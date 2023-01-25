You are here

US to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027

In this file photo taken on September 3, 2022, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a press conference after the launch of the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket was postponed, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on September 3, 2022, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a press conference after the launch of the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket was postponed, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AFP)
Updated 25 January 2023
Reuters

  • A trip to Mars from Earth using the technology could take roughly four months instead of some nine months with a conventional, chemically powered engine, engineers say
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.
NASA will partner with the US military’s research and development agency, DARPA, to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion engine and launch it to space “as soon as 2027,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said during a conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
The US space agency has studied for decades the concept of nuclear thermal propulsion, which introduces heat from a nuclear fission reactor to a hydrogen propellant in order to provide a thrust believed to be far more efficient than traditional chemical-based rocket engines.
NASA officials view nuclear thermal propulsion as crucial for sending humans beyond the moon and deeper into space. A trip to Mars from Earth using the technology could take roughly four months instead of some nine months with a conventional, chemically powered engine, engineers say.
That would substantially reduce the time astronauts would be exposed to deep-space radiation and would also require fewer supplies, such as food and other cargo, during a trip to Mars.
“If we have swifter trips for humans, they are safer trips,” NASA deputy administrator and former astronaut Pam Melroy said Tuesday.
The planned 2027 demonstration, part of an existing DARPA research program that NASA is now joining, could also inform the ambitions of the US Space Force, which has envisioned deploying nuclear reactor-powered spacecraft capable of moving other satellites orbiting near the moon, DARPA and NASA officials said.
DARPA in 2021 awarded funds to General Atomics, Lockheed Martin and Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin to study designs of nuclear reactors and spacecraft. By around March, the agency will pick a company to build the nuclear spacecraft for the 2027 demonstration, the program’s manager Tabitha Dodson said in an interview.
The joint NASA-DARPA effort’s budget is $110 million for fiscal year 2023 and is expected to be hundreds of millions of dollars more through 2027.

 

Topics: NASA space craft nuclear powered space craft

New Zealand's next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense

New Zealand's next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

  • He was arrested and strip-searched in the late 1990s while protesting proposed reforms to university education
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's next prime minister does not draw adoring crowds like his predecessor Jacinda Ardern, but is well known throughout the country for his political nous, poor dress sense and a love of diet Coke.
Chris Hipkins, 44, was on Wednesday morning officially sworn in to replace Ardern, his friend of more than 20 years, who resigned because she no longer had "enough in the tank".
The straight-talking Hipkins was the architect of New Zealand's Covid-19 response, and is widely seen as a personable politician with a safe pair of hands.
"Hopefully New Zealanders know me as someone who is upfront, doesn't mind admitting when they've made a mistake and can laugh at themselves," he told reporters after being touted for the role last week.
Hipkins has somewhat mellowed since his early days as a firebrand of student politics.
He was arrested and strip-searched in the late 1990s while protesting proposed reforms to university education.
Political commentator Josie Pagani has described Hipkins, with more than 14 years in opposition and government, as "sensible, likeable, tough and capable".
He will now be tasked with turning around the sagging popularity of Ardern's Labour government, which has been hampered by a looming recession and a resurgent conservative opposition.
Hipkins won plaudits for his near two-year term as the Covid response minister in a country that shut its borders to keep the coronavirus out, only fully reopening to the outside world in August last year.
Hailing from the working class Hutt Valley in New Zealand's North Island, Hipkins has held high-profile portfolios including police and education.
"I think I am relatively upfront, I'm relatively inclusive. People won't die wondering what I think," he has said.
"My parents came from relatively humble beginnings and worked really hard to provide a good life for my brother and I."
His diet has drawn the attention of his colleagues, with a former boss once remarking that Hipkins "appears to eat nothing more than sausage rolls and diet Coke".
Justice Minister Kiri Allan, one of Labour's senior Maori MPs, who had been considered a potential prime minister herself, has described Hipkins as decisive and an "incredibly strong" leader.
"He is extremely competent, with a track record of delivering for New Zealand as one of our most senior ministers over the past six years," she said.
Hipkins told journalists he liked cycling, gardening, DIY work and being outdoors, but conceded: "Maybe I don't have the best fashion sense in parliament."
Asked whether having a red-haired prime minister would be a historic moment for the country, he said: "I think it was about time we had a ginger at the top."
The incoming New Zealand leader studied politics and criminology at Victoria University in the capital Wellington and then worked in the industry training sector.
Before becoming an MP in 2008, he worked as a senior adviser to two education ministers and former prime minister Helen Clark.
Although known as a personable and laid-back operator, Hipkins is also capable of playing hard-nosed politics -- and was involved in some high-profile spats with Australia's former conservative government.
In 2021, he accused Australia of "exporting its garbage" to New Zealand -- a reference to Canberra's controversial policy of deporting criminals back to their country of birth.
Hipkins was admonished by Ardern in 2017 after he was accused of orchestrating the resignation of Australia's then-deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce.
Information released to Hipkins showed Joyce was a dual citizen of both Australia and New Zealand -- which disqualified him from sitting in parliament under Australia's constitution.

 

Topics: New Zealand Chris Hipkins

US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program

US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

  • Program focuses on startups in MENA that are growing their businesses
RIYADH: Techstars, a US venture capital firm, announced a new partnership to continue the Techstars Riyadh Accelerator in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Raed Ventures and the National Bank of Saudi Arabia. 

The accelerator focuses on startups in the Middle East and North Africa that are establishing and growing their businesses, with the goal of paving the way for future innovation in the region’s digital economy. 

“I am very excited about the growth of the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom, and between the Kingdom’s investment in entrepreneurship and its pivotal location, Riyadh can attract global emerging talent to the entire region,” Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet said. 

