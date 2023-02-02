You are here

Green-certified utility projects on the rise in Saudi Arabia

An excellent case study of the PPP is the Taif Independent Sewage Treatment Plant, which was developed by Cobra & Tawzea and had a treatment capacity of 1,00,000 m³ per day.
An excellent case study of the PPP is the Taif Independent Sewage Treatment Plant, which was developed by Cobra & Tawzea and had a treatment capacity of 1,00,000 m³ per day. File
Nirmal Menon

Green-certified utility projects on the rise in Saudi Arabia

Green-certified utility projects on the rise in Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia’s National Water Strategy is reshaping the private sector with a focus on ESG principles
RIYADH: When a consortium of water infrastructure companies closed green loans worth $480 million for three independent sewage treatment plants in Saudi Arabia last March, it was a harbinger of the verdant opportunity that awaited the Kingdom’s sustainable projects.

It was a watershed moment for the consortium of Saudi companies Tawzea, Tamasuk, and Spanish firm Acciona when they secured the amount for three ISTPs — Madinah 3, Buraidah 2, and Tabuk 2 — in just six months of expressing their interest.

What made the project a prime beneficiary of green financing was its commitment to the sustainability goals envisaged by the Saudi Vision 2030 and the endeavors of Saudi Water Partnership Co., the state-run company which facilitates the commercialization of water and electricity in the Kingdom.

“The construction and operation of the ISTPs will aid in optimizing the use of water resources in Saudi Arabia by providing treated and renewable water to be used for agricultural purposes, therefore reducing the consumption of freshwater,” said María Ortiz de Mendivil, primary analyst, S&P Global Ratings, in a second-party opinion note certifying the projects as green.

Once completed, Madinah 3 will serve up to 1.5 million inhabitants of existing and future residential areas near the city of Madinah. It will have an initial treatment capacity of 200,000 m³ per day, which can be expanded to 375,000 m³ per day.

Buraidah 2 will serve up to 600,000 people and have a capacity of 150,000 m³ per day. Tabuk 2, serving up to 350,000 people, will facilitate 90,000 m³ per day.

The treated water will replace freshwater resources for farming, saving this scarce resource and contributing directly to the nation’s water security. Daily water savings are expected to amount to 190,000 m³ per day at Madinah 3, 142,500 at Buraidah 2, and 85,500 at Tabuk 2.

Madinah 3 will have an initial treatment capacity of 200,000 m³ per day, which can be expanded to 375,000 m³ per day.

Buraidah 2 will serve up to 600,000 people and have a capacity of 150,000 m³ per day.

Tabuk 2, serving up to 350,000 people, will facilitate 90,000 m³ per day.

“We have a zero-sludge-dispatch policy, meaning that all the sludge that we produce in these wastewater treatment plants is either used by farmers to replace other fertilizers or sent to cement factories for the production of cement,” said Julio De La Rosa, the Middle East business development director of Acciona Agua, while speaking at an International Desalination Association’s forum held two months ago.

Additionally, the photovoltaic solar panels installed at each plant will generate renewable power that will partially cover their daily energy consumption.

The green-certified project drew the attention of the bigwigs of the finance world, such as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Alimna Bank, Riyad Bank, and Siemens Bank, which parked their investments at first blush.

Green loans for a greener planet

So, what exactly is a green loan? According to the World Bank, a green loan is a form of financing that enables borrowers to use the proceeds to exclusively fund projects that make a substantial contribution to an environmental objective.

It is similar to a bond. The only difference is that a loan is typically smaller than a bond and executed in private operations. Also, green loans and green bonds follow different but consistent principles: The Green Loan Principles and the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Market Association.

This green financing assumes significance as investors worldwide are earmarking their funds into sustainable investment projects that neutralize greenhouse gases and run on renewable energy, making them attractive propositions in an environmentally conscious world.

Saudi Arabia, particularly, has been facing severe challenges due to the unsustainable use of water resources, and it has limited reserves of nonrenewable groundwater, which are depleting rapidly. In addition, high water demand in the agriculture sector has also exacerbated the water scarcity situation.

According to figures published by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, between 1985 and 2020, the water level in the Kingdom almost dropped by 90 meters. That led to the National Water Strategy, inspired by the Vision 2030 blueprint, which identified levers and enablers to fix the problem.

“The National Water Strategy reshaped the private sector, which has started to think about how to be efficient and contribute to the water strategy, gain benefits as per their sustainability roadmap and accommodate the environment, social and governance in their strategies,” said Mohammed Al Halawani, CEO of Tawzea.

