Nusuk platform promoted in Algeria during ministerial visit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has concluded meetings with representatives of travel and Umrah companies in Algeria, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The meetings were held on the sidelines of an exhibition to review the benefits provided by the Kingdom to pilgrims via the Nusuk platform.
The online portal offers a variety of services ranging from obtaining a visa to visit the Kingdom, to providing information to enhance pilgrims’ experiences.
Officials said that visitors from Algeria can use Nusuk to obtain a travel package that includes an Umrah visa, or apply for a visa directly from the Saudi embassy. Residents or holders of commercial or tourist visas of the EU, the US or the UK can also obtain a visa at the airport upon arrival in the Kingdom. Saudi nationals hosting friends and acquaintances can obtain visas for them through the national visa platform. Visa application offices in the Algerian cities Oran and Constantine will reopen during the second quarter of this year.
The minister’s visit to Algiers is one of several promotional tours planned both within and outside the Kingdom. Nusuk has previously organized similar exhibitions in Egypt, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
PARIS: The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage Committee recently announced that Saudi Arabia had been elected to chair the committee, led by the Kingdom’s permanent representative at UNESCO Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin.
Saudi Arabia will also host the 45th session of the committee to be held in Riyadh between Sept. 10 and 25, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Princess Haifa said that the decision had been made in consideration of the Kingdom’s influential role in supporting heritage and its efforts to realize the committee’s goals.
The World Heritage Committee, comprised of representatives from 21 of the World Heritage Convention’s States Parties, has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List.
Saudi Arabia also previously won membership of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee and executive board.
Center delivered 9 artificial respirators to 4 hospitals in Sudan and offered staff training
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan and Lebanon continue with securing food and water for people in need.
In Afghanistan the center distributed 390 food packages in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). In Sudan another 500 food parcels were distributed.
While in Yemen, KSreleif inaugurated a project in Marib, to supply water to camps of the displaced people, helping around 28,000 people.
The agency has also extended its help to the Syrian people displaced in Lebanon, in support to the education of Syrian refugees it distributed 10,000 school bags to students.
And the center delivered nine artificial respirators to four hospitals in Sudan and offered training for staff.
Saudi Cabinet reviews political and economic efforts to boost cooperation
Ministers were also briefed on letters from the presidents of Chad and Gambia and the Kingdom’s participation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting last week
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday reviewed a number of political and economic decisions and initiatives designed to strengthen international cooperation in a number of fields and encourage more innovative and collaborative solutions to global challenges.
At the start of the session, chaired by King Salman at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, ministers were briefed on the content of the two letters received by the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, from the presidents of Gambia and Chad.
The Cabinet also reviewed and underlined the importance of Saudi Arabia’s participation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last week. During the international gathering, Saudi delegates highlighted the progress the Kingdom has made through Vision 2030, with the aim of developing a thriving, diversified economy and unlock opportunities for international cooperation, and also Saudi Arabia’s contributions and international initiatives designed to support the stability and growth of the global economy, preserve the environment and tackle climate change.
Minister of State and Acting Minister of Media Issam bin Saad bin Saeed said that ministers commended the outcomes of the 13th meeting of the Saudi-Swiss Economic Committee, which took place in Zurich last week, during which memorandums of understanding were signed for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries to take advantage of opportunities in a number of fields.
The Cabinet reviewed the latest regional and global developments, reiterating the Kingdom’s belief in the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and its rejection of hatred and extremism and all their causes.
The Council of Ministers authorized the minister of foreign affairs to hold talks with a Costa Rican delegation and sign a draft general cooperation agreement between the two governments, and also authorized the minister of culture to hold talks with a Nigerien delegation and sign a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation.
It approved an agreement on labor cooperation to employ a workforce between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, and approved the Kingdom’s accession to the memorandum of agreement of the Middle East and North Africa Regional Air Safety Monitoring Organization.
Ministers also approved Saudi Arabia’s updated schedule of commitments for trade in services under the World Trade Organization framework, and authorized the minister of commerce and chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade to submit the updated schedule in accordance with WTO procedures.
They also approved amendments accredited by the assembly of the International Maritime Organization to the IMO Convention signed in Geneva in 1948.
The Cabinet authorized the minister of education and chairman of the board of directors of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to hold talks with the Austrian side and sign a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of technical and vocational training with the Austrian Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy.
The Cabinet also issued a decision to suspend work of the e-system for listing home ownership.
