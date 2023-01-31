You are here

  • Home
  • US crude, petroleum products demand rises in November: EIA

US crude, petroleum products demand rises in November: EIA

Monthly crude oil field production rose in November to 12.38 million bpd, down from 12.41 million bpd in October, which was a 31-month high, EIA said.
Monthly crude oil field production rose in November to 12.38 million bpd, down from 12.41 million bpd in October, which was a 31-month high, EIA said.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xh5s

Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

US crude, petroleum products demand rises in November: EIA

US crude, petroleum products demand rises in November: EIA
  • Oil steadies as dollar retreats
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK/LONDON: Demand for US crude and petroleum products rose 178,000 barrels per day in November to 20.59 million bpd, the highest since August, according to the US Energy Information Administration Petroleum Supply Monthly report on Tuesday

Demand for finished motor gasoline, rose 21,000 bpd to 8.85 million bpd in November, also its highest since November, EIA said.

Monthly crude oil field production rose in November to 12.38 million bpd, down from 12.41 million bpd in October, which was a 31-month high, EIA said.

Trading

Oil prices steadied after moving close to a three-week low on Tuesday, with US wage growth data and a retreating US dollar bolstering risk sentiment ahead of the meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major central banks.

March Brent crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.68 percent, at $84.32 a barrel by 1512 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the more heavily traded April contract rose by 24 cents, or 0.28 percent, to $84.74.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.28 percent, at $78.12.

Brent and WTI earlier touched their lowest prices in almost three weeks on the prospect of further interest rate increases and abundant flows of Russian crude.

But prices steadied after the US dollar pared early gains, with the resulting improvement in risk sentiment also boosting equity markets, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Topics: Oil US WTI Demand EIA

Related

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Russia bans oil exporters from adhering to Western price caps 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slips; Russia bans oil exporters from adhering to Western price caps 

Green energy investment tops $1tn, matches fossil fuels

Green energy investment tops $1tn, matches fossil fuels
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Green energy investment tops $1tn, matches fossil fuels

Green energy investment tops $1tn, matches fossil fuels
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Investment in cleaner energy is on the verge of overtaking spending on fossil fuels for the first time ever after exceeding $1 trillion last year, a report on Tuesday said.

Despite the milestone, spending on energy transition technology must immediately triple to meet the target of net-zero emissions by 2050 to combat climate change, according to research group BloombergNEF.

Investment in sectors such as renewables, nuclear, zero-emission vehicles or recycling projects totaled $1.1 trillion last year, matching spending on fossil fuels, the report found.

This is up 31 percent on the previous year, and marks the first time the investment total has been measured in trillions.

The increase was driven by the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the report said.

“Investment in clean energy technologies is on the brink of overtaking fossil fuel investments, and won’t look back,” said Albert Cheung, head of global analysis at BloombergNEF.

China was by far the largest investor in energy transition, with the US a distant second.

Nearly half of the total global investment was in China, particularly in steel recycling and the renewable energy and electric vehicles sectors.

Germany has retained its place in third position, largely due to a sizable EV market.

But a drop in offshore wind deals saw investment in Britain fall by nearly a fifth, the report found.

Globally, renewable energy was the biggest sector for investment at $495 billion, followed by electrified transport projects.

With the exception of nuclear power, the researchers said all other sectors saw record levels of investment.

The growth in energy transition technology also comes as many countries saw an increase in fossil fuel investment in a bid to shore up energy security.

The war in Ukraine caused disruption to the global power supply as Russia, a major producer of fossil fuels, cut gas supplies to EU countries and was hit by sweeping sanctions over the invasion.

A separate report by Ember, an energy think tank, said on Tuesday that wind and solar energy generated 22 percent of EU electricity, surpassing gas (20 percent) for the first time.

Hydro and nuclear power still represented the biggest share of electricity generation in the 27-nation bloc, accounting for 32 percent.

Topics: Green investment clean energy fossil fuel EVs Net Zero climate change

Related

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation on clean energy
Saudi Arabia, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation on clean energy

Future Hospitality Investment Summit returns to Riyadh after sold-out 2022 event

Future Hospitality Investment Summit returns to Riyadh after sold-out 2022 event
Updated 57 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Future Hospitality Investment Summit returns to Riyadh after sold-out 2022 event

Future Hospitality Investment Summit returns to Riyadh after sold-out 2022 event
Updated 57 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Registration is now open for the Future Hospitality Investment Summit, set to be held in Riyadh from May 7 to 9.