This public-private partnership has spawned many efficient independent water and power projects and desalination plants that are fast becoming textbook case studies for sustainable projects worldwide.

An excellent case study of the PPP is the Taif Independent Sewage Treatment Plant, which was developed by Cobra & Tawzea and had a treatment capacity of 1,00,000 m³ per day.

It is the first ISTP that reached commercial operation in Saudi Arabia from the private sector under the build-operate-transfer model.

The plant has less than 0.35 kilowatt-hour per m³ electricity consumption. About 30 percent of the electricity was recovered by biogas cogeneration. Even the residual output was 90 percent dry solids and beneficial class-A sludge.

“Over 210,000 sq. m of trees will be introduced as part of the project with the support of the Saudi Green Initiative, which is equivalent to approximately sequestering 136 tons of carbon dioxide per year,” said Al Halawani.

Sustainable to the core

Another example is the Shuaibah 3 Water Desalination Co., a special-purpose vehicle created to finance and develop the Shuaibah 3 Independent Water Project.

The company was launched by Saudi utility developer ACWA Power and Water & Electricity Holding Co., also known as Badeel, both owned in part or whole by the Public Investment Fund.

The project aims to replace a thermal desalination plant, the Shuaibah 3 IWPP, powered by fossil fuels. The use of reverse osmosis technology makes the proposed plant more energy efficient than the previous thermal desalination plant that will come offline.

The conventional thermal desalination process, multi-stage flash distillation, and multiple-effect distillation produced nearly 20 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per m³. However, the carbon footprint for the RO process could be anywhere from 0.4 to 6.7 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per m³.

According to ACWA Power, this technology shift could accrue savings of about 45 million tons of carbon dioxide yearly.

That’s not all. Green financing is greenlighting a host of projects worldwide, and for the first time, more money was raised in the debt markets in 2022 for climate-friendly projects than fossil-fuel companies.

According to a Bloomberg report, roughly $580 billion was arranged in 2022 for renewable energy and other environmentally responsible ventures, while the oil, gas, and coal industries turned to lenders and underwriters for closer to $530 billion. 

While it may not indicate that green financing is finally having an upper hand on oil lenders, the well-trodden bazaars of fossil fuel funding have become eerily cold after the global pushback on loss and damage during the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt last year.

Saudi Arabia, on its part, lives by the age-old adage: You never miss the water till the well runs dry. While going to press, Saudi power juggernaut ACWA Power announced that it added 2.4 million m³ day of water desalination capacity across four reverse osmosis megaprojects in 2022, the largest in a calendar year in the company’s history.

This achievement brings the company’s total water capacity under management to 6.4 million m³ across 16 projects in four countries, producing water at less than $0.50 per m³, which is up to three-quarters lower than the tariff of $2 per m³ just a few years ago.

Ergo, the message is loud and clear: The future of infrastructure financing is green, or there’s no future at all.

Topics: IAEE23 Saudi Arabia green financing Water strategy sustainability

Mideast positioned to take a key role in energy transition  

Mideast positioned to take a key role in energy transition  
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Mideast positioned to take a key role in energy transition  

Mideast positioned to take a key role in energy transition  
  • Renewables are gaining momentum in addition to local green agendas, says report
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: A leader in global oil production, the Middle East is positioned to take an important role in energy transition, according to a report by McKinsey & Co. 
The Middle East currently produces almost a third of global oil supply with 48 percent of proven global oil reserves and 40 percent gas reserves, the report stated.
“Today, the Middle East accounts for 1.9 gigatons of equivalent carbon dioxide of energy emissions, nearly 5.5 percent of global energy-related emissions. The region is also home to several of the world’s top 10 per capita carbon-emitting nations,” it added. 
What’s more, countries in the Middle East are powered almost exclusively on oil and gas, making 98 percent of energy consumption. 
The Middle East exported 22 million barrels of oil per day and 127 billion cubic meters of gas, representing 34 percent and 26 percent, respectively, of global energy exports in 2020, the report indicated. 
However, the region also has some of the lowest cost and least carbon-intensive extraction basins, which are source rocks where oil and gas are born, in the world.
For example, the carbon intensity of upstream operations in Saudi Arabia of 4.6 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per megajoule of energy is less than half the global average of 10.3g CO2e/MJ. 
This is one of the major advantages the region enjoys to enable it to play a prominent role in global energy transition landscape.
But that’s not all. As the region currently also has among the lowest solar bid prices globally, renewables are gaining momentum in addition to local green agendas like the UAE’s plan to invest $160 billion in clean, renewable energy sources in the next 30 years. 
Several other countries have announced giga-projects including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which is targeting the installation of about 60 GW of renewables by 2030. 
The Kingdom has also launched the Saudi Green Initiative alongside the Middle East Green Initiative to fortify the region’s commitment to a greener world in addition to hosting the 44th International Association for Energy Economics Conference on Feb. 4-9, 2023. 

