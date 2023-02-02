Attempted rape charge against Man Utd star Greenwood dropped

You are here

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood during their preseason friendly against Derby County at Pride Park, Derby, Britain in July 2021. (Reuters/File)
AFP

  • The withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old
  • Greater Manchester Police said it was "only fair" that they announce that Greenwood would no longer face criminal proceedings
AFP

LONDON: Charges including attempted rape and assault against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been dropped by prosecutors, British police said on Wednesday.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.
Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” that they announce that Greenwood, who was arrested in January last year, would no longer face criminal proceedings “given the significant media coverage of this case.”
The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behavior and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.
A product of the club’s academy — and once considered one of English football’s brightest prospects — Greenwood signed a new contract at United in February 2021 that runs until at least 2025.
Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after breaching the team’s coronavirus guidelines.
Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
AP

  • Milan have had a terrible start to the year, dropping from second-place and five points behind leader Napoli to fifth place and 15 behind
  • Inter, conversely, have risen to second place — albeit 13 points behind Napoli
AP

MILAN: The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan.
The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule.
Milan have had a terrible start to the year, dropping from second-place and five points behind leader Napoli to fifth place and 15 behind. Inter, conversely, have risen to second place — albeit 13 points behind Napoli.
Milan’s last match ended up being a disastrous 5-2 loss to 16th-place Sassuolo, sparking the boos from the crowd. The defending champions have now conceded 12 goals in their past three matches, and they were also eliminated from the Italian Cup and lost to Inter in the Italian Super Cup.
The heartening display from the fans at the end of the match on Sunday was followed by a supportive visit from the team’s executives on Wednesday. Milan president Paolo Scaroni and director Paolo Maldini — a former Milan great — went to the training ground with other club directors.
They watched a practice session and then had lunch with the players.
“We have great confidence in you,” Scaroni reportedly told the players. “We feel such a strong bond with you that we want to be on the field with you.”
The Sassuolo match was Milan’s worst home result since a 6-1 loss to Juventus in 1997. It was also the first time Milan have conceded four goals in back-to-back Serie A matches.
“We’ve hit a rough patch both mentally and tactically so I’ll have to work even more on the mindset of my players to understand what they need to get over this difficult period and also try to understand the tactical issues in order to find the right remedy,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.
The same Milan players who were drawing compliments from around Europe for their style of play and spirit last season now look lost and simply without answers.
“We have to make the most of the fact we have a big game coming up, because big games are certainly very hard but the higher the mountain to climb, the higher the reward,” Pioli said. “We need this sort of mindset.”

Updated 02 February 2023
AP

  • Wednesday’s match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was Cremonese’s first quarterfinal since 1997
AP

MILAN: Hapless in Serie A, Cremonese pulled off another shock in the Italian Cup on Wednesday by beating Roma 2-1 to reach the semifinals for only the second time in their history — and the first in 36 years.

Last-place Cremonese, without a win in the league, followed up their cup victory at Napoli in the last round by eliminating Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

It will face Fiorentina in their first semifinal since 1987. The other semifinal pits holders Inter Milan against either Juventus or Lazio.

Cremonese’s win at Napoli was coach Davide Ballardini’s first match in charge and he followed that up with a draw at Bologna and a narrow loss to Inter in Serie A.

Wednesday’s match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was Cremonese’s first quarterfinal since 1997 but the players didn’t let the occasion get to them and impressed from the start.

Roma defender Marash Kumbulla was partly to blame for the opener, however, as he took too long on the ball, allowing Cyriel Dessers to steal it off him on the halfway line and sprint downfield into the area where he was brought down by goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Dessers dusted himself down and fired a precise penalty into the top left corner to give the visitors a 28th-minute lead.

Mourinho rang the changes at halftime but Cremonese doubled their advantage four minutes after the break. David Okereke raced down the right flank and rolled the ball across for Charles Pickel, who tried to flick it on to Frank Tsadjout but it was deflected into his own net by Roma defender Mehmet Çelik to send the 200 traveling fans wild.

Andrea Belotti pulled one back for Roma in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Fiorentina avenged its league loss Torino by beating it 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

After chances for both teams in Florence, the breakthrough was made in the 65th minute. A corner was taken short to Aleksa Terzic, who whipped in a cross for Luka Jovic to head in at the far post.

Jonathan Ikone sealed the result — and a place in the final four — with a fine strike into the bottom right corner in the final minute after good work from Arthur Cabral.

Cabral also hit the crossbar in stoppage time before Yann Karamoh pulled one back for Torino to set up a nervy final three minutes.

Torino had won 1-0 at Fiorentina in Serie A less than two weeks ago.

Updated 02 February 2023
AP

  • Lewandowski sealed Barcelona’s sixth straight victory in all competitions with his first league goal since October
AP

MADRID: Robert Lewandowski ended his scoring drought in the Spanish league to help Barcelona defeat Real Betis 2-1 and increase their lead over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Lewandowski sealed Barcelona’s sixth straight victory in all competitions with his first league goal since October. He is the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals. The Poland striker was making his return from a three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee in a match last year.

Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona, which now are eight points ahead of second-place Real Madrid ahead of the rival’s home match against Valencia on Thursday.

Both midweek games were postponed from January because of the teams’ participation in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona defeated Betis in a penalty shootout in the semifinals before eventually winning the final against Madrid. Madrid played Valencia in the other semifinal, also advancing in a shootout.

