RIYADH: The Saudi Civil Defense on Wednesday lifted danger warnings it earlier issued for Riyadh and Al-Kharj Governorate under its National Early Warning Platform.

“The danger has passed in Riyadh City,” the Saudi Civil Defense said on X. It also issued the similar announcement for Al-Kharj Governorate.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, also posted on his social media account on Wednesday that a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh has been intercepted and destroyed.

تنبيه زال الخطر عن مدينة الرياض، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #الدفاع_المدني وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (911).



Alert: The danger has passed in Riyadh City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering… pic.twitter.com/sgaNacxQtt — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 14, 2026

The agency however encouraged everyone to continue following civil defense instructions safety, avoid gathering and filming.

“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability,” the Saudi Civil Defense said on X, sharing a reminder from the Ministry of Interior.

It also recommended the populace to call 911 in any case of emergency.