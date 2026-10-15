RIYADH: A specialized medical team from the Ministry of Interior's Medical Services successfully performed Saudi Arabia's first minimally invasive robot-assisted lumbar spine surgery at Prince Naif Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.

The procedure was performed on a patient suffering from severe degeneration of the lumbar vertebrae using the ExcelsiusGPS robotic surgical system.

The advanced technology enabled the patient to regain mobility and walk within the first hour after surgery while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues.

The ExcelsiusGPS system combines advanced surgical navigation with a robotic arm, allowing surgeons to plan procedures and precisely guide surgical instruments during operations.

The achievement marks one of the first milestones for Prince Naif Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation, which operates under the Ministry of Interior's Medical Services program responsible for operating medical cities.

The center aims to advance spinal surgery services by integrating cutting-edge medical technologies and drawing on national expertise and international experience to improve surgical practices and facilitate knowledge transfer, ultimately enhancing the quality of specialized healthcare provided to beneficiaries.