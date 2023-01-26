You are here

  • Home
  • Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Iranian Tourism Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami (C) was strongly criticized by ultra-conservatives in October after reportedly criticizing the morality police. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2nacy

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
  • Tourism and Heritage Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami referred to increasing numbers of women seen without wearing hijab since the September 16 death of Amini
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian minister has called for greater tolerance toward women not wearing mandatory headscarves, amid months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, media reported Thursday.
Tourism and Heritage Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, speaking after a government meeting on Wednesday, referred to the fact that increasing numbers of women were being seen without wearing a hijab since the September 16 death of Amini.
“Closed-mindedness unfortunately exists in the country, but we can no longer be hard on the people,” Zarghami said, the ISNA news agency and several newspapers reported.
“To develop tourism and improve social life, you have to open up space, understand the people and not be strict with them,” he added.
Zarghami said he advised a “man who behaves harshly” toward a woman not wearing headscarf to “close his eyes if looking at her excites him.”
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in custody after being arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code.
Zarghami was strongly criticized by ultra-conservatives in October after reportedly criticizing the morality police.
Since the outbreak of the protests, the morality police unit charged with enforcing the hijab rules has been less visible and women have taken to the streets without mandatory headscarves.
But authorities signalled less tolerance since the start of the year, with police warning that women must wear headscarves even in cars.
Earlier this month, the prosecutor general issued a directive in which “police were ordered to firmly punish any hijab violations,” and that courts should sentence and fine violators, with “additional penalties such as exile, bans on practicing certain professions and closing workplaces.”
Iran says hundreds of people, including security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which they generally describe as “riots.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
World
US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police
World
Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police

Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge

Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge

Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge
  • One of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions, the August 4, 2020 blast destroyed much of the Lebanese capital’s port and surrounding areas
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Beirut: Families of victims killed in the 2020 Beirut explosion rallied Thursday to support the judge investigating the disaster, after he was charged by Lebanon’s top prosecutor in the highly politically case.
Security was tight at the palace of justice in Beirut, where dozens of family members of the victims gathered “to support the investigation” led by investigative judge Tarek Bitar.
One of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions, the August 4, 2020 blast destroyed much of the Lebanese capital’s port and surrounding areas, killing more than 215 people and injuring over 6,500. No official has been held accountable for the disaster.
Bitar this week defied Lebanon’s entrenched ruling elite by daring to charge several powerful figures — including prosecutor general Ghassan Oueidat — over the blast, and revived a probe that was suspended for over a year amid vehement political and legal pushback.
Oueidat in turn charged Bitar for insubordination and for “usurping power,” calling him for questioning on Thursday — a summons Bitar is not expected to attend.
He also ordered the release of all those detained in the case, and slapped a travel ban on Bitar.
The organization of families of those killed called the move against Bitar a “political, security and judicial coup d’etat.”
Relatives of the victims and rights groups have blamed the disaster on an entrenched political class widely seen as inept.
Lebanon has a history of political assassinations, and authorities are now “entirely responsible for the judge’s safety,” the families warned.
Bitar, handling the biggest case since former prime minister Rafik Hariri’s 2005 assassination, was forced to suspend his probe for 13 months after a barrage of lawsuits, mainly from politicians he had summoned on charges of negligence.
The judicial arm-wrestling between Bitar and Oueidat is the latest of crisis-torn Lebanon’s mounting woes, as the value of the national currency hit new record lows against the US dollar this week.
On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to “urgently pass a resolution to create an impartial fact-finding mission” into the port explosion.
“The Lebanese authorities have repeatedly obstructed the domestic investigation into the explosion,” the joint statement said.

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree
  • inister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan said the resignation was due to a deadlock reached on various issues
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The resignation of Kuwait's government was accepted on Thursday in an Emiri decree, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan said the resignation was due to a deadlock reached on various issues with the legislative authority during the first session of the National Assembly’s 17th legislative term.

The minister expressed confidence the crown prince would take necessary action that served the best interests of the country.