It was Betis’ sixth straight league loss at home against Barcelona, who have won seven straight if counting the shootout win over Betis in the Super Cup.

Betis stayed in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind Barcelona. They are three points behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League place. Manuel Pellegrini’s team has won one of its last five games in all competitions.

Raphinha put Barcelona ahead with a touch from close range after a left-flank low cross by Alejandro Balde in the 65th minute. Lewandowski added to the lead with a shot from inside the area in the 80th, and Betis got on the board with an own-goal by Barcelona defender Jules Koundé in the 85th.

Lewandowski has five goals in his last five matches in all tournaments.

The win came after Barcelona closed the winter transfer window without any signings to boost their squad. It saw forward Memphis Depay move to Atletico and Hector Bellerin join Sporting Lisbon. Veteran defender Gerard Pique retired.

Betis lost defender Alex Moreno to Arsenal and forward Loren Moron to Las Palmas, but it signed former Leicester forward Ayoze Perez.

Updated 02 February 2023
AP

  • The Argentina star Messi tucked home PSG’s second goal with a typically neat finish in the 72nd
  • Marseille extended their unbeaten run to 10 games overall
AP

PARIS: World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappe missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the French league on Wednesday.

Mbappe went down clutching his leg just under the right knee and limped off in the 21st minute — having earlier missed a twice-taken penalty and blazed the rebound over an open goal on his second effort.

It was unclear exactly what his injury was. Television cameras also caught him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus “he took a blow behind the knee,” and then said at his news conference the injury does not appear serious.

“Is it a bruise? We don’t know yet. It doesn’t look very serious,” Galtier said. “We’re not too worried.”

The Argentina star Messi tucked home PSG’s second goal with a typically neat finish in the 72nd after being set up by Fabian Ruiz, who put PSG ahead in the 55th.

Striker Arnaud Nordin pulled one back in the 89th and, with the home team pushing forward, 16-year-old substitute Warren Zaire-Emery drove the ball home for 3-1 in stoppage time with his first goal for the club.

“It’s my first goal in the first division, so I’m very happy,” Zaire-Emery said after becoming PSG’s youngest scorer. The midfielder turns 17 in March.

Defending champion PSG are five points ahead of Marseille, who won 2-0 at Nantes to move one point ahead of Lens into second spot for the automatic Champions League place.

Lens lost 1-0 against Nice for their first home league defeat and second overall.

PSG visit both Monaco and Marseille this month and are at Marseille in the French Cup, as well as take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round-of-16 encounter in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

Earlier, Marseille extended their unbeaten run to 10 games overall.

Marseille scored in the 58th when Nantes central defender Joao Victor put the ball into his own net when tackling on-rushing winger Cengiz Under inside the penalty area. New signing Azzedine Ounahi, a midfielder with World Cup semifinalst Morocco, added the second goal in stoppage time on his Marseille debut.

Nantes had not conceded a goal in their seven previous games. Marseille have won seven of their past eight league matches under coach Igor Tudor.

Striker Gaetan Laborde netted for the second straight game as eighth-place Nice handed Lens thir first league defeat since Oct. 9.

Fourth-place Monaco continued their scoring form with a 3-2 home win against 19th-place Auxerre to stay one point ahead of fifth-place Rennes. Striker Wissam Ben Yedder and 17-year-old attacking midfielder Eliesse Ben Seghir both scored for Monaco, which has 13 goals in its past four league games.

Forward Amine Gouiri scored twice for Rennes in a 3-0 home win against 18th-place Strasbourg while mid-table Lyon drew 0-0 at home to Brest.

Elsewhere, English striker Folarin Balogun, who equalized in stoppage time when Reims drew 1-1 at PSG on Sunday, grabbed a hat-trick in his team’s 4-2 win against Lorient to move top of the scoring charts. His 14 goals put him one ahead of PSG striker Kylian Mbappé.

Balogun, who started his career at Premier League club Arsenal, netted his treble against goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who also began his career at Arsenal, and even went close to a fourth goal near the end.

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga followed up his two goals for Toulouse last weekend with his team’s first goal in a 4-1 win against Troyes.

Also, Clermont earned a 0-0 draw at Lille and last-place Angers lost 2-1 at home to fellow struggler Ajaccio, which scored in the fourth minute of injury time through striker Mounaïm El Idrissy.

Angers has lost a French league record 13 straight matches and has won only two of 21 this season.

Updated 02 February 2023
AFP

  • Hussein El Shahat hammered in a long-range drive in first-half stoppage time for Al-Ahly, who added to their lead with goals from Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau
AFP

TANGIERS, Morocco: Egyptian giants Al-Ahly brushed past New Zealand’s Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Club World Cup in Morocco.

Hussein El Shahat hammered in a long-range drive in first-half stoppage time for Al-Ahly, who added to their lead with goals from Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau.

El Shahat’s strike put him in elite company as the fourth player to score at three different editions of the Club World Cup — joining Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Auckland, the Oceania champions appearing at the tournament for a record 10th time, had defender Adam Mitchell sent off in the closing moments.

Al-Ahly, runners-up to tournament hosts Wydad Casablanca in last year’s CAF Champions League, play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday with the winners advancing to meet Real Madrid.