The summit, taking place in the Al Faisaliah Hotel, will have the theme ‘Invest in Change’ and focus on the importance of sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development,

“Following our sold-out edition of FHIS in Riyadh last year, we are very excited to be back in the Kingdom this year with our host sponsors Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama and our many other partners for the event,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of the event’s organizer The Bench.

The summit is the sixth industry conference organized by The Bench in Saudi Arabia, with the 2022 event attracting more than 500 attendees from over 20 nations, featuring 110 speakers and 46 sponsors and partners. 

“The convergence of thought leaders and industry experts will result in reshaping the industry through revolutionary ideas, groundbreaking innovation and avant-garde practices and I can’t wait to see Saudi Arabia’s brightest minds and leaders in our industry come together to invest in change,” added Worsley.

Topics: Future Hospitality Investment Summit

Related

Security, hybrid work, and sustainability among the key technology trends in Saudi Arabia: Cisco 

Security, hybrid work, and sustainability among the key technology trends in Saudi Arabia: Cisco 
Updated 31 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

Security, hybrid work, and sustainability among the key technology trends in Saudi Arabia: Cisco 

Security, hybrid work, and sustainability among the key technology trends in Saudi Arabia: Cisco 
Updated 31 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Cisco, a Nasdaq-traded leader in technology that powers the Internet, believes security, hybrid work, multi-cloud architectures and sustainability will be key technology themes that lead digital transformation in Saudi Arabia in 2023. 

The company shared insights into technological trends powered by connectivity and next-generation networks that will help digitalization in the region ahead of the LEAP event that will be held in the Kingdom from Feb. 6 to 9. 

The future of work, according to Cisco, is set to be a hybrid model, featuring inclusive experiences resulting in more productive and happier workforces.  

“In 2023, we will also see natural language processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning used in new and innovative ways in collaboration solutions, powering hybrid work,” according to Cisco’s press release. 

The company believes as digitalization expands, and the threats from cybercriminals increase with it, technologies in cybersecurity in 2023 will have to include anomaly detection and behavior patterns also powered by AI.

The year ahead will also present a noticeable shift in how companies leverage multi-cloud architectures as Cisco states that 89 percent of enterprises are already adopting the multi-cloud framework. 

Sustainability will become a common drive for enterprises to meet net-zero standards with the goal to transform data centers for a more sustainable future. 

“Networking and APIs will become more advanced within data center platform management to monitor, track, and change the use of energy. IT vendors and equipment partners are focusing on the reuse of hardware,” the release stated. 

LEAP is a three-day global technology event which is expected to play host to more than 100,000 attendees to discuss the future of the digital world. 

“For more than 25 years, Cisco has been working with the Kingdom on its innovation journey, through initiatives such as our Country Digital Acceleration program and Cisco Networking Academy. As we continue to help the nation realize its Vision 2030, LEAP serves as a significant platform for Cisco to showcase the possibilities of a digital and green future," Reem Asaad, vice president at Cisco Middle East and Africa said. 

Cisco is set to showcase its latest technologies and innovations alongside its channel partners at the event. 

“This year at LEAP, we aren’t only unveiling our ground-breaking digital technologies, we’re also highlighting our commitment to spurring innovation and growing the technology ecosystem in the Kingdom,” Salman Faqeeh, managing director at Cisco Saudi Arabia, said. 

Topics: Cisco LEAP23 Cybersecurity

Related

LEAP tech conference launches two competitions with a $1.5m prize pool
Business & Economy
LEAP tech conference launches two competitions with a $1.5m prize pool

PIF-owned SEVEN acquires AMC’s cinema chain in Saudi Arabia

PIF-owned SEVEN acquires AMC’s cinema chain in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned SEVEN acquires AMC’s cinema chain in Saudi Arabia

PIF-owned SEVEN acquires AMC’s cinema chain in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Entertainment Ventures has taken over US-headquartered AMC Entertainment Holdings’ 85 cinema screens in the Kingdom after buying 100 percent of the firm’s stake in the country.

As part of the deal, the Saudi-based company, known as SEVEN and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, will keep the brand name of AMC Cinemas - which in 2018 became the first cinema operator in the Kingdom. 

The deal comes as SEVEN prepares to invest SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) on developing 21 integrated entertainment destinations across Saudi Arabia as part of a plan to improve the choice and quality of the sector and develop local talent and capabilities in the industry.

Abdullah Al Dawood, chairman of SEVEN, said: “Our partnership with AMC – the world’s largest cinema chain, was crucial in developing knowledge, technical expertise and equipping us with the know-how to build up institutional capacities and support growth in Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry. 

