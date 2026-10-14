DUBAI: Saudi Lebanese fashion designer and influencer Alanoud Badr, known on social media as Fozaza, has shared a message of pride and solidarity with Saudi Arabia, describing the Kingdom as a nation that “will always remain proud and resilient” amid a wave of attacks on its airports.

“We are the children of a solid land that cannot be defeated by crises or divided by lies. We stand with our nation in peace and in hardship, ready to sacrifice at any time,” Badr wrote in a post shared with her followers on Instagram.

“I am Saudi, and I affirm without hesitation: My country is a red line,” she added.

The entrepreneur also pledged her loyalty to the country’s leadership in the same post.

“Our promise to our leaders is a bond that will not break, and our trust in you is steadfast. We are your soldiers in every field, and our loyalty and steadfastness will remain,” she wrote.

Badr went on to address both the Kingdom’s well-wishers and those who sought to harm it.

“This is Saudi Arabia; those who wish it well are welcome, and those who wish it harm should know that it will always remain proud and resilient, with its people as a shield and a sword,” she wrote.

Her post comes as Yemen’s Houthi militia stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

A strike on the airport on Saturday killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, while a projectile hit terminal four the following day, killing a Pakistani national and injuring 11. Air India, FlyDubai, Lufthansa Group and Pakistan International Airlines have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and other Saudi airports for varying periods, and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said the attack would “be met with a firm response.”

Badr’s social media career began with her own fashion label, Lady Fozaza.

In 2018, she was named Best Fashion Influencer at the inaugural Cosmopolitan Middle East Influencer Awards in Dubai, which recognized the region’s top influencers, bloggers and entrepreneurs based on votes from 150,000 readers.

In 2021, she was nominated for Middle Eastern Social Media Star at the E! People’s Choice Awards, the first year the category was introduced.