The resignation comes less than four months after the government was sworn in.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
Middle-East
Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
King Salman receives message from Kuwait crown prince
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives message from Kuwait crown prince

Palestinians say death toll mounting in Israeli troops' West Bank raid

Palestinians say death toll mounting in Israeli troops' West Bank raid
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
AP

Palestinians say death toll mounting in Israeli troops' West Bank raid

Palestinians say death toll mounting in Israeli troops' West Bank raid
  • Israel has been staging nightly arrest raids in the West Bank, saying they are meant to dismantle militant networks
  • Palestinian Health Minister May Al-Kaila said paramedics were struggling to reach the wounded amid the fighting
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed several Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest days in months of unrest.
The violence occurred in what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in the Jenin refugee camp, that has been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids.

The Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their gunmen were battling troops who had swept into Jenin refugee camp, while numbers of casualties are still rising.
The Israeli military said forces were operating in the area but did not immediately provide any other details. Israeli media reported troops came under fire during the raid.
Palestinian Health Minister May Al-Kaila said paramedics were struggling to reach the wounded amid the fighting. She also accused the military of firing tear gas at the pediatric ward of a hospital, causing children to choke. The military had no immediate comment.
Jenin hospital identified the woman killed as Magda Obaid. The Palestinian Health Ministry earlier identified another one of the dead as Saeb Azriqi, 24, who was brought to a hospital in critical condition after being shot, and died from his wounds. The ministry said at least 16 people were wounded.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, condemned the violence, calling on the international community to speak out against it.
Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched the raids last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people, while another round of attacks later in the year brought the death toll to 30.
Thursday’s violence brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 25. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.
Israel says most of the dead were militants. But youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians say they further entrench Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for their future state.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for state.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Jenin West Bank

Related

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian, boy dies from bullet wound
Middle-East
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian, boy dies from bullet wound
Palestinians upbeat after ties with EU revived
Middle-East
Palestinians upbeat after ties with EU revived

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
  • Both sites will have access to enhanced technical and financial assistance
  • Seven major landmarks of Ancient Kingdom of Saba and Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli on UN list of ‘’an emergency procedure”
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

CAIRO: An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from the Middle East.
The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli were inscribed on the UN agency list in ‘’an emergency procedure,” in hopes of better preserving the neglected sites. Now added, both sites will have access to enhanced technical and financial assistance, UNESCO said.
The pre-Islamic Yemeni kingdom of Saba, which once stretched from Sanaa to Marib, now lies on one of the major front lines dividing Houthi rebels from coalition forces. The threat of destruction from the ongoing conflict was cited as the key reason to add the seven landmarks that include several ancient temples, a dam and the ruins of old Marib.
Yemen’s ruinous conflict began in 2014 when Iranian-backed rebels swept down from the mountain and occupied the capital, Sanaa, along with much of Northern Yemen, ousting the internationally recognized government.
A barrage of airstrikes has destroyed historic mud homes in Northern Saada, the historic Houthi heartlands, and damaged much of the over 2,500-year-old Old City in the center of Sanaa, also a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 2015, airstrikes partially destroyed a section of the Great Marib Dam, near the Awwam Temple, one of the seven landmarks.
Lebanon’s modernist Rachid Karami International Fair was designed during the 1960s as part of a wider policy to modernize the country. Funding shortages continually interrupted construction before the half-built site was eventually abandoned following the outbreak of civil war in the mid-1970s.
In recent years, the 70-hectare (173-acre) site, headed by a boomerang-shaped concert hall, has caught the attention of several developers. UNESCO said it added the site following concerns over its ‘’state of conservation” and fears that a new renovation could undermine the ‘’integrity of the complex.″
Since 2019, Lebanon has been embroiled in an economic crisis, with the currency having lost over 90 percent of its value since then. The financial crisis has plunged three-quarters of the population into poverty, with millions struggling to cope with some of the world’s sharpest inflation.

