to 4. ATM 2023 will feature over 34,000 participants from more than 150 destinations as attendees will explore challenges and opportunities related to sustainable travel.  

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism as the destination partner, Emirates as the official airline partner, and IHG Hotels & Resorts as the official hotel partner. 

Topics: Saudi ATM tourism UNWTO

Related

Tourism sector in Middle East set to hit pre-pandemic level in 2023: UNWTO
Business & Economy
Tourism sector in Middle East set to hit pre-pandemic level in 2023: UNWTO
UNWTO passes Saudi resolution to transform global tourism
Saudi Arabia
UNWTO passes Saudi resolution to transform global tourism

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund deposited SR912 million ($243 million) in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries in January 2023.

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, this deposit – which also comes from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing – is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals which aim to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families. 

Mansour bin Madi, CEO of REDF said that the deposit of SR912 million is allocated to support subsidized real estate financing contracts. 

Madi further pointed out that the total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries since the announcement of the transformation program in June 2017 until January 2023, exceeded SR44.7 billion. 

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund launched the Sakani program in 2017, ultimately aimed at increasing the proportion of Saudi households that own a house to 70 percent by 2030. 

More than 1.6 million Saudi nationals were on waiting lists for government housing programs, which led to the development of the “Housing Program” in 2018, launched with the objective of increasing access for Saudi families to suitable housing.

Madi added that since the launch of the Sakani program, REDF has enabled more than 684,000 families in the Kingdom to own their own housing. 

Earlier in December, REDF and Riyadh-based mortgage lender Bidaya Home Finance signed an agreement to provide affordable housing and financing solutions to real estate financial institutions and firms. 

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030. 

Meanwhile, on Jan. 23, Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of housing and municipal and rural affairs, launched the National Housing Co.’s new online platform for the purchase of building materials. 

The platform is designed to connect contractors and real estate developers with suppliers of building materials approved by the NHC, SPA reported. 

According to the report, the platform will offer access to a variety of building materials at reduced prices with the aim of increasing efficiency in production, lowering the cost of housing units and increasing home ownership. 

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) Sakani

Related

Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 
Business & Economy
Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency
Updated 48 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency
Updated 48 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, is carrying out experiments with a central bank digital currency in cooperation with other financial institutions and fintech firms, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project is in line with measures taken by central banks around the world to issue widely accessible digital coins to ensure privacy and financial security. 

Central banks started mulling this transition following a rise in the popularity of cryptocurrencies but with a legal cover to curb criminal use of the otherwise unregulated digital currencies.

SAMA is currently studying the economic impact, market readiness, and potentially effective and swift applications for payment solutions using digital currency, the SPA report added.

The central bank is also seeking to explore policy issues as well as legal and regulatory aspects prior to moving to the next stages of the project.

Local banks and payment companies are an indispensable cornerstone of this project and its implementation, according to SAMA Gov. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak.

It is crucial to involve banks and local fintech firms in the current phase of the project, he noted.

He said it is also important to ensure the participation of other market players and third-party advisory and technical service providers to better understand the functions of digital currency and test various design options.

The central bank will continue this phase of the project while consulting, at the same time, with relevant international agencies, local government agencies, and the public, the top official added.

SAMA and the Central Bank of the UAE are also working on a project called “Aber,” which seeks to evaluate the feasibility of issuing a digital currency for use between the two central banks.

The aim is to develop a cross-border payment system that will reduce transfer times and costs between banks in the two Gulf states.

The banks plan to develop a technology, such as distributed ledgers, which can be used to manage digital currencies between the two central banks and banks participating in the initiative in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) digital currency central bank digital currency

Related

SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms
Business & Economy
SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms
India plans digital currency, to impose ban on unregulated cryptocoins
Business & Economy
India plans digital currency, to impose ban on unregulated cryptocoins

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 
Updated 54 min 50 sec ago
  Arab News 

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 
Updated 54 min 50 sec ago
  Arab News 

RIYADH: The gross assets of UAE banks, which includes bankers’ acceptances, increased by 0.7 percent to 3.639 trillion dirhams ($990 billion) at the end of November 2022, compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures published by the Emirates’ central bank.  

The Central Bank of the UAE’s November summary report, published on Jan. 23, noted that gross credit rose by 0.5 percent from around 1.878 trillion dirhams at the end of October 2022 to around 1.887 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

According to the report, the gross credit of UAE banks rose due to a 0.8 percent rise in domestic credit, overriding the 1.7 percent reduction in foreign credit.  

The report further pointed out that domestic credit saw an uptick in November due to the 0.4 percent, 2.0 percent and 0.7 percent climbs in credit to the government sector, the public sector comprised of government-related entities and the private sector, respectively.  

CBUAE data suggested that total bank deposits increased by 1.6 percent to some 2.239 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

“The growth in total bank deposits was due to the rise in resident deposits by 2.5 percent, overshadowing the reduction in non-resident deposits by 6.2 percent,” said the central bank in a press release.  

The report explained that resident deposits increased owing to 0.6 percent, 9.8 percent, 2.0 percent and 1.3 percent expansions in deposits of the government sector, public sector, private sector and non-banking financial institutions, respectively.  

