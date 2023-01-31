Security, hybrid work, and sustainability among the key technology trends in Saudi Arabia: Cisco 

CAIRO: Cisco, a Nasdaq-traded leader in technology that powers the Internet, believes security, hybrid work, multi-cloud architectures and sustainability will be key technology themes that lead digital transformation in Saudi Arabia in 2023.
The company shared insights into technological trends powered by connectivity and next-generation networks that will help digitalization in the region ahead of the LEAP event that will be held in the Kingdom from Feb. 6 to 9.
The future of work, according to Cisco, is set to be a hybrid model, featuring inclusive experiences resulting in more productive and happier workforces.
“In 2023, we will also see natural language processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning used in new and innovative ways in collaboration solutions, powering hybrid work,” according to Cisco’s press release.
The company believes as digitalization expands, and the threats from cybercriminals increase with it, technologies in cybersecurity in 2023 will have to include anomaly detection and behavior patterns also powered by AI.
The year ahead will also present a noticeable shift in how companies leverage multi-cloud architectures as Cisco states that 89 percent of enterprises are already adopting the multi-cloud framework.
Sustainability will become a common drive for enterprises to meet net-zero standards with the goal to transform data centers for a more sustainable future.
“Networking and APIs will become more advanced within data center platform management to monitor, track, and change the use of energy. IT vendors and equipment partners are focusing on the reuse of hardware,” the release stated.
LEAP is a three-day global technology event which is expected to play host to more than 100,000 attendees to discuss the future of the digital world.
“For more than 25 years, Cisco has been working with the Kingdom on its innovation journey, through initiatives such as our Country Digital Acceleration program and Cisco Networking Academy. As we continue to help the nation realize its Vision 2030, LEAP serves as a significant platform for Cisco to showcase the possibilities of a digital and green future," Reem Asaad, vice president at Cisco Middle East and Africa said.
Cisco is set to showcase its latest technologies and innovations alongside its channel partners at the event.
“This year at LEAP, we aren’t only unveiling our ground-breaking digital technologies, we’re also highlighting our commitment to spurring innovation and growing the technology ecosystem in the Kingdom,” Salman Faqeeh, managing director at Cisco Saudi Arabia, said.