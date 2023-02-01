You are here

Saudi Arabia spearheading the energy transition in Middle East

Riyadh is all set to host the 44th International Association for Energy Economics International Conference on Feb. 4-9 as the entire world is looking forward to the developments the region will witness during the event. File
Riyadh is all set to host the 44th International Association for Energy Economics International Conference on Feb. 4-9 as the entire world is looking forward to the developments the region will witness during the event. File
Nirmal Narayanan

  • Kingdom’s initiatives are revolutionizing the entire region’s green journey
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The need for energy security has never been more critical in the history of mankind. Amid heightened political tensions, energy diversification programs and sustainability initiatives are a key part of the global agenda today, and countries are working hard to achieve their net-zero targets within the stipulated deadline.

As the world continues its journey to achieve zero emission targets, Saudi Arabia, a country that has been dependent on oil for several decades, is spearheading the energy transition mission in the Middle East region.

Saudi Green Initiative and the wider Middle East Green Initiative are revolutionizing the entire green journey in the region, and they are adequately supported by the Public Investment Fund’s Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. which auctioned off 1.4 million tons of carbon credits during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference held in Riyadh in October last year.

And now, Riyadh is all set to host the 44th International Association for Energy Economics International Conference on Feb. 4-9 as the entire world is looking forward to the developments the region will witness during the event.

FASTFACTS

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and its partners are working steadily in NEOM to complete the construction of the world’s largest green hydrogen project.

The first phase of its green hydrogen facilities is expected to come online in 2025.

The $500-billion megacity will be powered entirely by clean energy and will cover 10,000 sq. miles, an area 33 times the size of New York.

Paul Sullivan, lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and a senior associate fellow at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Energy and Environmental Security, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is steadily progressing with greater energy efficiency and resilience, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is progressing via Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, leading the Middle East Green Initiative, inter alia. It is making progress with solar energy. It will do a lot more on the many colors of hydrogen. It will likely start to develop a nuclear energy program further,” said Sullivan.

Joe Rahi, partner, McKinsey & Co., told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is playing a key role in ensuring an orderly energy transition.

“Saudi Arabia accounts today for the largest share of global oil exports — and it has the potential to become a significant exporter of clean, reliable and affordable energy in the future,” said Rahi.

He further pointed out that the Kingdom has unique access to competitive natural resources both in the form of natural gas to produce blue hydrogen, as well as solar resources and land to develop green hydrogen.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and its partners are working steadily in NEOM to complete the construction of the world’s largest green hydrogen project.

In 2022, NEOM’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr had noted that the first phase of its green hydrogen facilities is expected to come online in 2025. The $500-billion megacity will be powered entirely by clean energy and will cover 10,000 sq. miles, an area 33 times the size of New York.

Sullivan further noted that Saudi Arabia could be the leader of energy transition in the region by developing joint investments, research programs, training and education throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.

“The region and the world really are small. Much more can be learned by working together and not against each other. Just giving money is not enough. The whole region needs to move forward in all aspects of the transition and how the transition affects the energy-water-food-security-economy nexus,” said Sullivan.

Rahi pointed out that Saudi Arabia should create national champions who can develop, produce and scale low-carbon energy to achieve energy transition goals.

According to Rahi, countries in the Middle East could promote investments to scale the supply of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies along with low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

“The region has significant untapped potential here since the geological characteristics of its sedimentary basin could make it a global hub for carbon storage,” he said.

Rahi added: “Stakeholders could boost the development of renewables, including upgrading the supporting infrastructure. Incentives could help accelerate the move to electrification and energy efficiency in buildings, industry and the transportation sector.”

He further noted that the energy transition in the region is creating an opportunity to innovate, which includes creating a startup ecosystem for clean technologies.

Reiterating the views of top industry experts, Sullivan noted that energy transition in a sustainable manner will not happen quickly, and it demands time to materialize the green goals.

“All major transitions take time. The energy transition is no different. It has to be timed and developed for every place in a way that allows peace, prosperity, energy security and climate security,” said Sullivan.

He added: “If it is pressed on too quickly, severe energy, economic insecurity and instability could result. If it is allowed to be delayed too long, then the world and regional climates and environments could be significantly damaged. Extremism is the enemy of energy transitions, much like it is the enemy of society in general.”

Rahi opined that affordable conventional energy is still required to ensure socioeconomic growth, especially for developing countries, and added that low carbon and renewable energy such as hydrogen and solar will continue to play an increasingly important role in the growing energy system.

“To move to large-scale deployment of renewables, countries would also need to invest in grid stabilization and storage to ensure the reliability of supply and integrate renewables into existing systems,” he added.

As Saudi Arabia continues its sustainability journey, events like IAEE International Conference could catalyze the speed of the energy transition, which will ultimately make the world green and beautiful for humankind.