Unique advantages
The region attracts huge investment opportunities for renewable energy thanks to its geographical location. 
The Middle East and North Africa region receives 22 to 26 percent of all solar radiation on earth in addition to average wind speeds that exceed the minimum threshold for utility-scale wind farms. 
These unique advantages present an opportunity for the region to reduce carbon emissions on a global scale. 
Promoting investments to scale the supply of carbon capture, utilization and storage, which is the capture and effective use of high concentrations of CO2 emitted by industrial activities, can be one of the major steps towards a greener region. 
The untapped potential in CCUS is large because of sectors like refining, steel and cement which could use CCUS to decarbonize at scale. 
The current pipeline of committed projects to 2030 still has a considerable share of gray-hydrogen projects at 45 to 50 percent capacity, rather than blue-hydrogen projects, which use CCUS to mitigate emissions, or green-hydrogen projects, which use even less carbon, according to McKinsey & Co.’s report. 

FASTFACTS

The Middle East exported 22 million barrels of oil per day and 127 billion cubic meters of gas, representing 34 percent and 26 percent, respectively, of global energy exports in 2020.

The region also has some of the lowest cost and least carbon-intensive extraction basins, which are source rocks where oil and gas are born, in the world.

The region currently also has among the lowest solar bid prices globally.

Several countries have announced giga-projects including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which is targeting the installation of about 60 GW of renewables by 2030. 

Middle Eastern countries currently use large quantities of gray hydrogen based on natural gas, about 8.4 megatons a year, or approximately 7 percent of the world’s total. 
Scaling up both blue and green hydrogen as well as ammonia production could drive international partnerships and investments in hydrogen exports. 
Moreover, the Middle East is a suitable region for carbon storage, with a vast and accessible underground storage potential of about 30 gigatons. 
The report further indicated that the region is among the lowest-cost in the world for green hydrogen production with a potential cost below $2 per kilogram compared to the global cost range of $2.8 to $6.3 per kilogram. 
Boosting renewables development as well as facilitating integration by upgrading supporting infrastructure is much needed in order to support the region’s transition. Investment in renewables has been quite low compared to oil, gas and petrochemicals as Middle Eastern countries’ power-generation mix remains low in terms of the region’s ambitious goals. 
On average, a solar project takes three to four years to be complete in the Middle East. Given that the average size of the installed projects is currently only about 500 to 800 MW, the uncertainty risk is increased for long-term investments, according to McKinsey analysis. 

Way forward
Incentivizing electrification and energy efficiency also plays a huge role in the development of a net-zero region. 
According to McKinsey research, 44 percent of the energy consumed globally is fuel based, and half of the fuel consumed for energy could be electrified with technologies that are available today. 
In the Middle East, 95 percent of the energy-related consumption in industry is currently fossil fuel based and only 4 percent of the energy consumed is electricity. 
The electrification of upstream assets could reduce emissions in oil and gas operations. Research and development of electric industrial equipment and processes could significantly reduce capital costs and increase the energy efficiency of electric equipment. 
Promoting clean technology businesses that are building new energy solutions to diversify the local economy and capture new economic opportunities from the transition will greatly encourage other companies to follow through. 
Empowering the non-energy private sector, entrepreneurship could result in faster economic diversification.
Entrepreneurs face challenges such as high incorporation costs, lack of financing for small and medium size ventures, and difficulties with licensing. 
Creating a clean technology startup ecosystem powered by incentive schemes and innovation can attract both local and international investment. 

Topics: IAEE23 Net Zero climate change Green transition energy fossil fuels renewables

Saudi Central Bank gets a new governor

Saudi Central Bank gets a new governor
Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank gets a new governor

Saudi Central Bank gets a new governor
Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari as the governor of the Saudi Central Bank, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

He is replacing Fahad Al-Mubarak, who has been named an adviser at the royal court with the rank of a minister, the agency said. 

Al-Sayari was appointed as the deputy governor of the central bank on Oct. 17, 2019. 

He had previously been SAMA’s deputy governor for investment since 2013, playing a key role in formulating the Kingdom’s sovereign debt strategy. 

Al-Sayari obtained a master’s degree in finance at George Washington University in the US. He was awarded his bachelors in accounting from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran and completed a general management program at Harvard Business School. 

