CAIRO: Egypt and Saudi Arabia aim to officially launch the electricity interconnection project between the two countries in mid-November, after completing operational tests for the first and second lines within the next three weeks, according to statements made by Mahmoud Esmat, the Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, to Asharq Bloomberg.

Esmat said that the Egyptian and Saudi sides have begun conducting operational tests for the two lines at different capacities, within the framework of technical tests and joint coordination, in preparation for the official operation of the project, adding that a major celebration will be organized in Saudi Arabia in mid-November to announce the start of operation.

The minister explained that completing the operational tests for the two lines within the next three weeks paves the way for launching the project with its target capacity of 3,000 megawatts.

A project to promote energy exchange

The project is one of the largest electricity interconnection projects in the region, with investments estimated at about $1.8 billion. It aims to enhance energy security and increase the reliability of the two networks, in addition to supporting the two countries’ plans to expand renewable energy sources and exchange electricity according to the needs of each network.

The project’s target capacity is 3,000 megawatts, which will enhance opportunities for energy exchange and support the operational efficiency of both networks, within the framework of the two countries’ plans to develop energy infrastructure and expand regional cooperation.

The project, whose establishment idea dates back to 2012, is based on high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology at 500 kilovolts, and connects the Badr station in Egypt with the East Medina and Tabuk stations in Saudi Arabia.

The connection extends via overhead lines and submarine cables crossing the Gulf of Aqaba, with a total length of approximately 1,350 kilometers.