Topics: IAEE23 SGI Saudi Arabia Net Zero

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips nine points to 10,784 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips nine points to 10,784 
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 9.12 points — or 0.08 percent — on Wednesday to close at 10,783.73. 

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index and the parallel market Nomu closed flat at 1,489.74 and 19,147.98, respectively. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR3.67 billion ($1.22 billion), with 97 stocks of the listed 224 advancing and 114 retreating. 

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, rising 8.77 percent to SR12.40. 

The other top gainers were Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, Arabian Pipes Co., Alinma Tokio Marine Co. and Saudi Chemical Co.. 

The worst performer was Saudi Industrial Investment Group, which fell 4.6 percent to SR23.66.  

SIIG reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SR277 million for 2022, down 76 percent from SR1.13 billion in 2021. 

The company said the decline was fueled by its share of profit in jointly managed projects decreasing in 2022 due to lower margins led by higher feedstock costs and weaker selling prices.  

It also turned to a net loss after zakat and tax of SR296 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from a profit of SR121.65 million in the same period a year earlier.  

The other stocks that performed poorly included Taleem REIT Fund, United International Transportation Co., Advanced Petrochemical Co. and Wataniya Insurance Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced, while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Alwasail Industrial Co. informed the stock exchange that it signed a contract with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. on Jan. 31 to finance raw materials for manufacturing activities and products, including polyethylene pipes and its derivatives, at its factories at an estimated value of SR300 million. 

The contract’s term is one year, starting from Jan. 1, 2023, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. 

The agreement includes financing raw materials equivalent to about 60,000 metric tons for manufacturing and products at the company’s factories, including polyethylene pipes and their derivatives. The materials are used in more than 90 percent of its products. Alwasail Industrial’s share price soared 15.37 percent to SR21.62. 

Meanwhile, Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. informed Tadawul that it obtained on Jan. 31 the final approval of the Saudi Central Bank on the comprehensive motor product provided to the individual as well as the group categories, in line with the comprehensive motor insurance rules issued by the central bank on Nov. 8, 2022. The company’s share price picked up 0.68 percent to SR14.90. 

On the dividends front, Saudi Top for Trading Co.’s shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to pay a cash dividend of 120 percent, or SR12 per share, for 2022. These dividends are payable to public shareholders, excluding Abdullah AlAjmi, who waived his profit for 2022. Yet, Saudi Top’s share price plunged 9.46 percent to SR101.40.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

SFD signs $320m agreement to finance infrastructure project in Oman

SFD signs $320m agreement to finance infrastructure project in Oman
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Fund for Development has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman’s Ministry of Finance worth SR1.2 billion ($320 million) to finance the infrastructure development project of the Special Economic Zone in Ad Dhahirah, Oman.   

The MoU aims to open new horizons of cooperation between the two countries through the establishment of the economic zone which is set to promote economic growth, increase trade, and encourage partnerships, according to a press release.  

The deal was signed by SFD CEO Sultan Al-Murshid, and the Omani Ministry of Finance represented by Zahri Al-Abri, during the Saudi-Omani Investment Forum being held in Riyadh.  

Highlighting the importance of collaboration to both nations, Al-Marshad said: "This MoU reflects the long-established historical relations and close partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman. This project will help achieve the two countries' ambitious visions, economic growth, and social prosperity.” he said. 

Al-Abri praised the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting the development projects and programs in the infrastructure sector through the SDF.  

The SDF has been working closely with Oman to finance and support various projects including infrastructure, higher education, vocational training, water, and energy. 

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development saudi-Omani ties  Saudi-Omani Investment Forum

Saudi-based Diriyah signs telecom services deals with Salam and Tawal

Saudi-based Diriyah signs telecom services deals with Salam and Tawal
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project is set to benefit from a wireless telecom networking deal between the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and Integrated Telecom Co. and Telecommunications Towers Co..

The 15-year contract, which includes designing, building, and operating procedures, is projected to cover open-access services to all Diriyah stakeholders including visitors, tenants, and residents, according to a statement.

The agreement is also expected to provide fiber-optic connectivity for 2,000 plots in addition to key services in the Wadi Hanifah and Wadi Safar areas.

“Diriyah prioritizes telecommunications and network access across all of its projects, adhering to the highest global standards,” according to CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo.

The Diriyah project practices several sustainability measures, the most prominent of which is the shared use of each tower among all three primary mobile operators in the Kingdom: STC, Mobily, and Zain.

The shared use of the towers between the operators helps to minimize the number of towers required for coverage and their respective impact on the urban landscape of the country.

“This project will see us develop a state-of-the-art IT and telecom infrastructure that will be shared between service providers, enabling them to host the latest technologies in Diriyah," said Ahmed Al Anqari, CEO of the Integrated Telecom Co., also known as Salam.