“The best entrepreneurs can influence the world no matter where they are, and part of what we do at Techstars is help them connect their innovations to the rest of the world,” Gavet added.

Abdullah Al-Shamrani, director of digital entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized the importance of technological and innovative entrepreneurship in achieving Vision 2030. 

The accelerator is accepting applications for a 13-week program from June to September 2023. Funding and fundraising opportunities, as well as curated workshops and resources, will be available to each company. Participants will also benefit from a network of mentors from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Bank of Saudi Arabia and Raed Ventures.

 

Topics: Riyadh Techstars Accelerator

16th Al-Dhafra Festival starts Sunday

16th Al-Dhafra Festival starts Sunday
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

  • Festival continues until Feb. 2 as part of Abu Dhabi’s camel beauty contest season
  • Organizing committee chairman hails UAE leadership’s support for heritage preservation projects
AL-DHAFRA, UAE: Competitions and activities of the 16th Al-Dhafra Festival begin on Sunday as part of Abu Dhabi’s camel beauty contest season.
The festival, held under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, will continue until Feb. 2 in Madinat Zayed, the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.
Organized by the Abu Dhabi Cultural Programs and Heritage Festival committee, with strategic partner ADNOC, the festival aims to preserve and develop heritage activities, and enable camel owners to continue the tradition of breeding and caring for camels.
The festival also highlights the camel’s role in Emirati and Gulf culture.
Faris Khalaf Al-Mazrouei, the committee chairman, hailed the UAE leadership’s support for heritage preservation projects and festivals.
He also praised the leadership’s support for falconry competitions, and purebred Arabian horse and heritage competitions, which make the capital a unique role model in the field of organizing heritage festivals.
Al-Mazrouei said that since its first edition in 2008, the festival has been a key pillar in preserving Emirati heritage and traditions for generations to come.
 

Topics: UAE Al-Dhafra Festival Abu Dhabi camel

Air India fined over passenger’s mid-air urination scandal

Air India fined over passenger’s mid-air urination scandal
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Air India has been fined $37,000 for its handling of an incident in which a drunk senior US bank executive was accused of urinating on a female passenger, Indian media reported.
The man allegedly relieved himself on the 72-year-old woman seated in business class on a November 26 flight from New York to New Delhi, an incident dubbed “peegate” by the media.
The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation also fined Air India’s director of in-flight services 300,000 rupees in addition to the carrier’s penalty of three million rupees ($37,000), reports on Friday and Saturday said.
The flight’s pilot also had his license suspended for three months for “failing to discharge his duties” to ensure safety and discipline.
The banker, Indian national Shankar Mishra, was allowed to disembark as normal when the aircraft landed in India and no immediate action was taken.
The woman complained and, after the story was widely reported in the Indian media, police arrested Mishra weeks later after he went to ground and reportedly switched off his phone.
US bank Wells Fargo fired him from his job as vice president of its Indian operations after the “deeply disturbing” allegations.
Air India faced severe criticism for its handling of the woman’s complaint and the airline’s chief executive was forced to issue an apology.
“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” chief executive Campbell Wilson said.
Mishra has been refused bail. His lawyer, Ramesh Gupta, told a hearing last week that the woman, an Indian classical dancer, had in fact urinated on herself.
According to Indian media, Gupta also said that, because of where she was seated, it was impossible for Mishra to have urinated on her without also doing so on another woman who has “made no such complaint.”
The case is the latest embarrassing incident to be reported in India’s booming airline sector in recent months, including shirtless brawls and passengers having heated arguments with cabin crew.
Another inebriated man was accused of urinating on the blanket of a woman on a flight from Paris to India last month but no action was taken after he issued a written apology, reports said.

Topics: India Air India

Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year

Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

  • International ranking announced by Tripadviser at its annual awards ceremony
  • Winners of Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards picked by millions of travelers from around world
DUBAI: Dubai has been crowned the No. 1 global destination in the Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards for a second successive year.
The accolade, that consolidates the UAE city’s position as the world’s favorite tourist destination, reinforces the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33 reform plan.
The initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top-three destinations for tourism and business, the Emirate’s News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The international ranking was announced by Tripadviser, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, at its annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards 2023.
The back-to-back global seals of approval underscore efforts to bolster the city’s vibrant economy and tourism ecosystem as it seeks to deliver the vision of the UAE’s vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, to make Dubai the world’s most visited and liveable city.
Winners of the Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards are chosen by millions of travelers from around the world, who provide their real and unbiased reviews or opinions on destinations, activities, and experiences.
The quality and quantity of independent destination reviews and ratings from travelers covered a period of 12 months from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, said: “The top ranking by global travelers reflects the vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into the world’s top destination for tourism and business, as embodied by a key goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
“The agenda’s objective of consolidating Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top-three cities for tourism and business signifies the leadership’s determination to mark Dubai out as a clear leader not only as a leisure and lifestyle destination but also as a hub for connectivity, commerce, and investment.”
Helal Saeed Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s economy and tourism department, said: “Tourism is a central pillar of Dubai’s economic growth and diversification, and the continual investment in our product offering, a frictionless and superlative guest experience and the development of the sector and those working in it, will not only serve to further accelerate industry growth but critically, will have a significant multiplier impact on many other elements of Dubai’s economic landscape and global appeal to businesses and talent.”
Issam Kazim, the chief executive officer of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “As a city that is always on the move, Dubai’s charm is its unique ability to surprise and delight both new and repeat visitors with its ever-growing diverse offering while keeping its authenticity and traditions intact.”
As one of the most sought-after cities for international travel, business, and events, Dubai’s significant resurgence throughout 2022 was further spurred by Expo 2020 Dubai, a global event that attracted more than 24 million visits.
 

Topics: UAE Dubai Tripadviser Travelers' Choice Awards