“The acquisition of AMC’s stake in Saudi Arabia reflects SEVEN’s long-term strategy of bringing unparalleled experiences to the people and visitors of the Kingdom and contribute to the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.”

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, said: “After more than 5 years since our first trip to Saudi Arabia and nearly five years since we opened our first theater there, we believe this announcement and agreement is the natural next step in the process as we achieved our objectives of the joint venture.”

According to a press release announcing the acquisition, the Saudi entertainment market is growing at an annual rate of 47.65 percent and is expected to touch SR4.4 billion ($1.17 billion) by the end of 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Entertainment Ventures Co. (SEVEN) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) AMC Cinemas

Related

SEVEN invests over $13bn to build entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
SEVEN invests over $13bn to build entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia

Closing bell: TASI falls 0.2% to close at 10,793 

Closing bell: TASI falls 0.2% to close at 10,793 
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI falls 0.2% to close at 10,793 

Closing bell: TASI falls 0.2% to close at 10,793 
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday fell 17.83 points — or 0.16 percent — to close at 10,792.85. 

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index and the parallel market Nomu fell flat to close at 1,488.36 and 19,140.41, respectively. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR4.59 billion ($1.22 billion), with 97 stocks of the listed 224 advancing and 114 retreating. 

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group was the topmost gainer of the day, rising 8.77 percent to SR12.40. 

The other top gainers were Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co., Wataniya Insurance Co., Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co.and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. 

The worst performer on Tuesday was Middle East Paper Co., which fell 4.73 percent to SR30.20. 

Other stocks that performed poorly included Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., National Industrialization Co., and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while one stayed flat and the rest advanced. 

On the announcements front, Jarir Marketing Co., also known as Jarir Bookstores, reported that its net profits, after zakat and tax, declined 2.23 percent to SR969.80 million in 2022 compared to SR991.90 million a year ago. 

The firm witnessed an annual rise of 3.34 percent in revenue to SR9.39 billion in 2022 from SR 9.08 billion in the earlier year, according to the statement to Tadawul. 

Earnings per share retreated to SR8.08 during the January-December 2022 period from SR8.27 in 2021. Its share price on Tuesday increased 0.27 percent to SR150.40 

Nomu-listed Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co. also reported a net profit of SR12.6 million in 2022, up 95 percent compared to SR6.5 million in the previous year, driven by a 58 percent year-on-year increase in revenue. Gross profit also jumped 83 percent during the period under review. 

On Tuesday, National Agricultural Development Co. also informed the stock exchange that it sealed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to recycle biowaste to contribute to environmental protection. 

In a statement to Tadawul, both parties intend to recycle approximately 400,000 tons of biological waste per annum and process them into high-efficient, organic fertilizers. 

The company also announced its 2023-2027 strategy to strengthen its leadership locally and regionally through expanding the current business operations, developing new markets, expanding its product range, and entering into new ventures. 

NADEC aims to become a vertically integrated food business, targeting SR6 billion in revenue by 2027. Its share price gained 1.04 percent to SR23.24. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi Investment Bank, on Jan. 31, began offering the second tranche of its Saudi riyal-denominated tier 1 sukuk with a minimum subscription value of SR1 million. The offer ends on Feb. 5, 2023. SIB’s share price added 1.35 percent to SR17.98. 

Alqemam for Computer System Co. debuted on Nomu-Parallel Market on Jan. 31 as its first direct listing with the symbol 9558 at SR80 per share. Unfortunately, its share price crashed 9.37 percent on its opening day to end at SR72.50. 

On the dividends front, Alkhabeer Capital announced paying a dole out of 1.05 percent, or SR0.105 per unit, to Alkhabeer REIT Fund unitholders for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, totaling SR14.81 million. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

Related

Closing bell: TASI proceeds at snail’s pace, inches ahead 0.12% 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI proceeds at snail’s pace, inches ahead 0.12% 

Latest updates

US crude, petroleum products demand rises in November: EIA
US crude, petroleum products demand rises in November: EIA
Algerian beauty blogger stabbed to death in Germany in plot to fake killer’s death
Algerian beauty blogger stabbed to death in Germany in plot to fake killer’s death
Green energy investment tops $1tn, matches fossil fuels
Green energy investment tops $1tn, matches fossil fuels
Advisory firm Salient launches in Saudi Arabia
Advisory firm Salient launches in Saudi Arabia
Pakistani biker group arrives in Makkah after 22-day ride from Lahore  
Pakistani biker group arrives in Makkah after 22-day ride from Lahore  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.