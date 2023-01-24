Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia ranked first among Arab nations for inbound visitors as more than 18 million travelers visited the Kingdom in the first nine months of 2022, according to the UN's World Tourism Organization data.

The UAE was the second-highest Arab nation with inbound visits reaching 14.8 million, followed by Morocco with 11 million tourists in the first three quarters of 2022.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s vision to reach 100 million visitors per year by 2030, the Kingdom’s tourism spending skyrocketed to reach $7.2 billion in the first half of last year, according to data released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment.

These unprecedented numbers have drawn the attention of travel experts from around the world who are set to place these figures under a microscope during the upcoming Arabian Travel Market 2023 event in May in Dubai.

The event will host the Saudi Summit which will take place on the global stage and focus on the impact of the Kingdom’s tourism in reshaping regional travel and landscape, the organizer of ATM said in a press release.

“The ATM 2023 Saudi Summit will offer an ideal forum in which travel professionals and policymakers from across the Middle East and beyond can explore opportunities and challenges within the Kingdom’s ever-growing tourism sector,” ATM Director Danielle Curtis said in a statement.

The annual event is expected to host some of the leading Saudi companies including Saudi Arabian Airlines, flynas, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Asma Hospitality Co., Eye of Riyadh, Itrip, Dur Hospitality, Sadana Real Estate Co, and Saudi Amad for Airport Services & Transport Support.

“From upcoming giga-developments such as NEOM and the Red Sea Project to how the Kingdom’s latest visa reforms are bolstering its travel sector, we expect Saudi Arabia to represent a major drawcard during the upcoming edition of ATM,” Curtis added.

To be held on May 1 to 4. ATM 2023 will feature over 34,000 participants from more than 150 destinations as attendees will explore challenges and opportunities related to sustainable travel.

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism as the destination partner, Emirates as the official airline partner, and IHG Hotels & Resorts as the official hotel partner.