Under the terms of the new deal, as many as 80 telecommunication towers are expected to be constructed over the next three years.

"The telecom towers will blend seamlessly into their surroundings. In addition, the project will offer users indoor connectivity solutions, further establishing Diriyah as a modern and sustainable destination," said Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO of Telecommunications Towers Co., also referred to as Tawal.

The new towers are meant to cut costs for service providers and guarantee connectivity by providing consistent telecom services across the Diriyah Development.

Topics: Diriyah Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Saudi tourism sector spending surges 93% to hit $49bn in 2022, minister reveals

Saudi tourism sector spending surges 93% to hit $49bn in 2022, minister reveals
ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending surged 93 percent in 2022 to hit SR185 billion ($49 billion), up from SR95.6 billion in 2021, as the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy as part of Vision 2030. 

The Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib revealed these details during his monthly meeting with citizens, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Reviewing the achievements made by the sector during the year 2022, the minister said: "The direct contribution of the sector in the gross domestic product amounted to 3.2 percent of the total target of 10 percent by 2030.”  

Moreover, he noted that the number of jobs in 2022 reached 880,000, reflecting an increase of 15 percent when compared to the previous year. 

“The percentage of Saudi women in the tourism sector also increased to reach 44 percent of the total workers in the sector,” Al-Khatib added.  

He also urged investors in the sector to adhere to the new regulations set by the ministry in order to achieve a healthy competitive environment that is both fair and attractive to investment. 

The new regulations tackle developing the proper procedures and requirements for practicing tourism activities while taking into consideration the diversity of services provided and raising quality levels. 

Additionally, the minister also stressed on the need to further raise the level of services provided in the sector through training and preparing the human cadre, which is the main factor in upgrading the sector. 

"The ministry is seeking to provide one million jobs in the tourism sector with its various activities, which requires the establishment of training institutes and the building and development of training programs and services in the field of hospitality and tourism,” Al-Khatib explained. 

Furthermore, the ministry launched a joint borrowing program with the banking sector to finance medium, small, and micro enterprises in an attempt to enhance investments in the sector. 

During 2022, the Ministry of Tourism also implemented as many as 11 advertising campaigns to introduce and market tourism in the Kingdom, reaching 35 countries. 

Topics: Saudi tourism Investment

PIF signs deal to build indoor vertical farms in Saudi Arabia

PIF signs deal to build indoor vertical farms in Saudi Arabia
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has signed a joint venture agreement with US-based AeroFarms to establish a company in Riyadh to build and operate indoor vertical farms in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The deal will allow the joint venture to use AeroFarms’ proprietary smart agriculture technology platform, AgTech, to produce high-quality crops all year round.

The agreement will optimize the utilization of natural resources, including water and agricultural lands, through the implementation of indoor vertical farming, with no need for arable land, resulting in significantly higher yields and using up to 95 percent less water versus traditional field farming, according to a PIF statement.

The joint venture plans to build and operate several farms across the region in the next few years. The first farm in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to be the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind in the MENA region, will have an annual production capacity of up to 1.1 million kilos of agricultural crops.

Majed Al-Assaf, head of consumer goods and retail, MENA Investments Division at PIF, said: “The agreement with AeroFarms will lead to the establishment of indoor vertical farms in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, increasing regional reliance on locally produced, high-quality crops grown in a sustainable way using the latest technologies. PIF is enabling the growth of the food and agriculture sector and localizing technology that can benefit private sector industry participants.”

The partnership aligns with PIF’s strategy, which focuses on developing and enabling the capabilities of key sectors, including food and agriculture, which will contribute to improving the trade balance, localizing technologies, developing industries, and the overall growth and diversification of the Saudi economy.

David Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of AeroFarms, said: “We are excited to partner with PIF to build our first large-scale commercial farm in Saudi Arabia, where the growing conditions are challenging with limited access to fresh water and arable land, and we envision building together smart indoor vertical farms throughout the broader MENA region.”

PIF is investing to localize new agricultural technologies that can benefit the local private sector, expanding its market reach and positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in vertical farming.

Topics: PIF AeroFarms AgTech vertical farms Agriculture SaudiVision2030

Latest updates

Experts to discuss pathways for a clean, sustainable future
Experts to discuss pathways for a clean, sustainable future
Jeddah Central Development Co. to transform desalination plant into cultural museum by 2028
Jeddah Central Development Co. to transform desalination plant into cultural museum by 2028
Saudi Arabia spearheading the energy transition in Middle East
Saudi Arabia spearheading the energy transition in Middle East
Half a million strike in UK’s largest walkout in 12 years
Half a million strike in UK’s largest walkout in 12 years
Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips nine points to 10,784 
Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips nine points to 10,784 