He is also a chartered financial analyst. 

Al-Sayari is a board member of the Saudi Fund for Development, which participates in investment projects in developing countries by granting loans and providing technical aid for financing studies. He is also a board member of the Public Pension Agency and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and Programming. 

Al-Sayari began his professional career as a financial analyst for the Saudi Industrial Development Fund. Before joining SAMA in 1999, he earned an investment analyst certificate from Chase Manhattan Bank. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 82 points to 10,702  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 82 points to 10,702  
Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 82 points to 10,702  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 82 points to 10,702  
Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Thursday lost 81.94 points — or 0.76 percent — to close at 10,701.79.  

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 0.95 percent to 1,475.52, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.79 percent to 18,996.50.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR4.04 billion ($1.08 billion), with 77 stocks of the listed 224 advancing and 130 retreating.  

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost gainer for the second day in a row, rising 5.84 percent on Thursday to SR16.30.   

The other top gainers were Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co., Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., Knowledge Economic City and Americana Restaurants International.  

The worst performer on Thursday was Alinma Bank, which fell 4.25 percent to SR31.55. The bank on Feb. 2 posted a net profit increase of 33 percent to SR3.59 billion in 2022 from SR2.70 billion in 2021.  

The net profit growth was driven by an increase in total operating income by 19.6 percent year-on-year, mainly due to higher net income from financing and investment, fee income, the fair value of investments income through the income statement and currency exchange income.   

Net income from specialized commissions, financing and investments increased 18 percent to SR6.01 billion in 2022 from SR5.14 in 2021.  

The net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 39 percent to SR860.2 million from SR619.1 million during the same period in 2021.   

The other stocks that performed poorly included Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group, Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Industrial Investment Group and Etihad Etisalat Co.  

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest advanced.  

The Real Estate Management & Development Index was the best-performing sector of the day as it gained 2.14 percent to 2,733.75, points led by Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co.’s 4.85 percent leap to SR12.96.  

The Healthcare Equipment & Service Index was the worst-performing sector, losing 169.9 points to close at 9,384.11.  

On the announcements front, Bank AlJazira also reported a rise of 10 percent in 2022 net profit to SR1.10 billion, compared to SR1 billion in 2021.  

The growth was spurred by a 10 percent decline in total operating expenses year on year.   

“The reduction in total operating expenses came primarily due to a decrease in the net impairment charge for financing and other financial assets, impairment charge for another real estate, rent and premises-related expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses,” the bank said in a statement to Tadawul.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net profit rose 7 percent to SR243.8 million from SR228.8 million a year earlier. Bank AlJazira’s share price fell 0.52 percent to SR19.16.  

Saudi Chemical Holding Co., through its pharmaceutical sector represented by the subsidiary AJA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, signed on Feb. 1 a memorandum of understanding with Lagap SA, a Swiss-based pharmaceuticals producer.  

The MoU was signed at the Saudi Export stand during the Arab Health Exhibition 2023, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. The MoU is aimed at the co-development of pharmaceutical products and launching them in European and Middle East markets. The company’s share slumped 2.33 percent to SR27.30. 

Topics: suadi Tadawul TASI shares

Saudi-based developer RSG achieves top green rating for its workers’ village

Saudi-based developer RSG achieves top green rating for its workers’ village
Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi-based developer RSG achieves top green rating for its workers’ village

Saudi-based developer RSG achieves top green rating for its workers’ village
Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based developer Red Sea Global has achieved a Platinum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for a collection of villas and townhouses built for the company’s staff.

The certification, also referred to as LEED, was awarded by the non-profit US Green Building Council for the developments at Turtle Bay – a residential and commercial area housing workers, employees and management of The Red Sea.

The platinum certification poses the highest level of accreditation achievable under the LEED Homes rating system, and means Red Sea Global is the owner of the largest portfolio of LEED Homes certified buildings in the Kingdom, according to a statement.

“To be one of the world’s most responsible developers, we must ensure every aspect of our destinations meets the highest possible sustainable standards. Achieving LEED Platinum for The Red Sea’s Turtle Bay villas and townhouses demonstrates to our key stakeholders that we are meeting and exceeding our sustainability objectives,” said Group CEO of RSG John Pagano, in a statement.

In addition to this, Red Sea Global's sustainability accreditation management system is targeting to achieve LEED Building Design & Construction certifications for over 75 percent of its assets, as well as a LEED Cities & Communities for its destinations, the statement revealed.

The multi-project developer is also aiming to attain LEED Platinum on other key developments, including the Red Sea International airport, hospitality assets, among others.

Topics: Red Sea Global