CBUAE added that the monetary base expanded by 3.7 percent to 486 billion dirhams at the end of November 2022, driven by increases in the currency issued, along with a rise in banks and offshore financial centers’ current accounts and overnight deposits at CBUAE by 4.8 percent and 58.3 percent, respectively.  

The report noted that reserve accounts and certificates of deposit and monetary bills decreased by 23.7 percent and 1.9 percent, individually at the end of November 2022.  

The Money Supply aggregate M1 increased by 0.9 percent month-on-month reaching 729.7 billion dirhams at the end of November 2022.  

It should be noted that M1 is the money supply that encompasses physical currency and coins, demand deposits, traveler’s checks, and other checkable deposits.  

The Money Supply aggregate M2 ascended by 3.0 percent, from around 1.629 trillion dirhams at the end of October 2022 to around 1.678 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

According to US Federal Reserve, M2 is the estimate of the total money supply including all of the cash people have on hand plus all of the money deposited in checking accounts, savings accounts, and other short-term saving vehicles.  

The Money Supply aggregate M3 also rose 2.5 percent month-on-month to 2.110 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

M3 is a measure of the money supply that includes, large-time deposits, institutional money market funds, and short-term repurchase agreements. 

Topics: UAE Central Bank

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

MUSCAT: Oman's oil and gas drilling services firm Abraj Energy Services plans to list up to 49 percent of its shares on the Muscat stock exchange in March through an initial public offering, a company statement said on Sunday.

The IPO forms part of an exit plan recently announced by the sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority, the state news agency said.

State energy company OQ, the selling shareholder, is wholly owned by the OIA, which expects to exit eight investments in 2023 to generate about $1.3 billion.

A diversified oil and gas services firm, Abraj is the largest drilling contractor in Oman with a market share of almost 30 percent.

"We believe the Company’s future is very bright, not least because it is already pre-qualified in four countries to conduct a range of services, setting the stage for international expansion geared towards delivering growth and shareholder value," Abraj Chief Executive Saif Al Hamhami said.

The company's return on equity was 13.6 percent in the first nine months of 2022, and it expects to pay a dividend of 85 percent of profit for last year, in 2023.

Ahli Bank Oman, EFG Hermes UAE and National Bank of Oman are acting as global coordinators on the IPO which will be open to investors in Oman, and international investors outside the US. The subscription period is expected to begin in February.

The Gulf region was a rare bright spot for new IPOs last year, but the market was largely dominated by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia pushing state-led listing programs in a bid to advance privatization strategies.

States such as Qatar and Oman are now seeking to capitalize on investor appetite for Gulf IPOs and compete with more active regional exchanges.

Topics: Oman IPO

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7%

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7%
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7%

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7%
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent, becoming the Swiss bank's second-largest shareholder after Saudi National Bank, in a sign that its Gulf investor base is growing in importance.

The Qatar Investment Authority bought 139.03 million shares in the Swiss lender, Refinitiv data shows based on a filing on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission which quoted its most recent ownership holding as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The new shares bring the QIA's ownership in Credit Suisse to 6.87 percent, amounting to 272.25 million shares, from 5.57 percent as reported in its last SEC filing in November.

Credit Suisse declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday and the QIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Credit Suisse's shares rose 2.2 percent on Monday to close at 3.15 Swiss francs.

US investment firm Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse's largest shareholders, shed its holding to about 5 percent, according to regulatory filings on Jan. 11 from a stake of about 10 percent in the bank last August.

Saudi National Bank owns a stake worth about 10 percent in the Swiss lender bank after it became an anchor investor in Credit Suisse's $4.3 billion capital raise which began in October to fund the bank's revamp and restructuring. Saudi Arabian conglomerate Olayan Group owns a stake of about 3 percent, Eikon data shows. SNB, along with the QIA and Olayan Group, account for about 20 percent of Credit Suisse shares.

Credit Suisse outlined plans in October to raise 4 billion Swiss francs from investors, cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking toward its rich clients.

The announcement followed a difficult few weeks when the one-time respected Swiss institution had even become a 'meme stock' at the center of a social media storm.

Once a symbol of Swiss reliability, the bank's reputation has been tarnished by a series of scandals, including an unprecedented prosecution at home involving laundering money for a criminal gang.

In 2021, the bank took a $5.5 billion loss from the unraveling of US investment firm Archegos and had to freeze $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British financier Greensill, highlighting risk-management failings.

Topics: Qatar Investment Authority

Related

Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
Business & Economy
Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
SNB has no plans to take board seats in Credit Suisse following stake buy of $1.5bn 
Business & Economy
SNB has no plans to take board seats in Credit Suisse following stake buy of $1.5bn 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  
Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  
Review: ‘Plane’ fails to land but sees Gerard Butler give a soaring performance     
Review: ‘Plane’ fails to land but sees Gerard Butler give a soaring performance     
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals
Yazidi women enslaved by Daesh call for Australian compensation
The Yazidi women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of ISIS fighters including Australian Khaled Sharrouf
Saudi Airlines names Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne official ambassador
Saudi Airlines names Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne official ambassador

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.