Topics: Yemen Lebanon UNESCO Heritage Site

Related

Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 
Sport
Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 

Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams

Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams

Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams
  • Morocco taken periodic steps to regularise the status of migrants on its territory
  • EU considering a 500 million euro grant for Rabat to tackle clandestine migration.
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Casablanca: Oumar left home in Guinea five years ago in search of a better life in Europe, but today he inhabits a daily purgatory of hunger, cold and police violence in Morocco.
“Just surviving every day is a battle,” said the 25-year-old.
“It’s exhausting not eating enough, not sleeping under a roof, not feeling safe, experiencing racism.”
He spends his nights camped out on the pavement outside a Casablanca bus station, the makeshift home of hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans whose dreams of reaching Europe are on hold in Morocco.
“We get chased away early in the morning by the police. Then we wander around and come back to the same place at the end of the day,” said Oumar.
Like the other migrants interviewed in this report, Oumar’s name has been changed.
He has tried several times to reach Spanish territory from Morocco but has so far been unsuccessful.
Oumar sits killing time opposite the Oulad Ziane bus station with a few dozen, mostly Guinean migrants.
Some cook in a makeshift kitchen while others lie exhausted on the pavement.
Someone has hung clothes and blankets on a nearby wall to dry.

Bakary, also from Guinea, said he had been living here for three years. “This is our sad reality but nobody wants to see it,” the 18-year-old said.
The migrants set up this makeshift camp on the edge of the coastal port city of 4.2 million people because of its proximity to the bus station, a major transport hub.
Today, the down-at-heel neighborhood sees repeated flare-ups with the authorities.
This month, six migrants were arrested following clashes during a police operation to evict people camping on the site of a tramway extension.
Today, they’re back on the same site, divided into groups by country of origin with everyone pitching in to survive.
“Wherever we set up camp, they chase us away,” said Boubacar, 27, from Mali. “It’s not as if we want to sleep on the tram tracks, but they don’t offer us any alternative.”
Most residents were reluctant to speak to a journalist, but one Moroccan sweets vendor said the migrants were “part of the landscape now, they don’t bother anyone.”
The station toilets are the only place the migrants have to wash.
“Sometimes they let us in, sometimes no,” said Boubacar, accusing residents of the neighborhood of racism.

 

Catholic charity Caritas provides migrants with basic medicines and health care.
The Moroccan press regularly voices opposition to the migrants. “End clandestine immigration!” said a recent headline in weekly newspaper Maroc Hebdo, calling it “a social, security and political problem that the state is struggling to manage.”
Noureddine Riadi of Morocco’s main human rights group, the AMDH, said the migrants were facing “difficult conditions” and called on authorities to do more to help.
“The most vulnerable should be housed in temporary residential centers,” he said.
Lamine, a 20-year-old who has tried five times to penetrate the heavily secured Spanish enclave of Melilla on Morocco’s northern coast, said he has almost given up.
“We’re struggling to keep believing, but my optimism is fading every day,” he said.
Morocco has taken periodic steps to regularise the status of migrants on its territory, many of whom arrive via the country’s desert border with Algeria, which is officially closed.
But it is under growing European pressure to strengthen border controls and restrict the movement of migrants within its territory.
Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that the EU is considering a 500 million euro grant for Rabat to tackle clandestine migration.
In 2022, Moroccan police detained more than 32,000 migrants and arrested 566 people suspected of involvement in people trafficking, according to official figures.
But migrants in Casablanca say they are not giving up on the dream of reaching Europe.
Bakary said going home would mean “admitting defeat.”
“For me, it’s Europe or death,” he said.

Topics: Morocco Europe migrants

Related

Morocco targeting 50% renewable use by 2030, PM tells Davos 
Middle-East
Morocco targeting 50% renewable use by 2030, PM tells Davos 
Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office
Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office

Latest updates

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge
Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge
Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree
Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree
Reconstruction efforts in Middle East countries to fuel electricity demand growth: Saudi Association of Energy Economics chairman
Reconstruction efforts in Middle East countries to fuel electricity demand growth: Saudi Association of Energy Economics chairman
Global collaboration of startups to benefit all, says NASSCOM chief
Global collaboration of startups to benefit all, says NASSCOM chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.