The Cabinet approved a decision to extend the provisions of Decision No. 515 issued on April 8, 2020, related to exempting small enterprises with a total of nine workers or less, including their owner, from paying the financial fee for a period of three years – for one year as of the date of expiration of the referred period.
Van Cleef and Arpels exhibition opens at national museum in Riyadh
Director General of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia Laila Alfaddagh told Arab News that this collaboration between the museum and the jewelry house stems from a shared vision and interest.
RIYADH: French luxury jewelry brand Van Cleef & Arpels is holding an exhibition in Riyadh featuring creations previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and Egypt’s Queen Nazli and Princess Fawzia.
The “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love” exhibition, hosted at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19 and will run for three months.
The immersive exhibition invites attendees to explore the Van Cleef & Arpels universe, showcasing the bespoke craftsmanship, leading designs and artistry that have characterized the high jewelry maison’s history.
This first-of-its-kind exhibition in the Kingdom features around 280 pieces of jewelry, watches and precious objects created since the maison’s founding in 1906. These rare creations have been carefully selected under the curation of Alba Cappellieri, professor of jewelry design at Milan Polytechnic University and president of the Milano Fashion Institute. The collection is themed according to three sections dedicated to the notions of time, nature and love.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The ‘Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love’ exhibition showcases around 280 pieces of jewelry and precious objects created since the maison’s founding in 1906. The collection has been carefully curated by Alba Cappallieri, the president of the Milano Fashion Institute.
• As part of the exhibition’s program, L’ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts, and international experts and speakers will be offering workshops and talks on various topics including ‘The Secret Language of Flowers’ and ‘Saudi Arabia’s Influence in Local Industry.’
Nicolas Bos, president and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, told Arab News: “What I really expect and look forward to doing together with the team of the museum is to cater to very wide audiences. So not only jewelry experts or connoisseurs but really anybody that has a curiosity for jewelry and decorative arts.”
Bos said that the message Van Cleef & Arpels wishes to convey through this collaboration is that jewelry is a magical and exciting form of art.
“Regardless of the value, price and rarity, you see the expression of craftsmanship, the beauty of the stones, great inspirations, dialogue with other forms of art and culture that sometimes are unexpected,” Bos added.
Alongside high jewelry, over 90 archival documents, sketches and gouache designs are on display.
Director-General of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia Laila Al-Faddagh told Arab News that this collaboration between the museum and the jewelry house stems from a shared vision and interest.
We’re having year-long programs ... we want to welcome everyone.
Laila Alfaddagh, Director general, National Museum of Saudi Arabia
“Van Cleef & Arpels are amazing at preserving their archival pieces, and they’re amazing at promoting them. And that’s something that museums do, and that commonality was what encouraged this partnership,” Al-Faddagh said.
In addition to the wide range of timeless pieces, the exhibition reaffirms some of Van Cleef & Arpels’ fundamental values, particularly creation, transmission and education, through an extensive program that includes talks with regional and international speakers, workshops for both adults and children, as well as other interactive educational activities.
Al-Faddagh told Arab News: “The programs are not going to end with this exhibition. We’re having year-long programs, and I want everyone to feel comfortable and excited to visit us because we want to welcome everyone.”
FASTFACT
Among the prized pieces, some were previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Queen Nazli of Egypt, and Princess Fawzia of Egypt.
L’ECOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, will offer courses, workshops and talks given by its professors on the following topics: “Nature: The Inspiration for Architecture,” “The Secret Language of Flowers,” and “The Philosophy Behind Love.” Several renowned international speakers have also been asked to give the talks: “Saudi Arabia’s Influence in Local Industry” and “The Secrets of Sentimental Jewels.”
Founded at Paris’ 22 Place Vendome in 1906, Van Cleef & Arpels came into being following diamond-cutter Alfred Van Cleef’s marriage to Estelle Arpels in 1895. Van Cleef & Arpels perpetuates a distinctive style that has produced numerous signatures. Among them are the Mystery Set technique, the minaudiere, the transformable zip necklace and the Alhambra motif.
Saudi king issues order promoting and appointing 51 judges at Board of Grievances
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal order promoting and appointing 51 judges at the Board of Grievances at various judicial levels, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The President of the Board of Grievances and Administrative Judicial Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, said that the royal order confirms the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership in supporting the administrative judiciary and developing its performance with distinguished judicial competencies.